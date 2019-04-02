Gnocchi with Sage-Butter Sauce
A delicious sage-butter sauce with gnocchi pasta and Parmesan cheese makes a delicious side dish or complete meal!
I loved this (5 stars!) but hubs not as much (3 stars), but then he's not a fan of gnocchi in the first place. I am, and I thought this sage-butter sauce was perfect with it. I didn't measure seasonings exactly, just to my own taste. What I'd love to try next time is to subtley brown the butter and use fresh sage. Great dish, however, just as is, keeping mind that seasoning measurements are useful as a guide, but don't have to be strictly adhered to!Read More
This was soooo good! I tripled the recipe and followed it exactly, except that I poured the sauce into a bowl with the gnocchi and tossed it because I had too much gnocchi for the pan. I've only had gnocchi with regular spaghetti sauce before and did not care for it, but I LOVED this! Great with a salad and garlic bread. Thanks for sharing! P.S. I used freshly minced garlic and I think that really adds a lot of flavor
I cut the recipe in half and used 1 (16 oz) package of gnocchi. It fed my husband and I and two small portions for my toddlers.
Quick & Easy, what's not to love? I cut the recipe down and used 1 (16.8 oz) package of gnocchi. I also cooked some chicken tenders in the sauce and this became an instant hit at home.
Yummy :) I used fresh sage and, so, had to guess at the quantities a little but it turned out great. I added sauteed zucchini at the end and served it as the main course. Very good. Very easy :)
I needed a quick side dish for gnocchi one night and found this recipe. It was a big hit with my family. My husband loved it and said it reminded him of garlic cheese bread that you would find at a pizza place.
Except for adding a little fresh sage with the dried, I followed this recipe exactly. It was very good. Next time however I think I will try making it into a cream sauce as there is a popular gnocchi dish at a local Italian restaurant that I love that tastes very similar but it is creamy instead of buttery. Overall, very nice flavor and I love the sage!
I loved this delicious recipe! The garlic, sage, parmesan, salt & black pepper make a beautiful mix of color, texture, & flavor for this butter sauce. Wouldn't change a thing. This gnocchi was by far the best I've had! Thank you SO much for sharing this recipe! Will be making this again! :)
This is an excellent recipe. I followed the exact instructions and the results were wonderful! Thanks for sharing.
This was tasty! The Parmesan cheese brings it all together. Since the gnocchis was finished a bit ahead of the rest of my meal, I drained it, tossed it in the pan with the butter, garlic, and sage (fresh...about four-five leaves, chopped), and let it sit on low heat. A few minutes before serving, I added the cheese and tossed it all again. I served it as a bed for chicken breasts cooked in a marinara sauce. This is a very pleasant way to serve gnocchi.
This is an excellent treatment for gnocchi, keeping it light and revealing the flavor of the dumpling itself. We made fresh gnocchi, and used fresh sage and salted butter. Remember to slightly undercook your gnocchi since you'll be throwing it in the pan and don't want it to turn to mush. Also let it drain well so you don't water down the sauce.
I found this recipe trying to duplicate sage-butter sauce I tasted on pumpkin ravioli. This wasn't quite what I was looking for but equally as good. I used about 1/4 cup of olive oil and a generous tablespoon of butter. I also added a few extra cloves of garlic, and also some thyme with the sage. Very, very good. I didn't have an gnocci so I served over tortalini.
It's potato puffs with butter and cheese. It would be hard to go wrong but this is too blah. Next time maybe some chives or parsley... something but this as it is won't be making another appearance on my table.
No modification needed. Great as is.
I added onions in with the garlic and spinach and cooked chicken at the end. Awesome!
This was a great recipe! Quick and easy and tasty! I will reduce the butter next time to 3 tbsp as 1/4 cup was way too much in my opinion and I am a butter lover! I used fresh sage as well about 10 leaves chopped. Delish!
Not enought flavor for a side dish of gnocchi, I even used basil flavored gnocchi's. I will not make this again.
Absolutely FANTASTIC! I did use fresh sage (because it was available), but that was my only change. This was the hit of dinner tonight! This will definitely be made over and over again~YUM! Thanks for sharing. :)
Delicious!! Wonderful way to serve gnocchi! Will definitely make again. Thanks so much for the recipe :)
This was a very easy and delicious recipe. The garlic really overpowered the sage, so I added more sage. It was great!
