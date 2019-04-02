Italian Sausage with Farfalle and Broccoli Rabe

First time cooking w/broccoli rabe and I was under the impression that you should always blanch it first. Bad idea (at least with this recipe) because it had turned to mush by the end. And I was unsure how to trim it so I ended up cutting off the stems completely...which left me with barely any broccoli rabe once it was done cooking. Despite this the recipe still came out good and everyone loved it. I wouldn't suggest cutting the butter any as it was a key component to the sauce. I had to add a little cornstarch to mine to thicken it but I think that was a result of not enough broccoli rabe. I'm sure I'll have better luck next time. And I used crumbed sausage links, but I would highly reccomend the bulk sausage as suggested in the recipe.

