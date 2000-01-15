Summer Squash Casserole with Nuts

This is a recipe that my Southern mother-in-law gave to me, her Yankee daughter-in-law! Zucchini or yellow summer squash may be used together, or interchangeably to create this delicious casserole! Use bread crumbs, crushed crackers or cheese for the topping.
Prepared today without the sugar, saw no need for it. Made as is except I doubled for my crowd and did add another 1/2 cup sharp cheddar cheese. The only change I would make when preparing again would be to not mash the squash; I believe it would be tastier non-mashed.
This is a wonderful recipe. First I laid the slices of squash on paper towels, salted them lightly and let sweat for 2 hours, then I carmalized the onions. Then I followed the procedure topping with the bread crumbs mixed with some freshly grated parmesan cheese. Delicious!
great recipe!! i love it and so does the family! i use fat free cream cheese and fat free sour cream instead of mayo and i sometimes i dont have green peppers or nuts but its still great... also great for zucchini.
This was delicious!!!! I didn't mash the squash, and I cut the mayo down to 1/3 cup and used Splenda instead of sugar. It was so tasty and easy I will be making again. But I have to say, I think 4-6 servings is more realistic than the 8-10 specified.
I have made this several times and never have leftovers. I cut back on the butter to 2 T. and use light mayo and it still comes out yummy. Still making this casserole but now I leave out the butter totally and do not use sugar. I cut 2 or 3 slices of bacon in half and lay on top. When the bacon is done, the casserole is done :).
We really liked this, which is good because we have a bunch of zucchini and summer squash coming in from our garden to use! I used a combination of each for this dish, steaming them for a few minutes. I did not mash them as I like a bit of crunch and they still were going to bake for 40 minutes. I did saute the onions to help distribute their flavor throughout the dish more. I balked at the idea of 1/2c mayo, but rationalized that I wouldn't be eating it all myself! Did everything else according to recipe, except sprinkled a bit of garlic powder over the mixture before baking and subbed crushed caesar croutons for the breadcrumbs. (Safeway's Salad Fixin's Caesar Croutons--in the gold package in the produce dept--are deLISH!) Thanks for the recipe, Paula.
A+ with modifications, truly not the same recipe though...:) On Sundays I toss together recipes from the week's leftovers. ****** Peeled the tender baby-sized summer squash before slicing, boiled, & draining them. Do not mash. Sauteed the onion & peppers in butter & added to squash in large bowl. Mixed in 1 egg, 3/4c shred Monterrey jack cheese (not cheddar); 1c leftover store-bought Whole Foods deli Persian-style sweet rice (prepared rustic brown rice w/ nutmeg, nuts, green onions & cilantro). Mixed in 1/2c sour cream (no mayo) and chopped pecans. Baked uncovered in PAM sprayed baking dish 35 min, then added a sprinkle of Italian style breadcrumbs and cooked another 5 minutes. My family can't stop raving about it. Makes an ideal vegetarian meal or a hearty side dish to an entree.
We have made this recipe twice so far using pattypan squash from our garden, and we like it a lot. Changed the mayo to sour cream and used more pecans, but other than that we left it as written. The second time we made it we added about a pound of browned chicken breast pieces so the dish had some protein (when we did this we doubled the recipe). The only reason I give it 4 stars instead of 5 is that for us it's a bit bland. We are still experimenting with adding more flavors (spices, hot sauce, etc.) to give it more interest.
Delicious and a versatile way to feature summer squash, as well using ingredients you might have on-hand. I can visualize oodles of combinations. I used green onions (scallions) for the onion, microwaved the squash, onion and pepper to soften them (no butter or sugar used), and light sour cream in place of the mayo. Added a handful of dried cranberries for color and subbed in a handful of pine nuts for the pecans.
Finally!. I have tried so many squash casserole recipes in an attempt to get my family to eat yellow squash. My kids wolfed this down; my husband took one bite and said " Whatever you did, do it exactly the same next time - don't change a thing". In fact I did alter the recipe a little to make it low-carb - I used Splenda instead of sugar, and omitted the breadcrumb toppings and used a little extra cheese sprinkled across the top.
EXCELLENT! I steamed 5 cups zucchini & yellow crookneck that I quartered and sliced about 1/4" thick, for about 8 minutes (almost tender). I saute'd the green pepper and onion in 1/4 cup butter until about half cooked. I used two eggs, 1 tsp. sugar, 1 cup grated sharp cheddar same mayo as recipe calls for. I mixed 1/2 c Ritz cracker crumbs with 1 T. melted butter for the topping. Other than that I followed the recipe---:o) Everyone loved it! I think red bell pepper instead of the green pepper would be great in this also!
