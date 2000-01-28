Howler Cookies

Wholesome high fiber cookies with coconut, oats and nuts. When they are gone, you will be howling for more.

Recipe by Mary Grandy

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease baking sheets.

  • In a medium bowl, cream together the butter, white sugar and brown sugar. Beat in the egg and vanilla. Combine the flour, oats, baking soda, baking powder and salt; stir into the wet mixture until just blended. Finally, fold in the pecans and coconut. Dough may be a little dry. Shape dough into walnut sized mounds and place 1 1/2 inches apart on the prepared cookie sheet.

  • Bake for 12 to 14 minutes in the preheated oven, or until golden. Cool on baking sheets.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
139 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 18.7g; fat 6.8g; cholesterol 15.3mg; sodium 98.9mg. Full Nutrition
