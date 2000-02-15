Congo Bars II

A chewy bar cookie with chocolate chips. They are very addictive...you can't eat just one piece.

Recipe by Paul Hecker

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
30
Yield:
30 bars
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 10x15 inch jellyroll pan.

  • Stir together the flour and brown sugar, set aside. Stir together the melted butter and eggs until well blended; stir into the flour mixture. Fold in the chocolate chips. Spread batter evenly into the prepared pan.

  • Bake for 20 to 30 minutes in the preheated oven. Let cool for 10 minutes, then cut into bars while still slightly warm.

Per Serving:
255 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 39.6g; fat 10.3g; cholesterol 48.2mg; sodium 62.2mg. Full Nutrition
