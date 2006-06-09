Whole Wheat Pancakes
These are very light and tender pancakes. These pancakes are excellent with maple syrup.
This is my pancake recipe now. However, I do not use butter. I substitute 1/4c canola oil (or sometimes unsweetened applesauce. If I double, I use 1/4c each). I also use 1 egg and 2 egg whites instead of 3 eggs. Since I don't usually have buttermilk, I use soured milk (add tbs lemon juice or vinegar to your milk). I gradually add the liquid until the batter is the right consistency since it tends to be thin. I throw in a tbs or two of ground flax seed for a little added nutrition. I usually double this recipe and freeze the extras. They warm up great in the toaster. They're also great if you add blueberries.Read More
This was the first time I made pancakes from scratch (I always use the boxed Bisquick powder). I wanted to try a recipe that tasted more like restaurant pancakes. The batter is quite thick and I found they were harder to flip being so heavy. All of the butter made them greasier than I like but the butter flavor was very good. I sprayed my griddle with cooking spray knowing these already had so much butter. I followed the recipe exactly although my son wanted chocolate chips in his and I used white whole wheat flour. My son wasn't crazy about these at all. I liked the flavor but they were just too greasy and dense. I do think these could be great with some changes though. I am going to experiment with canola oil and applesauce next time and just put a little butter on top of the finished pancake for flavor. I will also substitute some of the buttermilk for skim milk and see if this helps. If you want a very filling pancake these will really stick by you and I love the use of whole wheat flour and wheat germ.Read More
I used the lemon juice/1% milk substitution for buttermilk (1 tablespoon lemon juice for each cup of milk). I also substituted cinnamon applesauce for butter. When I was a kid, I preferred thin pancakes, but these raise high and were also delicious. The recipe provides a somewhat healthy way to indulge. Great stuff.
Jen, thanks for the great recipe! The pancakes turned out fluffy and light just as advertised! I didn't measure any of the ingredients directly (I ususlly go by 'feel' when cooking). Because of this I wasn't too concerned about the fact that baking soda was missing from the ingredients list, but was called for in the body of the recipe... If you want to make this recipe and you are going to use buttermilk do not forget to use the baking soda! I think I put about a 3/4" of a teaspoon in. I also didn't have any buttermilk, but I found that if you put about 2tsp of regular vinegar in whole or 2% milk it will cause the milk to curdle slightly and will closely resemble buttermilk. (By the way, you can't even begin to taste the vinegar in the final pancakes after baking.) I've added this recipe to my box and will now make it my mainstay for making pancakes!
Tasty! These pancakes are so good. My very picky two year old didn't even realize they weren't the usual white pancakes. She devoured them. They actually tasted better than white flour pancakes. I did use quick cooking oats instead of wheat germ.
I made these pancakes for Easter breakfast and everyone loved them! My father-in-law could not stop eating them. I did change the recipe a little....gound up in my coffee grinder, a little flaxseed, wheat bulgar and wheat germ and used it in place of the white flour and then through in a small handfull of the whole flaxseed and bulgar for a little crunch. I also went light on the buttermilk, and added a teaspoon of cinnamon and vanilla..... best pancakes I have ever had....and by the way, froze the leftovers and popped them in the toaster...came our great!
I found out that if you use a pastry brush to brush oil onto the pan in the shape of any alphabet, the impression gets onto the pancake when done. Amazing !The recipe is great eventhough i made a few alterations like using whole wheat flour,baking powder, salt in the ratio of 2 cups: 1 tablespoon : 1teaspoon, & lesser sugar.I used the butter milk but avoided the butter in the batter.
I made these for my husband's birthday yesterday and they turned out great. I didn't have buttermilk so I used 1/2 vanilla yoghurt and 1/2 skim milk (healthier that way too). I added blueberries to some pancakes, chocolate chips to some and nothing to the others and they were all yummy! I was a little concerned though about the amount of butter. I think next time I'll try to cut down the butter and sub some applesauce instead. Thanks for the recipe!
