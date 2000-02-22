Bar Cookies from Cake Mix

A bar cookie that has chocolate chips and nuts. This is easy and delicious.

Recipe by Penny

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 9x13 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13 inch baking pan.

  • In a large bowl, cream together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Mix in water and egg, then stir in cake mix. Finally, mix in nuts and chocolate chips. Spread mixture into pan.

  • Bake for 30 to 35 minutes in the preheated oven. Cool completely before cutting into bars.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
366 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 45.9g; fat 20.6g; cholesterol 26.9mg; sodium 261.7mg. Full Nutrition
