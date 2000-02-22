Bar Cookies from Cake Mix
A bar cookie that has chocolate chips and nuts. This is easy and delicious.
A bar cookie that has chocolate chips and nuts. This is easy and delicious.
I made these last night. They were a big hit with my family. I used a yellow cake mix because it was what I had on hand. I added a little vanilla extract, two eggs, and a little oil. Delicious! Very easy to make, and a very quick clean up.Read More
I did not like this recipe at all! The consistency was not that good, and the cookies came out out hard and not very tasty. Nothing like real home made cookies from scratch!Read More
I made these last night. They were a big hit with my family. I used a yellow cake mix because it was what I had on hand. I added a little vanilla extract, two eggs, and a little oil. Delicious! Very easy to make, and a very quick clean up.
I added 1/3 cup of water as other suggested. I also added dried cranberries, white chocolate chips, and oatmeal. I have taken them to several parties and they have been a hit! Be sure to not over cook them - I take them out just before they look done because they firm up as they cool. However, the batch I left in the whole time were gone even though they were crispier.
I substituted Butter Pecan cake mix and added chopped pecans and butterscotch chips. They were GREAT!!!! Tasted like a pecan sandie but chewy.
I have made this many times. Always wonderful. You can make it as written and its great w/4 T. water, an extra egg, some vanilla extract and cook for 35 minutes. Thank you.
These were great! I, too, used 4 tbsp of water. Used a Betty Crocker Dark Chocolate cake mix w/Hersey's choc syrup in the box. Didn't use choc chips because I didn't have any (and didn't need any) but used 1-1/2 cups of chopped pecans. Made the house smell so good I couldn't wait so cut and ate two while they were still warm. Just wish I had some ice cream to put on top. Absolutely marvelous and still moist 3 days later kept in Tupperware. The only reason they lasted so long is because I live alone, plan on wrapping a few for the freezer before I eat them all. Can't wait to try different flavor variations. Thanks so much for posting Penny.
Pretty Darn Good! I used a chocolate cake mix, 4 Tbsp of water and baked for 25 min. I also stirred in a 1/2 package of Skor Bits (toffee bits) into the batter, and sprinkled the other 1/2 package on top of the hot bars as soon as they came out of the oven. My co-workers inhaled them. Nice texture---sort of like if cake and brownies had a baby. Will definitely make again--super easy, great taste.
I made this yesterday because it seemed easy and I already had everything I needed in the pantry. I followed other suggestions and increased the water to 1/3 cup, and baked for only 22 minutes. I used white cake mix with 1 cup of white chocolate chips, 1/2 cup craisins and some nuts. The baking time was perfect so mine did not come out dry at all. Will definitely make again because they are so easy and quick!
I made these last week because I needed something to take to an open house, and I wanted to make a bar cookie (therefore something quick)with ingredients I had on hand. So here's my take....way too sweet! Holy cow! And a bit too oily. But, very tasty! I had a very similar recipe that my neighbor gave me three years ago, and that my daughters love to make. It calls for the cake mix, a 1/2 cup of oil (instead of butter), NO ADDED SUGAR, 2 eggs (rather than 1), 2 TBS. water, and the chips and nuts. You make regular drop cookies with this, and bake them for 8-10 minutes. This is a fantastic recipe for young kids, and it is extremely versatile. We usually make it with M&M's in place of the chips, and no nuts, but we have also used chocolate cake mix and peanut butter chips. I now always keep cake mixes in the pantry for when the girls want to bake cookies (this is also a good project for them to do on play dates). So, last night I had a yen to make these bar cookies again, but I used this older recipe, but with only about 1/3 cup of sofened butter instead of the oil, and only 1 cup of chocolate chips. Delicious! Perfect! I would definitely recommend that you try this variation.
This is nice because you can throw just about anything you have in it. To get rid of odds and ends in my fridge, I mixed butterscotch chips, semisweet chips, and 70% bittersweet baking bar, ~1.25 cups in all, added pecans and a little extra water as suggested. Next time I'll make in several smaller pans because the edges and corners are the best, a little crispy.
I did not like this recipe at all! The consistency was not that good, and the cookies came out out hard and not very tasty. Nothing like real home made cookies from scratch!
