Owen's Veggie Stir-Fry

4.2
90 Ratings
  • 5 36
  • 4 43
  • 3 8
  • 2 3
  • 1 0

Stir-frying is very quick, and helps retain the flavor of the vegetables. This is a recipe all vegetarians have to try! Fluffy white rice is the perfect complement to this dish.

Recipe by Dell

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk together the cornstarch and water in a small bowl. Mix in the soy sauce and olive oil, and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Heat the vegetable oil in a skillet or wok over medium-high heat. Saute the carrot, pepper, and zucchini in oil for about 5 minutes. Stir in the corn, garlic, green onions, and bean sprouts. Pour in the soy sauce mixture. Cook and stir for about 5 minutes, or until vegetables are tender but crisp. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
214 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 13.4g; fat 17.7g; sodium 250.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022