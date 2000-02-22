Bar Cookies from Cake Mix

This recipe is excellent for a quick dessert or snack. It is rich and satisfies any sweet tooth or chocolate craving! I followed the advice and used two eggs and 3 T of water with great results. My bakeware is dark and very heavy so I lowered the oven temp to 325, which is what I always do when using these pans - and the recipe finished with a uniform, moist and chewy texture. I also line my pans with parchment and midway through the cooling time I remove the entire thing by lifting the ends of the parchment and allowing it to cool the rest of the way sitting on the parchment on a cooling rack. This prevents any sweating which allows a mild crust to form on the bottom and seems to help lock in the moisture. This might be why mine never get dry or crumbly. Each time I've made this recipe, I cut one row of cookies while they are still warm and don't cut the remainder until the following morning. The warm ones are to die for. In the morning, I cutthe rest that have completely cooled and take them to work to serve to my colleagues and customers and I ALWAYS have requests for the recipe. So be warned . . . if you take these out of the house, take along copies of the recipe - people LOVE these!