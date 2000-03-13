Broccoli Potato Bake
Excellent for a potluck, company dish, or just a heart-warming family dinner. This casserole is a delicious blend of cheese, potatoes, and broccoli.
Delicious, although I did change a few things. First of all, I didn't think the quantities would feed all of my guests, so I doubled the flour and butter, used an 8 oz package of light cream cheese, 1 cup of shredded swiss, 1 1/2 cups of cheddar, and a 32 oz of hash browns. I also used fresh broccoli crowns - approx 1 1/2 pounds (before cleaned and cut up). And last but not least, instead of the bread crumb topping, I put on the french fried onion rings. I also defrosted the hash browns in the microwave before adding to the cheese sauce. It was delicious, and filled a 9 x 11 casserole. Couldn't see how a 12 oz bag of hash browns could feed 8 people. I had only a small container of left overs and we only had 8 for dinner!! Thanks for the great recipe!!Read More
Pretty blah; definitely needs more vegetables like mushrooms or tomatoes. Also needs salt and pepper. Consistency was pasty and none of the individual flavors stood out. Could be better with cheddar or colby jack cheese. Find a better recipe; they're out there!Read More
Very tasty! A nice light side dish. I used diced Russet potatoes and fresh broccoli instead of frozen, and replaced Swiss cheese with Cheddar...delicious!
I loved this recipe. I added finely diced onions, minced garlic and chopped green onions to the butter in the first step to add a bit more flavor, fresh broccoli (steamed)and I used soy milk instead of regular because I was out but it tasted WAY better with soy! I also used cheddar instead of swiss - I don't think this recipe is grown up enough for swiss, cheddar definitely fits better (and has more of a "cheesy" flavor) I will most definitely make this one again.
I did this recipe with steamed fresh broccoli and the chunky style potatoes as suggested by other reviewers. The blend of cheeses is wonderful and very open to doing your own experimentation with the type/tase you like. Reduced fat cream cheese works wonderfully well.
I rated this 4 because it's very customizable. I made the following changes (which bumped it up to a 5 in my opinion): 1/2 teaspoon dill weed, 1 teaspoon dried chives, 1/2 teaspoon each garlic and onion powder. I stirred the broccoli into the potatoes rather than layering and sprinkled some sunflower seed over the top for the last 5 minutes or so. This will be my new go-to cheesy potato recipe!
I also used sharp cheddar cheese(instead of swiss) and increased amount to at least 1/2 a cup. Also, to add a bit of zip, I added 1/4-1/2 tsp. cayenne. Took it to a pot luck and everyone wanted the recipe!
Fantastic - have made this several times and it's always as good left over (if we're lucky enough to HAVE leftovers!). I've substituted both cheddar and mozzarella for the swiss and it turns out great every time!
Very good "comfort food" I used 1/3 less fat cream cheese. Next time I would steam fresh broccoli insead of using frozen broccoli.
I enjoyed this recipe. To those that complained that it was bland, apparently there are a lot of people that think that every dish has to be covered in garlic, spicy peppers, etc. Sometimes, I just want a simple dish that will compliment the other dishes that I am serving, not compete and this one does just that for me. It was a true comfort food. Thanks
Delicious and a great comfort food. Like others, I added cubed chicken at the beginning as well as diced onions. I substituted the salt for garlic salt and cheddar cheese instead of swiss. Used fresh steamed brocolli instead of frozen and cubed mini potatoes instead of hashbrowns. I followed the rest of the recipe (used non-fat cream cheese). The sauce was a tad runny but I think this is because I used cubed potatoes instead of hashbrowns, which didn't soak up the sauce as easily. The extra sauce was absolutely fine, though! I think this is a fantastic recipe. I think this would be really great with sliced mushrooms too, but my hubby hates them so I didn't add them! Will definitely make again.
Currently this has a four star rating, and I think that's about where it should fall. It did the job as a side dish, and earned polite praise, but nothing about the cooking method/seasonings/ingredients did anything special for anyone. I had no problems with the sauce, but for going to the trouble to make a roux I'd like a more impressive dish. I may come back to this with modifications one day but will probably try something else, thanks very much for sharing though.
