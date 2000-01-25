Bok Choy Salad
This wonderfully crunchy salad has a great taste and wholesome appeal!
This wonderfully crunchy salad has a great taste and wholesome appeal!
This was interesting, but with just the Ramen noodle seasoning was a little bland. I added two tablespoons of black bean sauce, some dark sesame oil, and a pinch of sugar (or Splenda). I also toasted the almonds as well as the sesame seeds. After those additions to the dressing, this recipe was fabulous, and my husband and two boys *(ages 1 and 3) loved it as well. I made all 8 servings and we polished off the whole bowl. This will easily become a regular recipe in our house!!Read More
I had never had Bok Choy before now and it wasn't that bad. It didn't have much flavor in it itself but the rest of the flavors were wonderful! Maybe I didn't have that good of Bok Choy to begin with. I may make it again but I will make sure that I have really fresh Bok Choy.Read More
This was interesting, but with just the Ramen noodle seasoning was a little bland. I added two tablespoons of black bean sauce, some dark sesame oil, and a pinch of sugar (or Splenda). I also toasted the almonds as well as the sesame seeds. After those additions to the dressing, this recipe was fabulous, and my husband and two boys *(ages 1 and 3) loved it as well. I made all 8 servings and we polished off the whole bowl. This will easily become a regular recipe in our house!!
I have had and made this in the past and let me tell you, it is FANTASTIC! You can eat the ramen noodles and almonds as a snack as well. There is another recipe for the dressing involving sugar and red wine vinegar, but this looks healthier! Definitely a crowd-pleaser!
I would not go out and buy bok choy for this recipe. I had some leftover and made this. The sauce was bland so I added 3/4 of the chicken seasoning that came with the ramen and about a teaspoon of vinegar. I made everyones in an individual bowls so that the leftovers would not get soggy. Only for a pot luck would I mix everything together before serving. Cabbage can be used in place of the bok choy. I have had this with shredded chicken and you have a nice lunch.
Took this to a potluck at my church. They loved it.
Very delicious.
Excellent and easy recipe, the lemon adds a nice touch and the toasted sesame seeds are great!
Very tasty way to eat bok choy. I used "oriental" flavored ramen, which was great; I also followed suggestions from others and toasted my almonds (broiled on a baking sheet for a few minutes until golden), and added several drops of sesame oil to the dressing. I included about 2 cups cooked diced chicken to make this more of a main dish -- tasted wonderful. I will definitely make this again.
I had never had Bok Choy before now and it wasn't that bad. It didn't have much flavor in it itself but the rest of the flavors were wonderful! Maybe I didn't have that good of Bok Choy to begin with. I may make it again but I will make sure that I have really fresh Bok Choy.
Good Recipe! I had very fresh Bok Choy and love the crunch of the noodles and nuts with it. I didn't have slivered almonds so I used pine nuts instead. I used chicken ramen noodles and the dressing was a little too salty...will use maybe half of the seasoning packet next time.
You have to have a taste for bok choy as the leaves are more bitter than regular lettuce, hence using a sweet dressing, balances it out for a tasty, healthy side dish. I added mangarine oranges as well. I used less chow mein noodles so it wasn't so fattening, but added just enough crunch. Great cool salad for hot evening bbq's.
I used "Oriental Flavor" ramen noodles. The dressing was not good. Luckily, I kept the dressing in a separate bowl.
Never thought to use bok choy for a salad. Loved it! The dressing is fabulous! I didn't have ramen noodles so I just added extra toasted almonds and sesame seeds. Added fresh mushrooms too.
Overall, I thought was ok. I made it with Spicy Beef flavored Ramen, but the dressing was still pretty bland, so I added a splash of soy sauce and a little sesame oil. I also threw in some julienned carrots. Like another reviewer, I wouldn't buy bok choy specifically to make this, but it was ok for stuff that needed using up.
This salad had many great textures! For our first time eating bok choy, this was an excellent option!
Very nice combination of ingredients! My husband loved this dish after I added cubed chicken (cooked with garlic). Based on other reviews I added carrots and toasted the almonds with the sesame seeds. We're gluten-free so I omitted the ramen (carrots and almonds made up for the crunch). Without the packet from the ramen I substituted Oriental Seasoning and Emeril's Asian seasoning blend. Add a little salt and it's delicious!
i used sesame oil which gave it a slight bacon taste, and used balsamic vinegar instead of lemon juice. i used an asian spice mix to toss the bok choy in and used chow mein noodles which are tastier than ramen. i also used pecans instead of almonds and added orange pieces. even a bit pickled ginger is great! the taste was just incredible!!!! just get creative with this salad
Wow! I love this recipe. So easy, so yummy. My six year old even loves it! We omit the chow mein noodles and double the almonds. Dressing is great on spinach too.
This was the first time we had bok choy. This dish was way too salty, I think it was the combination of the seasoning packet and the raw noodles made this way too salty for me. I only took a couple of bites and I had to push it away. I think the bok choy itself was fine though.
This salad was easy, yummy and a big hit at a dinner party I attended. I toasted pine nuts instead of almonds and use chow mien noodles instead of ramen noodles. I like chow mien noodles better. For the dressing i used lime juice instead of lemon and just a teaspoon of Oriental Seasoning. Will definatety make this again!
Had some bok choy to use and decided to go with this recipe. Glad I did! I also used the oriental kind of Ramen noodles and loved the flavor. Will definitely make this again, and maybe add chicken like other people suggest. Was a hit at my dinner party!
This was very good! I used dry roasted peanuts because my husband does not care for almonds, and added some chopped up chicken breast to make a main dish. I used Oriental flavored ramen seasoning. I had never had bok choy before, but we will make this again!
I was very surprised but my family really enjoyed this. My teenaged son wants me to make more. I used plain roasted peanuts instead of almonds/sesame seeds and found it preferable (and simple) Yummy!
beautiful, healthful, easy, and delicious!
Loved it! The bok choy tasted delicious in this salad...perfect crunch!
Great alternative to a plain tossed salad. Great crunch and great flavor.
too much onion and too salty. There are other versions of the dressing I've had before that are much better.
Absolutely fabulous. I made some for dinner last night, and then at 2:30 am woke up craving more...so I got up and made it! For a different twist, try balsamic vinegar instead of lemon, and walnuts instead of almonds.
This is very similar to 3 other recipes, so I combined all 3. I added carrots for crunch, used regular Bok Choy since I didn’t have baby, and also followed another suggestion and added the noodles to each portion because I anticipated leftovers. I added the flavor packet to the soy mix for flavor and poured over the cabbage early to soften it up a bit. Overall it was very good but needed something to give it some oomph, to make it memorable. Perhaps some red pepper flakes or some lemon or lime zest? Would make again.
YUMMY! Easy and delicious. I also made the savory pork chops and the flavors were wonderful.
A good way to get rid of bok choy.
This was unique, that's for sure. But overall it turned out pretty good. I recommend doing some other seasonings with the ramen noodles seasoning. I didn't have much on hand so I just salted to taste and did some lemon pepper seasoning. I also added some extra roasted sesame seeds. The lemon is definitely a great addition and the flavors blend well. I have had better, but was still a good recipe. Keep up the good work.
Crunchy and fresh. I enjoy that the dressing is light, so the focus is the flavor of the bok choy. It’s very easy and quick to make.
Love the crunch of the Bok Choy. Nice change from a regular salad.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections