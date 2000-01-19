Barb's Broccoli-Cauliflower Salad

This is a version of the classic broccoli salad with the addition of cauliflower. It can be prepared the day prior to serving, then served chilled or at room temperature. Pecans can be used instead of sunflower seeds, if desired, and bacon lovers might want to add a few extra slices. . .

Recipe by Tom

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Drain, crumble and set aside.

  • Combine the bacon, cauliflower, broccoli, onion and sunflower seeds or pecans.

  • Whisk together the salad dressing, vinegar and sugar. Pour over salad and toss to coat. Refrigerate and allow to chill before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
419 calories; protein 10.2g; carbohydrates 20.2g; fat 34.1g; cholesterol 38.6mg; sodium 635.6mg. Full Nutrition