This is 5 star worthy after making some additions and changes as advised by other reviewers. I used a 32 oz. bag of potatoes, doubled the butter & flour, an 8oz. block of creamed cheese, a cup and a half of swiss and added cheddar cheese also, dill weed, onion powder, garlic, lots of black pepper, mixed the cooked broccoli into the potatoes and topped it all with a bag of dried onions. VERY good! Makes alot and will be great as leftovers. Will be making this again soon for a birthday dinner. Thanks for the basics!
My daughter loved this! I felt it was a bit too rich and if more vegetables added to it....would taste a bit less rich. Very creamy!
Very good! I followed some of the suggestions of previous members, so I did change it somewhat as I was concerned about the level of seasoning in the dish. I used three boneless, skinless chicken thighs, and blanched fresh broccoli in the broth. I sauteed a medium onion with chopped garlic and mixed all of the above together with one small can of mushroom pieces. I used chopped hashbrown potatoes instead of the shredded ones. I made the cheese sauce with the cream cheese as called for, but substituted 1 cup of extra-sharp cheddar instead of the swiss. I used rice milk. I crushed spicy chipotle cheddar ritz pretzel thins and used instead of the bread crumbs. After the breadcrumbs, I added some additional shredded extra-sharp cheddar and topped with french-fried onion rings. Tasty!!! I agree with others, this recipe is very customizable, and therefore it's also very user-friendly!! Thanks for sharing such a great recipe! =)
Yummy, Yummy! I did have to make a few changes because I didn't have all the ingredients. I used potatoes diced (suggest boiling to soften) and cheddar cheese and sour cream for the sauce. I also added diced chicken.... it was delicious.
It sounds like I am the only one who used Monterey Jack cheese instead of Swiss or Cheddar. I really should have added more spices to it, like garlic and onion at the very least. I wanted it to stay a vegetarian meal so left all the meat options out. I did however slice up my russets into gratin style and layered them individually. This took a bit more time but what's an extra 2 minutes. Then, because I couldn't "pour" half of the potato mix in (as suggested) I ladled the cheese mixture on. Added steamed fresh broccoli, then the last layer of potatoes with the bread crumbs. Because the potatoes were thicker than the recipe called for it was not fully cooked in 35 minutes. I decided to pour some vegetable stock in the dish to speed up the cooking time and keep the potatoes from drying out. Added 15 more minutes in the oven. Each serving will need to be doctored up with some s&p and maybe some garlic powder. I don't mind trying it again but will need to make some variations.
i used cheddar cheese instead of swiss and also thawed the broccoli. my whole family loves it. i have made this again and again and bring it to pot lucks.
This is serious stick-to-your-ribs comfort food. I made it for our synagogue’s turn at the local shelter and got lots of requests for seconds on this dish in particular. A tripled recipe fills a steam table pan 19.5x11.5x3.5. For one pan I used For the base: 12 tablespoons butter ½ cup flour 3 teaspoons salt 3 cups milk For the cheese sauce: 24 ounces cream cheese (blend in before the shredded cheese) 2 two-pound bags of Costco's shredded “Mexican Blend” cheese For the filling: 1 five-pound bag of Costco’s frozen broccoli florets, 3 32-ounce bags of store brand frozen “hash brown” diced potatoes. Topping (see below): One more two-pound bag of shredded cheese Multiply up the spices as you wish. (I used paprika, dried chives, onion powder, garlic powder and black pepper.) As per other comments, the potatoes don’t go very far so put down only a thin layer below the broccoli and the remainder on top. Bake for 1 hour, and then put that third 2 lb bag of shredded cheese on top of the pan and bake for another ten minutes to give some heft to the thin top potato layer. I made it the night before and reheated before serving, but allow plenty of time to reheat as it’s VERY dense. I used a Dutch oven to make the cheese sauce and combine it with the potatoes, and the tripled recipe just fit. This is a great “guy” recipe as there are relatively few ingredients and blending the cheeses and potatoes helps us guys understand why Moms are so strong.
This is a great way to sneak broccoli into a dish. My picky one loved it. Amazing!
