Real Welsh Rarebit

A classic Welsh rarebit recipe was shared with me years ago. This is my adaptation using more local ingredients. If you don't like beer, you can replace it with milk; it will still taste great. Serve over toasted bread or English muffins.
Well, it reminded me of old times. The first time I tried this was in high school cooking class in , well never mind but it was a long time ago. Still tastes the same. Think some of our younger reviewers, not being famililar with Welsh Rarebit, don't realize it is not just a cheese sauce. it is an entree. I liked it, it reminded me of home, not so much my home, but of high school. Family liked it and we are ging to have it again. I've never had it with beer, I just used milk and some cream.
Followed the recipe to the letter, which I never do, and it was...bland. Queso w/o the good stuff. Not horrible, but not something I'll do again. I will use the method to make queso with tons of hot sauce and onions and garlic!
Well, it reminded me of old times. The first time I tried this was in high school cooking class in , well never mind but it was a long time ago. Still tastes the same. Think some of our younger reviewers, not being famililar with Welsh Rarebit, don't realize it is not just a cheese sauce. it is an entree. I liked it, it reminded me of home, not so much my home, but of high school. Family liked it and we are ging to have it again. I've never had it with beer, I just used milk and some cream.
Very tasty & super-quick to make. Made as written, the seasoning was balanced, not too much of any one flavor. This was not picante-hot, so most or all children who like cheese & bread will like this. This can easily be made with either all milk or all beer, but the 2 together are especially tasty. Best when eaten immediately as the leftover sauce quickly became cold & more solidified. I lightly toasted ciabatta bread slices (1/2 inch thick), then put the solid sauce on top to reheat in the microwave for about 45 seconds. It was good. Next time I'll probably sprinkle in some chipotle or red chile powder, because I like that spicy flavor, rather than increase the vinegary hot pepper sauce.
I've never had Welsh Rarebit before, so I don't know how it's supposed to taste, but this was very good! I didn't have any beer, so I used all milk as the description suggests. I needed a little extra salt and pepper on mine because I left out the hot pepper sauce (kids were eating, too). I sprinkled a little paprika on top for presentation, but next time I think I'll try a little cayenne instead. I served it over toasted, broken up bagels.
This recipe is very close to one I have in an ancient cookbook with a few changes. Momfish has an excellent recipe. I made it pretty much exactly as written, but used a 16 ounce block of cheddar, chopped into pieces, and an extra 1/4 cup of beer (Yuengling porter- its what was in the fridge). Although this recipe is considered a meal, I placed it in a fondue pot and used it as an appetizer. Most fondue separates into oil and milk solids which you need to keep stirring, but Welsh Rarebit does not separate in a fondue pot, even after several hours. If I ever need a fondue recipe I will come here, rather than get a real fondue.
If you don't have beer, don't make this recipe. It's not the same without it! This was a great recipe. The better the cheese you use, the better it tastes. Use a nice aged sharp cheddar, it makes all the difference.
Real Welsh Rarebit is pure comfort food. This would be good dish for lunch with the family on a rainy day. Since this recipe comes together so quickly, and my entire family enjoys it, it may become part of our regular roster. Please note that after it begins to set up, it must be served immediately. My daughter ate it as written. My husband and I like it a little spicier, so we sprinkled red pepper on our individual portions. We served it over toasted French bread. As soon as we tasted it, my husband got out the tortilla chips to try with it. It reminded me of cheese fondue, so I tried it over an apple slice. We both thoroughly recommend it served those ways as well. Good job, Momfish! Thanks for the great recipe!
delish! made this for my boyfriend (who is welsh) and he loved it (couldn't stop eating it out of the pot). We had leftovers the next day so I heated it up and poured it on an open faced sandwich - yum!
Followed the recipe to the letter, which I never do, and it was...bland. Queso w/o the good stuff. Not horrible, but not something I'll do again. I will use the method to make queso with tons of hot sauce and onions and garlic!
I had never had rarebit before, but found it to be very tasty! For us, the use of beer (Dos Equis) is what really made it for us because of the great bite it added. Since I am not a fan of mustard, I omitted it, but other than that made the recipe exactly as specified. I scaled down the recipe to 4 servings and that was PLENTY for cover 4 english muffin halves. Oddly enough, my favorite way to use the rarebit was over my scrambled eggs that we served along with the toasted english muffins smothered in the sauce. Thanks for sharing...I will for sure be adding this one to the rotation for a simple & filling breakfast!!!
I made this tonight to top off an old Kentucky favorite, Hot Browns. It was a delicious sauce, and a perfect compliment to the flavors of turkey, bacon and tomatoes. I tasted it before and after the beer and definitely thought it added nicely to the flavor.