DELISH! This one was soooo good! even my eight yr old was asking for more! I tripled the batch and they froze very well! just pop them in the toaster and voila! quick and healthy breakfast! YUMMM!
These are the best! My 3yr old is a pancake freak, so I made these for a healthy breakfast and she loves them. I cut out or haf the butter and I never have buttermilk, so I just add 1% milk and it turns out fine. I also added oats last time. Love them.
I make these all the time now, and will not go back to pancakes mad with white processed flour. My kids (2 and 4) also love these. They are also good served with fresh sliced strawberries. I will try blueberries in them next. I've also used light buttermilk, and half buttermilk / half 1%, which also worked out great...they're a tad lighter.
I've made these several times & keep the recipe on an index card in my pantry. I usually make these for Sunday breakfast & my family considers them a special treat.
Great pancakes!!! I was unprepared this morning with no milk for cereal. I pulled up this receipe and used a two full cups of whole wheat flour, omitted the white flour, wheat germ, salt, and butter. I also used one cup of water instead of milk. Wonderful pancakes!!! :)
I rarely give anything 5 stars, but I have to say this was delicious. I followed the recipe exactly, which is rare. I even had unsalted butter! I ate 3 of them, which is even more rare. They were so thick going on my griddle, I thought I must've done something wrong, but I pushed them down a bit and they were so light and fluffy, probably 3/4" thick! Yummy in my tummy!
These were great. Used all whole wheat and oatmeal,no butter used canola oil, plus added cinnamon. No sugar,just sub Splenda. Perfect!
This recipe makes it easier to feed my children a healthy diet. They (ages 4 and 1) loved them with maple syrup.
This recipe was great for a cool morning! I did not have buttermilk handy and really didn't want the fat that comes along with buttermilk so I used skim milk for a lower fat option. I also added pumpkin butter to the batter to give it more of a fall flavor. Pancakes are fluffy and delish! Next time I will probably add some pumkin pie spice to kick it up. the pumpkin flavor was a little too subtle for me.
excllent recipe. made it without sugar and less butter & egg. Had it with chicken stew for dinner.
I used whole wheat white instead of whole wheat and all organic ingredients where I could. I made a double recipe so there'd be a batch leftover that I could stick in the freezer and reheat another morning. My three boys inhaled a good portion of these. Very good! I was bummed they turned out so flat, but the flavor was good, so it's really not an issue. NOTE: I didn't need the extra butter as I cooked these on my non-stick griddle.
Yum!! Added one tsp of cinnamon and a tsp of vanilla extract. Also, did not use the entire amount of liquid, even at high altitude where we usually need a little extra. Great recipe for a healthier pancake!
I turned this into a super vegetarian recipe: - replaced butter with coconut oil. less than 5 tbsp. too much coconut oil will make the pancake too coconut-y. But it's very delicious alternative if you like coconut flavor. - used dark brown sugar. - instead of 2 eggs, i used 1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce. It turned out great! Very nutritious and delicious at the same time.
These are the best whole wheat pancakes my husband and I have ever had. My husband doesn't necessarily like whole wheat pancakes; but we are trying to eat healthier. He just raved about these pancakes.
These pancakes are scrumptious! For whole grain, they are so light and fluffy. I use all whole wheat flour because I was out of white the first time I made them. I also add a dash of vanilla and some chopped walnuts to the batter. These are my favorite pankcakes to make for my family. All my kids love them with butter and real maple syrup. I make extra and heat them up in the morning for those days on the go! Good and good for you!
I doubled the recipe and just used four cups of whole wheat flour, no white (I was out of wheat germ so just made up the difference with whole wheat flour). The only other change I made was to use sucanat instead of brown sugar, and sour milk instead of buttermilk, since that's what I had. My first bite was gross, but I quickly realized I'd forgotten the salt. Oops. I added it to the rest of the batter, and these were definitely some of the best whole wheat pancakes ever. Very tender, delicious with butter and maple syrup. You won't even miss the white flour if you skip it.
