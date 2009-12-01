Purple Monstrosity Fruit Smoothie

Excellent! I made this exactly as written - I didn't even see the comment about the milk & doubt I'd like it as well. With 2 bananas I was afraid it might get overwhelming, but it was very subtle. I'm sure the juice contributed to that a lot. (Though I made another one that had a lot of juice that couldn't cover up some overwhelming banana flavor. So perhaps the honey and even vanilla contributed to that.) I don't mind (and in fact like) a little tartness, but I think I'd also like adding some vanilla yogurt. I always have all this stuff on hand and it mixes up smoothly easily enough, which are always plus's. Definintely going into the smoothie rotation! (However, absolutely not 5 servings.)