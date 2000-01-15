Summer Squash Casserole with Nuts

My sister and I found this recipe after we decided we were finally going to cook the summer squash she had. It was a last minute decision, and we only used what was already in our pantry. We didn't have any pecans or green pepper. We decided to go without the green peppers, and we substituted cashews. Now this may just be my male carnivore brain at work, but I could have sworn there was bacon or sausage in the ingredients for this recipe, so I managed to convince both myself and my sister that we needed to add some ground beef, since she was out of bacon and sausage. Oops. As far as the cooking went, this was my first time preparing summer squash. I was happily surprised that it was very easy to basically make the mash. After draining the pot, we got to my favorite meal preparation technique: pour everything in the bowl and mix. I am trying to improve my cooking skills, but I still like seeing that instruction on recipe cards. The end result was a really tasty meal, and the confidence to experiment with summer squash again. My sister's kids put their picky critic in a very simple phrase, "it's yummy." One of these days, I am going to have to come back to this one to see what the unaltered version tastes like.