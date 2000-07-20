Restaurant-Style Fried Chicken
Chicken pieces dipped in an egg/milk mixture, then coated with Italian/tomato seasoned flour and fried, in the style of a famous restaurant chain. Enjoy!
Chicken pieces dipped in an egg/milk mixture, then coated with Italian/tomato seasoned flour and fried, in the style of a famous restaurant chain. Enjoy!
Great taste. Second time I made it, instead of frying it, I sprayed it with butter flavored cooking spray and baked it in the oven.Read More
Not my favorite, will stick with Southern Fried Chicken.Read More
Great taste. Second time I made it, instead of frying it, I sprayed it with butter flavored cooking spray and baked it in the oven.
Not my favorite, will stick with Southern Fried Chicken.
I used wings instead of the whole chicken for the SuperBowl and these rocked! I wasn't able to find plain dry tomato soup mix but used a tomato/chicken mix I found at the Hispanic market. These turned out super crisp and golden just like a fried chicken should be. Excellent!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections