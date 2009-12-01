Purple Monstrosity Fruit Smoothie
This is a great smoothie for breakfast - and sometimes dinner! You can substitute the orange juice with any mix of juices or even soy milk! The soy milk adds more of a milk shake quality than the juice does.
Very good. I used an orange pineapple banana juice blend. My kids and I really liked it. I think next time, I'll add some strawberries. NOTE: This makes great healthy frozen pops, too. I just pour the smoothie mixture into dixie cups and stick in the freezer and when the mixture has firmed up, I stick in a popsicle stick.Read More
Made this as directed (with no vanilla)…at first. But Hubs found this not very “purple-y,” and also missed the creaminess of similar drinks. So as written, this was only average for him - not a big hit. Once I added more blueberries, some vanilla yogurt and a little milk, however, it was much improved, at least for him.Read More
I replaced the orange juice with fat-free vanilla yogurt and it was much better. The juice made it too tart; this is much tastier as a creamy smoothie than a juicy smoothie.
I substituted half of the orange juice for vanilla-flavored soy milk. I had bananas, but they were not frozen. So, I added 1 cup of crushed ice. When this was blended with the rest of the ingredients I had a very cold, creamy, tasty smoothie. Thanks for this great recipe!
YUM! I made this every morning this past week for breakfast. I need to go restock my ingredients because I have no plans to stop now! Just a hint to those who are rushed in the morning - take time to rinse your blender and your glasses right away otherwise the blueberries make a hard to clean mess if you wait! Thanks so much for this great healthy recipe. I already feel more energetic with this healthy start to my day.
I am a new vegetarian, and an avid smoothie fan. I didn't think much could compete with the recipes in the Super Smoothies book, but this particular one has a lot of them beat. The only pre prep is making sure you freeze your fruit. I did make mine with the honey, vanilla, and vanilla soy milk, it was outstanding!!
This was wonderful! However, I used mixed fruit instead of just blueberries. What a GREAT healthy way to satisfy a sweet craving. I also threw in a little crushed ice as well.
Very tasty! I used 1/2 cup orange juice, 1/2 cup soy milk and 1/2 cup plain yogurt. The consistency was perfect - not too thick and not too thin.
Quick and easy! Alos good with added strawberries and protein powder.
This shake was great! I added red raspberries instead of blueberries and it turned out really good!! Great for breakfast or a snack.
Great with red raspberries. 2pts for 1/2 cup WW I think. Try it you'll like it.
Excellent, just perfect! Thanks!
I think it needs vodka ;)
Delicious and great for breakfast! I cut the recipe in half and used did use 1/4 cup fat free vanilla yogurt and 1/4 cup of OJ and added the optional honey. I do think the creaminess of the yogurt did make this a lot better.
Great breakfast for when you are in a hurry
I added a cup of milk which made it more to my liking.
yum!!! I subbed vanilla yogurt for the oj, smooth, creamy and delicious! and, I was able to make it and pour it into a thermos, to take to work, where I drank it about 1/2 hour later, and the texture was the same, no separating or getting watery!
First time I ever made a smoothy, and it was great. I followed the suggestion to use yogurt instead of oj. I made half the recipe, so I used a 6 oz. vanilla lite, one bannana, 1/4 c blueberries and about 1/2 c milk. It was thick and delicious. No need for honey or vanilla. It made two 8 oz. servings.
I replaced the orange juice with vanilla yogurt, and it was really good. I've never added vanilla or honey to a smoothie before, but it added a lot of flavor.
One of our new favorite. Great afternoon summertime snack for my kids. I didn't have any milk on this particular day, so I love that this used orange juice instead. I did used the optional honey, but not the vanilla. Very refreshing drink that would work well with breakfast, too.
Very satisfying on a hot day!!
As recommended, I replaced the juice with vanilla yogurt and a bag of frozen raspberries for blueberries. It turned out great!
Fantastic!!! this recipe was great, ive made it for company and they loved it! Thanks!
This smoothie is great. It is so thick and rich that it can easily be used as a substitute for the more fattening milkshake.
Very good. I had to add some more blueberries to make it a truly purple Monstrosity, but the taste and texture were great. Thanks!
