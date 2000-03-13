Broccoli Potato Bake

188 Ratings
  • 5 74
  • 4 76
  • 3 27
  • 2 7
  • 1 4

Excellent for a potluck, company dish, or just a heart-warming family dinner. This casserole is a delicious blend of cheese, potatoes, and broccoli.

By sal

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
3 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a large saucepan, melt 2 tablespoons butter. Stir in flour and salt. Add milk and stir until bubbly. Add cheese, and stir until all of the cheese is melted. Stir in potatoes and heat thoroughly.

  • Pour half of the mixture into a 10x6 inch baking dish.

  • Cook broccoli according to package instructions; drain well. Layer broccoli over the potatoes in the baking dish. Pour the remaining potato mixture over the broccoli. Sprinkle the bread crumbs and 1 tablespoon melted butter over the top of the casserole.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 20 to 35 minutes; or until bubbly and browned lightly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
202 calories; protein 7.2g; carbohydrates 19.3g; fat 11.2g; cholesterol 32.2mg; sodium 455.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 03/11/2022