Great recipe and so quick and easy to make. I followed the suggestion of adding 1/3 c water and the dough was still really thick. To make spreading it in the pan easier, I turned the wax bag from the cake mix inside out, put my hand into the bag and pressed the dough onto the cookie sheet.
These turned out dry and hard even after adding the extra water. They tasted good, like a hard chocolet chip cookie. I put a scoop of ice cream on top to soften them up a bit when I served it for dessert.
I followed the recipe to a tee and made no modifications...it turned out great! It was a big hit at my workplace. Very simple & delicious. Be sure not to over bake these bars as they do firm up after you take them out of the oven.
Oooohhhh!! I used yellow cake mix. I added about a 1/2 cup peanut butter to the brown sugar and butter while mixing. Also added a splash of vanilla extract and a splash of oil on top of 4 TBSP water. Baked for 23 minutes and it's perfect. Yummmm.... Thanks for the recipe.
Gave it 5 stars because I read the reviews first. It came out PERFECT with 1/4 c water and two eggs. Best darned cookie bar I ever made! Making it again today. Hubby LOVES it too.
For this recipe, I used an all natural vanilla cake mix and about 1 1/2 cups of Ghiradelli semisweet chips, and omitted the nuts. I also added and extra egg and vanilla based on other reviewers. I baked bars in a 12x8 disposable pan, so I cut the cooking time a bit. However, I ended up having to put them back in because they were a bit too undercooked. So, the cooking time is accurate even using a slightly smaller pan. Next time, I will cut the chips back due to the fact my cake mix was only 16oz, and not the typical 18.25 pkg. This is a delicious recipe and I would definitely make this again. I like it better than traditional cookies!
Since many said these bar cookies were too sweet, I opted to not add the brown sugar. Why does this recipe need added sugar anyway? There is already sugar in the cake mix. I also added 1/3 cup water and baked it for 22 minutes as suggested by other reviewers. Very good, fast recipe.
I used chocolate cake mix and white chocolate chips and it was delicious! I also used 4 tablespoons of water. Everyone at the party loved these bars!
Great recipe! I added the 1/3 cup water as suggested, as well as a tsp. of vanilla and 2 tbsp of oil. I also used some candied walnuts I had in the cupboard. Baked only 22 minutes, but turned out chewy and yummy. Will definitely make this again!
They looked perfect on the outside but were so under done they were inedible. I did get a taste of one of the edges and they probably would have been delicious if they had cooked through, thus the five star rating.
This recipe was easy, I added 3 Tbsp water and 1 tbsp oil, and no nuts. Tasted good, I also added melted chocolate chips on top...as if there wasn't enough chocolate already...delicious! Will try new variations of cake mix flavors with this recipe.
I have been making this recipe for several years and it is one of my favorite. Comes out perfect everytime. I always know these will be a big hit at any party. NOTE: The picture is from someone who used a chocolate cake mix - not a white cake mix as specified in the recipe.
After reading the reviews on these I made them as written except for adding 1 tsp of vanilla and upping the water to 4tablespoons. These were delicious! Moist and chewy and baked perfectly after about 28 minutes in the oven! We will be making these again! Thank you!
as written these are pretty decent - tastes similar to the traditional toll house cookie bars, really. however, i think i prefer the toll house recipe...but this has potential. i think this recipe would be great with alterations - changing up the cake mix and add-ins to create new flavor combos. i bet spice cake mix or a double chocolate mix with chips would be amazing. i will keep this recipe to try again with new cake mix and filling, but probably wouldn't make them with the white cake mix again.
We loved this recipe! I doubled it. Used 2 chocolate cake mixes, added 2/3 cup water as suggested (since it was doubled) and pressed it into a greased 10x15 inch pan and a greased 9x9 pan. Fit perfectly! Topped it with Christmas m&ms and it was perfect for my cookie plates this year. Soft and chewy! Thanks!
These are great! They're so quick and simple to make. I make some cakes using a mix, but this was the first time I used it for the bars. Based on previous reviews I did add the extra 2 TBSP water. I also added 1 tsp vanilla because I like vanilla!! Otherwise, I followed the recipe exactly. Next time I might try a chocolate cake mix. I think this recipe has potential for change! Thanks Penny for posting this recipe -it's fun to try a recipe that is unique and so easy!
