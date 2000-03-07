Black Bean and Rice Salad
This dish is summery and lower in fat than many, yet it's surprisingly filling. It's also simple to prepare and uses common ingredients.
This is tasty, nutritious, and filling - the food trifecta in my book. I drained the beans and corn, since I was working with fully-cooked (non-instant) brown rice. I left out the jalapenos since I don't care for that taste and added a couple of stalks of celery to the onion saute. I also found that it didn't need salt. It was delicious as-is, as well as sprinkled with Frank's Red Hot.Read More
For me the rice cooked up too wet even though I used less olive oil. I think I would cook the rice with only the corn juice next time, and cut back on the lemon juice.Read More
I really enjoyed this recipe. However, I didn't see the point in all that liquid to cook the rice. I think a ratio of 1 part rice 2 part liquid is just fine. I reduced the amount of lemon juice to less than 1/2 cup. Tommorrow, I will add fresh cilantro to it and see how that is.
I've tried a similar recipe without the rice, but thought I'd try this one. I didn't use the juice from either the beans or the corn (as I used frozen corn), but just followed the directions for the rice. I also used fresh cilantro. This recipe has an amazing flavor! It's a favorite!
Very flavorful. It includes many ingredients that taste great together. We really enjoyed this dish and found that it made enough for 10 people as a side dish. My daughter said that it would be great to take to her school picnic. You could even add cubed, cooked chicken to it to make it an easy, complete meal.
This was a pretty good recipe. All the liquid for the rice really wasn't necessary, in fact it made my rice turn out kinda mushy. I served the meal a little different - I heated the entire mixture for a few minutes in a pan until it was warm, then I placed it in whole wheat tortillas with cheese and fresh avocado. It turned out great that way!
Very, very tasty recipe. I made a few changes to use ingredients I had on hand...I was out of corn in every form, so I put some green pepper in instead. I think the corn would have been better, but the green pepper added a nice color and flavor. I also changed the prep method a bit, since I had no instant brown rice on hand. Instead, I just cooked regular brown rice, mixed in the vegetables, didn't save the drained juice, and just threw all the raw ingredients together. It's a lot easier to make this way, and it really tastes great. I put the rice in warm, and it worked well this way...I think the warmth brought out the flavors of the vegetables and herbs. I also used fresh herbs. Thanks for sharing the recipe...it's wonderful!!!
This is a great recipe! I didn't save the liquid from the beans though, instead of fresh tomatos I used a can of stewed tomatos and saved the liquid from that to use. Also I used fresh cilantro (I never use dried) and white rice because I didn't have brown. VERY VERY GOOD!
While this dish was quick and easy to prepare, I thought the results weren't very tasty. The flavor of the black beans was overpowering, and although I enjoy black beans in chili and other dishes, I did not like them in this one at all.
I love it.........I am a vegitarian & have had lots of difficulties finding recipes I like....This one is an A
I had a bunch of pico de gallo left over from a party, so I subbed that for the first several ingredients, as they were similar. I also skipped the onion saute step (there was plenty of onion in the pico)and just threw the corn and beans in a bowl with my freshly cooked (non instant) brown rice. The onion WAS a bit strong, but it was delish in a tortilla w/avocado, as recommended in another review. It was pretty good as I made it, and I managed to use the leftovers creatively to make some AWESOME soup!! (just cook a few chicken legs with chopped garlic in a few cups of chicken broth, and throw in leftover rice salad. serve with chopped avocado, jalapenos, and tortilla chips to top. YUM)
Too much lemon juice..
This was pretty good. I lessoned the amount of lemon juice, because I am just not a big fan....very good though. I also topped it with cheese....yum!
I love this recipe! It's nutritious and easy! What more could you want?
I absolutely loved this recipe!! So refreshing and a great side BBQ dish, actually, it can go with anything. Next time I'll use fresh basil and cilantro.
This is my new favorite recipe! I have revised it a bit, though. I add diced chicken, avacado, and about 2 Tb agave nectar. Also omitted the Basil and use fresh cilantro. I don't cook anything first (except the rice and chicken), and I drain the vegetables. I just add the olive oil to the salad, using a bit more than called for. So good! Its like an explosion of flavors in every bite!
this is very good for a summer side with grilled chicken! adjust the heat to your taste. i think it is better if you make this a day ahead and when serving splash some red wine vinegar and toss with green onions. very tasty indeed. thanks for posting!
Really liked it. Just made a few changes. I cut out 1/2 of the lemon juice. I used fresh cilantro and threw in some pineapple tidbids. The whole family ate it, which is rare!
I just made this and really like it! Based on others' reviews, I decreased the lemon juice to just under 1/4 cup, used fresh cilantro, and used boil-in-bag brown rice that I cooked separately and just stirred in at the end. I also added celery and a few squirts of lime juice, and I left out the jalapeno and bell pepper. This batch will take care of several meals throughout the rest of the week, and I'm okay with that!
Has potential, way to much lemon juice in my opinion.
Well, with the combination of black beans, rice, and corn, it seemed that this could hardly miss. But miss it did, at least at our house. The problem is all that lemon juice. It makes a bitter concoction of what would otherwise be a nice combination of ingredients. It is undeniably nutritious, but that was it's only redeeming quality for us. It makes a ton, which is sad.
I loved this salad. I didn't read the recipe through before making, and didn't have time to let the rice cool very long, so, it was slightly warm. Still great! Can't wait to taste tomorrow when fully chilled.
This was pretty good. I was making zucchini herb casserole and started the red bell pepper, onion and garlic when I realized that my zucchini wasn't any good. So I jumped on here and searched the ingredients that I had and found this, the only thing I didn't have was the corn. The next day I added this to some queso dip and it was sooo good.