Good stuff! Made it exactly as written and it was fantastic. My husband made me laugh so hard I almost cried when I served him this for dinner. I gave him three good sized toast points covered with sauce and steamed broccoli. He looked up and said " what, am I in prison?" I have to admit the plate looked pretty sparce but it was suprisingly filling and delicious. Definately will make this again but maybe just for me.
Very good recipe. I used all milk instead because we aren't beer drinkers. Also, I added red pepper flakes to my serving for extra kick. We served it over onion bagels for lunch and my hubby was surprised how good it was. Later that night, I warmed up the left overs (had to add a little more milk) and made cheese fries. We decided it would be a great late night snack. Will be adding it to our rotation.
Pretty yummy! My mom has made this all the time and mine didn't come out as quite as hers does but it was yummy for the first time. It took me two times to make it because I used beer but it was a darker beer and it tasted way to beery. So I started over omitting the beer completely and replaced a dash of soy sauce instead of worcheister (sp) sauce. I think next time I will make sure to have the worscheister sauce and do it the same way without the beer since I have a daughter that I wanted to enjoy it as well. Give it a try and adjust to your needs!
Superb!! The only difference from this recipe is the tabasco sauce in which I switched out to 1/4 tsp of HQ cayenne pepper-so good and great comfort food!! Made this for my birthday dish and my dd loved it!! This dish is also great as appetizer just for dipping breads (warm app), fruits, crackers, veggies, served as fondue. We like it as a main dish, dipping our toasts into it! YUM!
Clearview
Rating: 4 stars
08/18/2010
Followed this to the letter. I needed something "cheesey" to pour over a bunch of left over baked potatoes. I peeled and cubed the potatoes, put them in a casserole dish, and poured this over the top. I added a handful of grated parmesan cheese to the top. Threw it in the oven at 350 for about 25 minutes and had a great side dish. It's very thick so I get how people would want to use it as a dipping or fondue-type sauce. Tasty, though, and the first time I've had welsh rarebit.
I made this sauce as the cheese sauce for a horseshoe (burger topped with fries then adding cheese sauce all over). After making this recipe exactly, my fiance and I both thought it was a little bland. We used cayenne instead of hot sauce (about a teaspoon), added a little more worchester, and we also added a touch of garlic powder. We felt the garlic powder really helped the recipe. The next time I make it we're going to use a darker beer instead of a light beer, but I will definitely will be making this recipe again with my revisions.
Very easy and very good. I left out the beer because one of my family members doesn't like it at all. Per author, used a bit more milk instead. Had this before, but it had been many years. Tasted just as I remembered it. I served it on toasted English muffins with a slice of fresh tomato, and topped with the rarebit. YUM!!! Fresh fruit salad as our side dish. Perfect dinner!
Yummy with additional heat, mustard, and beer. Served plain with bread fingers and with woodcock over toast. Thought I'd do scotch eggs but too much work!!! Make sure that you use the orangey gloucester ched, a good, stout English cheese.
I made this over the weekend, just as the recipe states. It was delicious!!!! We had French bread and broccoli to dip in it and it made a great late lunch/snack. The only thing I did was add some more hot sauce to it the more we ate it. It was good on it's own, but we like things with some zip! Thanks for sharing this.
Very good - but having grown up close to Wales, I remembered it a bit differently. So I cooked 1/2 a finely chopped onion in the butter until transparent first, then followed the recipe as written. I'd advise using aged white cheddar too, it adds more flavour.
My grandmother made this for me and I find myself "craving" it every so often. This version worked well and enjoyed every bite with the traditional soda cracker. It doesn't "reheat" well (no rarebit does), so plan on having a friend or two over to enjoy such a wonderful treat!
I grew up eating this made with all milk and yellow mustard. I wanted to try this to see how different it would come out. Although I thought it was a good recipe, I think it would have been better without the beer, or maybe a lighter type. I used a toasted nut lager, which I thought would be good. My husband and I agreed it ended up tasting overpoweringly like beer. I also ended up adding about a teaspoon of yellow mustard which made it slightly better. It's good, but I think we just prefer it without the beer and more mustard.
I made this exactly as the recipe stated, but it was clearly too thick. To thin it to the proper consistency, I increased the beer to 1 cup. It was perfect, just as I remember from years ago! Thank you for submitting this recipe - I am sure it will become a family favorite!
i made 1/2 a recipe. left out the dry mustard, worcestershire sauce, and beer since i didnt have any. added a little dijon mustard. and used milk in place of the beer. served over toasted italian bread with baby carrots on the side.
Made this for my boss so she could have a taste of home as one of her favorite comfort food items is cheese on toast. She loved it! I used the extra to top a hot dish consisting of meat and potatoes, YUMMY! Momfish, this is a great recipe...thanks for sharing.