Loved this recipe! I threw everything in a large bowl (forget the food processor!) I melted the butter and poured it into the bowl and added 1 TBS of vanilla. I used the powdered buttermilk and they turned out fabulous. (They are good even without syrup.) I made them for a group of 6 sixth grade boys after a sleepover birthday party. The boys loved them - especially when I told them how healthy they were.
Good recipe, I just seem to prefer the regular pancakes.
These were great! I used oatmeal, and the texture was fabulous! They taste almost better than the recipe my dad uses (don't tell him I said that). The only thing is that it needs a little bit more flour to be a good batter. Other than that, they were wonderful!
These were very good. I added a little white sugar and a tablespoon of vanilla.
These were ok but I have had better whole wheat pancake recipes from here. I don't think I would make them again.
Very thick and fluffy! I used half apple sauce & half canola oil to fill 1/4 cup instead of butter, oats instead of wheat germ, and soy milk instead of buttermilk. Added a few tbsp of flax seed. Amazing with blueberry sauce!
Oh my goodness, this recipe is actually the best I've ever tasted! I genuinely liked the flavor of the pancakes better than when I use a normal recipe. I live at about 6000 ft, so I left out the baking soda, and I didn't have buttermilk, so just used regular 2%, and these were still perfect- nutty, fluffy, and definitely making me happy with the more nutritional ingredients. Added 1/2 cup fresh blueberries and 1/2 cup fresh chopped walnuts to the batter, and my husband and I were in breakfast heaven for three days. The leftover batter even kept really well to the last day. These are going to be a mainstay in our house. Thanks for the great recipe!
These pancakes were so yummy!!! I didn't have butter milk or brown sugar, so I used unsweetened soy milk and raw sugar. My husband loved them. We topped them with a touch of honey!! Great weekend breakfast
Ummm, I'm never buying Pancake mix ever again! It was a super rainy day, (the effects of Hurricane Ike) & I could not get out to the store, & was out of pancake mix, so I used this recipe-didn't have buttermilk, wheat germ or butter(I was out of EVERYTHING!!!) so I subbed Quick cooking outs for wheat germ, canola oil for butter, & made my own "buttermilk" using 1% milk & white vinegar.(1 TBSP per 1 cup milk, let stand 10 minutes) They are awesome! And turn out way sturdier than store bought Whole Wheat pancake mix ! Definately will be using this again & again!!!
Fantastic, light, and fluffy!
Light, not really fluffy but very good - really buttery but not sweet.
This is a great recipe!! I added a little cinnamon and vanilla to it too! So good!
These pancakes were really very tasty. They cooked up nicely - everyone enjoyed them. My batch made 18 pancakes using a 1/4 cup to measure them out when I cooked them. Just to give everyone an idea of how much you can expect to make.
This recipe is excellent. I made it as written except for a couple things: I used vegetable oil (a little over 1/4 cup) because I didn't feel like fussing with butter, and I soured regular milk with vinegar since I don't tend to keep buttermilk around. I only ended up using 1 1/2 cups of the soured milk, so add it a little at a time. I also used 1/3 cup regular oats (quick spin in the blender to make into a flour) instead of wheat germ. The pancakes were fluffy, delicious, and extra filling. I ended up with about 16 medium-small pancakes and froze a bunch for later.
I took others advice and reduced the milk to 2 cups and used oatmeal instead of wheat germ. Delicious!!
Loved these pancakes!!! I didn't add the butter into the batter, and just used a little more buttermilk instead. I also just used a non-stick griddle, so I didn't use the butter to grease the pan either. Added a few blueberries to a few, and they were even better. Definitely a keeper pancake recipe in this house. Easy and delicious!
