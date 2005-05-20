Owen's Veggie Stir-Fry

I have been trying to sneak some vegetables into our diet and this one did very nicely. The whole family cleaned their plates, and my husband said, "Next time, you should..." I love it when there is mention of a next time! Like everyone, I made some changes, but I think that is the brilliance of the recipe - it goes with everything you like. I substituted in cubed pineapple for the bean sprouts, doubled the soy sauce, the garlic, the zucchini, the carrots and the peppers (using mini red, yellow and orange peppers) and added broccoli. And next time, we will use more pineapple, but that is because we love pineapple. I think you should go with the things you love and enjoy this one.