I made a few changes the second time around : used regular rice (but still used the water from the corn to cook it), left out the lemon juice, used raw red onion, didn't reserve the liquid from the beans, and I forgot to add the tomatoes. The salad was pretty good, but I liked it better when I fried up the leftovers in a bit of olive oil and then put into a tortilla with cheese and salsa. Either way, I think it makes for a filling vegetarian meal.
this was really good.. at first i was going to make this for bf to take as part of his lunch but after tasting the end product i decided we'd have this as part of dinner.. i already had leftover black beans and white rice so i halved the recipe and went from there.. i kept all the veggies fresh.. i used fresh cilantro for the dried and used garlic powder for the fresh.. also subbed green onion for white and green bell pepper for the red.. this just has such a nice freshness to it.. ty for the recipe
Very good and very healthy! I cut down the lemon juice a little bit, didn't use the liquid from the beans or the corn, and used an Uncle Ben's brown and wild rice mix I had in the cupboard. We loved it. Next time I'll slice up some grilled chicken and add it to the mix. Thanks for a great summertime meal idea!
I left out the corn and basil because I didn't have them on hand. But the recipe was still so delicious! I also used 6" flour tortillas and made little roll-ups with the filling. Hats off to the reader who suggested Frank's Red Hot sauce. It was the perfect compliment to the meal.
This is very good and meets the healthy eating criteria of my son's diet. Thank you for a winner!
I tinkered a little bit with this just to suit the tastes of my various family members (less black beans and red bell pepper for my kids), but I have to say the overall taste was so fresh and delightful! I served this with Ginger Chili Citrus Salmon, and it reminded me of the island food my husband and I have enjoyed in the Caribbean, but even better! It is more an adult taste, but I just saved some plain rice for my younger ones. I used regular brown rice, not instant.
This is a very tasty dish. I used fresh corn sliced from the cob, fresh lemon juice and fresh tomatoes and herbs. I did not use the juice from any cans. Just cooked the rice and added it to some sauteed onion and garlic, then added it to the fresh ingredients. Great summer salad!
Did not care for this recipe - too much lemon and just really bland. Maybe would be better with a lot more seasoning & less lemon juice.
I replaced the jalapenos with a can of green chilies. I was working with non-instant brown rice that I cooked beforehand. It came out w/ an overpowering flavor of lemon juice. I would cut back on the lemon juice next time. ....although I doubt there will be a next time.
Very fresh! I didn't have cilantro so I used fresh flat leaf parsley and fresh basil. I boiled up fresh corn, so i used the corn from the cob. Didn't have fresh jalepenos, so used jarred, still excellent and fresh tasting. I may use a bit of balsamic vinegar next time.
this was ok, i thought maybe a little dull, maybe I expect too much from a salad, as i wanted it to be a meal in one, but it didnt satisfy.
Not bad at all! This is a super simple dish to make that's full of flavor and healthy. It's a keepr!
This was very nice. I made it to take to some friends who were serving ribs. I made this exactly as written, and the "8 servings" are pretty large. 4 of us had some, and we split the leftovers. Not fantastic, but full of vegetable goodness. It's kind of unusual that the only "dressing" is the lemon juice, but that worked out surprisingly well. Worth making again!
Really good and easy to make. I left out the tomatoes and cilantro and added left over sloppy joe meat and lots of tabasco. I wrapped up in tortillas and freezed for my lunches.
This was a terrific side dish for grilled lime cilantro chicken. I made some changes only because it was a last minute change from pasta salad. I didn't have instant rice so I made regular white rice with water and the liquid from the corn but I didn't use the liquid from the beans because I thought the starch would burn in my rice cooker.I didn't have any tomatoes so I left that out. I only had one lemon and it ended up being about a scant 1/2 cup. I only had green bell peppers and my husband isn't a huge fan of any kind of pepper so I used half of a pepper. I sautéed the pepper with the onion and garlic (for the same reasons ). I only had fresh cilantro so I used two tablespoons of chopped cilantro. I added a couple shakes for hot sauce at the end just because someone else said they did and at this point...Why not!? I had some serious doubts, because I had made so many changes to the original recipe, that this was going to be good but it was delicious. Leftovers the next day with the extra chicken chopped up and mixed into it were even more delicious. Any recipe that allows for this many tweaks and still turns out well deserves five stars! I can't wait for another cookout to try it again using the original recipe! Thanks, Staceyalisha, for submitting this.
It was good. I used corn on the cob to avoid using plastic and ask other ingredients were fresh. I cooked brown rice in the insta pot. Solid salad.
it's VERY healthy and VERY filling for a SMALL amount of calories! however, it just doesn't have much of a strong taste. i think i'd make it again and it could be a four-star recipe if i spiced it significantly more.
I used fresh cilantro, like others have mentioned. I thought the lemon was a bit much, so definitely add it little by little to taste. I wish I had fresh corn rather than canned- it would have made all the difference!
Lovely vegan option! I used just one jalapeno pepper, and it was still too spicy for the kiddos. Needed a little salt and pepper, but otherwise lovely.
Great salad and easy to make. Very refreshing and tart!
This just didn't do it at all for me. I was a bit short on the lemon, and yet it was still too strong of lemon. I increased some of the other herbs, which just resulted in it being boring. (That covered up the lemon flavor, and I think just a hint of lemon is probably necessary.) So from there I was simply trying to "fix" it to give it some kind of flavor and that never worked. It was edible and I finished it up, but won't make again. It's not worth messing with to make it better.
Eh... It was alright... I don't think I would make it again. It was just a little bland. We used 1/4 cup of lime juice instead of lemon. It definitely needed something else so I added a tomato vinaigrette to liven the taste.
