Black Bean and Rice Salad

This was a terrific side dish for grilled lime cilantro chicken. I made some changes only because it was a last minute change from pasta salad. I didn't have instant rice so I made regular white rice with water and the liquid from the corn but I didn't use the liquid from the beans because I thought the starch would burn in my rice cooker.I didn't have any tomatoes so I left that out. I only had one lemon and it ended up being about a scant 1/2 cup. I only had green bell peppers and my husband isn't a huge fan of any kind of pepper so I used half of a pepper. I sautéed the pepper with the onion and garlic (for the same reasons ). I only had fresh cilantro so I used two tablespoons of chopped cilantro. I added a couple shakes for hot sauce at the end just because someone else said they did and at this point...Why not!? I had some serious doubts, because I had made so many changes to the original recipe, that this was going to be good but it was delicious. Leftovers the next day with the extra chicken chopped up and mixed into it were even more delicious. Any recipe that allows for this many tweaks and still turns out well deserves five stars! I can't wait for another cookout to try it again using the original recipe! Thanks, Staceyalisha, for submitting this.