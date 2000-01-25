Fourteen Layer Chocolate Cake
Fourteen very thin layers with chocolate between each layer. Hope you enjoy this! I am from Georgia and make it all the time for church functions and family reunions.
I definatly Love this recipe Nell Thank You. For the Persons having trouble with this cake... First off, her measurements in this recipe is to the Science no adjustments with the amounts. First the batter- you should put 3/4 cup of batter per 8 inch pan; I assume she made a type-O. Next the frosting; before you begin you should understand the meaning of a ROLLING BOIL. A rolling boil is when all liquid is bubbling and breaking at the surface and liquid is rising. When you have reached a rolling boil then time 2 full minutes for it to continue to boil then take off heat and blend for 1 minute.(If you don't do this frosting precisly as stated you will have a runny mess that want set). Immediatly pour a layer of frosting in-between each layer of warm cake (I work with 3 layers at a time; I cook 3 then frost them while I'm cooking more). Of course this is a time consuming creation but let me tell you the outcome is raving. One more pointer: after you have finished the layering of all 12-14 layers let the remaing frosting sit to thicken a little (but still pourable) before you frost the top and sides. After the frosting has set on the cake Nearly like store bought icing then smooth the sides with the frosting that has oozed onto the plate. I suggest using a plate that is at least an inch in depth (A tupperware cake-taker is great using the deep-well side). I am also a Southern Cook/baker from North Carolina and believe me this is a Wonderful Cake To Create.Read More
My 89 year old grandmother has been making a cake similar to this for many years. Her batter recipe differs slightly - only use 1 cup of milk and 3 1/2 cups of self rising flour. To make the batter: cream the oil, margarine, vanilla & sugar together; add the 6 eggs; add 3 1/2 cups flour then add one cup of milk only mixing for a minute after the addition of the milk. To make the filling (chocolate icing), use 3 cups of sugar, 6 heaping tablespoons (use a serving spoon) of cocoa powder and add enough water to make a paste (just eyeball it). Then add 1 can evaporated milk and 2 sticks of margarine. Bring mixture to a boil, cooking until just thick and stirring occasionally. Turn off heat and let sit on burner. You put this filling between each layer and to the remaining filling you add powdered sugar to make it thick (eyeball it). This becomes the icing for the cake - allow sit out uncovered so the icing will harden.Read More
For all of you out there having trouble with the icing, here is another alternative. This is the icing recipe I use for my 14 layer cake which does come out a little thicker (not that there is anything wrong with the one already listed!)But you do need to make the icing first. 1 stick margarine, 3 1/2 blocks unsweetened Bakers Chocolate, 2 cups evaporated milk, 1 tsp vanilla, 3 cups sugar & a dash of salt. Melt sugar & chocolate in saucepan then add other ingredients. Cook until thick stirring constantly. Ice each layer as it comes out of the oven. Hope this helps! From another Carolina Girl!
If you follow the directions by CarolinaGirl34 this recipe is perfect. I have never made this and my boyfriend's parents were going to order it from somewhere for Thanksgiving. Instead of them ordering it, I volunteered to make it and made my 'Practice Cake' for my office Thanksgiving party. It was a huge hit with a big 'wow' factor. If you adjust the measurements as indicated, and make sure to bring the icing to a rolling boil, it will be fine. It's delicious. And when you cut into the cake it's beautiful. I sprinkled chopped pistachio's on top. I would recommend something like that to make it prettier.
I wanted to impress my husband for his birthday. A chocolate layer cake is his favorite and spending more time or working more than the writer indicated was fine, so I ignored that in other reviews. Do NOT ignore however those upset about the recipe not working. It states a 1/4 cup of batter for each layer, it should be 1/4 inch of batter. The recipe for the batter is the only thing you should take from this disaster. That was fine. I read what everyone had to say and took my time with the ingredients, measured everything out before baking and mixing, and it still turned out terrible. It is true, the frosting NEVER set. After 24 hours of being soupy frosting, the cake was so terrible I had to throw it away and alas my hubby had not birthday cake. 24 HOURS!!!! And it never set!!!! In the end I had a very gummy mess on my cake plate and will never try this again. My advice, don't walk, but run from this recipe. wshooter
I had baked cakes for 30+ years but had never heard of the 14 layer cake before I moved to Georgia. It's all the rage down here! This cake recipe is great but as with many other reviewers, I don't recommend using this icing recipe as there is way too much liquid in it for it to ever set. I am submitting a recipe to help you all achieve success. Look for it titled: Chocolate Buttermilk Frosting. It's easy, smooth, versatile, and is fluid enough to spread but will not be runny. By the way, cook time is longer than 30 minutes when you have to bake 14 layers, 3 at a time for 12 minutes each. You also have to wash pans and re-grease them in between baking each batch which adds to your cook time. Give yourself a good 3 hours at least and I loved the idea of using parchment paper in the bottom of the pans, even after greasing and flouring them. No sticking problems with that, but a few extra minutes cutting paper to fit the pans. It's worth the time. I get rave reviews when I bake this cake for my friends and family!