I liked this, but my husband didn't care for it. He said it was 'too much spice'. I had made some modifications, because we were using this as a side dish. I only made 10 oz on the gnocchi, and 1 Tblsp of the Parm, 1 Tblsp of the light margarine. I think that making 24 oz of this for too people is a lot even for a main course.
When I added the sage it all clumped together into one big mass! I took the clump out, added the gnocchi and stirred it in what was left, then sprinkled sage, parmesan and pepper on top and stirred again. I did not care for it all! I don't get how this got such good reviews..
So delicious. An option: Add pancetta and sweet peas, over the top! Make plenty of extra, you will eat most of it while "taste testing!"
loved this recipe! It was my first time trying gnocchi and I couldn't have found a better recipe for my first taste! I used real sage and real butter. It tasted so good!
Pretty good.
I sauteed chicken cubes in the sauce, added the cooked gnocchi and some cream. Let it simmer a little, YUM!!!
So easy and quick! I never thought I would use sage with pasta. Would definitely make again.
My husband and I really enjoyed this recipe. I served it with chicken tossed in this same sauce.
Just made this recipe, using only 1 box of gnocchi, half the butter but the same amount of spices. I added cooked smoked turkey sausage cut in pieces and a handful of spinach. It was awesome!!!
I made this sauce for my homemade gnocchi. My dad said they were "incredible!" and "SO good!". Of course anything taste good with 1/4 cup of butter on it!
Winner
This is a wonderful sauce that goes perfectly with gnocchi. I made the "quick gnocchi" recipe from this site, and put the sauce over that. Really put it over the top delicious. I ate way too much, and the sauce was just as tasty the next day. This is saved in my recipe box, and I am already trying to think of what else I could pair with it! Lots of butter means I won't make this every week, but a very tasty indulgence.
Fantastic! I made two 16oz. bags for my wife and me because one bag didn't look like it would be enough. It would have been! Who cares?! A delicious lunch for us tomorrow.
This was great!! Everyone loved it!!!
Love that sauce! Perfect as is.
I make my own gnocchi with instant Idaho mashed potatoes using a 1cup mash, 2cup flour, 1 egg ratio and use the sauce from this recipe. My family (husband and two toddlers) devour it regularly.
WOW this is good!!! Had a 17.4 (?) oz packet of gnocchi instead but kept all the other measurements the same and it worked out great. SUPER easy, SUPER fast, and soooo good. (Also did a few cloves of garlic, a heaping tablespoon of sage, and generous pepper just because I wanted more flavor.)
Tasty, but a little salty for me. I halved the recipe, and if I make it again, I'll just use a pinch of salt, or maybe leave it out entirely.
The flavor was good but for my first time eating gnocchi, I was a bit disappointed. I didn't care for the texture, it seemed a bit too soft and almost sticky but maybe I overcooked.. Followed the directions on the packages for the gnocchi! Served with some marinara sauce on the side.
This is a very quick, very simple, but very delicious way of preparing gnocchi! The flavors are excellent exactly as written. Make sure you use unsalted butter or if not, omit the salt. I have also prepared it with chopped proscuitto (again, omit the salt). Excellent recipe Gina!
Very good! Didn't change a thing.
Well. I'm guessing this was hit and miss in my house. While my very picky son said blah he didn't like the taste, my girls said they were fabulous and got 2nds, hubby thought they were good but too strong in flavor but did eat them. I had 2 and thought they were fine and noticed the sage being slightly strong. But since I have never made or tried gnocchi before this recipe, I'd make the gnocchi again trying some other recipes and I'd make this again, so long as I toned down the sage some. maybe to 1/2 a tsp. TY
This was pretty good. I wasn't impressed, but I wasn't disappointed either. It was fine...might make it again but probably won't crave it.
I just made this to go with half a bag of frozen three cheese tortellini and it was fantastic! You can taste all the flavors. I did stay pretty close to the specified measurements but added a little more butter. Because I only used half a 19oz bag of pasta there was plenty of the sauce! Thanks for posting this!
I love this recipe! I've recently become a fan of gnocchi and purchased a whole wheat sweet potato variety to try something new. I've always used gnocchi with chicken or in soups and was a bit nervous how this would turn out. Fan-freakin-tastic! I loved it. My husband loved it more than me. I think 2 servings for this recipe is nuts because we only used a 16oz package and had at least a third leftover. We also made green bean and mushroom medley from this site and it was a delicious meal. Thanks for this recipe!!!!
