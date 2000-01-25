Bok Choy Salad

This wonderfully crunchy salad has a great taste and wholesome appeal!

By SUSANNECS

15 mins
30 mins
45 mins
8
8 servings
Directions

  • Combine bok choy and green onions; cover and chill.

  • Whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice and ramen noodle seasoning packet. Refrigerate until chilled.

  • Break ramen noodles into small pieces; combine with toasted almonds and sesame seeds.

  • Before serving, combine the cabbage mixture and noodle mixture; add dressing and toss to coat.

164 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 7.3g; fat 14.1g; sodium 111mg. Full Nutrition
