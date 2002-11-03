Best Broccoli Salad
I've taken this salad to church in Nebraska and Florida. I've never taken any home!
I've taken this salad to church in Nebraska and Florida. I've never taken any home!
This recipe went over GREAT! I took it to a dinner at church and a lot of people weren't sure about eating it because of the way it looks. But looks really do deceive with this dish! It tasted wonderful! I wish there was some way to make it look more presentable. I think a lot more people would be willing to try it if it looked a bit more appetizing. Overall, it tasted wonderful! I had lots of requests for the recipe!Read More
Maybe (???) this would be good with some other kind of dressing??? Catalina was overpowering ... threw this out!Read More
This recipe went over GREAT! I took it to a dinner at church and a lot of people weren't sure about eating it because of the way it looks. But looks really do deceive with this dish! It tasted wonderful! I wish there was some way to make it look more presentable. I think a lot more people would be willing to try it if it looked a bit more appetizing. Overall, it tasted wonderful! I had lots of requests for the recipe!
I added raisins to the mix and boy was that tasty!
I am not sure if I would call this the BEST, but it was pretty good and a definite change of pace from normal broccoli salad. I found that it tasted best if I could get a piece of fruit and veggie in my mouth at the same time, so next time I will make sure the veggies are in smaller pieces. I didn't have sunflower seeds, but added some walnuts for cruch.
My 8 year old granddaughter helped me chop vegetables and assemble this salad. As each new ingredient came to the counter, she announced, "Oh, my favorite!" She insisted on taking over half home to share with her family; her mother later told me that no one else got any because my granddaughter ate it all! (We really enjoyed our share, too!)
Maybe (???) this would be good with some other kind of dressing??? Catalina was overpowering ... threw this out!
Very good, tastes like summer. I doubled the amount of mandarian oranges and added the sunflower seeds all throughout the recipe to increase the "crunch." Tastes great. Regarding the oranges, I also sliced each peice in two so there was more peices of fruit throughout!
This is a sweet and crunchy salad that was a nice change from lettuce based salads. I skipped the sunflower seeds and I still liked it.
GREAT!!!! I added some bacon bits to add a little more texture. The apples taste great with the dressing!!!
I made this for a holiday dinner and was immediately asked for the recipe. I had to make sure I had the web address so I could print it out for myself later. Everyone loved it.
Pretty good. I couldn't decide if this was a 3 or 4 star. I might make this again.
This was OK....not great. I don't think I'll make it again.
It's an okay salad...nothing outstanding. I think it might be better with a different salad dressing - the catalina doesn't go that well with the other tastes. Before you mix the salad dressing try placing a little in a small bowl of the salad and see for yourself.
This is a really good broccoli salad, the only thing I would say to add is shredded sharp cheddar cheese, even though it may not sound good, it tastes great, I would highly recommend it.
Personally, I would give this recipe 4 stars because I really like it. However, everytime I make it for a group of people, I am the only person that seems to like it. I love the sweet and sour flavors mixed together. Be sure to cut the vegetables into small pieces so that it is easier to eat. Next time I make it, I think I will try to add bacon.
Super easy and kid-friendly! I used nonfat Catalina dressing for even less guilt, and the flavor was great!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections