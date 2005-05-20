Owen's Veggie Stir-Fry
Stir-frying is very quick, and helps retain the flavor of the vegetables. This is a recipe all vegetarians have to try! Fluffy white rice is the perfect complement to this dish.
I am NEVER happy with stir fry when using a cornstarch/ soy sauce method so I used Terryaki sauce (doctored up with ginger, garlic etc)instead and I am happy that I did. I followed every other aspect of the recipe and also added Bok Choy, chicken (left overs) and served it over whole wheat pasta. My daughter (19 months) wolfed this meal down (veggies and all!) A definite keeper.. and so healthy. Thanks Dell!Read More
My wife and I just tried this. I am not a vegetarian, nor is she, but we both liked the ingredients of this recipe when we first looked at it. I will say that it is a very healthy meal. You can't do any better than fresh vegetables and garlic. There needs to be more spices in this recipe. We both found it very bland and adding more soy just made it taste cheap. Nothing against any vegetarians here, but some chicken stock would have worked wonders. Just my 2 cents. One more thing - I hope you have either a food processor or a Japanese chef because chopping all those veggies takes time.Read More
This is a good base for a stir fry, but I added a few little additions. Adding sesame oil to the sauce will make it a little spicier. Also, if you add some freshly grated ginger along with the garlic, it gives it more zing. Pretty much any veggies will do.
My husband & I really enjoyed this recipe. I asked how he'd rate it on a scale of one to ten, & he said "11!" Also very quick, very easy. A definite do-again.
This was great!! I added mushrooms, white onions, used a can of stir fry vegetables (to cut down on some of the chopping time) and a bag of frozen corn niblets, and served with rice and eggrolls. Will definitely make again!! Thanks, Dell!!!
This was very good!!! I really enjoyed making these. I did change a few of the veggies though. I added mushrooms and brocolli. It tasted delicious! Thanks so much for this!
only quick if you have a veggie slicer to make quick work of all the slicing!!!
Very nice stir fry. I added chicken strips marinated teriyaki and left the corn out. Very healthy and satisfying meal.
Left out the corn and sprouts. Added some nice pea pods and a little black bean sacue, as well as some chopped fresh ginger. Mmmm :)
This was GREAT! Excellent sauce! I made the sauce in the wok, removed it from the wok, and set it aside. Then, I stir-fried my veggies of choice in order - carrots and onions first, peppers second, celery and brussel sprouts third. Dumped on the sauce and served over rice. Super easy clean-up and delicious meal! Thanks Owen
Super healthy! We followed the recipe and ended up adding a tablespoon of teriyaki sauce for more flavor. It would be easy to throw in some tofu or chicken too. I'll definitely make it again!
I made this for company and my guests loved it. Very tasty. I served mine with brown rice. Absolutely delicious.
I give it 4 stars b/c my husband liked it so much. For me it was more of a 3. I should have just gone with my instinct and used peanut oil. It could use more corn then just 2/3 cup. I added oyster mushrooms and thought they were really good. Still not a bad stir fry. But I prefer to wing it I guess.
This was so easy and my Husband LOVED it!. I did add almonds at the end and I think that is what made it great.
The mix of vegetables in this recipe is great. I've made it a few times now and always find it comes out a bit too 'saucy' when I use the specified amount of stir-fry sauce so I cut back on that just a bit.
I loved this stir fry! It was very quick to make after the chopping. I will definitely make this again!
Very good vegetarian stir fry. I don't care for the corn, but I did stir in some shredded cabbage. Also added more garlic and some red pepper flakes for spice. Very nice over steamed white rice.
I loved this recipe. I just omitted the ingredients that we didn't have on hand, like corn, and compensated with more of the other veggies. I also used teriyaki sauce instead of the other sauce. Was very deliecious, nice blend of vegetables. Great over sticky brown rice.
The sauce in this recipe is great for anything you want to Stir-Fry. I added some ground ginger powder I had on hand for some more kick.
My family loves this recipe. It is now a standby at our home.
Delicious and healthy! We served atop white rice. We added snap peas, broccoli, squash, water chesnuts, and marinated tofu and it turned out great. Don't overcook the veggies so they will be slightly crisp. We made the dish again and added soy chicken strips and it was wonderful. Will make again and again!
The sauce seemed to want something more. I ended up adding some teryaki sauce to liven things up a little. It was fine, but the sauce seems to make or break a stir fry.
very yummy base for almost any combination.... i've used it many times.
I used this as a side dish tonight and as usual, I added my normal garlic and onion powders and some red pepper flakes. I cheated and used frozen vegies, but it was still scrumptous! Thanks!
Very, very good! This is a keeper!
This was excellent! I would double the sauce, however, to have more to soak up with whatever you are serving it with (we had couscous). We also used sesame oil for the olive oil, canned corn for the fresh, frozen stir-fry mixed vegetables instead of the others, and added bamboo shoots and water chestnuts instead of green onions and bean sprouts. Also omitted garlic. Still great!
Nice recipe. If I was making it for four, I would double, as my husband and I managed to eat the whole recipe.
Great basic stir-fry recipe. You can really use whatever vegetables you have in the house. I used carrots, scallions and snow pea pods. I also added scallops. It came out really, really good. Will definitely make again. Thanks!
This is a very tasty stir fry. The only thing that was "wrong" was the sauce. Because it seemed to be too oily. But I'm in school for culinary and my instructor had told me that it's not too oily, it just needs to be emulsified so it will bind to together. So for anyone else that makes this, you have to add the olive oil to the soy sauce slowly while whisking it together vigorously.
I thought this was great, I am a firefighter and made this dish for 15 with an orange chicken recipe it was a hit.
Added chicken... Was a hit in our family!
...Had to use up some fresh veggies and decided to go MEATLESS for a change. I used carrots, celery, red pepper and brocc. Left out the corn and bean sprouts...Loved the glaze but the finished product was a bit oily so will cut back on the vo next time...I made Jasmine rice cooked in veg broth and added 2 scrambled eggs..also served with fried scallion/cream cheese stuffed wontons..Company AND kids were happy! Thanks Dell
This is great indeed; I did not use corn or bean sprouts, instead mushrooms and squash. I did use a bit more corn starch and soy sauce, oh and for flavor I used half water and half chicken broth for a little more flavor but the sauce is great b/c it gets carmelized from the corn starch! :-)
Good basic stir fry sauce. Have used lots of different veggies.Have also added shrimp or chicken and its always good.
Quick, easy, and delicious! I didn't have any rice or corn on hand, so I substituted spaghetti noodles and mushrooms in their place. Very good and versatile recipe!
This is the second time I have tried this recipe. I did enjoy the meal although I did feel it was still oily and I had only used olive oil to saute the vegetables. I used most of the veggies in the recipe, although I did not use the corn and used sugar snap peas instead. I did use teriyaki sauce ( 2.5 tbsp),fresh ginger, and garlic ( 1 tsp). I will double the spices next time, as I did not taste them very much. I served this with white rice and my husband and son added soy sauce at the table. I will try this recipe again, but I will decrease the oil even more. It is a nice meatless meal although my son would prefer meat with everything.
My favorite , the bean sprouts don't add anything
I love this. The sauce is perfect. Very light, not too syrupy. I added crushed red pepper to it.
Great recipe template for a stir fry. You can use any veggies. I added broccoli and snow peas. I didn't use bean sprouts or corn.
Yum! I changed some veggies to what I had on hand: fresh green beans, mushrooms, no onion, no carrot, added half avacado just for the heck of it. My family likes meat w/dinner, but they loved this!
Bland.
I have been trying to sneak some vegetables into our diet and this one did very nicely. The whole family cleaned their plates, and my husband said, "Next time, you should..." I love it when there is mention of a next time! Like everyone, I made some changes, but I think that is the brilliance of the recipe - it goes with everything you like. I substituted in cubed pineapple for the bean sprouts, doubled the soy sauce, the garlic, the zucchini, the carrots and the peppers (using mini red, yellow and orange peppers) and added broccoli. And next time, we will use more pineapple, but that is because we love pineapple. I think you should go with the things you love and enjoy this one.
Awsome easy and fast! Kids ate it.
Great base. I changed quite a bit but I have to credit the recipe for the inspiration. I had a mess of veggies I used, shredded carrot, green and red pepper, celery, zucchini, green onion, snow peas, cauliflower, broccoli, mushrooms, left out the corn 'cause hubby's not a fan and added grated fresh ginger along with the garlic. Also threw in about a teaspoon of crushed red pepper flakes for the zing. I had some kikkoman stir fry mix packages in the back of my pantry which I used for this instead of the sauce called for. Served over steamed fried noodles with spring rolls and plum sauce on the side, meatless Monday dinner tonight was FABULOUS!!! Thanks for the inspiration. Plenty of room to play with this recipe.
Excellent!
Even with added flavor boosters this wasn't amazing. I'll look for another stir fry sauce recipe.
We thought this was delicious. We added extra vegetables... that's the beauty of stir fry - but this was just what we needed for the base recipe. Just enough flavor, but let the vegetables do the talking. Yummy!
I made this for my family of 3 meat-loving boys & 1 carnivorous hubby. I pretty much stuck to the recipe and served it over hot brown rice. My hubby got home late and there was no rice left and about 1/3 of a serving of the veggies left. Needless to say, it was a hit! This is going in the rotation! We are gluten free and this was very easy to adapt it as such, just used GF soy sauce! Good recipe!
This was very easy and delicious. Could use a bit more seasoning, but otherwise very very good.
I added broccoli, cauliflower, extra carrots, summer squash and spinach. Skipped the sprouts. It has a light Asian flare, but not an overwhelming dish.
I like this for a base stir fry recipe. I added shelled edamame in place of the sprouts, substituted broccoli for the carrot, added a couple of sliced mushrooms, sautéed chicken breast, and doubled the sauce. I also added a couple tablespoons of teriyaki sauce, and used chili garlic sauce on the side. I stirred in some brown rice. We really liked it!