I was looking for something different to do with the squash from the garden and this was delicious. I made a few changes - I did not boil or mash the squash (we don't care for mushy veggies) but sauteed it in the butter to soften and added the onion and pepper in the last few minutes. I omitted the sugar, used light mayo and added garlic powder and just a touch of cayenne to the mixture. I topped with mozzarella (didn't have cheddar) and crushed caesar crutons. Rave reviews! Serves more like 5-6.
The flavor of this casserole is good, but I used yellow squash, and the end result was a big beige blob. I would recommend using zucchini (or a combo of green and yellow squash) and red bell pepper instead of green. I would also increase the amount of bell pepper. Lastly, I would recommend skipping the bread crumbs all together and instead sprinkling the casserole with orange cheddar during the last 5 minutes or so of baking.
Delicious! I took other's recommendations and decided I didn't want mushed squash. So I cut zucchini squash in 1/2 chunks (we had 2 lbs...so we doubled the recipe). I spread the zucchini, onion (we used green onion), and bell pepper in a lightly greased 9 X 13 glass pan. Then I put the nuts in my food processor until the consistency of cornmeal and mix with the butter, mayo, sugar, and eggs. I poured this over the top of the veggies. Took 3 pieces of stale toast and run them through the food processor until it looked like stuffing mixture and sprinkled over the top. Finally I took a 2 cup bag of cheddar cheese and topped it off. We increased the cooking time to 45 minutes. The aroma was sinful. The veggies weren't soggy and the flavor was delicious. My husband thought a little ground beef would make it a complete meal...so I might try next time. But I loved this! We ate half the casserole just between the two of us. Definitely will make again!!!
This is a wonderful casserole. I substituted Splenda for the sugar, increased the cheese to 1 cup and used 1 piece of Atkins bread dotted with butter on the top. Those changes make the casserole approximately 2.5 net carbs per serving for 8 servings. You can also add chicken and mushrooms for a wonderful one dish meal.
Hubby and I both love it. I've used different squash and left some of it chunky, different cheese and always leave out the sugar. Try it with ham chunks and leave out the pecans. The pecans are a must if you don't have meat. Instead of baking in the oven, I use the microwave at half power to keep from heating up the house and add the bread crumbs towards the end of cooking.
This was a very good recipe. Unfortunately, in our house I am the only one who likes squash...so no else cared for it. But I thought the presentation was great (it's not very soupy, which I like.) It tasted good but you could definately taste the mayo. Very good recipe.
this had mix reviews from our dining room table from a one star to a four star so i will give it a three star but i personally wouldn't take the time to make it again. my husband thought it had tuna in it the pecans fooled him... LOL... so this is a recipe i could take it or leave it so i think i will leave it
Great recipe....I wanted a more savory flavor so I left out the sugar & nuts and the peppers and added fresh rosemary and parsely from the garden....excellent! I also used dried onions and left out the butter. Very quick, light, and flavorful! Thank you for sharing!
It was a hit, I mixed Zucchini and yellow squash and used Almonds because I had no pecans. It was a hit, everyone loved it and my son who never eats veggies, ate two large helpings. A keeper! Just a note, after boiling and draining the squash I was alittle worried when I mashed it with the butter. It became very wet or soggy, probably from the water in the squash, but it didn't change the outcome. It was a nice presentation as well.
Paula, thanks so much for the recipe. I made it on Thanksgiving after my mom called and asked me to bring a squash dish for the holiday dinner. I was happy to comply, but I had never made squash before! Your recipe got rave reviews, and an advance request has already been made for me to bring it again on future family get-togethers. I didn't put in the green peppers because there are several members of the family who don't like them, but it was absolutely delicious with the remaining ingredients. Many thanks!
Wow! I love squash and have a few different recipes for squash casserole - but all are different than this one. The kids were out of town (they won't eat squash), so hubby and I pulled out every interesting recipe we could find. This made it on the list. I have to say that this recipe was FABULOUS! Absolutely delicious! The only change I made to it was doubling the pecans. Thank you so much for sharing this recipe. It's in our "as often as possible" box.
Love this recipe, easy to make. I did end up caramalizing the onions, adding red peppers much sweeter and laying out the squash for 2 hours with salt to sweat, used pinenuts roast them first on a pan. I will make this recipe again my husband love it too.
Maybe this recipe is wonderful when modified slightly as others have done but when prepared as directed it's nothing to rave about. It's not bad and I'll probably finish the leftovers (of which there were plenty) but it just didn't showcase my garden-fresh summer squash the way I had hoped. The gorgeous, delicate flavor of the squash was lost amidst the overwhelming onion flavor and all the fat. I won't be making this again.
This recipe is okay but bland. I'm giving it 4 stars because I think with some herbs, it could be much more tasty. I would try adding some fresh basil to this recipe...maybe more pepper. I did modify it a little, I used almonds instead of pecans which I thought was great. I also used crumbled crackers as a topper which added flavor. Overall a 4 star but will spice it up next time I make it.
To die for! I sauteed the onions and green peppers with the butter, pecans, and some fresh garlic. Then mixed everything together and topped with crushed ritz crackers mixed with remaining melted butter instead of bread crumbs. A perfect vegetarian meal with a side salad. The pecans gave the dish a meaty texture. Thank you for this great recipe!
I didn't change a thing and it was incredible. The pecans make this recipe very unique.
This recipe was wonderful. I was not sure if I would like the nuts in it but I did. In fact my dad also liked this recipe and he usually does not like anything new. I followed the recipe exactly, except I didn't measure anything but the breadcrumbs and nuts. Just laziness on my part. I mixed it up the night before and baked it the next day for the family. I didn't put the breadcrumbs on until I got ready to bake.
What a wonderful way to fix squash! I omitted the sugar, and was out of nuts, but the casserole was quite a hit! I'm not sure that one recipe will feed 8-10 people, though. I doubled the recipe for 8 adults and four small children (for a meal with many other side dishes), and every last bit was eaten to rave reviews! Thanks so much for sharing!
Okay, so I omitted the nuts and sugar. I also cooked this in the microwave. Here is what I did...I cut the summer squash into 1/4 size slices then placed them in a covered casserole and microwaved on high for 3 minutes. I then added 1/8 cup of butter onion and red bell pepper(green does not work in my family). I placed the covered casserole dish back in the microwave and cooked on high for an additional 2 minutes. I mixed the egg and mayo together and the folded it into the vegetable mixture. Once the mayo/egg combo was mixed in I added 3/4 cup fresh whole grain bread crumbs. This was topped with the cheddar cheese covered and cooked in the microwave for 4 minutes, then allowed to stand for 3 minutes. I garnished with crushed red pepper flakes and shredded Parmesan. The family loved it!
Wonderful! Used squash from our garden so it was was Fresh. I used 1/2 cup of lite sour cream instead of mayo and I used more cheese. It was fantastic!! The only improvements my husband suggested was more bread crumbs and even MORE cheese. Thanks for the great recipe!
This was good. I used squash and zucchini, red, green and purple peppers, 1/4 cup mayo, 1/4 cup sour cream and extra cheese. I also did not mash the squash. Next time I think I'll skip or halve the butter.
Gone in 60 seconds! I sliced the squash and let sit on paper towels for about an hour. Then sauteed the onions (doubled the amount) and peppers in olive oil. I substituted fat free sour cream for mayo, 1/2 the butter, NO sugar, and used panko crumbs and garlic powder on the top. Broil at the last half-minute to get a firm crunch on top. Fabulous !!
Delicious! I sauteed the onions first in a little of the butter (personal preference) and I didn't have a green pepper (didn't miss it). I think panko bread crumbs would be really good, maybe better than regular. I DID put in the sugar and I think if I had left it out, it might have changed the whole recipe.Used jack cheese a a few extra pecans and left the veggies kinda chunky. Both my husband and I loved this recipe. Thanks!
This was really good, although I like it best without the nuts. I used sweet onions, and did not agree with the reviewer who said the onions should be cooked first. Perhaps it depends on how finely they are diced. I used a mix of red, green, and yellow peppers (purchased frozen from Trader Joe's). Although the sugar didn't hurt, this is just as good without it. A shake or two of Tabasco Sauce gives it a little punch. Yes, I'll definitely be making this again, throughout the summer. Yum!
This was excellent. I used walnut oil instead of the butter and omitted the cheese. I was concerned the consistency wouldn't be right without the cheese, but it held together and was most tasty. I have always had some aversion to casseroles that call for mayo for some odd reason, so I'm very glad that I went ahead and tried this.
This was good, but it was an "interesting" texture. For the mayo I used Miracle Whip, sour cream and cream cheese... and it was just okay. Very tangy. My hubby surprisingly liked it! This also fills you up really nicely. Thanks for a good veggie dish!
I substituted sour cream for mayonaise, and left out the bread crumbs, opting for the extra cheese instead. Next time I'll know to be generous with the salt and pepper, and maybe cut down on the green pepper. Loved the pecans. Overall, very good.
I have a garden and we picked 6 yellow squash today. The children and I were looking for something different to make with the squash, and we came upon this recipe. We weren't sure wether we would like it or not, but after baking, WE LOVE IT!!!!!!!!!
