Summer Squash Casserole with Nuts

This is a recipe that my Southern mother-in-law gave to me, her Yankee daughter-in-law! Zucchini or yellow summer squash may be used together, or interchangeably to create this delicious casserole! Use bread crumbs, crushed crackers or cheese for the topping.

Recipe by Paula

Nutrition Info
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Bring a large pot of water to boil. Add squash, and cook until tender. Drain well.

  • Place squash in a large mixing bowl. Add butter, reserving 1/2 tablespoon, to the squash and mash well. Mix bell pepper, sugar, onion, egg, mayonnaise, salt and pepper, cheese and nuts to the mixture. Transfer the mixture to a 1-quart casserole dish. Top with bread crumbs. Dot with the reserved butter.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 35 to 40 minutes.

250 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 9.9g; fat 22.2g; cholesterol 45.5mg; sodium 197.9mg. Full Nutrition
