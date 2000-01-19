Barb's Broccoli-Cauliflower Salad

This is a version of the classic broccoli salad with the addition of cauliflower. It can be prepared the day prior to serving, then served chilled or at room temperature. Pecans can be used instead of sunflower seeds, if desired, and bacon lovers might want to add a few extra slices. . .
Rating: 4 stars
07/21/2003
This recipe was so easy and very good. I did change a couple things though. I used creamy poppy seed dressing (for the "creamy dressing"),honey roasted sunflower seeds,added raisens, and only used broccoli. It turned out great!
This salad is very popular with my family. I use bacon bits instead of frying bacon. It's much easier and still good. I use low fat mayo for the creamy salad dressing and follow the rest of the recipe to a tee.
I used frozen flowerettes, blanched slightly and rinsed in cold water. I was a little confused as to what exactly was creamy dressing (ranch, mayonnaise, etc.) so I ended up using cole slaw dressing. It went with us to a church pot luck and I saw lots of people head back for seconds. There were no leftovers! The sunflower seed and bacon really round it out.
Sonya
Rating: 5 stars
08/22/2005
This was a perfect way to get everyone to eat fresh cauliflower and broccoli. I used 1/2 cup "light" salad dressing instead of 1 cup and eliminated bacon bits entirely for a healthier version.
This was a nice change of pace for using broccoli and cauliflower. I halved the recipe and used a minced yellow sweet onion. For the creamy dressing I used the Creamy Italian Dressing I recipe from this site. I let this site over night before eating. Tasted very good. Next time I will put the seeds in right before serving.
Mmmmmm! This recipe makes a lot of salad. Even so, I took it to a pot luck and didn't come home with any leftovers. I had run out of Miracle Whip, which I had intended to use, so I used Hellman's instead. It was delicious, and I will go ahead and use Hellman's the next time I make this, which will be soon!
This was such a party pleaser. I did substitute toasted pecan pieces for the sunflower seeds and rice wine vinegar for the white wine vinegar. I used bottled coleslaw dressing for the creamy dressing. What a hit!
Delicious! I chopped everything in the food processor, even the bacon. I had to substitute rice vinegar for the wine vinegar since I didn't have any and it was still delicious. I used Marzetti's Original Slaw dressing. Will be making this again! ETA-Don't omit the bacon! Even though it's tempting to do so to make it healthier, the bacon adds a great flavor. I did cut it by half and made the bits really small and it was still really good. And add about a cup of golden raisins. YUM! This is my new favorite salad!
I made this exact only leaving out the sugar and adding some fresh ground pepper. Next time, I think I'd use half mayo/half sour cream and add in some fresh minced garlic. Other than that, it was good.
Husband kept saying how much he loved this recipe. The 5 stars is based on how the recipe is written, but I now make it with about 1/8 cup of honey instead of sugar and a creamy cucumber vinaigrette dressing to cut the sugar and some of the fat. Nobody notices the difference.
The first time I ever ate this salad was several years ago at a bridal shower luncheon; the salad was made by the bride-to-be. It was wonderful! I made it a few weeks ago making only a few changes. I substituted Splenda for the sugar, used apple cider vinegar instead of white wine vinegar, eliminated the sunflower seeds and used coarsely chopped pecans. Great recipe and very versatile!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/04/2003
I first tasted this at a party whose hostess would not part with the recipe. Well worth the wait!
My wife always makess this salad when there will be ladies attending. They says it fills you up not out. She omits the sugar & vinegar. Makes her dressing of Miricle Whip Light & milk. Or uses a ranch style dressing. She will make it the night before sometimes. Great as a leftover. She serves at Christmas adding red pepper to round out the holiday colors.
I left the onion out and added celery, walnut, pecan, apple and carrot all chopped. My church family and my family loved this dish. You cn eat it as a meal or as a side salad. Awesome.....We Call it Church Salad
I can't imagine a broccoli salad without caulilflower. Not only a pretty presentation with the varied colors, but such a wonderful comibination. The flavors excel in the mayonaise-based dressing. I've made this recipe--just as it is--for many years and still have requests for it.
