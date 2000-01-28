Howler Cookies
Wholesome high fiber cookies with coconut, oats and nuts. When they are gone, you will be howling for more.
Wholesome high fiber cookies with coconut, oats and nuts. When they are gone, you will be howling for more.
This is a good recipe for cookies full of flavor (and not chocolate!). I decreased the white sugar to 3/4 cup, put in 1-1/2 tsp vanilla and used self-rising flour. I also lined the cookie sheets with foil, rather than greasing them (I felt the cookies had enough butter in them to prevent sticking), which worked like a charm. This recipe made about 40 cookies for me, but I used a heaping teaspoon of dough for each cookie. The dough was not the least bit dry, perhaps because I used an extra large egg with just the smallest bit of extra vanilla. A good cookie.Read More
I followed the recipe and ended up with a thin mess. There was nothing dry about the dough!Read More
This is a good recipe for cookies full of flavor (and not chocolate!). I decreased the white sugar to 3/4 cup, put in 1-1/2 tsp vanilla and used self-rising flour. I also lined the cookie sheets with foil, rather than greasing them (I felt the cookies had enough butter in them to prevent sticking), which worked like a charm. This recipe made about 40 cookies for me, but I used a heaping teaspoon of dough for each cookie. The dough was not the least bit dry, perhaps because I used an extra large egg with just the smallest bit of extra vanilla. A good cookie.
I do a lot of baking, and I have to say that this is one of the best cookie recipes I have ever tried! Very chewy and moist with lots of coconut flavour. I substituted raisins for the nuts, and it turned out great. Thanks for the wonderful recipe!
I followed the recipe and ended up with a thin mess. There was nothing dry about the dough!
The only bad thing about these cookies is that I don't feel guilty about eating them, so it's hard to stop! They're wonderful high-fiber cookies that make a good afternoon snack.
Very easy to make and came out great. They're not overly sweet and have a very good taste and texture. The recipe says it makes 3 dozen, but I ended up with 5 dozen, and that's a good thing!!
This recipe is wonderful. I made two batches to take on a road trip to my in-laws' house. It took two days to get there and unfortunately the cookies didn't quite make it to the end of the trip. My husband could not keep his hands out of the cookie bags. Fortunately the in-laws were not expecting the cookies, so they never knew what they missed. Thanks for the recipe Mary.
I needed my child to eat more fiber and I've been fighting with her constantly over this. I made these cookies for her and she never suspected my intention. They're great!
This is a great cookie...it has the perfect crunch as well as a wonderful melt-in-your-mouth effect. I used just a little less pecans and it was great. I also got a higher yield than what the recipe says. Don't leave out the coconut even if you're not sure if you'd like it; it's not overwhelming but I think it adds a lot to the cookie. Overall, great recipe!
Heavenly. Made these cookies with one slight change. After making a walnut shape, I pressed them flat. These cookies are an amazing go to for a gift besides having around everyday... Wow, wow, wow. Love them!
Wonderful flavor. Will make again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections