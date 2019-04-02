Easy Dinner Hash

1 of 76

Rating: 4 stars I enjoyed this dinner, but I was suprised by how dry it was. It needs a sauce similar to au gratin potatoes: I would like to see someone post a comment or new recipe that incorporates a sauce to bind these ingredients together. Since there is not much water, you have to be careful not to burn the sausage while you cook the potatoes. (I think it would be better to put the potatoes in a few minutes after the sausage has been cooking.) Also I used frozen hash brown potatoes to make it easier, but I should have put the onion in with the sausage, since it took longer to cook than the hash browns. To summarize: start the sausage and onion at the same time. Add the potatoes four minutes later with some kind of cheese sauce, then you would have a five star recipe. Helpful (59)

Rating: 5 stars I made a vegetarian version of this using veggie sausage crumbles. This recipe is highly adaptable and was a great way for me to use up some odds and ends of frozen vegetables. Simple and doesn't make a lot of mess especially if you use frozen diced potatoes and onions. Helpful (47)

Rating: 4 stars It's a good meat and potatoes quick meal that gives you your vegetables too. I substituted the sausage with just seasoned ground beef and it tasted good. I used lots of garlic powder in the meat and a little bit of Lawry's Seasoning salt. Helpful (43)

Rating: 5 stars I skipped the mixed veggies on this simply because I don't like the frozen combos and didn't have any fresh available. We were amazed at how delicious this simple meal was. The flavor at first was a bit bland but we seasoned with celery salt and it was fantastic! Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars Simple ingredients come together for an easy quick & delicious meal. I added frozen peas and whatever fresh veggies I had leftover in the fridge. The leftovers tasted great the next day with an egg on top. Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars I didn't taste this (not a sausage fan) but this simple recipe went over really well with the men in my house. No frills just stick-to-your-ribs good. I added some minced garlic; that's the only change I made. I accompanied it with a couple of fried eggs over-easy...they gobbled it up. Helpful (13)

Rating: 4 stars A good easy meal. Next time will use spicy sausage instead of mild and add italian seasoning and garlic since it was a little bland. My husband enjoyed topping his with sour cream. Helpful (11)

Rating: 4 stars This was a great summer meal (b/c you don't have to turn the oven on!) and had lots of vegetables and tons of flavor from the sausage. I substituted mild italian chicken sausage (just removed the casings they came in) and a few red potatoes with the skin on because thats what we had in the house. I doubled the recipe and my husband and I finished the whole thing- yum! Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars Loved it! Husband thought it tasted more like a breakfast skillet Helpful (6)