This is so good and is easy in that it tastes even better if made a day ahead. I used very large heads of cauliflower and broccoli, and substituted craisins for the seeds. Made 50% more of the mayo dressing, so it was nice and creamy, and left everything else the same. Don't leave out the bacon; it makes the salad. I brought it to a party and had two of the 6 women give me their email addresses so they could get the recipe. It was the only dish brought to the gathering that was completely devoured. Highly recommend.
This made a lot of salad. I used one head of cauliflower and a head of broccoli, like the recipe, but it made a lot more than I expected. I needed to chop them up more than I did. I also had to make a half a cup more of salad dressing. I used ranch to make the dressing. So, all in all, it tasted delicious, but be ready for a lot of salad and chop it up smaller and make more dressing. But, its good stuff!
Fantastic recipe...easy and had all the ingredients on hand. What a wonderful way to serve veggies, even the kids had seconds of this one! This will be a real keeper especially for 'pot luck' parties. I did use bacon bits rather than real bacon and it worked out just fine - sunflower seeds gave it a 'nutty' flavor that impressed everyone. Thanks for sharing.
This is a great mix of flavors. I did make a few changes. I used 2 heads of broccoli to 1 head of cauliflower, also added cubed cheddar cheese. I didn't have ranch dressing, so I used 1/4 cup miracle whip + 3 Tbs sugar and fresh herbs.
I used 3 C each of broccoli and cauliflower, only 1/2 C seeds and then used 1/2 Mayo w/Olive Oil and 2 packs of Splenda mixed with 1 T balsamic vinegar. For the bacon I used 4 T real bacon bits. It was an awesome recipe....Thanks!
My mom's been making this salad for years but she never put bacon in it... I like it! I had to sub pistachio pieces for the sunflower nuts (it's what I had on hand. My mom does add 1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire Sauce to the dressing. Just a bit of zip! Yummy!
It was very good. I used three heads of broccoli because they were small. I used Miracle Whip for the dressing and instead of bacon I used Baco's, because it was for a potluck and some of the guests were vegetarian.
I've made this several times and love it. There are never any leftovers. You can use almonds instead of sunflower seeds and I ALWAYS add seedless red grapes. Sounds odd, but it really makes it taste special. Great recipe!
This is delicious! I always add raisins and craisins too, and even use pecans instead of sunflower seeds. It is one of our favorites!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
07/21/2005
Good Salad!!! I used white instead of red onion, reg mayo and walnuts instead of pecans and extra vinegar!!!!!!!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
03/07/2005
I was able to greatly reduce the fat and calories by substituting an equal amount of Lite Creamy Parmesan dressing for the "creamy dressing", omitting the sunflower seeds, and using jarred Real Bacon pieces for the bacon.
I used a creamy caesar and precooked bacon to speed the preparation process. It was delicious, I will definately make again. This is a great hot weather salad, it's fresh taste and crunch really satisfies.
This is my favorite 'Broccoli Salad' recipe; however, I omit the cauliflower, use a package of precooked bacon pieces and add about a 3/4 cup craisins... you have to try it with the craisins, the sweet/tart is so good with the rest of the ingredients (I use a different one for broccoli-cauliflower that has cheese in it as well.)
I definitely liked the dish as did everyone else at Thanksgiving. It was a nice cold dish to go along with the rest of the feast. I did make a few changes. I'm not a big fan of raw onions or sunflower seeds, so I left those out. The mayonnaise taste was a little overpowering as well, so I added much more vinegar than the recipe called for. It turned out great!
I took this to our family Thanksgiving dinner and it was a HUGE success with the adults. I did make some changes. I added a handful of golden raisins, a handful of sliced grapes, I used Lite Miracle Whip, and used turkey bacon. I made this a day early to let the flavors combine. I WILL make this again, but might try it without the bacon.
