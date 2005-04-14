Yummy Meatloaf
What makes this meatloaf so good is how you cook it! It's very important to cook this in a baking dish rather than a loaf pan. The grease will drain from the meatloaf this way, and it will be firmer and taste better.
Great recipe! Don't use A1 steak sauce. I made that mistake the first time. Second time, I used Worsteshire steak sauce and it turned out awesome! Sure keeper!Read More
We did not like this meatloaf. It was very bland and mushy/soggy because of the crackers. I will not be making this again.Read More
GREAT TASTING! I ADDED A TSP OF GARLIC POWDER AND A PKG OF ONION SOUP MIX AND IT WAS OUTSTANDING!
This was very yummy and quick to make. I didn't use a whole thing of crackers, I used less than half and used both worschesire sauce and a bit of A-1 steak sauce. I can't for the life of me remember where I read to have a less soggy and mushy meatloaf to use a bigger pan instead so that the juice it makes has room to spread and not drown the loaf and I've found this to make it even better! Might have an issue of First for Women. Will use this again! Thanks for sharing!
My family loves this recipe. I changed it up a little with leaving out the onions and putting in about 1/4 a package of onion soup instead and it was awesome. This is a recipe that I will make again and again.
I have made this meatloaf numerous times. It is a good, classic recipe. I have added my own different spices each time to change it up a bit. One thing that I would suggest though is to use a lot less water. The first time I made it I used the full amount and it come out a bit on the runny side.
This meat loaf was very tasty. I have been using the same recipe for years and thought I would try something new. I have made this numerous times.
This is a great recipe! My Husband is a lover of his mothers meatloaf, and I tried this without telling him. He Took one bite and said that it is better than his moms!!
Thanks for sharing this great recipe with us! My family says it's the best meatloaf they've ever tasted...and that makes me feel good! GB, South Carolina
This recipe turned out really well. I used ground deer instead of hamburger. It still came out very juicy, not dry at all. I will definitely be making this again.
I changed this quite a bit, but I'm still going to review it. I used onion flakes, chives, ritz crackers, and worcestershire sauce instead of steak sauce. I also baked the meat in muffin tins (which cut the cooking time considerably). Topped it with a mix of katsup and maple syrup. It came out great, possibly my favorite meatloaf ever.
I halved the recipe for the two of us. As another reviewer suggested, I used some onion soup mix in place of the chopped onion and along with the steak sauce, added some worcestershire sauce. A wonderful change from another viewer was to use 1 part grape jelly to 1 part catsup, add a few dashes of tabasco and pour over the top of the meatloaf. Delicious! This recipe is a keeper!
this was okay...but it didnt hold together well and didnt have very much flavor so i added alot more spices and sauce.
My husband is very picky & can taste every spice & he doesn't like 99% of them. This is perfect for him, but I don't put in the steak sauce. This is the only meat loaf he lets me make for him. If I'm hungry for meatloaf I add spices & topping!
This meatloaf is SOOO easy and yet it's simply delicious. I also substituted a package of onion soup mix for the actual onions, and it was perfect! If you like a tomato sauce on your meatloaf like I do and want to stick to EASY, simply pour your favorite salsa on top..sprinkle with a bit of sugar and bake the last 10 minutes. LOTS of FLAVOR and so SIMPLE.
Great tasting meatloaf...
Loved this recipe. Instead of saltines I used saltines round oyster crackers (I didn't crush them), it made a little bit of a crust which was awesome. I also made a sauce of ketchup, worchestire, and brown sugar for the top.
I just finished dinner, and had to rate this right away because it was so good! For the loaf part, I did my own thing with spices and additions, although I omitted the water because I thought it sounded kind of weird. What makes this recipe so great is the idea of making the loaf in a larger pan so the grease can run off, leaving a nice crispy outside. I'd recommend giving the pan a spray with Pam, though. I also put on a glaze made of about one part grape jelly and one part ketchup, with a few dashes of tabasco in it.(Sounds kind of weird, but take a look at the recipe called buffet meatballs) I put it on before baking, and then about half way through. It was sweet, a little spicy, and got nicely glazed. I thought it was a nice addition. I highly recommend this recipe!
