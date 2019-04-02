Italian Sausage with Farfalle and Broccoli Rabe
A beautiful two pan entree that'll please anyone who likes Italian sausage. Delicious with cheesy garlic bread and a sparkling white wine. My boyfriend and everyone in our families loves this dish!
First time cooking w/broccoli rabe and I was under the impression that you should always blanch it first. Bad idea (at least with this recipe) because it had turned to mush by the end. And I was unsure how to trim it so I ended up cutting off the stems completely...which left me with barely any broccoli rabe once it was done cooking. Despite this the recipe still came out good and everyone loved it. I wouldn't suggest cutting the butter any as it was a key component to the sauce. I had to add a little cornstarch to mine to thicken it but I think that was a result of not enough broccoli rabe. I'm sure I'll have better luck next time. And I used crumbed sausage links, but I would highly reccomend the bulk sausage as suggested in the recipe.Read More
This was too much cheese and too thick. I made it again and reduced the cheese by at least half and even added some extra chicken stock. Much better!!! :)Read More
Very tasty. Will definitely make again. I didn't have incredients with me so I bought regular ole sweet sausage in casing. Instead of removing casing I just cut it up into small chunks as it was cooking. I also added more chopped garlic.
Very tasty recipe. Could use any chunky pasta for this recipe, e.g., penne. I used less sausage as I don't need that much meat in a dish. Will definitely prepare again. Thanks!!
Helpful hint to add the cheese...add the sausage mixture to the pasta then add the cheese combining throughout. No clumping and the sauce will thicken. I didn't have broccoli rabe so I used frozen broccoli spears lightly thawed. No salt necessary in this dish...the cheese adds quite enough salt. Overall, a nice dish for something quick and complete.
This dish was very good! We grilled the sausage and sauteed the broccoli rabe in garlic and onion, then combined everything and warmed it all up together. It came out REALLY DELICIOUS! we have leftovers and will probably heat it up with some kind of sauce. This recipe is a sure winner!
I have made this a bunch of times, and its good everytime but i always change it up a bit. I ALWAYS add more broccoli rabe than the recipe calls for because I love it, but then I add a little more broth so that the sauce is still present. I usually use less cheese and instead serve cheese on the side. SOO good!
I love this recipe! I lightened it up a bit by using turkey sausage, skipping the butter, and adding just a dash of parmesan when serving.
A really good, quick, pasta dish! We like these brothy sauces in pasta dishes as it is a nice change from tomato-based sauces. I think it's a little heavy on the butter, so will reduce or leave it out next time. No need to add the salt. The broth can probably be reduced to 2 cups. Used regular broccoli since I had it on hand and it worked out great! Be sure to cook your pasta to JUST al dente so that it can soak up all that rich sauce from the pan. Thanks for sharing the recipe!
I agree with the first reviewer that this is a very tasty and well seasoned recipe. I needed to size it in half so used two fresh Italian Sausage and removed the casing. Also used "regular" broccoli and mushrooms.
This one's a keeper! My grocery store didn't have broccoli rabe so I used regular broccoli, other than that, I followed the recipe exactly. It was delicious and I'm not even a big fan of sausage! **UPDATE** After a few years of making this, we still love it just as much. We now double the amount of garlic and cheese it calls for and use sweet Italian sausage. We have also discovered that this dish is just as good cold as it is hot. Delicious!
This was very good, but I think the broccoli rabe could be substituted with spinach or maybe regular broccoli, since the other flavors pretty much overwhelm the taste of it. I don't really like the flavor of the broccoli rabe by itself anyway. I used hot italian turkey sausage and was able to leave off the crushed red pepper,added extra garlic,left out the butter. Didn't have parmasan so that was left out, but I'm sure that would be good just take into consideration the saltiness of it. Good recipe !
If I could do NO stars I would...the broccoli rabe without being blanched before hand made the dish SO BITTER is was NOT edible. Please blanch the broccoli rabe you add it to anything. Lesson learned.
This was just O.K. I thought that there was too much pasta vs. other stuff. I also didn't really get that much of a sauce--I think if I make it again I will try using cream cheese instead of butter to make more of a creamy sauce. It did have a good flavor.
