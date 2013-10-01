Seven Layer Dip Made Easy
Quick, easy and delicious. This is my favorite to take to parties. There are never any leftovers!
This is a really great recipe, but I did make some changes. I scaled back on the Taco Seasoning and used shredded mexican cheese instead of processed cheese. I also used fresh Salsa instead of tomatoes and it came out fabulous! It's very easy and got rave reviews from friends!Read More
It wasn't the best bean dip but it was easy to make. I couldn't quite put my finger on what it was missing but it needs something.Read More
I made this and the family liked it. Like some of the others I did use picante sauce instead of tomatoes and fresh shredded cheese. I persanlly could have done without the taco seasoning. Thats just me though. My family thougth it gave it a nice zing to it. Much better the next day around though.
The BEST dip EVER! I made this for a cookout and everyone loved it, I just made to much. I let the leftovers sit in the fridge overnight. It was even better the next day. All the flavors had melded together. SO FABULOUS. Try this for ANY party!
This was so tasty! My teenaged son made this and we really enjoyed this recipe. We made taco seasoning by Bill Echols, and divided it equally between the sour cream and the bean dip. We didn't have garlic salt so we sprinkled garlic powder and sea salt on the mashed avocado and mixed it all together with the lemon juice. A little too much lemon juice but that may have been our fault because we squeezed the juice from 1 really small lemon and didn't measure. The lemon added a really nice flavor to this. Didn't use velveeta, we used about 6 oz of shredded cheddar instead. We made this in a round pyrex pie plate, it was the perfect size. 4.5 stars
Great to take to parties
Scrumptious! Everyone raved. It did get a little messy after a while though, the layers mixing together. Still yummy.
I thought this was very good. It could use more sour cream I think, but that's no big deal. It was easy to make and was a big hit.
I brought this to a camp out with several friends, and it was a hit! I used high quality real cheese instead of processed cheese, and it was very good.
Everytime I make this everyone raves, there's never any left.
Everyone loved this dip and it is really easy to make. I used salsa instead of tomatoes, added a layer of guacamole, removed the olives and onions. It turned out great!
Good stuff - I used Mexican cheese blend, salsa instead of tomatoes, and omitted the black olives. Next time, guac will be nice instead of just avos, black beans instead of pinto, I'll probably use more sour cream and more green onions, too. Making this a day ahead will help the flavors meld.
GO GREEN BAY!!! ;-)
Great... I'm a Saints fan.... So I made this for the "other" fans in my house and it was fantastic!! It would be appreciated if you could figure a way to get some black and gold going there. Hmmm... black olives and cheddar... got me thinkin', which is what a great recipe does!! Way to go on this winner!!
Love 7 layer dip!!...Would love it more if You would tell how you did the Packer deco!!! Thanks!!
I made this for a party and of all the food we had this was the first thing gone. I did make a number of changes. After mixing the taco seasoning with the sour cream I thought it didn't taste right. So I ended up using just plain sour cream with about 1/2 TBS of taco seasoning so it wasnt over powering. I did mash up the avocados with salt lime and garlic powder and cumin so it had a guacamole flavor to it and didnt have to sprinkle those things on by themselves later. I also used real grated cheddar cheese and Pace picante sauce instead of just plan tomatoes. Can't wait to make it again for people to enjoy!
This was really good but I had to change a few things to suit my tastes. I exchanged guacamole for plain advocado and I exchanged grated Mexican blend cheese for the cheese spread!!!! I will make it again!
