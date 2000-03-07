Black Bean and Rice Salad

This dish is summery and lower in fat than many, yet it's surprisingly filling. It's also simple to prepare and uses common ingredients.

Recipe by Stacey

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine tomatoes, red bell pepper, jalapeno pepper, lemon juice, cilantro, basil, red pepper flakes, corn, and beans. Stir to combine the vegetables, then set aside.

  • In a medium saucepan, heat olive oil at a medium-low heat. Add onions and saute until they are translucent. Add garlic and saute for another minute. Pour in rice and toss to coat. Add reserved liquid from the corn and beans, along with any additional liquid as directed on the rice box. Cook the rice to package specifications. Let the rice cool slightly.

  • Combine the rice and vegetable mixture. Salt and pepper to taste and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
140 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 28g; fat 2.8g; sodium 162mg. Full Nutrition
