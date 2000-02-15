Congo Bars II
A chewy bar cookie with chocolate chips. They are very addictive...you can't eat just one piece.
Great recipe! I used butterscotch chips instead of the chocolate because that's what my family likes better. They loved these bars. They are very easy to make.Read More
There was little flavor, except for the abundance of chocolate chips. The texture reminded me of play-doh. Definately needs some kind of leavening and flavoring extract. A little salt may help too. I have no plans to make this again.Read More
I added some vanilla to the batter, which really made it smell and taste delcicous. And it was sooo easy! Fill the house with smells of fresh baked cookies in half the time!
I appreciated the first review which said to add vanilla. I took it a few steps farther. I cut the flour by one cup then the sugar by 3/4 of a cup. I also added white sugar. So, that makes one and 1/2 cup brown sugar and one cup white sugar. I also added 1 tsp. vanilla and 1 tsp cinnamon as well as 1 tsp baking soda. I mixed the butter and sugars together until creamed. Then I added the eggs, vanilla, and cinnamon. Then I added the flour and baking soda.
Very good, very easy. Will make again.
This recipe is missing an ingredient or two. I found it flavorless, which leads me to believe it is missing vanilla extract, and the texture was odd, which I believe is probably due to lack of baking soda.
Ive made these several times and everytime I go to take a picture of this, my kids have devoured them. they really love these bars.
I made this recipe today. It is ok but could be a 5 star with vanilla and salt added.
This is a great basic recipe but had little flavor to the dough and the texture was eggy so I added a half a teaspoon baking powder and half a teaspoon baking soda and a teaspoon of vanilla and some salt.
