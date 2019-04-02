Easy Dinner Hash

Rating: 4.44 stars
73 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 44
  • 4 star values: 23
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 2

This recipe is easily scaled to fit the number of people being served. I use it when it's just my daughter and me home for dinner.

By Crow's Daughter

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat the vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Stir in the sausage, and cook until crumbly and just slightly pink, about 5 minutes. Stir in the diced potato and onion. Continue cooking until the potatoes are tender and have lightly browned, 10 to 15 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Once the potatoes are tender, stir in the mixed vegetables until hot. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Sprinkle with Cheddar cheese before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
622 calories; protein 23.4g; carbohydrates 27.2g; fat 46.9g; cholesterol 100mg; sodium 935.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (76)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Anna Bushka
Rating: 4 stars
01/08/2009
I enjoyed this dinner, but I was suprised by how dry it was. It needs a sauce similar to au gratin potatoes: I would like to see someone post a comment or new recipe that incorporates a sauce to bind these ingredients together. Since there is not much water, you have to be careful not to burn the sausage while you cook the potatoes. (I think it would be better to put the potatoes in a few minutes after the sausage has been cooking.) Also I used frozen hash brown potatoes to make it easier, but I should have put the onion in with the sausage, since it took longer to cook than the hash browns. To summarize: start the sausage and onion at the same time. Add the potatoes four minutes later with some kind of cheese sauce, then you would have a five star recipe. Read More
Helpful
(59)

Most helpful critical review

arlene
Rating: 1 stars
01/16/2013
This is a killer recipe not only in taste but the nutrition part of this. Will not be keeping this. could use turkey sausage but taste not the same Read More
Helpful
(1)
73 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 44
  • 4 star values: 23
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 2
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Anna Bushka
Rating: 4 stars
01/07/2009
I enjoyed this dinner, but I was suprised by how dry it was. It needs a sauce similar to au gratin potatoes: I would like to see someone post a comment or new recipe that incorporates a sauce to bind these ingredients together. Since there is not much water, you have to be careful not to burn the sausage while you cook the potatoes. (I think it would be better to put the potatoes in a few minutes after the sausage has been cooking.) Also I used frozen hash brown potatoes to make it easier, but I should have put the onion in with the sausage, since it took longer to cook than the hash browns. To summarize: start the sausage and onion at the same time. Add the potatoes four minutes later with some kind of cheese sauce, then you would have a five star recipe. Read More
Helpful
(59)
Mary M.
Rating: 5 stars
09/14/2008
I made a vegetarian version of this using veggie sausage crumbles. This recipe is highly adaptable and was a great way for me to use up some odds and ends of frozen vegetables. Simple and doesn't make a lot of mess especially if you use frozen diced potatoes and onions. Read More
Helpful
(47)
hollyjeanie
Rating: 4 stars
04/13/2009
It's a good meat and potatoes quick meal that gives you your vegetables too. I substituted the sausage with just seasoned ground beef and it tasted good. I used lots of garlic powder in the meat and a little bit of Lawry's Seasoning salt. Read More
Helpful
(43)
Advertisement
Jenny Weaver-Beal
Rating: 5 stars
08/25/2010
I skipped the mixed veggies on this simply because I don't like the frozen combos and didn't have any fresh available. We were amazed at how delicious this simple meal was. The flavor at first was a bit bland but we seasoned with celery salt and it was fantastic! Read More
Helpful
(16)
mpstueve
Rating: 5 stars
04/25/2011
Simple ingredients come together for an easy quick & delicious meal. I added frozen peas and whatever fresh veggies I had leftover in the fridge. The leftovers tasted great the next day with an egg on top. Read More
Helpful
(14)
BLUEGIRL5
Rating: 5 stars
09/10/2009
I didn't taste this (not a sausage fan) but this simple recipe went over really well with the men in my house. No frills just stick-to-your-ribs good. I added some minced garlic; that's the only change I made. I accompanied it with a couple of fried eggs over-easy...they gobbled it up. Read More
Helpful
(13)
Advertisement
SunnyDaysNora
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
01/09/2013
A good easy meal. Next time will use spicy sausage instead of mild and add italian seasoning and garlic since it was a little bland. My husband enjoyed topping his with sour cream. Read More
Helpful
(11)
mcurrin
Rating: 4 stars
08/26/2009
This was a great summer meal (b/c you don't have to turn the oven on!) and had lots of vegetables and tons of flavor from the sausage. I substituted mild italian chicken sausage (just removed the casings they came in) and a few red potatoes with the skin on because thats what we had in the house. I doubled the recipe and my husband and I finished the whole thing- yum! Read More
Helpful
(8)
Angie
Rating: 5 stars
02/09/2011
Loved it! Husband thought it tasted more like a breakfast skillet Read More
Helpful
(6)
arlene
Rating: 1 stars
01/16/2013
This is a killer recipe not only in taste but the nutrition part of this. Will not be keeping this. could use turkey sausage but taste not the same Read More
Helpful
(1)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022