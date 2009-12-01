Purple Monstrosity Fruit Smoothie

4.4
242 Ratings
This is a great smoothie for breakfast - and sometimes dinner! You can substitute the orange juice with any mix of juices or even soy milk! The soy milk adds more of a milk shake quality than the juice does.

Recipe by Michelle

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 drinks
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place bananas, blueberries and juice in a blender, puree. Use honey and/or vanilla to taste. Use more or less liquid depending on the thickness you want for your smoothie.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
88 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 21.4g; fat 0.4g; sodium 1.4mg. Full Nutrition