I love this recipe exactly as written since I prefer an all fruit smoothie. I cut this down to one serving and use my immersible blender so I don't have to clean the stand blender. Thanks for posting this great recipe!
this has won my hart
I have been making a similar version of this for years. This was very good after a few small adjustments to make it a bit healthier! I used organic Agave instead of honey. I also added 1/2 scoop of vanilla soy protein instead of vanilla. Lastly, I added 1 tablespoon of ground flaxseed.
This recipe was good I think it just needed a little less blueberries. Very easy and fun to make with my 3 year old
All milk, slightly less than 1/4 cup sugar, 1 banana (not frozen) & 3 ice cubes. Those were my alterations and it is so good!! Yum!
Very good, not too sweet, not too tart. I did use a full cup of blueberries. I loved the flavors and thought that the banana gave a creaminess without using milk/yogurt/dairy!
When made with soymilk and frozen red raspberries, the smoothie tastes just like my favorite protein berry smoothie at a national juice bar.
I gave it 4 stars for how it is written, however, I added buttermilk to cut the tartness a bit and this went from a 4 to a 5. Even my husband, who is a picky eater, loved it like this. Don't even get me started on my 3 yr old son. He drained his glass and then told me his tummy hurt cause he drank his smoothie to fast.
I find that bananas are too sweet for me. I make a smoothie every morning using a frozen organic berry mix, skim milk, organic unsweetened yogurt(good bacteria), unsweetened organic cranberry juice(liver cleansing)with a few drops of the natural sweetener Stevia(no calories). Ive always been a breakfast skipper but this gives you fruit, and protein and steadies my blood sugar.
This recipe is excellent as written, although it is actually a "freeze" rather than a smoothie. Great for a hot summer day. I actually tried adding some vanilla yogurt, but that ruined it - next time, no yogurt! (Make sure you peel the bananas before freezing them - it's really hard to get the peel off). I added the 1 Tb honey, but no vanilla needed.
yumm this is so good but i didnt have orange juice so i put apple juce and i was so good
This was good except it only made about 3 servings and not 5
We double the liquid in this, using water mostly to cut costs. We double the fruit, often using 1/2 strawberries as well. We also add a handful of SPINACH! Yes, spinach, you cannot taste or see it, the color stays purple (or really dark rusty red if you use strawberries) and it gets some greens into us painfully as we never get any otherwise. Whole family loves it, even knowing there's spinach in it. If you double the fruit and use frozen strawberries as well, you don't need to freeze the bananas. Edited to add: Obviously I meant it's a *painless* way to get some greens in. LOL.
This receipe is very good. I used the milk and added a dash of ground cinnamon.
This was great! A great substitute for dessert if you're trying to be healthier.
Amazingly good! I didn't have OJ so I added a 6oz container of Strawberry yogurt and a 1/2 c. Berry juice. My bananas weren't frozen so I also added 1 c. ice. Will definitely make again!!
I am so happy to see a blueberry/banana smoothie that doesn't involve milk/yogurt! I chose to add applesauce (natural, without sugar kind). I used OJ to help the mix be more fluid, but used less than called for b/c of the applesauce. Definitly not too tangy! I used the optional honey and honestly though it ended up just a tad too sweet - will lessen next time. I had the vanilla on standby in case it needed more flavor, but didn't end up using it. This smoothie is very yummy and also really pretty!
Very good! I replaced the OJ with Vanilla soy milk. I went with the optional honey but left out the vanilla extract. Will def. make this again.
I had to use V8 Peach Mango juice because I didn't have OJ & my kids flipped over it! They loved it. I did too!
This makes closer to 2 servings than 5. I tried it sing yogurt as suggested by other reviewers and I still was not impressed.
We love this! We've made it for our grandkids, who love it as well! For the kids we substituted frozen mixed berries (blueberry/blackberry/strawberry/ raspberry), and it was great! It will be a regular summer treat at our house, especially when we come in from the pool!
Not that good.
I made this with my 4 year-olds preschool class. Majority loved it. I enjoyed it too, so did the other teachers.
I did not care for this recipe.
Very yummy! I replaced the 1 cup oj for 1/2 cup blackberry yogurt and 1/2 cup milk. I also used mixed berries instead of blueberries. It was still purple! I reduced the vanilla to 1/2 teaspoon and added the tablespoon honey. I also added 4 ice cubes as my bananas weren't quite frozen. This only made two 8-12 oz servings.
after reading the comments i decided to replace the orange juice with fat free vanilla yogurt. the thickness of the smoothie proved the necessity of the liquid to me! it was delicious, but as i was cleaning out the blender it had more of a cake batter consistency than smoothie. next time i make it i'm going to use one half yogurt/one half milk to replace the orange juice.