Very good. Only change i made was using chopped spinach rather than the broccoli rabe. I am not much of a broccoli eater. But, overall really liked and will make again.
I have made this a couple of times and everyone loves it. I used frozen broccoli florets instead of the broccoli rabe only because that was all I had on hand. And I used garlic infused olive oil. Very easy, and very flavorful.
The only thing I changed was the number of servings and it turned out Absolutely Fantastic! This is the best dish I've made in months. I even emailed it to some of my family!
way too rich and cheesy for us, maybe I would try again but cut way down on the cheese and butter next time
Delicious. I used a kielbasa type of smoked sausage and rotini instead of farfalle since I had that on hand. But it was delicious. I wish I'd taken the time to chop up the broccoli rabe a little more, but otherwise, I'll make it again!
My father was from Italy and he would have enjoyed this recipe! It was my first time cooking rabe. This recipe was easy, yet tasty! Yum!!!
Fantastic! I cooked this for a football party and everyone loved it. I used broccolini instead of of broccoli rabe and thickened the sauce with cornstarch. I also added an onion for flavor. I will definitely make this again!
Very good flavor. Simple & tasty. Not sure how to make the sauce smooth/creamy? I ended up w/a few big lumps of parmesan. I'll try it again though!
This recipe was a hit! even my picky 3 year old ate it and I can never get her to eat anything with green veggies. Thanks it was delicious!
My family loved this!!!Great flavor. I made it exactly like the recipe except used regular broccoli and did not drain the oil from the sausage. I felt like the sausage oil drippings gave the sauce more flavor.
Very good recipe. I added a small onion and 8 ounces of sliced mushrooms. I sautéed the onions, mushrooms and broccoli (I didn't have any broccoli rabe on hand), together and then added vegetarian Italian sausage. I served this with tricolor farfalle This was a great dish for a frigidly cold Chicago November day. I will definitely make this again.
One of my favorite recipes...Although I did substitute regular broccolo for the rabe. Awesome flavor and a hit every time I make it.
I wasn't sure what kind of pasta I wanted for dinner tonight, but I ended up going w/ this one and you know what, this was EXACTLY what I wanted tonight! I wish I would've had the rapini on hand, but I didn't, so i used broccoli (yes, I know it's not the same, but it worked for me tonight). I waited until I tossed the sauce w/ the pasta (I only had rotini, so I went w/ it) before adding the parm. I also omitted the salt...I'm glad I tasted this before adding it b/c I did not need it at all. This really, REALLY hit the spot tonight. Def making this again! Thanks for sharing. :)
A mom of a very picky 8 yr old, he loved this dinner. Since I do not know what broccoli rabe is, and therefore did not have it on hand, I just went with regular broccoli and cut the chicken stock by 1/2 cup. Turned out great. Next time I will cut the butter by half.
Well, dinner was a disaster tonight. Almost threw it out to get take out...but my husband said lets just try it. First of all the cheese NEVER melted..it just stayed in gooey sticky clumps. The sauce never thickened and the brocc. got soggy and overcooked trying to get the sauce thicker. Tried adding some cornstarch which barely helped since I didnt wanna cook it to much longer due to overcooking everything even more. We ended up eating it...the flavor was there...but without sauce and overcooked brocc. it only gets 2 stars. Sorry.
The whole family loved this recipe, we have two kids so I used mild sausage and left out the red pepper. Was still a tasty hit! Will be making this again!
Was good...made exactly as recipe called......
I've made this only once, but will make again! Both hubby and I loved it. The cheese does turn into a globby mess and the sauce doesn't thicken like most sauces, so I added corn starch to thicken and mix better. Have patience, it thickens when added to the al dente pasta (picking up on starch from that). Used regular broccoli because I couldn't find Broccoli Rabe (and still don't know what that is). Didn't have red pepper flakes so used Cayenne pepper (just a tiny bit). Used fresh broccoli (don't like frozen) and suggest putting it in only 1-2 min before adding the pasta (mine was overdone by the time it was served). I didn't add mushrooms, but will next time. Excellent recipe!!
