Yummy Meatloaf

What makes this meatloaf so good is how you cook it! It's very important to cook this in a baking dish rather than a loaf pan. The grease will drain from the meatloaf this way, and it will be firmer and taste better.

By Debbie Leamon

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, combine the beef, onion, crushed crackers, salt, ground black pepper, steak sauce, eggs and water and mix well. Transfer to an ungreased 9x13 inch baking dish. Form into a loaf about 6x10 inches.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 1 hour, or until center is completely cooked.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
524 calories; protein 23.8g; carbohydrates 25.9g; fat 35.4g; cholesterol 143mg; sodium 498.2mg. Full Nutrition
