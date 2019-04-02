Real Welsh Rarebit

I first enjoyed Welsh Rarebit in my high school foods class, so I knew I had to track down a good recipe to cook at home. It tastes just like I remembered and was so simple and easy to clean up! I only used milk since I can't drink beer (still a minor, haha.) and I never brought the mixture to a boil as it combined perfectly fine on low. My only criticism for this recipe's instructions is that it said that the initial flour mixture should be mixed until "smooth and bubbly", giving me the impression that it was going to be liquid. However, this was not the case, so I slowly added the milk during that step to combine with the dough-like flour/butter/sauce mix. After I added the milk and cheese, it did become smooth and bubbly and turned out perfect.