Great flavor, made the recipe exactly as listed, except for the nuts. Although the flavor was excellent and my kids, 9 and 6 liked it, if was very crumbly and messy. Needs a bit of a binding agent to hold it together, maybe another egg.
Simple and delicious!
Made these with banana cake mix and choc chips, omitted nuts. Batter was crumbly like cookie batter. These were SERIOUSLY DELICIOUS!!! YUMMY!!!
We loved this recipe. I have the Pampered Chef large bar pan and this fits it perfectly. I have made this twice. Once with Dark Chocolate cake mix, adding chopped almonds and heath bar bits instead of the walnuts, and once using a regular chocolate cake mix, with 1tsp of mint extract added with the egg and water. I also omitted the walnuts that time. I used parchment paper with the mint batch and nothing stuck. The previous time, I brushed my stoneware with just a touch of oil, because chocolate chips can cause sticking. This is an awesome recipe. Thanks for sharing!
This cake mix cookie bar is actually better than what I thought. It's really easy and convenient to make while it taste somewhat like a real chocolate brownie bar. Terrific!
What a lifesaver! Needed something to bring the next day at school, was able to take what I had on hand and throw together quickly and it was great! Did use the extra water, semi-sweet chips, peanuts and white cake mix. Can't wait to try other combinations.
I used 1/2c applesauce and 2 T. plain yogurt instead of the butter. Very moist, and very delicious!!!!
I'm constantly baking for my church's bake sales and coffee hours and I have little time to spare. I used this great basic recipe to bake for our latest bake sale. I figured I had some cake mixes on hand and it was quick and easy. I decided against the choc-chip variety because I know there will be a ton of that at the bake sale. My combination was: Spice Cake Mix instead of a white cake and instead of choc. chips- toffee bits. So the end product is spice bars with toffee and walnuts- they are moist, yummy and will be great with coffee. Thanks for a great basic recipe that I can change weekly!
Simple, easy & delicious all rolled into 1 recipe! Very yummy!! I did need to add 1/3 cup of water as others mentioned. Thanks so much for sharing ;)!!!!!
A good recipe however, even after using 4 T. H2O I felt the dough was too stiff. I added another stick of butter,and another egg, and then a few more T. of H2O. I baked them in a greased 10x15 pan. I also changed the add ins to 1 cup semi sweet chips, 1 cup milk chocolate chips and 1 cup of Heath chips. Cut them into 1 x 2 inch bars. These were the first cookies to disappear from a tray of Christmas cookies. I will make them again using different cake mixes and add ins.
pretty good! per other reviews i used 3 eggs and 3 tblsp water...i also used reduced sugar chocolate cake mix, splenda brown sugar, pecans and chocolate chips...the batter was VERY thick and wasn't sure if this would work...i did have to bake for the full 30 minutes because at 22 min it was still uncooked...it wasn't dry,it was very moist, however next time i think i will either use more butter or add some oil to make it less cake like..
increase water, eggs, add vanilla
a hit everywhere that I take it, I've even made it as dropped cookies and they stay soft in the center for people that like chewy cookies.
This recipe is 5 star as others stated. Used a yellow cake mix, made an adjustment as others suggested & did 1 more step. Same thing I do when making brownies. Added 1 Tablespoon of Karo Syrup (corn syrup)This step makes a a chewie cookie! Make sure it's just golden brown. Mine baked in 25 minutes. Dessert is best made the day before. Flavors blend & mellow.
these a super! only change was to add two eggs, and use yellow cake mix instead of white. this took no time at all. it's gooey, yummy, and great warm!
I love this recipe. I made it for the first time with lemon cake mix, didn't use any mix ins, and it was great. It was fine as is, but I could see how adding 1 more TBS of water might be good. So quick & easy, yet moist & rich.
Great recipe! I used a chocolate cake mix with 3 eggs and no water for the best brownies ever. Don't bake them too long! I also added chocolate chips to the batter before they were baked.
Really good.I only baked this for about 22 minutes and they turned out perfect.I took them camping and put them in a zip top plastic bag,and they never got hard or chewy,they stayed soft and good.I will make them again.Very easy.
I followed the directions exactly, and these went over the top of my pan, and all over my oven! Also had to cook much longer than suggested.
