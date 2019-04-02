Real Welsh Rarebit

95 Ratings
  • 5 63
  • 4 19
  • 3 10
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

A classic Welsh rarebit recipe was shared with me years ago. This is my adaptation using more local ingredients. If you don't like beer, you can replace it with milk; it will still taste great. Serve over toasted bread or English muffins.

By MOMFISH

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
2 cups
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter in a saucepan over low heat. Stir in flour, salt, pepper, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, and hot pepper sauce. Cook and stir until smooth and bubbly, about 5 minutes.

  • Remove the saucepan from the heat. Gradually stir in milk, then return to heat and stir continuously until mixture comes to a boil. Slowly pour in beer; cook and stir for 1 minute. Melt Cheddar cheese into mixture in small portions until completely incorporated.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
270 calories; protein 11.5g; carbohydrates 7.2g; fat 21.1g; cholesterol 63.3mg; sodium 505.2mg. Full Nutrition
