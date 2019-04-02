Gnocchi with Sage-Butter Sauce

A delicious sage-butter sauce with gnocchi pasta and Parmesan cheese makes a delicious side dish or complete meal!

Recipe by Gina Izzy Shores

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
2
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil over high heat. Add gnocchi pasta and cook until they float to the surface, 2 to 3 minutes; drain.

  • Melt butter in a skillet over medium heat. Stir in garlic and cook until softened and golden brown, about 4 minutes. Stir in sage and salt. Add cooked gnocchi, 1/4 cup of Parmesan cheese, and pepper; toss gently to combine. Sprinkle with 2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
768 calories; protein 15.7g; carbohydrates 61.6g; fat 51.8g; cholesterol 140.2mg; sodium 977.4mg. Full Nutrition