I made this for a family dinner we had (9 guests total) and everyone really enjoyed it!! I complimented it with mashed potatoes and candied carrots. I definitely recommend this for a run-of-the-mill meatloaf.
I made this for dinner tonight and it was pretty good. I made them in muffin tins because I was doing Meatloaf cupcakes for April Fools day. I did use plain bread crumbs instead of saltines. Thanks!
very yummy, family fav. will be adding this one to the weekly menu ideas.
Adjustments: Instead of using ground beef, I used half ground turkey and half pork sausage. I also added a packet of dry onion soup mix. I did not have bread crumbs or saltines, so I crushed up 8 oz. of seasoned croutons. I left everything else the same. I love to cook and teach foods at the high school level. My boyfriend of 2.5 years and all of my meals declared this his ultimate favorite meal and wants me to make this once a week for him!
My family would be happy to eat this everyday and that's saying alot since my son doesn't like many of the things i cook for dinner. He begs me for this. It is everyones favorite. I did change a few things: I use Ritz crackers instead of saltines and also add a pkg of dry onion soup mix and some chopped green pepper. My husband is used to his granny and mothers home made down south cooking and usually my meals are good but don't compare, except this one. He says it "tastes like somebody's mama cooked it" lol.
Good but, I've had better. I do enjoy the tip about not cooking it in a loaf pan and to cook it in a cake pan instead.
The meatloaf was good. I wasn't strict with ingredient amounts. I added alot more onion, used fresh bread, and was very generous with the worchestshire sauce. I also used very little water, since the meat was only 75% thawed out. I would like to try a recipe that includes adding some veggies. I think that would give the meatloaf a more unique taste.
This is a very simple meatloaf but so good! Meatloaf like my mommy used to make!
Not only is this meatloaf beyond yummy, but it's unbelievably easy!! I have made several different ones, and found this to be the best - great taste, consistency, and you can top it with whatever you like. We do ketchup, barbecue sauce, or a salsa and corn topping. Yummy!
I didn't find anything special about this recipe. There's no sauce and the steak sauce doesn't add that much flavor to it...
Great basic meatloaf! I too used less crackers (about 3/4). But the same amount of water. I agree that a bigger pan makes all the difference here. I added some Mexican oregano (because I had it on hand) and topped with homemade Cranberry Ketchup. Yummy.
This was my first dish I cooked for my husband. I am not sure if he really enjoyed the dish or if he was just being nice, but i loved it! -newlywed-
I followed everything to a T. And I found it was too salty for our taste. And not much other flavor like something was missing. I won't make this again
its ok ive had better
This is the best meatloaf I have ever made! Really moist and delicious. This will now be my staple meatloaf recipe. Thanks!
In the picture I saw ketchup, but it isn't in the recipe. I added ketchup instead of the steak sauce and again on top, very nice! I roasted some garlic dill potatoes in the oven at the same time with the meatloaf, and it was a big hit, in fact, there were no leftovers. With two hungry teenage boys, there are rarely leftovers, but this one went fast.
I used this recipe and it turned out great.. I never liked meatloaf as a child but my kids loved this one. I added some chopped garlic and less crackers than indicated, and more sauce as well. A big hit!
I like it because its fast simple and good. :) Very easy to cut in half or add more or to throw in a few extra ingredients if I wish. Its like the clay of meatloaf. :)
perfect meatloaf recipe AS IS! the 9x13 pan keeps all the grease away from the meatloaf and makes it a little crispy, yet juicey in the middle! Great addition of steak sauce vs ketchup versions. Even my picky eaters who won't eat soggy meatloaf, loved this. Thanks for sharing and I will definitely make this again.
This was a awsome recipe our family would even give it a more then 5 star, we would even add more then 1 tbsp maybe 2 for flavor but this was great.
Almost exactly like my mom's recipe, but she used ketchup instead.
I love this recipe and so does my family. I used ground turkey instead of ground beef, I also added shredded cheese and bell pepper chopped, so yummy!!
Very good. I like the tenderness of the meat. All the grease ran off since it was in the middle of the pan. Only change I would suggest is still putting a ketchup based sauce on top. It could use a little something extra.