Great comfort food! Family absolutely devoured this! I did have to halve the recipe though, and still had enough to feed one more person. I did do a few things differently, instead of hashbrowns i used diced russets, about 1/3 more cheese than was called for, tbsp. dashida, tsp. each garlic and onion powder, course black pepper, tsp. gourmet burger seasoning, 2 green onions, and cooked the broccoli and potatoes in the same pot as the sauce.
We make this at the holidays to go with ham...it is a hit every time!
Family loved it. I used the "country" style hashbrowns (cubed as opposed to shredded) and used more cheese than recipe called for. Will definitely make again.
This was good but next time i will double the broccoli and use sharp cheddar cheese instead.
Excellent comfort food. All I could find at the food store was a 21 oz package of hash browns (patties, to boot! I diced them after I thawed them out), so I doubled the recipe. This way, it fit very comfortably into a 9×13 pan. Maybe next time I'll add some sauteed garlic and chives.
Used fresh broccoli, but otherwise, followed the recipe. A really yummy side dish. A nice way to get my 2 year old to eat broccoli. The hubby really liked it also!
This was delicious. I used fat free half and half because I was out of milk, only cream cheese, and crushed ritz crackers instead of bread crumbs. I will definitely be making this again!
GOT RAVE REVIEWS FROM TEH FAMILY. BETTER THE 2ND DAY. MAY HAVE TO ADD A LITTLE MORE SEASONING BASED ON PREFERENCE BUT OVERALL PRETTY DARN GOOD.
This was just okay...the crust was mushy, and it seemed like it needed a bit more flavor.
I've made this 2 ways- the way the recipe calls for (3 star rating) and then I've also made it with the following changes: Cheddar cheese for swiss, add garlic & onion, use simply potatoes instead of frozen. With the additions I think it's a 4 star dish. Nice texture, creamy, a good way to add broccoli to a casserole that isn't just plain "broccoli casserole".
Current recipie is very bland. Frozen food often contains large amounts of ice, depending on the brand. Try using fresh ingredients, broccoli florets and freshly grated potato. Add cubed ham, or left over chicken to give it more body. Sprinkle in some bacon. Add some spices or fresh herbs.
Very Delicious. I just added a little more potatoes and added cheese between every layer. Came out AMAZING!!!!!!!!!! Will make again!
yikes! i don't know what the other reviewers are talking about! this was not worth 5 stars!! it was way too bland and dry. if there was a next time, i would add more swiss or cheddar cheese to the cream cheese, milk and flour mixture in addition to garlic, onion, and pepper. but there won't be a next time! sorry!
The flavor was good, but it was a little mushy. Next time I will use fresh broccoli and maybe more cheese.
Very good. I used three cups hash brown potatoes, couldn't find a 12 oz bag. I used fresh steamed broccoli and topped with cheddar cheese. It turned out great.
This was absolutely delicious. It didn't take too long to make and we loved it. I only made a few changes. I added 8 oz of ham cubes to the potato mixture. I only used 1/4 cup of bread crumbs which I felt was adequate. Changed the serving size to 6. Serving 8 was not much to eat; 6 servings was a more normal serving. It upped the calories a little, but not that much. Will definitely make again.
Yum! I've made this twice this past winter. Here are my alterations: -added a bit more broccoli -added quite a bit of black pepper and a little bit of crushed red pepper
I'm a big fan of cheddar cheese, so I substituted 2/3 cup of cheddar for the swiss. I made this twice for guests and it got rave reviews both times. It was a little soupy the first time, so the second time I cut down on the milk by a half cup, and it was still delicious. This could become a signature dish.
This Broccoli Potato Bake was really good and it took me 15 mins to prepare and I took it to a friends for Thanksgiving and boy was it a hit. I just took fresh Broccoli placed it in a dish and then added the other ingredients and baked it. Wonderful and quick to bake for a party when you don't have an ideal what you want to take. Everyone loves Broccoli
I rate recipes I use off of the recipe without tweaks. l did double this recipe but it should not matter all recipes should work as perfect doubled as not. HORRIBLE! BLAND FLOURY AND JUST HORRIBLE!
Good balance of cheese and veggies. Would make a good side dish.
