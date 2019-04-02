Melissa's Turkey Meatloaf

Rating: 4.22 stars
95 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 51
  • 4 star values: 26
  • 3 star values: 10
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 4

This is a nice and light meatloaf with simple ingredients and a wonderful flavor. The soup will make a nice sauce at the end to serve over the meatloaf.

By gastlygoul

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Prepare a 9x13 inch baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Mix the ground turkey, onion, celery, garlic, basil, Parmesan cheese, bread crumbs, egg, and milk together in a large bowl. Shape the mixture into a loaf and place into prepared pan. Pour the tomato soup over the meatloaf. Cover tightly with aluminum foil.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until no longer pink in the center, about 45 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
277 calories; protein 27.5g; carbohydrates 15.9g; fat 11.8g; cholesterol 118.6mg; sodium 489.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (96)

Most helpful positive review

Hope
Rating: 4 stars
06/16/2009
This was excellent and so simple. I also did not find this to be too moist. I just added more bread crumbs until I knew it would not be too moist. I also used ketchup instead of soup because I didn't have any soup. However next time I'll try the soup. Read More
Helpful
(52)

Most helpful critical review

love2eat
Rating: 2 stars
08/03/2010
I picked this recipe because it looked simple to make and it got 4.5 stars. But it was such a disappointment. Then I went back to read several reviews and noticed that most people modified the recipes in some way. What are you rating this recipe when you did not use it as written? So annoying. But here is my review. The loaf turned out very moist but this was b/c there is way too much liquid (it was like meat loaf stew) and the flavor was bland. I should have notice that there is no salt or seasoning in the recipe but I thought 4.5 stars can't be wrong! I would omit the milk season the turkey and change to tomato sauce to kick up the flavor. Read More
Helpful
(25)
Sally
Rating: 4 stars
06/01/2009
This meatloaf was great. We did not find it too moist at all. I used ketchup on top instead of soup! Read More
Helpful
(46)
Lara
Rating: 4 stars
04/20/2009
the taste was great but it was way too moist. the next time i make it i will omit the milk and tomato soup and add marinara as a topping after baking. thanks! Read More
Helpful
(39)
Lisa
Rating: 4 stars
10/19/2009
I am trying this recipe right now but I used StoveTop stuffing mix instead of breadcrumbs omitted the milk but added an egg. I also topped it with ketchup rather than tomato soup as I didn't have any. Read More
Helpful
(25)
SharonV
Rating: 5 stars
01/07/2010
This dish pleased my husband along with my children (5 3 and 1 1/2). They all asked for seconds. I used 1/2 tsp dried basil instead of fresh which I didn't have. I also substituted the tomato soup for a can of turkey gravy. It was delicious with egg noodles & veggies. It was so easy. Definitley a keeper. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(24)
Mary Clark Gombar
Rating: 5 stars
11/04/2009
Surprisingly a great meal! I did add a little more bread crumbs and omitted the milk because the mixture felt very moist. Even my son liked this turkey loaf! Very Impressive! Read More
Helpful
(19)
John Waller
Rating: 5 stars
11/05/2009
We made this but without the soup. It was delicious. Read More
Helpful
(17)
jenerin805
Rating: 5 stars
08/18/2010
This was super tasty! I left out the milk and added more Italian bread crumbs. I also added a teaspoon of red pepper flakes and tablespoon of Italian seasoning to the mixture. The Tomato soup topped it off nicely. It turned out perfect! I will make this again! Read More
Helpful
(16)