This is a keeper! My picky husband said this was the best I ever made. I will be using this one from now on.
I never eat meatloaf because it tastes mushy. Debbie was right on when she said the pan makes all the diffence. The steak sauce also gave this a great taste. This meatloaf was delicious! I will definately make this again. Thanks!
I just cooked this meatloaf tonight and it was great. I have tried other meatloaf recipes but this one blew the rest of them out of the water. It was the best!
This was awesome!!! I made it for a family get together and it was a hit. NO LEFTOVERS that night!!!
my kids love it
I had to make some changes to this one. Good base recipe, but I put in about half again as much onion, cut the water to 1/2 cup, put in a total of 1 and 3/4 sleeves of Saltines, and made a topping that I brushed on top of the meatloaf. I mixed ketchup, bbq, and worsteshire sauce together and then brushed it over top three times - before baking, 15 minutes into baking, and then at 45 mins of baking. A VERY tasty addition. Thanks for this recipe - the four of us ate the entire meatloaf! Next time I think I will also season the meat itself more - possibly some Emeril seasonings.
I thought this recipe was amazing. I am new to cooking and this was my first real sucess. Very easy to make and well loved by my family!
This meatloaf was fantastic! Since you add crackers instead of italian style bread crumbs, I added various seasonings to the mix such as garlic powder, nutmeg, mrs. dash table blend, and some minced garlic. Cooked for exactly one hour and was perfect! Will definitely file this recipe for further use! Leftovers will work great on sandwiches for my husband for lunch!
This recipe was very good. I used a whole onion, garlic seasoning and also a splash of ketchup and mustard to give it a little more flavor.
I lost my original meatloaf recipe and needed a replacement. This one is great! I've made it twice with great results. I'll continue to use this recipe.
Delicious and moist…I decided to substitute the saltine crackers with Ritz crackers and it came out Outstanding!!! My husband loved it…thank you, Debbie.
Love it! This is one of those recipes that is timeless and always great for the family. It makes so much in such a little time. Unlike other meatloafs I have tried, this meatloaf is tasty and very juicy.
This meatloaf is AWESOME! I've been making it for 2 years now and it is a huge hit. I started making this recipe on Passover so I had to substitute the crackers for matzo farfel and it is extremely tasty. I've made it both ways now, and my husband prefers it with the matzo farfel. Yummy!
My husband loves this meatloaf! It is the best basic meatloaf I have ever made. I add 1/2 tsp of nutmeg for a little more flavor. You can also substitute worstishire for steak sauce.
This was good, but too many crackers. Tasted more like crackers than meatloaf. I added a watered down steak sauce to the top and it added flavor. I also added more onion and egg. I will make this again, but will tweek it quite a bit.
This recipe was excellent! My husband isn't much of a meatloaf fan but LOVED this. The only thing I'd change is the cooking time - the time came out a little crispy so next time I'll decrease it by a bit. I will definitely be making this again! Thanks!!!
I did not like this recipe very well at all.. not much flavor!!
My husband had been craving meatloaf and since I get home from work last he decided to go ahead and make it. We loved this recipe, I have never had meatloaf this good! Even the kids liked it!
I was looking for a savory, not sweet meatloaf for our family dinner. I came across this one and tried it. I wish I could add half a star because my husband would rate it a 4 and yet I really thought it was not that great...hence the 3 stars. Boring flavor. I'll try the salsa ones next time.
This is very good! I only had one egg, and it still turned out great. I used one sleeve of saltines, smashed them with an ice cream scopp, then opened the sleeve, and that saved on having a mess! The A1 is what maked it so moist! If it came out hard, I am sorry, but you overcooked it! I can not call it meatloaf unless I smother the top with ketchup! You must serve this with peas, mashed potatoes and a roll! It was very good, I will make it again!
Delicious. Good for most kids.
The meatloaf was so delicious and moist. Very easy prep. My sister & my boyfriend raved about it. No doubt I will make this again.
I did not care for the Meatloaf, was a little bland for my taste. Also had to many Crackers, I think if I would have cut down on the water and the crackers it would have been alright. But my Son and Fiancee did like the Meatloaf just the way it was. Edith BIRDSnMORE.net
This was okay. It was not the best meatloaf I have ever tasted, but it wasn't bad either. My kids ate it with no complaints, so that is a blessing!