I am not a casserole person, but this was good. My husband said "I could eat this every night" and my daughter who doesn't like potatoes said "I am in love!" Possibly they exaggerate, but it was yummy. I love this web site. Thanks
I thought this was ok, but kind of bland. I did add onions, garlic and extra cheese. I also seasoned it with about 1/2 a packet of ranch seasoning. Everyone else seemed to like it so I gave it 4 stars, but to me it was bland.
kind of bland... try cheddar cheese sauce?
This rating is for the cheese sauce, thank you! I really needed to know how to start a cheese sauce and your recipe really helped me! I had other plans for it, so I didn't try the casserole. I'll make this cheese sauce again and again!
Very good. Took a little longer to bake than the recipe stated. Kids loved it.
Pretty bland. Will try some of the other suggestions, like sub. sharp cheddar for the Swiss, and maybe some chili peppers.
My family & I really liked this. I didn't make it exactly as written but that is part of the reason why I like it. It is very easily customizable. It is a good base. I added chicken & shredded carrots. I also didn't have some of the ingredients called for so I had to substitute. And, my son has allergies so I had to use wheat-free all purpose flour instead of regular wheat flour. With all those changes it still came out great. I like garlic so I added some and also some onion. I also was able to double the sauce & increase some of the other ingredients so that it fit in a 9x13 casserole & had some left to make a smaller, side-dish version to freeze. That will make my life easier one night! All in all, a good recipe.
I thought we would enjoy this decadent recipe but it was too rich, too much ... and we just didn't like it! I think it might have been better with "real" potatoes instead of hash browns.
This turned out really yummy!
Everybody loved it!!!
This was very good. I made a double batch of this for an Easter party I hosted this weekend. I enjoyed it a lot and my family complimented it as well. The only change I made was to use Cheddar cheese instead of Swiss, due to personal preference. Will definitely make again.
I've made this about 4 times now and really like it. It needs about 1 extra teaspoon of salt added to the cheese mixture, if you use unsalted butter. Next time I make it I'm going to try using Gruyere cheese, which is a milder swiss cheese. I also use fresh broccoli, steaming it before putting it in the baking dish.
Love this recipe. I make this all the time now. Thanks!!
I LOVED this recipe!!!! The only thing I changed when I made it is, I used Colby cheese instead of Swiss 'cause we didn't have any. It still tasted really good! Thanks for putting it on this site.
A great side dish or vegetarian entree. I used a double amount of sharp cheddar to boost the cheesiness. My husband and I devoured it!
My husband and I LOVE this dish. I saute 1 chopped onion and 2-3 cloves of garlic in a little butter then add that to the mixture. I also us a combo of emmenthaler (real Swiss cheese) and Gruyere. Yum!
This dish was pretty good. I added minced garlic into the sauce and diced some onion for some flavor. Overall it was good. Tried it with broccoli one time and with french style green beans another. Both were good but i prefer the broccoli.
I altered this recipe by using the cheddar cheese I had on hand, and added three cubed chicken breasts sautéed in onion to make it a complete dish. YUMMY!
Very good - I used tater tots instead of frozen hash browns. Next time I will use crushed corn chips on top as the bread crumbs were a bit bland and mushy
This was a very tasty dish. Assembly was easy and quick, although it does need time to bake. We loved it!
nice option to a yellow cheese on broccoli.
This casserole needs some tweaking....it is edible in it's own right, just not flavorful. I added 1.5 cups of sausage. I also sprinkled the brocolli with seasoned salt. I think next time I'll saute some onion and add that into the potato mix. I think this might taste better if the broccoli was roasted. It was done cooking at exactly 35 mins. I'm just not sure how you could enhance this to a 5 star recipe with how mushy/bland it is.
My son loved this one! We used french fried onions instead of bread crumbs on top, and it was very good that way. We'll definitely make this again! It was so good!
Loved it! I used fresh broccoli (steamed just a bit) and added a bit more cheese. Will absolutely make again!
