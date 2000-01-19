Barb's Broccoli-Cauliflower Salad

I could not stop eating this dish, I loved it so much! This is a great base recipe because you can tailor it to your tastes and it will come out wonderful every time! I didn't have all the exact ingredients, so I made some substitutions and I also added some ingredients. I made a cole-slaw dressing instead (light mayo, milk, sugar, red wine vinegar); I only had dried, chopped onions and onion powder; the bacon I had was "maple" flavored which added a great richness and sweetness to the flavor; I added honey-roasted almond slices and plumped raisins (just soak them in super hot tap water for 3-5 mins); also, I only had the frozen broccoli and cauliflower, so I steamed them first to get them soft, then chilled the whole dish. Lastly, we were curious about how the dish would taste warm so we heated up the last couple bites and it was even better! I'm making it hot next time, I can't wait!