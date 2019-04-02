Melissa's Turkey Meatloaf

This was excellent and so simple. I also did not find this to be too moist. I just added more bread crumbs until I knew it would not be too moist. I also used ketchup instead of soup because I didn't have any soup. However next time I'll try the soup.
This meatloaf was great. We did not find it too moist at all. I used ketchup on top instead of soup!
the taste was great but it was way too moist. the next time i make it i will omit the milk and tomato soup and add marinara as a topping after baking. thanks!
I picked this recipe because it looked simple to make and it got 4.5 stars. But it was such a disappointment. Then I went back to read several reviews and noticed that most people modified the recipes in some way. What are you rating this recipe when you did not use it as written? So annoying. But here is my review. The loaf turned out very moist but this was b/c there is way too much liquid (it was like meat loaf stew) and the flavor was bland. I should have notice that there is no salt or seasoning in the recipe but I thought 4.5 stars can't be wrong! I would omit the milk season the turkey and change to tomato sauce to kick up the flavor.
I am trying this recipe right now but I used StoveTop stuffing mix instead of breadcrumbs omitted the milk but added an egg. I also topped it with ketchup rather than tomato soup as I didn't have any.
This dish pleased my husband along with my children (5 3 and 1 1/2). They all asked for seconds. I used 1/2 tsp dried basil instead of fresh which I didn't have. I also substituted the tomato soup for a can of turkey gravy. It was delicious with egg noodles & veggies. It was so easy. Definitley a keeper. Thanks!
Surprisingly a great meal! I did add a little more bread crumbs and omitted the milk because the mixture felt very moist. Even my son liked this turkey loaf! Very Impressive!
We made this but without the soup. It was delicious.
This was super tasty! I left out the milk and added more Italian bread crumbs. I also added a teaspoon of red pepper flakes and tablespoon of Italian seasoning to the mixture. The Tomato soup topped it off nicely. It turned out perfect! I will make this again!