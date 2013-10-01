Seven Layer Dip Made Easy

Quick, easy and delicious. This is my favorite to take to parties. There are never any leftovers!

Recipe by Christina Suggs

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9x13 inch pan
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small mixing bowl combine the sour cream and taco mix; mix well.

  • Spread bean dip into the bottom of a 9x13 inch clear glass dish. Layer avocado on top of the bean dip. Sprinkle the lemon juice and garlic salt over the mixture. Spread the sour cream mixture over the avocados. Layer the olives over the sour cream, the tomatoes over the olives; spread the cheese dip and onions over the entire mixture. Serve with tortilla chips for dipping.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
481 calories; protein 12.3g; carbohydrates 48.7g; fat 27.4g; cholesterol 26.1mg; sodium 1259.1mg. Full Nutrition