Fantastic! Would've rated 4 1/2 stars if possible only because I think with all that gnocchi, it needed more butter. The rest of the recipe was spot on. Husband and I both loved it. Thanks for posting gina.
Nice flavor. But it seemed dry. Also, I think the original recipe actually would probably serve 3-4. I made it according to their portions for 5 and we ate less than half of it. Next time I'd add some zucchini or another veggie to add to the nutritional value.
Very simple to make and very delicious! I had some fresh tomatoes that I needed to use up, so I chopped and added them to the saute process which gave it some nice texture, color and flavor.
So much better than using a red sauce! I will definitely make this again!
It was good but a little salty for my taste. I would cut down the salt content next time because you cook the gnocchi with salt, and when you add the recommended salt and parmesan cheese it's salty.
I made this for lunch today. Not that bad but the recipe calls for way to much sage, I added half the amount and thought it was just ok. Next time I will just omit the sage.
We like gnocchi with just a little butter and parmesan cheese. This recipe is just so much better. Absolutely no leftovers!
This is an extremely good recipe! I added in some frozen spinach. That is the only change I made. One of the few recipes that is perfection as it is written!
Delicious! I cooked it for my boyfriend (who is not a fan of Gnocchi AND a very hard critique) and loved it! I did add a little spinach, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes and onions the second time around and it was good! Thanks for sharing!
I made this for lunch yesterday & I thought this was a tasty/different way to make gnocci. Next time I make this I will add some fresh sauteed spinich. This would be good served with garlic bread & salad, which I will do next time. My todder also liked it!
I was very excited about trying this recipe after having Gnocchi in restaurants many times. The right idea with the combination of sage, parmesan, and garlic, but yikes, Calories! I would definitely cut the butter in half otherwise it is a very greasy dish. Another idea is to use Monterey Jack or Mozzarella shredded cheeses in place of the parmesan for a creamier texture.
So simple and delicious. Hubby liked them as well!
The butter sage sauce was fantastic, and the gnocchi I bought was the best I have ever tasted. I did what I hate other people doing: I added an ingredient (pancetta). But the gnocchi and butter sage sauce stole the show. SO GOOD!
The sage cooked in the butter give these Gnocchi a great flavor! I added a Parmesan/Romano blend of cheese to mine, it tasted so good.
This is a very simple recipe for a dish that's very tasty! I used the real Parmigiano Reggiano for this dish- and I used at least 3/4 cup freshly grated. I also used 3 tbsp's butter (not 4, as was in the recipe). In fact, when I make this again, I'll use just 2 tbsp's, because that's all it really needed. I used oregano and basil, instead of sage (don't care for the taste).
I combined this recipe with the Quick Gnocchi so that I made it all from scratch. This sauce has good flavor and was quick to make. I will definitely do it again!
I changed it alot-- there is alot you can do with this recipe! Simple, good and super fast (I added some mrs dash.... for some extra something)
Quick and tasty recipe! I did half of the batch as the recipe called for and did the other half with scallops mixed in for my husband. It was a huge success!
Loved this recipe. I only had five italian cheese on hand so I used this instead. This was awesome and better yet my husband loved it too!
Huge hit with my family! I use parmesan or romano cheese, whatever I have. Fabulous! Thanks for sharing!
I enjoyed this dish, but my 3 year old didn't, but no big surprise there! Next time I would go a little bit lighter on the sage or switch to fresh, I felt like that flavour was a little overpowering. Thanks for the recipe.
This is great! Tried it for the first time this evening for supper and I couldn't get enough. Even my husband liked it, and he's not a big fan of garlic or Parmesan cheese! I halved the recipe and it was plenty for 2 adults and 2 kids. I will be making it again - soon. Too bad there were no leftovers...??
Very nice flavor. I have a "meat and potatoes" family and they scarfed this down. I added the chicken (yeah! for one pot dinners!) and tossed in the gnocchi at the end. Quite filling! Will make again. Thank you!
I enjoyed this recipe. It was the first time I cooked gnocchi. Would try this recipe again using sage. Very Tasty! Didn't have any sage, so I used Poultry Seasoning I had on hand & a little Chicken-Seafood Seasoning mix. Did not add salt once cooked to reduce sodium. I had some pre-cooked chicken so I diced it, heated it in the microwave and placed the pieces on top of the finished dish.