I loved the texture of this casserole; plus the taste was delicious. I gently mixed some bread crumbs into the casserole too. I am not a huge fan of squash, but if you slice them thin enough, the ingredients of this casserole (especially the nuts)help to mask the squash.
nobody knew that it was squash...It was a hit at the party!!! The kids were a little upset that they didn't get seconds!!!! The only thing I did change was I used Miracle Whip instead of Mayo... I wanted a little zip
This was soooo good. I modified it a little, using yellow squash, mexican grey squash and zucchini, then and added a tomato and some dried cranberries, and topped it with seasoned stuffing. Excellent
My husband loved this! I did make a few changes. I omitted the green pepper and sugar. I sauteed the onion in olive oil and added 2 cloves of minced garlic at the end of the sauteeing time. I then added the onion and garlic to the sauce mixture. I sauteed the summer squash in olive oil/butter and when it was getting soft, I added it to the sauce, but did not mash it. The bread crumbs were mixed in with the vegetable mixture. After adding the vegetable mixture to the baking dish, I sprinkled the top with parmesan cheese and topped it with the small bits of butter as suggested. It was delicious!
Substituted brown sugar and sour cream. Yummmmmmmm. What a great way to use all that end of summer squash. Doubled and will freeze half for later. Thinking sausage might be a great addition for a complete meal casserole.
Oh, my goodness! This is so good! I sliced my Summer Squash and nuked it for 2 minutes with 2 T of water. Mashed and drained extra liquid. Chopped my onions and nuked them for a minute also. Left out the sugar. (I forgot it) I used Italian Panko crumbs on top. (What I had on hand) Very, very good! Thanks Paula!
I used a flavored garlic and herbs mayo and bacon bits instead of salt. I didn't have any pecans so I used slivered almonds. I sprinkled panko bread crumbs on top for extra crunch. I will make this again.
This was my first time making as well as tasting squash casserole and it was awesome! I made a few changes. Instead of mayo I used light sour cream. I added mushrooms, and did not add any nuts. I cooked the squash and onions together before baking, but I did not cook them until they we completely soft. I cooked them until about 75% done, then I mixed as instructed and placed in a casserole dish. It was lovely. I cant wait to let my friends and family try it!
This was really good...but I think it could be made better by cutting down on the butter (fat content). I felt so guilty eating it knowing how much butter was in it! But I would recommend it as it was really tasty!!!
I used red bell pepper since green doesn't agree with me. 1st time I made it, I thought the texture/flavor was a little lacking. I thought raisins or currants might be a nice addition. I used raisins next time for sweetness instead of the sugar, chopped the squash into bigger chunks and mashed them less for a more interesting texture, and added all the bread crumbs to the mix instead of leaving any for topping (oops). It was great! The little pops of sweetness and the texture of the nuts and squash were wonderful.
This is an amazing casserole. My family loved it. I didn't have any green pepper but still turned out tasty. I undercooked the squash so it didn't mash as fine as I would've liked but it has amazing taste. I think the pecans make it. It is on our list for a repeat performance.
It is a bit confusing. The picture shows slices of squash, but the recipe says mass the squash. Is that a typo? The picture also shows mushrooms, they are not in the recipe. Otherwise, it was easy to make, and very tasty.
This was very good and easy to make. I did not mash the veggies as I like the consistency of squash as is. I also mixed summer squash with zucchini, and used crushed garlic croutons as the topper which gave it a nice little extra "something"!
I tried this last night and it's a keeper! I made a lower fat version using margarine and light mayo. I didn't have green peppers but tore up some baby spinach for color - wonderful. I love the pecans in it.
Great recipe!! I've made it several times and it's yummy, filling, and healthy. Make sure you use summer squash or zucchini though, I tried to sub in different kinds of squash and it wasn't nearly as good.
Delicious Summer Squash recipe! I made it using crushed walnuts instead of pecans. Also used jalapeno pepper instead of bell. We loved the touch of heat. It was a hit with the family and will be featured at my next work luncheon!
This was absolutely perfect. I followed the suggestions of others and did not mash the squash. I used yellow squash, zucchini and a bit of fresh eggplant. I microwaved the squash to soften before adding to the casserole. Added a bit of garlic powder, a handful of dried cranberries and some leftover rice. I used panko crumbs for the topping. I was also pleasantly surprised how great it tasted when reheating the leftovers up to a full week after I made it! Wonderful recipe.
My sister and I found this recipe after we decided we were finally going to cook the summer squash she had. It was a last minute decision, and we only used what was already in our pantry. We didn't have any pecans or green pepper. We decided to go without the green peppers, and we substituted cashews. Now this may just be my male carnivore brain at work, but I could have sworn there was bacon or sausage in the ingredients for this recipe, so I managed to convince both myself and my sister that we needed to add some ground beef, since she was out of bacon and sausage. Oops. As far as the cooking went, this was my first time preparing summer squash. I was happily surprised that it was very easy to basically make the mash. After draining the pot, we got to my favorite meal preparation technique: pour everything in the bowl and mix. I am trying to improve my cooking skills, but I still like seeing that instruction on recipe cards. The end result was a really tasty meal, and the confidence to experiment with summer squash again. My sister's kids put their picky critic in a very simple phrase, "it's yummy." One of these days, I am going to have to come back to this one to see what the unaltered version tastes like.
