Whole Wheat Pancakes

330 Ratings
  • 5 247
  • 4 63
  • 3 11
  • 2 4
  • 1 5

These are very light and tender pancakes. These pancakes are excellent with maple syrup.

By jen

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 to 5 servings
Directions

  • In a food processor or in a large bowl, combine the whole wheat flour, white flour, wheat germ or oats, baking powder, baking soda, brown sugar, and salt.

  • Cut the butter into small pieces with a knife, and add the butter to the flour-mixture. Mix until the mixture has a sand-like consistency.

  • Make a well in the center of the flour-butter mixture, and add the buttermilk and eggs. Stir until the liquids are fully incorporated.

  • Heat a frying pan over medium heat and grease the surface with 1 tablespoon of butter or oil. Ladle the batter onto the surface to form 4 inch pancakes. Once bubbles form on the top of the pancakes, flip them over, and cook them on the other side for about 2 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
548 calories; protein 17g; carbohydrates 57.2g; fat 29.5g; cholesterol 162.7mg; sodium 1078.8mg. Full Nutrition
