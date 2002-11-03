Best Broccoli Salad

3.9
20 Ratings
I've taken this salad to church in Nebraska and Florida. I've never taken any home!

Recipe by Ann

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Cut broccoli and cauliflower into small to medium florets; combine with apples and oranges.

  • Pour enough dressing over ingredients to coat; toss and sprinkle with sunflower seeds. Serve immediately or allow to chill and flavors to blend.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
413 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 44.5g; fat 26.1g; sodium 810.7mg. Full Nutrition