I love this recipe! We have it every year at holiday gatherings, but I've never had the recipe. I followed all of the suggestions submitted by CAROLINAGIRL34 and had no problems whatsoever. I did adjust the recipe to accommodate 9" cake pans and plain flour. To do so, the list of ingredients changed as follows. For the batter: 1/2 cup + 2tbs +2 tsp butter flavored shortening; 1/2 cup butter; 2 1/3 cups white sugar; 7 eggs; 3 1/2 cups milk; 3 1/2 cups all purpose flour; 2 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract; 2 tbs +1 tsp baking powder; 3 1/2 cups milk. For the icing: 3 1/2 cups white sugar; 1 cup + 2 tbs. + 2tsp. butter; 1/2 cup +1 tbs. + 1tsp. unsweetened cocoa powder; 1/4 cup + 2 tsp. water; 2 1/3 cups evaporated milk. I increased the amount of batter in each pan to 1 cup. My cake was the hit of our Thanksgiving table and everyone was astonished the cake was as moist as it was. Thanks to Nell and CAROLINAGIRL34!
I have always been considered a pretty good baker, I'm always the "dessert bringer". This recipe was the worst baking disaster I have ever had. The frosting recipe needs adjusting too, it was more like chocolate soup. NEVER thickened.
I made this recipe with much success and garnered raves from friends and family during the holidays. This is a bit of confusion in the amounts and what type of milk to use in the list of ingredients but I made the adjustment by following the written directions and met with no problems at all. A labor intensive creation that's worth every bit of the effort. Nell was very generous to share this wonderful southern secret with us! (By the way, I'm from North Carolina and have had it many times. This one is the best!)
This delicious cake, when prepared correctly, will ruin any other chocolate cake for you. It seems to be primarily a "southern" thing though. (I'm southern, by the way.) And each cook ultimately has to adjust and tweek their recipe a little. I don't know exactly why, but the same recipe always turns out a little differently in each cook's kitchen. (Maybe that's a southern thing too.) At any rate, once you've had it done right, it's bound to become one of your all-time favorites. One tip I've learned is to make two smaller batches of icing/frosting. The icing between the layers is supposed to be a little on the soupy side allowing the thin cake layers to partially absorb it. The icing on the outside of the cake should be a little stiffer, but still not as thick as conventional icing. Neither icing should be "fluffy" in the versions I've savored in the past. It's labor-intensive and time-consuming, but oh-so-good once you've got the right recipe [for you].
You have to UNDERSTAND this cake to appreciate it. This is an old Southern holiday/special occasion recipe. It is obviously labor intensive and made with a big dose of LOVE! These days most folks just buy them from a home baker...these cakes run $40-$50! Follow these directions to the letter and you will have a taste of Christmas in the rural south!
Ok: i took the challenge to make the cake according to both recipe and reviws and it paid off. It is a different cake, with a special melt in your mouth rich texture. next time though, I'm baking the layers in a large rectangular pan or cookie sheet and cutting them in three rectangles to reduce overall baking time. So what if it's not a round cake? I also sprinkled ground walnuts between layers and it was just what i hoped for: a hit!!
Thank you Nell!!! I've searched for this recipe for years to no avail. My grandmother used to make this cake for every holiday and I so wanted to recreat those memories. I've made this cake several times now, using the recipe exactly as written and have gotten so good at it I'm asked to give it in lieu of other gifts at Christmas. This IS a Southern thing and it's labor intensive but worth the effort every time. One hint: Before you begin, cut rounds of parchment or wax paper to line your pans. It helps to transfer the layers to the cake plate. I use 6 pans, baking 3 layers at the time while I'm icing the other 3. BTW, the measurements are precisely correct!
i made this cake and it was AMAZING i used a different chocolate frosting and then i poured some white glaze on the top. i put 1 cup of batter in each layer and only made seven cake layers but i put frosting inbetween each layer and then covered the cake in frosting and put the white glaze on. and i served it for my mom and dads 20th anniversary. definatly suggust using this cake but DON'T try the frosting. enjoy
This cake was really good, the frosting was runny, but I didn't know if it was supposed to be or not, but It still tasted so good! Everyone loved it, It was a pain baking every layer, but worth it. I did'nt have vanilla extract, so I used orange. It tasted really good with the chocolate 'glaze' frosting!