Fab! This was beloved by my family, and so easy to make. Created just as is, used a British beer, whatever cheese was laying around (shredded Mexican stuff plus some cheddar block) but put on toasted french bread. Ideal companion: steamed broccoli to cover with the cheese. Also like another reviewer's advice to have some tortilla chips around to scrape the pan for a post-meal treat. Cheesetastic!
This was just a basic white sauce with cheese, slightly kicked up. I didn't use beer, but I imagine that this makes the sauce traditional, (even though I've never tasted beer before,) different from what I've made to put over potatoes in the past. I would say it wasn't anything special. I served it over croissants and scrambled eggs. I will use the leftovers to make cheesy potatoes.
This cheese sauce is very good by itself, but when I served it with dark rye bread, ham and scrambled eggs arranged like eggs benedict--it was BOMB! I used an amber beer, and my husband loved the bitter almost tangy taste it imparted in the sauce. I used colby-jack cheese because that's what I had, but almost any cheese would work. It was very fondue like. Felt decadent.
Weirdly enough, this is almost the exact recipe I've always been using for our Mac & Cheese casserole! So I chucked the leftover rarebit in with some cooked fusili and made a casserole out of it. Yummy - presentation value is low since it looks just like a yellow 'splat' on bread!
I love this recipe, reminds me of the Welsh Rarebit my grandmother would make. I like to serve on toasted english muffin with a slice of canadian bacon and broccoli spears and cover with the Welsh Rarebit sauce.
This is definitely not the Welsh rarebit my dad made every Sunday morning. He used beer, sharp cheddar, Dijon mustard, and it was served over toast with sliced tomatoes and bacon. I grew up on that wonderful flavorful treat.
This is delicious. as one reviewer said it is a main dish. However you can use it as a cheese sauce with a twist! I regeat leftovers in a double boiler, or on "reheat" in the microwave. Ive put it on nachos, and broccoli, anywhere you use a cheese sauce and the added savory flavor of the rarebit really shines. Be sure to buy at least one bottle of a more flavorful beer for this, the ll milk variety it s missing that unique flavor, and light beer just doesn't cut it. I use an amber ale. Thanks for the recipe!
This recipe was wonderful! I probably added a little more hot sauce but it didn’t make it too spicy. Also used really good sharp cheddar cheese for this. I used Kerigold sharp cheddar. Paired this with toasted baguette, various raw vegetables. Devious.
I made this recipe EXACTLY as written by the submitter. It is very tasty and will be a good fit to the rest of the dish I am preparing. After tasting it, I decided to add more hot sauce. This is a personal touch. The original is great just the way it is! Thank you for your recipe.
I was introduced to Welsh Rarebit by my mother-in-law, who is not much of a recipe follower, so I had to go looking for one that appeared similar. This recipe is similar to hers, but with a bit less “bite”. I doubled it up as my family is used to it really smothering the toast. I used Yuengling Black & Tan for the beer (evidently porter-styler beer is traditional, so this seemed like a mostly good fit). With a bit of chili powder sprinkled on top, this hit the spot. Will definitely make again!
It was too thick so I had to add more beer. And the taste was bland so I added some more mustard and a little cayenne pepper. That being said, I can't give it 5 stars when the recipe had to be adjusted.
I love Welsh rarebit and this is a good basic recipe. But be sure to use sharp cheddar and kick up the amount of Worcestershire sauce and dry mustard. I also add chopped onion to my sauce and serve over bread/muffin with bacon and sliced tomato.
I made it as listed with beer (Yeungling) and forgot the hot sauce. Was just as I remembered growing up. I served it over a piece of toast with a couple of slices of canadian bacon and a tomato slice. I think the beer makes the taste. I have seen others use non-alcoholic beer and will try that next time. Thanks for the recipe - it was very good and enjoyed by all!!
Not too bad of a recipe, but it definitely needs more of an Umami kick - that is what the Worcestershire sauce provides. I used 1/4 cup - it could probably use just a tad more than that. Also, the spice level could be a little higher - I do like "the spicy", so next time I will kick it up a bit more as well.
I first enjoyed Welsh Rarebit in my high school foods class, so I knew I had to track down a good recipe to cook at home. It tastes just like I remembered and was so simple and easy to clean up! I only used milk since I can't drink beer (still a minor, haha.) and I never brought the mixture to a boil as it combined perfectly fine on low. My only criticism for this recipe's instructions is that it said that the initial flour mixture should be mixed until "smooth and bubbly", giving me the impression that it was going to be liquid. However, this was not the case, so I slowly added the milk during that step to combine with the dough-like flour/butter/sauce mix. After I added the milk and cheese, it did become smooth and bubbly and turned out perfect.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.