Broccoli Potato Bake

This is serious stick-to-your-ribs comfort food. I made it for our synagogue’s turn at the local shelter and got lots of requests for seconds on this dish in particular. A tripled recipe fills a steam table pan 19.5x11.5x3.5. For one pan I used For the base: 12 tablespoons butter ½ cup flour 3 teaspoons salt 3 cups milk For the cheese sauce: 24 ounces cream cheese (blend in before the shredded cheese) 2 two-pound bags of Costco's shredded “Mexican Blend” cheese For the filling: 1 five-pound bag of Costco’s frozen broccoli florets, 3 32-ounce bags of store brand frozen “hash brown” diced potatoes. Topping (see below): One more two-pound bag of shredded cheese Multiply up the spices as you wish. (I used paprika, dried chives, onion powder, garlic powder and black pepper.) As per other comments, the potatoes don’t go very far so put down only a thin layer below the broccoli and the remainder on top. Bake for 1 hour, and then put that third 2 lb bag of shredded cheese on top of the pan and bake for another ten minutes to give some heft to the thin top potato layer. I made it the night before and reheated before serving, but allow plenty of time to reheat as it’s VERY dense. I used a Dutch oven to make the cheese sauce and combine it with the potatoes, and the tripled recipe just fit. This is a great “guy” recipe as there are relatively few ingredients and blending the cheeses and potatoes helps us guys understand why Moms are so strong.