Rach's Broccoli Casserole

Rating: 4.4 stars
124 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 80
  • 4 star values: 27
  • 3 star values: 9
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 5

Broccoli dish mixed with cream of mushroom soup, cheese, and other various ingredients topped with crushed Ritz® crackers.

By rach

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 2-quart casserole
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • Beat the eggs in a mixing bowl; whisk in the mayonnaise, cream of mushroom soup, broccoli, Cheddar cheese, onion, and butter. Spoon into a 2 quart casserole dish; sprinkle with the crushed crackers.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until hot and bubbly, 30 to 40 minutes.

Per Serving:
546 calories; protein 10.1g; carbohydrates 20.4g; fat 48.2g; cholesterol 105.6mg; sodium 774.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (124)

Most helpful positive review

Most helpful critical review

blueskysonata
Rating: 5 stars
11/27/2009
This was delicious! It was the favorite dish at my family's Thanksgiving! I did change a few things though. I only used one egg, extra cheese, and extra Ritz crackers to mix into the casserole as well as top. I did this because I had read in previous reviews that it was runny. I also used two, large, fresh broccoli crowns instead of frozen. It was so delicious and not runny at all! EVERYONE raved about it and it was the only dish that was completely gone. Read More
Helpful
(95)
ladyflower1
Rating: 5 stars
07/31/2009
This is a wonderful way to turn healthy veggies into a naughty treat! Love this recipe and had to control myself from eating half of it for dinner! I did change it up a bit. I used 2 16oz packages of broccoli & cauliflower blend since that is what I had on hand. I used cream of celery soup since I don't like cream of mushroom and I also omitted the onion since I don't like onion. I forgot to add the eggs, but it didn't need them. I made this years ago for a holiday dinner and everyone loved it. I would definately eat this over green bean casserole! ** I made this a second time as the recipe stated and I would definately suggest leaving out the eggs! It had a weird scrambled egg consistency and I much preferred the casserole without the eggs. Read More
Helpful
(66)
Debbie Blaufuss Kenny
Rating: 4 stars
09/22/2009
I made this last night following the recipe exactly except I used fresh broccoli; my husband and I both loved the flavor but it was a bit too juicy. Next time, I'll add some bread crumbs to the mixture to soak up some of the wet ingredients and possibly some cooked chicken or turkey to make a one-dish meal. Very tasty dish!!! Read More
Helpful
(33)
GatorGirl
Rating: 5 stars
05/02/2011
Following advice from other reviewers I used 1 egg instead of 2 5 tablespoons of butter instead of 8 and added extra cheese (about 1 1/2 cups instead of 1). I crushed up one sleeve of Ritz crackers mixed about 1/4 cup into the casserole (to thicken as others said it can be a bit soupy) and spread the remaining 3/4 cup over the top. I used a 9x13 casserole dish and cooked it for 40 minutes at 350 (to soften the onions - they were still a little crunchy after 30 minutes). It was delicious and it got great reviews from my family (young and old)!! I think I will try this again as the recipe is written (only 1/2 stick of butter though - 1 just seems like too much!) - will update my review if I do. Read More
Helpful
(18)
VILAINE
Rating: 4 stars
02/15/2011
I left out the eggs based on the other reviews and it was what I was aiming for. The onion was still kind of crunchy so next time I would pre-cook that before throwing everything together. We prefer our veggies a little softer, so I might cook it longer or find another method to soften them up first before baking. Read More
Helpful
(16)
Stacy Rae
Rating: 4 stars
05/18/2009
This recipe was really easy to throw together with ingredients that I already had on hand. It was very creamy and tasted great. I loved the Ritz on top - gave it a nice crust. I made a 9 x 13 pan, but if you had a smaller crowd, you could easily split into two 8 x 8 pans and freeze one for a later time. My toddler coulnd't get enough of this great casserole! Read More
Helpful
(15)
Reyna
Rating: 5 stars
10/15/2010
Love it! It has been a family and church favorite for quite some time and have the recipe memorized I make is so much! The only thing I change is omiting the butter, don't think it really needs it with the cheese. Even people that don't like broccoli eat this!! Also, I cook the brocolli and drain when I mix with all the ingredients and it always turns out perfect! Read More
Helpful
(14)
toni martin
Rating: 5 stars
12/22/2010
This was great!!! I would suggest do not add the butter. I thought, well I will put 1/4 cup and am now regretting it because after reheating it gets greasy. I can't imagine 1/2 cup. Also I pretty well followed the recipe with some of the added suggestions and it turned out nice. Instead of the Ritz on top I mixed in with the casserole and added French's Fried Onions and extra cheese in the last 10-15 minutes of baking. I will definitely use this recipe again. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Paul Thornton
Rating: 2 stars
11/20/2009
We found this dish too moist for our taste. We did like the crackers on top. I will try the recipie again, however, I will adjust the wet ingredients and I will use fresh chopped boccoli. Read More
Helpful
(11)