Really, really good! The changes I made were some of the same as other reviwers......added the parmesan at the very end to make it uniform and smooth.....added onion and garlic to the sausage. I also used regular broccoli, didn't have to cook it, just sauteed it with the meat and veggies. I used 1/2 butter and 1/2 cream cheese (which made it amazing!) and added some basic Italian seasonings and served with garlic/cheddar biscuits. My family LOVED it (picky husband & 3 teens) and is taking samples to their friends. Can't wait to play with this recipe and make again, thank you for this!
I made this recipe exactly as written and it was absolutely delicious! Broccoli rabe is a slightly bitter green and it gives this recipe such a great flavor. Love it!
Huge hit at our house! I used frozen broccoli florettes and gluten free pasta. No leftovers!
Really delicious! Don't need the salt and served it over quinoa. Excellent!
Very good ! Easy to make . My family really enjoyed it but you may have to alter the amount of chicken broth, 2 1/2 cups is too much. I will definately try it again.
It was good, but way too much liquid. I'd definitely cut the chicken stock in half for next time. Other than that, great flavor.
This was great! It was nearly identical to a dish I love at a fancy Italian restaurant where I live. It went well with a crusty Italian bread that you could dip into the sauce.
very tasty and great for kids
Good taste, but sauce didn't thicken and the cheese didn't melt in but just kind of turned into a goopy mess in the middle of the pan.
Very good but it's better the next day. I used less cheese and added the cheese when ready to serve. In addition, I added pine nuts which adds more flavor and texture to the recipe.
This dish is very good. Lots of flavor. My family really enjoyed it. I made it just as written. Thank you for a great recipe.
Really good. Easy to make and fast. Don't precook broccoli rabe, but I did chop it up before putting into the pan. Also, I like Rotini Pasta since it is a little larger and holds the sauce. Also, a little too saltey for me so I trimmed down the cheese. In it's place I added sun dried tomatos for tast and color.
This was wonderful. Instead of the rabe, I used spinach and 1/3 mozzarella. The leftovers didn't last two days!
Very yummy... but a little salty. Wonder if using chicken italian sausage made a difference. Will make again but try to cut the salt down a bit.
A quick dish to prepare
Very yummy! I don't often use/make rapini, but I saw some at the grocery store and decided to buy it! I used some hot Italian turkey sausage and swapped out some of the chicken broth for white wine. I did not use the full amount of butter called for, nor the full amount of Parmesan cheese as I decided to just add to each serving at the end (along with freshly grated pepper and sea salt to taste). I mixed with a whole wheat penne and we loved it!
Made this with broccoli rabe. Very easy dish. Only used 1 cup of parm cheese and dish was very salty. Sauce thickened as expected. Will try this dish again with a different type of cheese.
SO GOOD!
I agree with another reviewer. The broccoli rabe totally overwhelmed the dish and nobody like it. I made it again with spinach and it was an instant hit, even with my kids. Next time I'll try mixing the sausage and spinach with the noodles then make the sauce so it doesn't clump up. But otherwise it was a quick and easy dish to make on a weeknight.
This was so tasty, and I was so proud. I did put some fresh mushrooms. also I only used 1/2 cup of cheese. I did put cheese on the table for anyone that wanted extra. I also decided to add an ounce of half and half, or you can just use milk,,,, I will make this again , when I have company. My husband rated it a 10, Serving it in a soup bowl made a really good impression.
THE FLAVOR IS EXCELLENT!!! The cheese really clumps up thou. Its perfect as leftovers. (I might try Jack cheese next time.) There will absolutely be a next time. This was great. Also, the sauce will be thin, it should be and once you put the noodles with it the soak up the sauce & flavor
sauce was too runny
This was great! It was easy to prepare quickly and I didn't need to alter anything. The only thing I found was that it was a bit salty so I would put less bouillon next time. My husband wasn't so sure about the rapini but he loved it too!
I didn't use broccoli because I didn't have any handy. Instead of red pepper flakes, I used spicy Italian sausage. I also added a little "Wondra" to the sauce to thicken it. Everyone loved it and I'll make it again!