They were delicious! My toddler who doesn't like pancakes loved these!This is the first time I made them. I followed the reviews and added 2 tsp of vinegar to my milk since I didn't have buttermilk. I had a little faith on this one so in the first step I made two batches of the dry flour and put one of them in a ziploc bag in the fridge, so next time I'll just add butter, eggs and buttermilk. I might also cut the amount of butter in half and add applesauce.
I just made these pancakes for several members of my family. My notoriously finicky mother said they were the best she'd had. Everybody loved them. They're a bit more complicated to make than most pancake recipes I've tried, but easily well worth the extra effort. Thank you for sharing this.
These are great pancakes! I made minimal adjustments by doing the oatmeal instead of wheat germ (I ground the oatmeal with a magic bullet) and I did canola oil and applesauce instead of the butter. I also did milk and vinegar instead of buttermilk. Like others mentioned the batter is way too thin and runny if you use all of the buttermilk. I added slowly and did not finish the 2.5 cups and still had my batter too thin so I had to add more wheat flour just to bring it close to normal thickness. Next time (and there will be a next time for these) I will be even more conservative with the buttermilk addition. But overall these have a good flavor and are very moist!
These are light and tender and very tasty. I usually cut down on the milk because I have trouble flipping them when they are runnier but they are better when you stick to the recipe.
These pancakes are great! My family and I love them. The mix is easy to make and store in a jar for use later in the week.
Delicious! I made this recipe with the kids so the amounts were not exact (that was about 3/4 cup, go ahead and add another 1/4 cup....too much! Now take out about 2 tablespoons) and they were still amazing. I honestly could not taste the wheat flour and wheat germ and the kids devoured them.
Pretty fluffy, but I like them a bit thinner. Did add one extra egg, as suggested and switched out white sugar for brown sugar.
Fluffy and delicious. I used vinegar and milk to substitute for buttermilk (1 Tb of vinegar for every cup of milk).
Delicious!! I gave this four stars since I had to change it a little bit: I used regular whole wheat flour instead of the pastry flour, and I didn't have any buttermilk, so I used skim milk with lemon juice instead. I found that the batter was a little bit too thin for the type of pancakes that we like, so I added almost another cup of all-purpose flour to the mix. The pancakes were beautiful and golden, with a great consistency. We will definitely use this one again.
I'm SO frustrated! pancake night is supposed to be easy, right?? well this recipe is turning into a nightmare for me!! i guess i would suggest that you heed other people's comments about adding the liquid a little bit at a time because mine are way too thin and burning!! ugh.
LOVED IT! I omitted the butter and added about 1/3 c. applesauce instead and added about 1tbs. of cinnamon. I added less milk, I did about 2-2 1/4 c. I did oats instead of wheat germ and added 2 tbs. of ground flax. And one last thing, I subed agave for the brown sugar. My kids loved them! We put strawberry freezer jam on them or just ate them plain as a snack! So delicious and filling and healthy. It lowered the calorie content about 100 calories per serving.
yum! I love these! I use all whole wheat flour, part oil and part canola oil instead of butter. I served with a blueberry sauce: put 1 c. blueberries (fresh or frozen) 1/3 c. water and 1/4 c. sugar in a small pot or saucepan and simmer till it reaches your desired thickeness. You may add more water or more sugar the measurments are from memory, i usually just eyeball it.
These were delicious! I used 1/3 cup ground oats because I didn't have wheat germ. Then I used 2 cups sour milk and had planned on using the other1/2 cup but didn't need it. I used 1/4 cup of apple sauce in place of the butter and meant to use an egg, but totally forgot! They turned out wonderful! Sorry I made so many changes, but I we're trying to be super healthy! Thanks for sharing!
THE only recipe I use now. I also add cinnamon, a little vanilla, and substitute the butter with apple sauce, and milk+leon jiuce for the butermilk. Delish! Definitely a keeper.
I messed the recipe up, but actually ended up with a great whole wheat Swedish pancake. I wasn't paying attention to what I was doing, and I added the eggs to the mixture without beating them first. Once I realized what I had done, it was too late. So, I whisked the mixture together and then I cooked them on a flat griddle. I tipped the griddle from side to side to get the batter to spread out completely. My husband is Scandinavian, so he enjoyed the healthy version of his favorite kind of pancake. The flavor of this pancake is great - I followed some advice I read in one of the reviews and added vanilla. I also used oil instead of butter to keep it healthy. I can't say anything about the fluffiness of these pancakes, since I messed that part up, but they taste great.
Loved these pancakes. Better than most restaurant pancakes. I didn't have buttermilk so did the milk/lemon recommendation from some of the other reviews. My kids loved them too. They freeze well, just pop in the toaster for quick breakfast.
These are great. My husband raves about these. I don't bother making the small batch this recipe will make. I usually quadruple the recipe. It's o.k. to make these with regular milk.
These pancakes are really good! I didn't have any wheat germ and I wanted to use a bit more wheat flour than the recipe called for, so I ended up using 1.5 cups wheat flour with 0.5 cup all-purpose flour and omitted the wheat germ. They still cooked up nice & light. I agree with another reviewer though, that the recipe calls for too much milk. I added it gradually and ended up with .5 cup leftover milk, and quite a thin batter as it was. With the exception of the milk adjustment, I think this is a great recipe and I'm sure I'll use it again :-)
These are flavorful and have a great texture. I've made them with butter and with coconut oil. Both versions have been wonderful!
These tasted great. My family loved them. I didn't tell the kids that they were different and they all ate seconds. I gave it four stars because the batter was very thin and the pancakes pretty flat. Next time I will use a ltlle less buttermilk and see if that helps.
These pancakes were super simple and very delish!! I used all whole wheat flour, ground flax seed and wheat germ. I used just a little more brown sugar and added really good vanilla. I also didn't have any butter milk on hand so I just did the milk and lemon juice trick. Instead of the butter I just added 1/4 cup applesauce. I also upped the baking powder to 2 tablespoons. They were fluffy and really light. This was just what I was looking for and next time I will add some bananas or blueberries to the batter!!
Quite delicious. Better than regular cause its healthier. I used half vegetable oil and half margarine and of course oatmeal instead of wheat germ.
Just found this recipe, made it and it was absolutely fantastic -- didn't taste like dirt, light and fluffy, I want more! P.S. Bon Appetit has a great recipe for making buttermilk using store bought and whole milk. Or just do the vinegar/milk or lemon juice/milk combo.
these pancakes are delicious - and they don't even taste healthy. i added some vanilla and a little more sugar. excellent- thanks!
Very good. A little bit bland, next time I'll add some Pumpkin Pie Spice. I replaced the white flour with WW Pastry Flour. Used the food processor for cutting in the butter and left out the brown sugar. Added in chopped pecans, filling & good.
Excellent! Made 16 pancakes instead of 4 at the 4" size I make them! Truly a "keeper" recipe. I used all whole wheat flour, and palm oil rather than butter for frying them. Turned out golden and spectacular.
I do variations of this with fruit.. sometimes blueberries, strawberries, banana and even apple. I mix it right into the batter and they come out great! I have also been known to put a little flax seed, or almond slivers in as well.
I made these tonight for dinner..sometimes breakfast for dinner is great! But they turned out great..I am trying to eat healthier and substituted cinnamon sugar (splenda) for syrup..and it was very good. Kudos on the recipe!
These are fantastic. Following suggestions from others, I swapped out oatmeal for the wheat germ, as well as applesauce for the butter. They were totally delicious. (Of course I was liberal in cooking them in butter, which is where it gets the flavor best.) We added sprinkles, raspberries, slivered almonds & chocolate chips (some with a combination of 2 or 3), and they were the best pancakes ever. Delicious & healthy-ish.
Great pancakes. Light and fluffy. I made in the food processor and it was quick and easy. I substituted quick oatmeal for the germ (what I had on hand). I'd start with less buttermilk than the recipe calls for and see if you need to thin it out from there. So cut be half a cup. Yum Yum. Really cooked up nice. Enjoy!