We really enjoyed. I had to use up some dried *gnocchi* type pasta thing hubby brought home (really, just gnocchi shaped pasta), so we didn't get the real gnocchi experience, but we liked them with the sauce. For those saying there wasn't much flavor, I made my sauce (half recipe) early in the morning (goodness knows it's simple enough) and it sat most the day so the seasoning really had a chance to do its thing. Will make again.
YUM YUM and more YUM. followed directions exactly except I only had a 16 ounce package of gnocchi. Loved it. Fancy yet easy.
We love the simplicity of the sage garlic butter sauce and have used with gnocchi as well as other pasta dishes. We made the sauce with a mini penne and sliced up grilled sausage and peppers with it. Very good. Tried adding a dash of red pepper flakes and liked it as well for those that like a little kick.
This was DELICIOUS!!! It was so simple to make. The only thing I would do different is leave out the salt. I love salt, but for some reason it was too strong. Oh, I used marjoram because I didn't have sage.
This recipe is very simple and delicious - fantastic with mixed greens and a glass of wine!
I over cooked the gnocchi a little, but that was my fault. The sauce was wonderful and I will be making this again.
I love this! I used a 16 oz package of the sweet potato/whole wheat gnocchi, reduced the Parm cheese a little and the butter a little, and fresh sage. I did add 1/4 - 1/2 cup of chopped pecans to the mixture for some crunch, and that was awesome!!!!
Fantastic! I will be making this again. the only thing different I did was only use one package of gnocchi instead of two.... SO GOOD!
Great recipe that really highlights the flavor and texture of the gnocchi. I add more garlic (about 3 cloves), and I use one 17.6 oz. package of gnocchi.
I followed the recipe exactly and made this for dinner last night. My husband loved it. So fast and easy, definitely a keeper.
I liked it but I think I'd cut the butter in half next time as it was too rich for me with all that butter. OH but I see now it was 2 packages of gnocchi! Well that would have been just right then. Silly me I missed that.
This is the first time I have ever had gnocchi and I loved this recipe. I just ran out of sage so I used italian seasoning in place of. I served over a bed of fresh spinach. Excellent!
I LOVED this. Added mushrooms after the garlic was browned, used whole wheat gnocchi, then served it atop a bed of fresh baby spinach, with lightly sauteed chunks of zucchini on the side and some sauteed chicken with shallots. Can't wait to get some more gnocchi and make it again!
Excellent as a side dish too!
This is amazing! I added some crumbled bacon, otherwise made exactly as stated. The whole thing came together in less than 20 minutes.
Way too rich for us. We could hardly eat it. And this is coming from someone who eats raw butter by itself.
Mmm, yummy sage comfort food!
These gnocchi were gnucky. I've only eaten gnocchi at restaurants so I was eager to try this recipe. I used store-bought (Archer Farms) gnocci and was really disappointed in this dish. I only used one pack and reduced the other ingredients accordingly. I love garlic and butter (see fat content in this recipe - yikes), but the actual gnocchi were bland and dull tasting despite the garlic and butter. I would suggest adding much more sage, I could barely even taste it. Overall this was big flop.
excellent - the only change I made was the cheese. I didn't have parmesan so I used asiago and it was wonderful.
This meal took only minutes to cook and was very tasty. I didn't change a thing and my husband loved it! I'll certainly keep this recipe for those nights when I'm not in the mood to cook. All the ingredients were on hand in teh pantry and refrig making this a real hit.
I tried this recipe today and really liked it! I had a 16 ounce package of gnocchi so I basically halved the recipe. It made 4 servings. I substituted "Herbs de Provence" from my spice rack for the sage and it was delicious! Thanks for the recipe.
Super-easy and very yummy. I'd imagine the sauce would work on just about any kind of pasta, too.
I had rave reviews with this recipe. I also served it with marinated chicken. It was a great combination.
Totally yummy!
Delicious, really good sauce! Didn't change a thing. I used it with Ricotta Gnocchi.
This is the first time I've ever had gnocci and this recipe is the best!!! Thanks so much :)
This was very good!
Very tasty, quick and easy. I added chopped parsley to color it up a bit. I'd also suggest that the portions in the recipe are quite large, unless you're a big eater. Half of the quantity was fine for us!
This was quick, easy, and delicious! i will absolutely make this again. The only thing that I did different was that I used a 16 oz package of the Gnocchi and half a cup of the Parmesan. and it worked out really well. I loved having the extra sauce with it.
