Fourteen Layer Chocolate Cake

I definatly Love this recipe Nell Thank You. For the Persons having trouble with this cake... First off, her measurements in this recipe is to the Science no adjustments with the amounts. First the batter- you should put 3/4 cup of batter per 8 inch pan; I assume she made a type-O. Next the frosting; before you begin you should understand the meaning of a ROLLING BOIL. A rolling boil is when all liquid is bubbling and breaking at the surface and liquid is rising. When you have reached a rolling boil then time 2 full minutes for it to continue to boil then take off heat and blend for 1 minute.(If you don't do this frosting precisly as stated you will have a runny mess that want set). Immediatly pour a layer of frosting in-between each layer of warm cake (I work with 3 layers at a time; I cook 3 then frost them while I'm cooking more). Of course this is a time consuming creation but let me tell you the outcome is raving. One more pointer: after you have finished the layering of all 12-14 layers let the remaing frosting sit to thicken a little (but still pourable) before you frost the top and sides. After the frosting has set on the cake Nearly like store bought icing then smooth the sides with the frosting that has oozed onto the plate. I suggest using a plate that is at least an inch in depth (A tupperware cake-taker is great using the deep-well side). I am also a Southern Cook/baker from North Carolina and believe me this is a Wonderful Cake To Create.

Read More