My changes to this recipe was to add oats instead of wheat germ (didn't have it) and I added some fresh squeezed orange juice pulp to enhance the flavor. This was a nice change from traditional white flour pancakes. My 12 yr old picky eater even ate it!
very good used the exact recipe here and they came out great also added blueberries for the second batch....thank you.
These are great pancakes. Takes a little time to make them, but the well worth it.
These were delicious pancakes and nice and fluffy. I used 1% milk with a little vinegar in place of the buttermilk as I didn't have any on hand for my late night craving. This is my new pancake recipe from now on.
These are great as waffles!
We really liked these. No one noticed that they weren't the usual white flour pancakes. They do take a bit longer to whip up but for the health benefits, it's definitely worth it. I did think that they took longer on the griddle than my usual recipe, so next time I'll leave more time for that. We got 9, 4 inch pancakes out of 1/2 a batch.
Just made a batch, they were amazing. I'm due with my first child at minute now, I can't wait to start freezing these for an easy breakfast.
Absolutely delicious and had a nice fluffy texture. For me the recipe made about 14 medium sized 4-5" pancakes. As per a previous reviewer I am anxious to try freezing them and reheating. I used the wheat germ and only used 2 cups of the buttermilk(actually had no buttermilk on hand so used 2TB vinegar and the rest skim milk). It seemed that the batter would have been too runny with that last 1/2 c. Now just have to figure out what to do about all the butter! May try substituting some applesauce for the butter next time...
These came out awesome! I was pleasantly surprised at how good they really were. I only had 1 cup of buttermilk so I subsituted about a cup of skim milk. I also used a 1/3 c of unsweetened applesauce in place of the butter to try to cut down on the fat. I served mine with the blueberry breakfast sauce found on this site and it was scrumptious. Definitely a keeper.
I didn't have buttermilk, so I tried the milk and lemon juice trick, but the milk didn't curdle. I used the milk anyway, just added it slowly until the mixture was batter consistency. I used quick oats instead of wheat germ, too. Anyway, they still turned out great. Not as fluffy as if I had used buttermilk, but my 17 month old daughter was crazy for them and I felt good giving her something she loves that is not totally processed. They freeze well, too. Easy to throw a few in the microwave for an easy breakfast.
very good, thanks for the recipe :)
Great texture - fluffy and light, lots of rise - but I thought the flavor was missing something. I think I'll add vanilla next time. My batter wasn't runny at all - I used soymilk + lemon juice (1 tBsp per cup soymilk) and let it stand for 5-10 min. while I mixed the dry ingredients. I've used different flours instead of all-purpose - graham, cornmeal, brown rice - experiment with whatever you have on hand. Make sure not to overmix batter; stir just until combined (should still be lumpy).
This is a very nice healthy pancake recipe. I was worried that my finace would not like them but he ended up eatting three. We are trying to move away from white flour to a more healthy carb. I changed a few things but that was my personal choice. First, I scaled it down to two servings and it even made more than what we could eat. I used soy flour instead of the all purpose, I didn't have wheat germ so I used oat bran in its place, I used I can't Believe its not butter Light and used a combination of soy milk and sour cream in place of the buttermilk. Threw in some fresh blueberries and I was happy. Thanks :)
These were pretty good. I softened the butter before adding to the dry ingredients. I also sprinkled the frozen blueberries after I put pancakes in the skillet (so it wouldn't turn the batter blue). Next time, I might put a mashed banana in it, but I didn't have any on hand.
These were great!! Especially being whole wheat pancakes, these were exceptionally delicious! The only thing I changed was that I left out the salt altogether. Personally, I don't think these even needed syrup on them with all the butter in them, but are divine with sliced strawberries or any kind of pancake friendly fruit, along with a little whipped topping to top it off. Mmmm! This is definitely a keeper! Thanks so much for sharing this yummy recipe, Jen! :)
Incredible! These are the BEST pancakes I have ever eaten. I added fresh blueberries. This recipe makes so many; I just freeze the leftovers and they are just as good reheated. Thank you so much for sharing this recipe. I will never have a regular pancake again!