I could not stop eating this dish, I loved it so much! This is a great base recipe because you can tailor it to your tastes and it will come out wonderful every time! I didn't have all the exact ingredients, so I made some substitutions and I also added some ingredients. I made a cole-slaw dressing instead (light mayo, milk, sugar, red wine vinegar); I only had dried, chopped onions and onion powder; the bacon I had was "maple" flavored which added a great richness and sweetness to the flavor; I added honey-roasted almond slices and plumped raisins (just soak them in super hot tap water for 3-5 mins); also, I only had the frozen broccoli and cauliflower, so I steamed them first to get them soft, then chilled the whole dish. Lastly, we were curious about how the dish would taste warm so we heated up the last couple bites and it was even better! I'm making it hot next time, I can't wait!
This is one of my family's favorites. We add raisins to it as well and it is just delish!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
08/09/2010
Tried and true, sure to please! I recommend adding 1/2 cup craisens (great sweetness) and for the "creamy salad dressing" my favorite mix is 1/2 cup Hellman's Mayo & 1/2 cup Miracle Whip. MAJOR crowd pleaser!
This recipe was very surprising to me! I followed the recipe exactly (with the exception of using sweet yellow onion instead of red) and liked it a lot, but will probably make a couple of changes next time. I felt the onion was a little overpowering (possibly due to me using a yellow onion) and will cut back a little. I will also probably blanch the vegetables very briefly, and cut back on the dressing a bit (I tasted the dressing more than the actual vegetables.)
I always use this recipe. It's a great summer salad. I recently made it for our branding and everyone loved it! This time I added a little bit of horseradish to the dressing and chopped up some green onion and red pepper that were just hanging out in my fridge. I used balsamic vinegar as I didn't have any white on hand. The color is different but the flavor was great! Usually I don't change a thing with this recipe. It's tasty the way it is.
This is a very good salad! It's really the only time I eat cauliflower. I use mayonnaise instead of the salad dressing. I've also had this with cubes of cheddar tossed in, which is pretty good too, but not necessary.
This will be the ONLY Broc-Cauli salad I ever make again. I used light Mayo as the creamy dressing (don't use regular mayo, it has too many calories. I think the light tastes better in this salad) and bacon bits instead of frying my own. I kept the vegs and dressing seperate until just before serving. I also used a little bit of salad toppings on it too. Definitely a keeper.
Excellent salad! I omitted the sunflower seed because I did not have them on hand. I took another reviewers suggestion and sprinkled in curry powder for some amazing flavor kick! I also put in a dash of garlic salt and black pepper to counter the sweet dressing. Will definitely make this again!
Oh mi GAWD! I mean, I'm sure I've had this in my life. It tastes so familiar. But tonight I did an ingredient search for bacon and cauliflower and came upon this and love how I don't have to cook the broc or cauli, so the recipe keeps whatever nutrients. I used rice vinegar bc it was all I had. This is bomb and I will make it all the time now.
First, I THOUGHT I had bacon, but I didn't. So, there's that. Second, I had HUGE red onion and half of that was way more than necessary, so I eyeballed what I mixed in with the broccoli and cauliflower. This was just fabulous. I plan on snacking on it all week and serving it to my husband with his marinated chicken thigh dinner tomorrow night (and take-to-work-lunch tomorrow). I will try it with the bacon another time, as it would lend a different texture and level of flavor. But, in my opinion, as a vegetarian dish, it needs nothing.
I thought this was a really great salad. I used poppy seed dressing per another reviewers suggestion, and added raisens and cheese. My only complaint was it didn't need a whole cup of dressing, more like 2/3 cup. Yum!
I was a little hesitant to try this recipe since it was last minute and for a party, but it turned out amazing and I had several compliments on how delicious it was! I am an amateur cook and have never made anything like this. It was so easy to make, and didn't take very long at all. I wasn't sure what kind of creamy dressing, so I used poppy-seed dressing like someone else said they did. I also used pecans instead of sunflower seeds. The result was amazing and I absolutely loved it! I will definitely make this again!