Flavor was good but sauce was too thin, parmesan made one big lump. Making a cream sauce with the chicken broth, cornstarch with cold chicken broth, or adding cream cheese would fix it I think.
I needed to use up some sausage and (regular) broccoli, so I tried this out and enjoyed it. I would tweak it a little next time to add more hot pepper (not sure how much I used). My only complaint is that I cooked it until the broccoli was tender, as per the directions, but by the time I added the butter and cheese and let it thicken, the broccoli was overcooked. Next time, I will add the other ingredients just before it's done.
So good!!!!!
It was very good. I added the parmesan as needed on individual servings instead of adding it all at once. Next time I'll make it with sweet sausage. I tried hot this time and I think the heat took away from the flavor of the meal. It was still very good. It's a must serve with garlic bread.
As written, it is waaaaay too salty, almost inedible (I was looking for a quick meal and didn't stop to taste along the way, just threw it together...make sure you taste as you go!). I added the slightest pinch of salt as recommended, and used low sodium broth, so if I revisit this, I will need to tweak, ditching the cheese and just sprinkling it on top, and make it a thicker cream sauce with half-and-half, heavy cream, or cream cheese instead of a thin, broth-based sauce...no broth needed.
My entire family LOVED this, I did switch the farfalle pasta out for wheat shells and used regular broccoli instead of rabe....delish!! Can't wait to make it again!
This is a great time and wallet friendly recipe. I made for 6 in about 30 min overall, and people loved it. If your maybe thinking of trying this one, do it!
Great recipe ... I like garlic so I added 6 cloves of garlic .. And rigatoni pasta yammmm ...thank you
My family rated it a 9--so that is about as good as it gets. I doubled the chicken broth & pasta to make it go farther and added kale and used regular broccoli. Super yummy!
It was to salty and the meat mixture turned into a giant meat wad. Completely unappetizing.
Full of flavor and so good but when I added the cheese it clumped up and became gooey. The sauce never thickened either. Not sure what I did wrong but I am going to try to add the cheese at the end and fold it in away from the heat. Maybe I just melted my cheese into clumps.
I have tried many different recipes for this dish, and this is the best. I didn't change a thing in the recipe.
Delicious, both me and the husband ate up :).. though I cut the butter in half..maybe explaining why my sauce didn't thicken..no worries, just mixed the pasta in w/sauce over heat..and then removed heat and let it cool/soak while I finised the dishes. I used the Parmesean reggiano..and found dish plenty salty w/o adding the called for salt. Never used the broccoli rabe before, so I was concerned with finding it and prep..but found some at my Indiana Meijer(maybe not that uncommon?) ..I cut most of the stem away..keeping mostly the leaves and small heads. After 4min of cooking..this was plenty wilted..(I'll try for firmer next time..very tasty though..the leaves absorbed/coated with sauce nicely). Of coarse..what's not good with a pound of italian sausage? Next time I'll probably cut the sausage in half to help with the calorie count.
This is an excellent recipe that has become a regular dish for us. We also substitute sausage with shrimp on occassion. Excellent!
The cheese made the dish way too salt. Boring and flavorless in my opinion.
The flavor was good, but I had a hard time with the cheese clumping. Will try again and try to figure out what I did wrong.
Made a few substituions, and the sauce did not thicken....
Fabulous! Followed exact recipe but backed off on pepper flakes. Quick and easy!
Found this recipe while looking to duplicate a wonderful dish I had at a little Italian restaurant in NYC. It has become a house favorite. Sadly, my family likes it better with plain broccoli than with broccoli rabe, but it always satisfies. Easy enough that my son (not a cook by any stretch of the imagination) used it for a school prepare-in-class foods assignment. Love this dish.
My husband and I loved this dish...I had to use plain old broccoli (no broccoli rabe to be found in our area) and I used four cheese Italian sausage as that's what I had on hand. Also my pasta was a whole wheat penne. Very good!! I added lots more crushed red pepper to my portion, at the table because that's just what I do. Thanks for the recipe!