I used the milk shake, honey, and vanilla with the blueberries and bananas. It tasted like a milk shake, mainly like a banana one with mild blueberry tart. I can't really place what it'd taste like with the orange juice...I'll just have to try it.
This was great, not too sweet and not too tart! My two year old drank a cup full and wanted more! I used 1/2 cup orange juice and 1/2 cup soymilk becuase my son can only have soy. Thanks for a great recipe!
Awesome. We needed to make 6 servings, so instead of changing the ingredients, I added about 1/2 a cup of vanilla and 1 extra banana. Made it really smooth and took the edge off the bite of the oj and blueberries. Good smoothie!
Very yummy and very few calories, yet still filling! I will definitely be making this fairly regularly from now on. :)
this smoothie was monstrous!
This was so good and easy!!! I also did 1/2 cup of orange juice and 1/2 cup of soy milk. I love it. Thanks for this great recipe.
This is g-r-r-r-r-reat! I made this with the soy milk, honey and vanilla. Even my picky 14 yr. old son liked this. We had this for a quick on the go breakfast and also for dessert. It is like a very thick ice cream shake, but good for you! I have made this over and over again since I tried it. We love it, thanks for the recipe!
Yum! I have tried quite a few smoothie recipes on this site and this one was great! I did add the optional vanilla extract and for the optional honey I just added one packet of Truvia. I liked that it had no dairy products as I don't always have yogurt in the house. This is probably the first smoothie, I can say, I didn't modify or need to add ice cubes to either. The only thing is the recipe indicates 5 servings. I was able to get 3 very small or 2 average sized servings. Either way, I will definitely make this again as I always have frozen bananas & blueberries in the freezer. Thank you submitter.
I have to say, I have made MANY unsuccessful smoothies in my time, but this one was SOO good and didn't even taste that healthy (even though it is)! The only thing I did was switch out the orange juice with milk. SO good! I will probably add some spinach in the future for extra health since you can't taste it. Yummy!
Easy and very tasty. Our bananas weren't frozen, so we added some ice to compensate.
Ok, not that great. Still looking.
I think that the banana was a little too strong. And there should be more blueberries. Nice try though
I followed the recipe exactly and it was a tad bit to sweet so I then added 1/2 cup of yogurt. Perfect! THe taste is outstanding but I do prefer thicker smoothies...but I will continue to make this. GREAT!!
Too thick, no one out of 4 people enjoyed it. We made it with 1/2 OJ and 1/2 milk and no honey or vanilla.
super easy!! thanks!
I just made this smoothie tonight for my son and I and we both loved it. If you're looking for a smooth, refreshing and quick drink... this is it!
Awsome!!! I used vanilla soy milk instead of juice. Other than that kept everthing the same, really, really good!
I modified this recipe a bit based on other reviews and my fridge :-) I used 2 bananas, not frozen, about 1 cup of frozen blueberries, 1 cup of blueberry yoghurt (didn't have juice, but yoghurt), vanilla and 2 tablespoons oat meal. This was my busy mom's (of an even busier toddler) lunch ;-) Now I have a new way of getting rid of dark bananas instead of muffins :-D Thanks for the inspiration!
I just made this for myself and my kids for an afternoon snack. I found it to be way too strong of a banana flavor for my taste. I guess because of the color in the picture, I expected more of a blueberry flavor. Next time, I will use 1/2 a frozen banana and double the blueberries. I used milk in place of orange juice, mainly for my kids.
I first fill my blender loosely with fresh spinach, blend with orange juice, then add sliced pieces of 1 frozen banana and 1/2 to 1 c blueberries. It's purple, and there is absolutely no taste of spinach!
VERY thick smoothie...thinned out just a bit with a little milk. Wouldn't say this was my favorite smoothie, but it was good and a quick Friday morning breakfast.
Yummy. Quickie breakfast.
Super noms on a toasty 4th of July
my kids and I loved this. I added greek style, honey vanilla flavored yougurt instead of the honey and vanilla.