I made these tonight for a bake sale. Just to say they are great would be a understatement. For how quick, easy and inexpensive they are to make they are fabulous! I used 2 eggs, no water and a tsp of vanilla like the other comments suggested. I also sprinkled some rainbow chip sprinkles on the top to make them fun for kids. I gave a end piece to my husband and he had no clue they were made with a cake mix.
Yum! So easy, my 6yo was able to do most of it. The only thing that I changed was I used two eggs instead of adding water, and used a yellow cake mix because that's what was in my cupboard. Excellent cookies!
I made this recipe as directed and baked it in a stoneware pan. The results were chewy and delicious. Not dry at all. Love them!
All I have to say is....yummy!!! The house smelled amazing good when these were baking! I added coconut, too. Chewy and delicious. (Add a little more water!)
Excellent and easy. Used 5 TBS water as suggested, otherwise didn't change anything. Everyone said "Wow!"
I made this exactly as instructed. I probably would have made some of the recommended changes if I had the opportunity to read the reviews before starting them. But I didn't, and I'm glad. THey are totally perfect! Yummy, crispy outside, gooey inside. Couldn't have picked a better recipe to try. Just like someone else said - as if brownies and cookies had babies. :) I tried chocolate cake mix with white chocolate chips and yellow cake mix with semi-sweet chocolate chips. Both are amazing!
GREAT!! Super easy, and very delicious, took them to dinner at a friend's house and they loved them, too. Glad we had leftovers at home for ourselves!
Made this with my 8 yr old and it was a hit! I did it with yellow cake mix and let him pick what he wanted to add. He chose milk choc. chips and white choc chips. It was so yummy! Can't wait to try all the different combos! I did add 4 Tbsp of water.
Wow, this is a great recipe! The only thing I did differently was add another 2 Tbsp. of water, used yellow cake mix instead of white, and only used 1C of chocolate chips. 2 cups would have been too much for me. I don't know what others did that made it dry, but mine was moist and delicious! Will definitely make again. Thanks OP
This is my most used recipe. My favorite is yellow cake mix with white chips-soooo good. Chocolate cake mix with chocolate chips tastes like brownies. I use 4 to 5 tbl of water and I find that 22 min is the perfect bake time for a somewhat chewy bar. So good.
Always a hit whenever I make it. I add the 1/3 cup water as others mentioned
Super yummy with minimal effort. I made a double batch with 1 white cake, 1 yellow cake and a large package of instant vanilla jello (since I was out of the super moist cake mixes). I followed other's comments and increased the water and egg (for the double batch with the added jello I used 5 eggs and 5 Tbs water). I also cooked in a glass pyrex, so I increased the cooking time to when a toothpick came out clean, ~45 minutes.
An easy recipe to whip up for surprise events, but it seemed too sugary sweet. I used 1/3 cup water and omitted the nuts due to personal preference. I can see why others added the dried cranberries. Maybe the tartness from the cranberries would offset the sugar. I would make this again if in a pinch to put something together.
Not bad. I used a white cake and I found the bars to be pretty sweet. Next time I will try a chocolate cake mix and possibly lower the sugar like some of the other reviewers have suggested.
Really good! I didn't have walnuts, but I didn't miss them.
Easy to make. Moist and tastes great. Just like toll house bar cookies.
I started to make this and then realized I didn't have enough chocolate chips! I added some almond extract and baked with 2/3 cup water as suggested. These were AWESOME.
Very good! I used a chocolate cake mix and took the advice of other readers and used two eggs and 3 tbsp on water. Added m&ms and nuts.
I made a few adjustments, but these turned out pretty nice. Instead of the butter, I added 1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce. And as someone else suggested, I added no water, but three eggs instead. I cut the semi-sweet chocolate chips in half and added 1 cup butterscotch chips, along with 1 cup chopped walnuts. The consistency of the bars was great. But I think next time, I would skip the brown sugar altogether. They are very, very sweet. Not sure if it was the sugar or the butterscotch chips, but it almost makes my teeth hurt to bite into one they are so sweet. Still, I did like the fact that it tastes NOTHING like you used a box cake mix. Which was my big concern. Will try this one again, though the sugar will be omitted next time. Thanks for the recipe!!
This is a great basic recipe that I use all the time. I have two young kids and it's so easy to make and everyone always wants the recipe. I did take other reviewers advice and put 2 eggs and 3 T of water. I also change up the cake mix with a brownie cake mix sometimes but its definitely the best with the white cake mix. Thanks for the recipe!