This was very good. My husband enjoyed it as well, but we did add some seasoning. It was a bit bland.
This is a perfect meatloaf! So flavorful, but so simple! I used the leanest of ground meat, and it still turned out so moist. And for the rest of the recipe, I did exactly what it directed, other than a little bit of cayenne pepper, because we like it hot. Hope you enjoy it as much as we did!! I will make this again and again!
this was the best meatloaf i've ever had and so easy! the steaksauce gave it a great flavor and kept it moist.
yummy is correct! loved it, very easy to do for a "new at this" cook like myself
This was a very good meatloaf. I liked that the grease was draining from the meatloaf, instead of staying inside the meatloaf. I used Club crackers instead of saltines, because I had those at home, and they worked very well.
Not worth making! Moist, I will give it that, but BLAND. Had to dip in A1 Sauce for flavor.
This meatloaf was pretty good. I topped it with brown sugar bbq sauce, and the family loved it. Even have leftovers for sandwiches. Thanks!
sorry,but I didn't think this was that great(neither did my family)It just tasted kind of bland and a bit too greasy.Ihad almost the entire meatloaf leftover. guess I'll look for another meatloaf recipe.thanks anyway.
THIS WAS VERY GOOD AND EASY. TRY IT ENJOY!!!
Hard as a brick and nasty!!!
This is an excellent recipe, moist and tasty, the family loved it!
Excellent meatloaf recipe and fairly simple too! My family loved this recipe and they normally don't go for meatloaf too well. will definitely be making this again. Thanks Debbie!
Kids loved I just made a few changes. I used Italian breadcrumbs (I didn't have crackers) & no water instead I used Worcestershire sauce. I was told by my family panel that I could make this again.
This was yummy indeed! I picked this recipe because my husband is suppose to stay away from catsup and he loves steak sauce. The steak sauce did something special to it. Also, make sure that you put in the right amount of crackers. I did not have saltines because we use different rich and crispy ones that are out of this worlc. However, they dont come in 10 packages so I tried guessing.....wrong. Other than havng too many crackers in it which made it dry, my husband said it was really good. He just topped it with additional steak sauce. Added to my recipe box. Thanks, cant wait to try it again!
I have made this a few times, really really great. Easy and very tasty. It makes for great leftovers, too!
Made this to feed a crowd of 40. Started with 10 pounds of ground beef. Only used 1 full box of saltines, used tomato soup instead of water, substituted KC Masterpiece BBQ sauce instead of steak sauce then added a lot more BBQ sauce. It was a smash hit. I've made it at least twice more for the same group at their request.
I put ketchup and brown sugar on the top of the loaf and baked it to perfection.
Simple easy no fuss no mess very tasty I will fix it again
Delicious!!!
It was soooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo creamy
This was a very tasty meatloaf. We loved it the first night and for lunches for a few days. Hubby keeps nibbling at it.
I was really pleased how this meatloaf turned out, simple to prepare, I did however, omit the salt and added 1 Tablespoon of soya sauce, and Teaspoon Worcestershire sauce instead. Very delicious . Thanks.
Very good! Had seconds...
it fell apart for sandwiches
great base recipe with lots of wiggle room. i add (hide lol) 2 grated carrots,2 finely sliced celery stalks, and use a whole onion chopped finely. s and p the veggies saute til softened add em to the meat comes out bomb every time. i also get creative and use whatev i have on hand other than saltines. i have used bread crumbs,french fried onions,pita crackers.
Great recipe. I made it & made alot of variations to it. I made it once before & didn't like the taste & texture. The 2nd time I made it I replaced the saltine crackers with Japanese Panko breadcrumbs, added a package of onion soup mix, a dash of various spices like Parsley, Thyme, Basil, oregano & Garlic. I also added 2 chopped green onions. Kept everything else the same. I sprayed my pan with olive oil & cooked it uncovered for 45 min at 350, then raised the temp to 375 & let it bake for 15-20 min more. I let it rest for 10 min & then cut into it.. full of flavor & moist.
