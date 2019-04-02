Italian Sausage with Farfalle and Broccoli Rabe

4.3
160 Ratings
  • 5 94
  • 4 47
  • 3 7
  • 2 6
  • 1 6

A beautiful two pan entree that'll please anyone who likes Italian sausage. Delicious with cheesy garlic bread and a sparkling white wine. My boyfriend and everyone in our families loves this dish!

Recipe by Bakerette87

Gallery

Credit: TTV78
23 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil over high heat. Add the farfalle pasta, and cook until al dente, 8 to 10 minutes; drain.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Stir in the Italian sausage until crumbly and no longer pink, about 5 minutes. Stir in the garlic, and continue cooking until the sausage begins to brown, about 5 minutes more. Pour off the excess grease, then pour in the chicken broth and red pepper flakes. Bring to a boil over high heat, then add the broccoli rabe, and cover. Cook until the broccoli rabe is tender, about 4 minutes.

  • When the broccoli rabe is done, stir in the butter, Parmesan cheese, salt, and pepper until the meat sauce has thickened. Toss with the farfalle and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
393 calories; protein 18.6g; carbohydrates 35.9g; fat 19.8g; cholesterol 43.3mg; sodium 707.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/18/2022