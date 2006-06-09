Whole Wheat Pancakes

This was the first time I made pancakes from scratch (I always use the boxed Bisquick powder). I wanted to try a recipe that tasted more like restaurant pancakes. The batter is quite thick and I found they were harder to flip being so heavy. All of the butter made them greasier than I like but the butter flavor was very good. I sprayed my griddle with cooking spray knowing these already had so much butter. I followed the recipe exactly although my son wanted chocolate chips in his and I used white whole wheat flour. My son wasn't crazy about these at all. I liked the flavor but they were just too greasy and dense. I do think these could be great with some changes though. I am going to experiment with canola oil and applesauce next time and just put a little butter on top of the finished pancake for flavor. I will also substitute some of the buttermilk for skim milk and see if this helps. If you want a very filling pancake these will really stick by you and I love the use of whole wheat flour and wheat germ.