Good, Easy and Family loved it. Had some leftovers for lunch the next day. I would have ordered this if we were out, instead I made it at home for pennies on the dollar and it was QUICK!
This recipe is fantastic! The only thing I did that wan't entirely clear in the recipe was I cut the end stalks off of the broccoli rabe and chopped the rest...leaves and all. If you only use the florets there are about 6 pieces of broccoli! I love that slightly bitter taste against the sweetness of the sausage. YUMMY!!!!
Great even with vegetable broth and 1 cup parm. Will definitely make this again!
Easy, quick and most importantly delicious! It was so good my husband had seconds.
This was a HUGE hit with my family! Everyone loved it, from the 6 year old to the 50 year old. The only thing I did differently was substitute frozen broccoli for the rabe - could not find it locally. They even ate the leftovers with smiles on their faces - which is saying a lot. This recipe fed the 10 of us with about 2 helpings leftover, and was very quick and easy to make.
This was very good. Everyone liked it. It was very light. I just think it needs a bit more seasoning which I'll play around with next time. Will definitely make it again.
We loved this! Slight modifications: less sausage, less butter, added a touch of cream, and added more cayenne pepper (instead of red pepper flakes) to kick it up a notch!
My family loves broth based sauces and recipes. This was really good. I did make a few changes. I used half hot spicy italian sausage and that was plenty for the heat. Only 3 TBSP of butter and lots of parm cheese! Definitely 2 cups of broth as my pasta did absorb most of it. Will make again.
I've been searching for a recipe similar to how my mom used to make this for ages. This wasn't spot on, but it was still so good! I used regular broccoli instead of the rabe. I normally follow recipes exactly the first time around and then change things over the next few times, but I didn't have any broccoli rabe on hand. Followed everything else, and it was flavorful and delicious! I will probably use less broth next time (one can should do it) but I will certainly be making this one again!
Very Delicious!!!!! I used regular sausage just opened up casings and chopped up sausage once it browned. As others experienced the sauce def came out thick due to amount of parm cheese it calls for...I like my pasta sauce a little more "saucy".. so next time I will also use less cheese maybe 3/4-1cup. Also as another reviewer stated...you DONT need to blanche the rabe!! It will cook just fine as instructed in this recipe. BUT this recipe is Delicious- a def Keeper!!!
This was delicious, only change that I made was using defrosted frozen chopped broccoli. it was delicious w regular broccoli but cook the broc a couple of minutes less, not as firm as rabe. it w over cook and get mushy if cooked too long.
This the worst thing I’ve ever made. No sauce....just watery broth. It needs tomatoes and sprinkle cheese on top after to plate it. Italian sausage was too prominent.
Followed recipe to the letter and it was very good....only down side was that I was short on farfalle and added another chunky pasta to make up the difference. Good dish for a pot luck, goes far.
We really enjoyed this. Was unable to find broccoli rabe so used fresh broccoli. Note-no need to add salt-recommend low sodium chicken broth. Very tasty!
This was delicious. I'll make it again. Very easy. Subbed broccoli for the broccoli rabe.
this was fantastic!!! will make it again for sure it only got 4 stars because it was kinda soupy. next time I'll use less chicken broth, for-go the butter and add a little heavy cream I added spinach at the end and it was great addition. over all, a great winter time recipe!
Notes to self: Used, Beyond spicy sausage, spinach in lieu of broccoli and added a tiny bit of onions w/ sausage
AWESOME! We use Italian turkey sausage instead of pork and it works wonderfully. We were surprised how delicious this is reheated the next day!
I really enjoyed this recipe. Quick and easy! I would make it again.
Had regular broccoli and the whole family loved it! Thank you!
Good stuff---the kids and husband all loved it!
Ooh, this is so tasty!!! And it's quick to make, too. I made a half-recipe (5 servings) to serve with a summer salad, but am sorry I didn't make more - the leftovers would have been great for lunch during the week. My whole family is enthusiastic about this one - I'll definitely be making it again, in future!
one of all time favorites, great flavor, easy to make and always gets a compliment.