I enjoyed this. I added chopped ham steak to make it a sinful meal
GREAT STUFF I used garlic salt instead of regular Added a little regular salt, pepper, and worcestershire sauce. I also put in sauted mushrooms. I modified the first step to incorporate the mushrooms. Remove them from the pan continue the recipe and put them back in with the hash browns
This recipe was a hit at the Sunday big family dinner....for those who like broccoli (which is the majority. I chose to use the fat fee Neufachel cheese instead of cream cheese and I didn't have quite enough swiss cheese, so I made up the difference with a little cheddar. It was so tasty. I will definitely make it again. I had never bought frozen hash browns before, so now I know what to do with those potatoes that are starting to sprout. I will cook them in the microwave, shred them and put them in the freezer just for this recipe. I bet this would be good with asparagus also.
This recipe wasn't bad but to me it was very bland, my husband also thought it needed something else but we couldn't figure it out. Maybe more cheese! everything tastes better with cheese anyway.
I did not care for this. I loved the broccoli in it but it wasn't very flavorful. I would suggest adding more seasoning to it.
I even added extra cheese, but it just tasted like mush, with a broccoli flavor. 1/5 guests liked it however and she took home the leftovers.
This was pretty easy to make. I used fresh potatoes and broccoli. My daughter and I loved it, my husband and son didn't think it was so great. If your a potato lover, this is for you!!
This recipe didn't do much for me. It was rather bland, and lacking in color. I think it could use some sharp cheddar. My husband loved it, and my children liked the potatoes--just not the broccoli. But they never willingly eat broccoli. I probably will not make this again.
I added canned tuna and mushrooms to make it more substantial. Probably wouldn't make it again.
I followed the recipe with mediocre results. The casserole was too complicated and nobody asked for seconds. I will not make it again.
Good recipe but needs more flavor.
very rich dish, very good..would be excellent for company or special meals
My teenage daughter loves this. Easy to make.
Easy and filling! Everyone loves it!
instead of bread crumbs, i mash savory herb bread cubes to give alittle more flavoring.
Yum, yum, yumm! This recipe was enjoyed by everyone at my family dinner! (9 people:) BUT!! I used fesh broccoli which I steamed first, and fresh potatos which I pre-boiled. I also used cheddar instead of swiss, and didnt do the bread crumbs on top but it was excellent. I have made it twice this week!
Such a wonderful comfort food dish! I followed the recipe fairly closely, but made a few personalized changes: 1) I used mixed vegetables- frozen stir fry instead of just broccoli 2) low fat sharp cheddar instead of swiss 3) italian seasoned bread crumbs and 4) I added boiled chicken to the vegetables for the middle layer. Love this dish, will definitely make it again!
Came out good. I added some chopped chicken breast, chopped carrots and used cheddar chz than swiss.
This was easy and very yummy. I always use low fat substitutions and it still turned out great. I will be making this again soon.
This recipe was tasty, I added some cheddar cheese under the bread crumbs. I think that the bread crumb measurement would serve this dish best added in a lesser amount. It was still tasty, just a little too *dusty* on top.
I made this tonight as a side dish and everyone loved it. I only changed the cheese up a little since my family prefers milder chees. Left some swiss in. Wonderful dish! Thank you
This was really good and easy. I added ham cubes and used cheddar instead of swiss because that's what I had on hand.
I got a bit confused because the shopping list and the ingredient list didn't match as far as portions and measurements. I might have put too much cream cheese...but it tasted very good.
My family absolutely loves this casserole. We have it as a meatless weeknight dinner entree.
I thought the recipe was great just the way it is. My husband said it would be better if there was ham or chicken in the dish. The children didn't care for it at all. I think it needed more cheese
This recipe is good, but I found that adding additional spices makes it better. The first time I made it it was really bland.
We thought this was a lovely tasty dish however we have huge appetites so would probably make slightly more next time. Served it with Garlic bread - scrummy
This recipe was a little on the bland side, but maybe with the other suggestions, such as cheddar cheese and spices it would be a hit.
This was great it was so wonderful an easy to make i did add more potatoes to make it a little thicker but after that it was perfect.... Next time i will add a little onion not alot but a little....YUMMMMMMMMM.......
This recipe was okay but it needed a little something.
This recipie sounded delicious and easy and it was.
This dish went over very well at Easter dinner with everyone who was willing to try something new. The rest just missed a great taste. I have shared out this recipe with a few people already!
I usually don't eat casseroles unless they have some sort of meat in it but this one was great (even if you use all fat-free ingredients!!!!)