This should be called Wheat Pancakes. Anything labeled as "whole wheat" should not contain any other type of flour.
Excellent pancakes. We topped them with Pike's Gooey Syrup from this site, and it was a great combination.
This is the first pancake batter recipe I have made from scratch that I have actually enjoyed. They are light and fluffy. I used canola oil instead of butter and made my own buttermilk with about a tablespoon of lemon juice added to skim milk. Folded some fresh blueberries in the mix and added thinly sliced bananas after putting on the griddle. Kids love them too! A definite keeper!
This is so good, I saved it in my recipe box. I did skip on the wheat germ. The rest is great as is. Would not change anything else.
These were wonderful. Being 'whole wheat' I didn't expect them to taste as good as they did. Definitely a keeper!
Because of this recipe I am now a fan of whole wheat pancakes, in fact my husband doesn't like regular pancakes, he says they taste like cardboard! But he loves these and I do too. The whole wheat and wheat germ just give it a hearty flavor. Yum! I've made this several times now and the last time I used half the batter one day and the other half a couple days later. The batter lasted great in the fridge.
They are OK. I found the recipe a little runny. They are slow to cook I had to drop the temperature real low or i was burning them. Not a bad taste
I love these pancakes I make them every weekend. As I have made them more than 20 times there are a few variation, I have come to like. 1) I think the pancakes are a little eggy so I reduce to 1 egg and increase baking powder to 2.5 tsp 2) I add a 1/2 cup of old fashioned oatmeal to my milk. I never have buttermilk so I mix 3 Tbsp of lemon with 2.5 cups milk. 3) I add 1/3 cup of flax seed ground (not milled!) 4) I usually use butter spread as it is a little softer to cut into the batter 5) I usually add cut bananas, blueberries, sometimes chocolate chips, or even raisins to the batter to give it an extra yumminess. These pancakes are great reheated later in the week. This is a weekly must! Thank you
This is a great pancake recipe. As others have said, the batter was too thin for us so, we added more flour and more wheat germ until it came to the consistency with which we were comfortable. I would say we added about a cup altogether. This is the only way we make pancakes now!
These pancakes were wonderful. I, too, substituted oats for the wheat germ. Made them Christmas morning for guests, and they were blown away. They are wholesome with just a hint of sweetness. Served with homemade blueberry sauce. Try them!
WOW! these are the pancakes we've been looking for! Nice and thin, but fluffy! Delicious! I substituted the wheat germ for 1/2 c. ground oats (i just ground them in the magic bullet). Also substituted 5 TB canola oil for the butter. I added 2 TB applesauce. I used whole milk & added the juice of one lemon ---YUM! This recipe makes a LOT of pancakes. For the last few pancakes, I added a little bit of orange zest to the batter. again, SO good!
Our current favorite pancakes! My stepdaughter, who doesn't usually like whole wheat, loves these. We add vanilla and a bit of cinnamon and/or nutmeg. This time we tried them cutting the liquid to 2 cups as others suggested and that seemed to work well. We use oatmeal instead of wheat germ. I added some pecans to mine this time and loved them. We tried freezing some "mix" (all the dry ingredients). Worked great! But they freeze cooked well too! Yum.
Don't use this amount of milk. I usually end up using about hald the amount, but it's easiest to start with a cup, mix it in, and then add milk until you achieve the consistency you want. Also, I use 2/3 cup on whole wheat flour and 1/3 cup of flax seed, to make it extra healthy. Also, since they area so healthy I throw in a half a bag of chocolate chips, too. (A whole bag when I double the recipe, which is OFTEN! =D) Last of all, these pankcakes are AWESOME to freeze in a sandwich-size plastic bag and then stick in the toaster on another morning. My husband and I usually have these a couple times a week as a result. So good!