Delicious! I added a little more blueberries because there was alot of bananas. I made it for a school project and everyone loved it!
mmm yummy and also it is dairy free so my brother who is fataly allergic to milk could have it.. yet it was good... most non dairy smoothies arent
Excellent recipe. I didn't have honey so I used corn syrup. Add a few strawberries. Thanks for sharing
really easy to make and super delicious! the only tip i have is to peel your bananas the night before and freeze them without the peels. otherwise they're difficult to get off. i also didn't freeze the blueberries and it didn't seem to matter. very yummy! i will make this again and again for breakfast
This is deeeelishious but the nutritional information is incomplete. there is no information for sugar or serving size. It would be extremly helpful to have those two included especially for those of us watching sugar content
Great flavours! It's good for you too which is a bonus :)
I love this smoothie. I did make a few changes, but nothing major. I left out the honey and added vanilla soy protien instead of liquid. I also added flax seed. It was really good and leaves a pleasant aftertaste. I will be making this again! Thanks!
I had to give this a lower rating because I did not care for the orange juice in the original recipe. However, once I had it with the fat free vanilla yogurt, I was hooked. I serve this at least twice a month to my non fruit or anything health-food-y eating husband. Other than the juice, the recipe is 100% perfect, including the honey and vanilla. My daughter does not care for the texture of the fruit, so I make hers with peanut butter and chocolate syrup. It's still better than a milkshake, and has the protein from the peanut butter,
I made it for kids and 2 of the 3 said they liked it, but did not finish their small glass-fulls. The one that didn't like at all, loves most smoothies, but said it tasted like "grape bubblegum", Actually it did have a "grapy flavor" IMO also, but that was not a bad thing for me! Considering all the antioxidents in this, I will make again for a breakfast drink but will add milk or yogurt to add a little creamieness, and ice to make it more of an "icy".
A little too much banana, but otherwise very good. I made it again using only one banana and double the berries and it was perfect.
This was very good but I also used soy milk instead of juice for more thicker texture.
very quick and tasty breakfast for someone on the go. Would also be great with milk. I added flax seed to mine.
B-/C+
Very tasty and refreshing! I used milk instead of orange juice, omitted the honey and added a tbsp of vanilla protein powder. Surprisingly, I really liked the vanilla flavor with the blueberries! Will try again with juice next time. Thanks!
Very good, but I'd change a few things: Honey is nasty, and takes away the bite of the oj; forget it. Vanilla doesn't add much. Forget it too. Add more blueberries...it's the purple monstrosity, not the mauve with purple chunks monstrosity. I'd make it again with these alterations.
This was delicious and my kids all loved it as a fun after school treat. Being the Halloween season I renamed it the purple monster. They were begging for more. In this case they were tricked (because it's healthy) and got the treat.
Excellent! I made this exactly as written - I didn't even see the comment about the milk & doubt I'd like it as well. With 2 bananas I was afraid it might get overwhelming, but it was very subtle. I'm sure the juice contributed to that a lot. (Though I made another one that had a lot of juice that couldn't cover up some overwhelming banana flavor. So perhaps the honey and even vanilla contributed to that.) I don't mind (and in fact like) a little tartness, but I think I'd also like adding some vanilla yogurt. I always have all this stuff on hand and it mixes up smoothly easily enough, which are always plus's. Definintely going into the smoothie rotation! (However, absolutely not 5 servings.)
I had some blueberries to use along with some Silk Vanilla Light Soy, and this looked yummy! I cut the recipe in half and as mentioned, used the soy instead of the juice. Left out the honey as I didn't feel it was needed. Satisfying and very good!
Veryy delicious! I used Dole's frozen mixed fruit and strawberry yogurt, and then added a bit of honey to taste. Very easy to make!! Very smooth and creamy.
I love smoothies. This is a good standby, though nothing extremely spectacular. Thanks for the recipe, Michelle!
This was pretty good. I didn't have any orange juice so I took the submitter's advice and used soy milk instead. It seemed a little bland, I think it could use some freshly ground nutmeg.
Too much banana for me. Had to add more blueberries. Will add less banana next time. Love the recipe tho!
LOVE it! My three year old and I are drinking it at this very moment (she's on her second cup). I used the almond vanilla milk and added extra blueberries and a little extra honey because I like sweet things. This one is a keeper! Thank you for posting this!
I froze mine in small containers and had them as fruit icees.