Well, I, like others on the board, had an awful time with the icing. A friend had given me a piece of a 24 layer cake that was OUT OF THIS WORLD. So, I assumed, I could give this one a winning try. I tried to follow all of the other member's advice with the icing. And, as other's.....it did not turn out. The cake part was a success, but that icing wouldn't set. I even tried adding a whole bunch of confectioner's sugar....that didn't work.
My husband is from North Carolina, so I made him this cake for his birthday. I got the highest complement from him that I have ever heard, he said it tasted just like his mom's! Thanks Nell and Carolina Girl your recipe and tips were just what this Yankee girl needed!
I wound up with a HUGE mudslide!!!!! The amount of batter you put in each pan has to be wrong or you would wind up with 50 layers. (I figured this out and put 1/2 cup instead). The icing ingredients have to be wrong, too! (I didn't figure this out until it was too late) 2 cups of milk is much too much liquid! I wasted over 2 hours on this disaster!!!!!!!!!!
This recipe is not for the faint-hearted. Fourteen layers is a lot to cook. I used 1/2 cup batter in each layer. It also took longer to finish than indicate, but that doesn't mean that it is bad. I may well make this one again when I have someone to impress. Tastes good.
Patient! you will need lots of patient on this cake,but trust me, all effort will be worth when you see the actual outcome. The batter is exactly 14 layers with 3/4 cup per layer. Nothing more and nothing less. I was a bit worry when I see the chocolate frosting very liquid, so, I put some in the fridge for the last cover for the whole cake. I've never eat or make this cake before, so it even amazed myself when I see the beautiful layer texture inside. It's definitely a must try recipe. Highly recommended.
This cake, supposed to be our Christmas dessert, looks like a stack of pancakes with chocolate syrup over it! I MAY try it one more time, using Carolina Girl's suggestions.
I made this for my mom's birthday. I followed the recipe as written. The only change I made was to use a cup of batter per layer, so of course it didn't come out as a 14 layer cake but a 9. However, no one knew the difference and gobbled it up and enjoyed every decadent bite! Thanks for the recipe, my Mom loved it!
I have made this cake about 6 times. It is always well received by the eaters but totally stressful to make. I use the alternate icing receipe offered by Carolina Girl. My problem is after about 7 layers the layers start to slide and I have a difficult time getting all 14 layers on top of each other. I have tried bamboo stakes but due to the thin layers they will still slide on me. I have to hold them with both hands frequently to keep them together. I have to use icing to cover up my flaws this makes. Once finished it is a delight.
This is one of my favorite desserts. I have payed others to make this cake for me for years. It is very expensive to buy. Thanks Nell for the recipe. I have made it three times and each time I get better at it. It is not easy and does take time and practice but it is truly a delicious and impressive dessert once you master it. Thanks for sharing.
This was really good, but here are some tips. Read CAROLINAGIRL's review and follow that. I think you might need to do a rolling boil for a bit more than 2 mins. Maybe 3 to 4 mins. Use teflon pans. I used two teflons and one aluminum and the layers in the aluminum pan did not turn out well, even though a greased and floured excessively. Since my icing was a bit too runny, it ended up looking like a pile of flapjacks with chocolate sauce. But, I dressed it up with a layer of buttercream frosting all over and decorated it and it was a hit. The flavor was wonderful. Just needed some help at the end. I will make this again, but will use the teflon pans only and maybe get a few more so I can do more than two layers at a time! lol All in all, this was really good.
Recipe is great, you do have to follow icing instructions to the letter for it to turn out correctly. For those of you having difficulty with the 'slide factor' of the layers, after about your 5th layer (when the slide begins), wrap aluminum foil around the base of the cake (letting it stand up around the edge tall enough to finish your layers), and tuck and roll the loose edges of the foil enough so that it's secure (like rolling the hem of a pair of pants, you just have to do 3-4 rolls), but not too tight or too fitted so that you can't work with it. You do have to be a bit more careful with the layering process, but it will support the cake sides so the icing can set well. Then just remove the foil before icing the outside and top.
I read this recipe and thought...hhmm..I could make this, so I tried, yesterday! The batter was easy to prepare and w only minor pan stickage I was off on my way, one layer baked after another. So, I thought, I could make the frosting (even though others thought it was a "soupy mess") well, let me tell you, IT WAS!! I tried everything under the sun to thicken it (corn starch, whipping cream, pudding mixes) but nothing worked. (Now, I do have to say, had I mixed the chocolate syrup mess with steamed milk, I think that would have been the best cup of hot chocolate ever!!!) Yet, I pushed on. I put together the cake (stopping at 8 layers) bc of time constraints and served it w vanilla bean icecream and caramel syrup and the entire cake was devoured. One of the cake eaters sd it looks like chocolate covered pancakes!! Tasty, not so messy, you never know, it could be requested in the future to be made again by one of the party goers!! : )
Made this for my family. Tasted just like pancakes w/chocolate sauce. Was able to make chocolate sauce thicker by decreasing liquid. But overall its a time consuming process that was not taste worthy. Would not make again
I stick my layers in the freezers (make sure they are laid out flat) and the icing will stick them and you will not have the sliding problem. I make my layers half the depth of these and usually end up with 20-22 layers with my recipe. This is one of the trickiest cakes to get right. It is not the most simple cake to make. I'm from SC and live in GA now and it is the rave down here too! Keep trying. For those of you that your icing is too thin.. add a couple level tble. of plain flour to your cocoa powder, stir well and continue as recipe states. This will thicken it up nicely.
I am also a Georgia girl and the correct amount of milk in this recipe should be ONE CUP, not three! I tried this to see if it was better than the original recipe and it is not. Using three cups of milk destroys the batter, makes the layers rather flimsy and the cakes will not rise.
The mixture makes a lot more than fourteen layers.
The icing was a disaster and I followed the directions to the T. Epic fail for me. Tasted good but slid all over the counter.
I made this recipe exactly as is. Turned out perfect. Was a hit!
to give it a little change i made some of the layers chocolate and added a little coconut in the layers
The amount of batter to pour in each pan is wrong. using what the recipe suggests 1/4 cup would leave a great deal of batter unused and will not cover the bottom of a pan. I suggest 2/3 cup of batter in each pan. This works much better for me.
Loved this cake! Icing was perfect. Made for Christmas 2020 and was a great hit!
The layers did not rise, even after I increased them to 1/2 cup. The icing was thinner than chocolate syrup.
I read all the reviews carefully and was sure my 14 layer cake would turn out. Brought the frosting to a FULL ROLLING BOIL etc. Only got 12 layers (disappointing, as it was for a 14th birthday). Don't know how this hapened as I used the same measuring cups I'd used for the ingredients. Frosting did not set well - perhaps this recipe works only at low altitude. Was VERY liquid when first came off the boil - nobody mentioned that part of the extra time would be spent washing the walls. Would like to see a picture of a successful 14 layer cake. Maybe mine turned out and I just don't like it.
This is an awesome recipe. I've made it many times for family events and its always a huge hit. Thank you Nell for sharing your recipe.
I made this cake the first time by the 1/4 cup batter in the pan. It flopped. I ended up throwing it away. I’ve made a 14 layer cake once before and it was Amazing. I can’t find the recipe. So I read reviews and tried it again with the 3/4 cup of batter. It turned out pretty. But it tastes like very flat pancakes not cake. Very disappointed. I will keep searching for that great recipe. Another note I made the icing first on the second cake. It turned out great.
Ugh, what a waste of time. Followed everything to the letter. Wound up with 20+ super thin layers, and a runny, chocolate soup to cover them in. Looked like a stack of pancakes with chocolate syrup. Find another recipe, because this one is not it. 3 hours of my life wasted.
This is a very tricky cake if one is trying to make it perfect from start to finish. I have some very important tips. -Make the layers thicker, it saves a lot of time and makes the cake look better. -When assembling the cake, do so on a drying rack, this will allow the excess icing to drip off instead of pooling up. - Tilt the pan before baking, make sure it is even, dont use a spoon or spatula, the batter should be thin enough to where you can tilt it around. - Overcook it rather than undercook, if you undercook it then it will disintegrate in your hands and wont come out of the pan without being a mess. Do as I say, not as I do. I would make this again but defintly spice it up next time as it was lacking in a vital flavor element which was not supported by chocolate alone. 4/5
This cake DID not turn out as I had expected. It was for Easter and we ended up with no dessert. The layers using the measurements stated are paper thin. I used 3/4-1/2 cup later on, but the layers are now uneven. The icing is a runny glob. Less milk yes! It ran all over the table. I was not pleased with three hours of intensive labor and money on ingredients.