I do agree that this is an easy recipe to make, but I was not delighted with the finished product. It became very dry after cooling and I feel was not worth the cost of the ingredients. Sorry.
I also added 2 more T water. I omitted the nuts, and used 1 cup peanut butter chips and 1 cup semisweet chips. These are great! The texture was good (soft and cakelike) and there's a crispy top. I'll make this again.
All I did different was add a bit more water. This recipe turned out great. Who could ask for more than soft, chewy bars?!
Delicious! Like a chewy chocolate chip cookie. I followed other users' suggestions and used 2 eggs and 4 Tbsp of water and some vanilla exctract. I added a bag of toffee chips along with the semi sweet chips. Easy to make and tasty!!
I made two batches of these and they were both wonderful! I left out the nuts, because I hate them. One batch was dark chocolate cake mix/semi sweet chips. The other was yellow mix/semi sweet chips. They are all gone! I did use the others tips and increased the water to 1/3 cup, I baked for 30 minutes and they were perfect. I will be making these again. Cant wait to try it with other cake mixes.
to much like a cake, expected something more like a cookie. to much flavor like a cake mix
These were great! I used a chocolate cake mix because I was having a chocolate craving but omitted the chocolate chips because I didn't have any. I used 4 Tbsp. water, as suggested by a previous reveiwer. I normally bake and cook from scratch but lately I've been pressed for time so I've tried mix-based recipes. I wasn't disappointed in the least with this one! The bars were moist and chewy and oh so chocolatey.
I made these using a choc. cake mix and this is my new brownie recipe, I can't make brownies to save my life! These bars taste like an amazing brownie, I can't wait to try with another flavor cake mix, yum! Thanks for a great recipe!
These were sooo good!!!I did make a couple of alterations though. I added 1/3 cup of water and 2 eggs. At first this looks like too much liquid by itself, but then when you mix the cake mix in you know why you need that much liquid. I also skipped the nuts and chocolate chips and just added butterscotch chips. The result was a super yummy, moist, cake like dessert!
This recipe is excellent for a quick dessert or snack. It is rich and satisfies any sweet tooth or chocolate craving! I followed the advice and used two eggs and 3 T of water with great results. My bakeware is dark and very heavy so I lowered the oven temp to 325, which is what I always do when using these pans - and the recipe finished with a uniform, moist and chewy texture. I also line my pans with parchment and midway through the cooling time I remove the entire thing by lifting the ends of the parchment and allowing it to cool the rest of the way sitting on the parchment on a cooling rack. This prevents any sweating which allows a mild crust to form on the bottom and seems to help lock in the moisture. This might be why mine never get dry or crumbly. Each time I've made this recipe, I cut one row of cookies while they are still warm and don't cut the remainder until the following morning. The warm ones are to die for. In the morning, I cutthe rest that have completely cooled and take them to work to serve to my colleagues and customers and I ALWAYS have requests for the recipe. So be warned . . . if you take these out of the house, take along copies of the recipe - people LOVE these!
I misread the recipe and it still came out great. I added 3/4 cup brown sugar instead of 1/2 cup and the batter was very stiff, but it was very good. I will make this recipe again, this time won't have "3/4" in my head. For the chips, I used one cup white chocolate chips and 1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chunks and did use chopped walnuts. I like the versatility of the recipe, you can add what you have on hand or like.
These were okay. Nothing too exciting.
This was a great tasting and fast way to make a dessert. I used a while cake mix. After reading the reviews I decided to use two eggs instead of one. I also added ½ cups chocolate chip and ½ cup of butterscotch chips and 1 cup of chopped walnuts. I only baked it for 30 minutes. It was very much like a blond brownie and very very good.
Just out of the oven.... I used a Halloween cake mix I got on clearance and followed the suggested modifications. 1/3 c of water, two eggs instead of one, a splash of oil, and a teaspoon of vanilla. Mine took 32 minutes to bake to perfection. Not too well done at all! Will definitely make it again.
I followed the recipe for the most part. The only things I did differently were that I did use 1/3 cup of water, as others suggested. I also used yellow cake mix instead of white. I baked for 25 minutes at 350. I was a little skeptical of how this might turn out, thinking it might taste just like cake mix. I was so wrong! These came out perfect, delicious and addictive. Wonderful!
Awesome! I've never used cake mix to make anything but a cake. I changed the recipe as others suggested and they where perfect! Might be better than my step-mother's from scratch choco chip cookie version.
I followed other's reviews and added 5 T of water and 2 eggs. I used chocolate cake mix and chocolate and peanut butter chips. My family and guests loved them...this is a winner!
Loved the idea, so adapted the recipe to work with a favorite brownie recipe. I used a Devil's food cake mix, added 1 teaspoon each vanilla, cinnamon, coffee extract,and sea salt. I used pecans instead of walnuts and eliminated the chocolate chips.Using the suggested 22 minute baking time from another post...they came out YUMMY!
Yummo! Super quick & easy...used a 1 lb chopped up chocolate bunny instead of choc chips. (Poor bunny.)
I made this recipe last night and it was wonderful. I used a gluten-free cake mix that was only 15 oz. (instead of the 18 oz. mix required by the recipe) and it came out great! I cooked it at my boyfriend's house, and he doesn't have an electric mixer. Still - it turned out so good. We ate it warm from the oven with vanilla ice cream. I'll definitely be making this again because it was quick, easy and very tasty.
This was great! I made it for the fire department fundraiser, used caramel chips, chocolate chips, and walnuts. It took a little longer than 35 minutes to bake, but the bars were not hard like some reviewers found. I did increase the water two more tablespoons. It was quite sweet, probably due in part by the caramel chips, but yummy!
I followed this recipe exactly as it was written, baked for 30 minutes, and they are so soft and so yummy. I'm enjoying one now with a glass of milk--perfect!
My son said these were the best. As others had commented, I chose to alter by using 2 eggs, 1/4 cup water, 1/2 tsp vanilla, and baked for only 18 minutes since my little oven cooks very fast. Also my cake mix that I just happened to have was 16.5 oz., I added the entire 12 oz bag of chocolate chips and it turned out very well.
Edible, but not good. Would probably be better if made with white chocolate chips, cranberries, and oatmeal as other reviewers tried. As is, doesn't taste much like a chocolate chip cookie.
These were delicious! I used a french vanilla cake mix, and 4 T of water like suggested by others. They are so yummy, and a hit with the family! Exactly what I was looking for!
i made this thanksgiving,easy,moist,chewy,yummy.i just added a 12 oz pkg of choc chips-it was plenty. baked in 11X15 pan in less time. i sub the butter in almost any recipe 1/2 of what the amount is in an low fat tub margerine and 1/2 butter crisco i keep in fridge. since i bake so seldom with butter, i rarely have butter on hand and so far this has subbed very well.my guy thinks i am a genius. who am i to argue. i am making again this month for dinner with gal friends. marilynrg
I used a french vanilla cake mix with the recipe and used half peanut butter chocolate swirl chips and chocolate chips. They turned out great!
Loved this bar cookie. I used french vanilla cake mix and pretty good but a little too sweet. Next time I will use a different cake mix. Would adding a little oil make them moister??
Excellent recipe -- so easy! I also added a bit more water and added a teaspoon of vanilla.
this is a wonderful recipe... instead of walnuts and choc chips as called I put in 2oz of sliced almonds, 2/3 cup of coconut, and 2 cups of extra large choc chips. I get lots of compliments on these bar cookies. Enjoy!
We loved this recipe and I can't to make them again.
I also added the 4 tablespoons of water and they turned out great. They aren't too sweet and they cut nicely. Very easy to make, too. I will definitely make these again. They pack very well in school sack lunches.
I made these tonight and they were amazing! I used a Duncan Hines Butter Golden cake mix and made it exactly as the recipe called for. I only baked them for about 20-22 minutes in a convection oven. (instead of 30-35 as called for) I didn't add the nuts being my husband doesn't care for nuts. They were moist and hard to stop eating!! I will definitely make them again! I may try a different flavor cake mix next time also! Thank you for this great and easy cookie recipe!
This recipe was so easy--perfect for my preschooler and toddler to help make. These were great when they first came out of the oven--soft and chewy. After they cooled completley, they were a bit hard. Maybe next time I'll lessen the cooking time more than I did. Overall, a good wuick easy recipe.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections