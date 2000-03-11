Chicken Salad with Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato
This chicken salad has a creamy dressing and is best served over crisp lettuce leaves.
Delicious! I love chicken salads and anything with bacon is bound to be good so I had to give this a try. I used leftover rotisserie chicken and 1/2 cup of Hellman's light mayo with 1/4 cup of light sour cream for the dressing. I de-seeded my tomato so nothing would get "watery". I loved the crunch from the celery and instead of just placing this on a plate as a "salad", I decided to roll this up inside large tortillas with the romaine lettuce and avocado slices because afterall, some chicken salads deserve to be eaten with your hands rather than just a fork!
This was a decent chicken salad...very simple to make and you probably have everything you need. I only used half a cup of mayo and added a good deal of Lemon Pepper seasoning and garlic salt...it needs some spicing up. I've made it twice now and it's much better with diced chicken breast than with canned chicken...it's a better texture. I also added the avocado to the mixture rather than as a garnish. You really can add anything to this and it will turn out pretty good.
My family LOVED this salad. The mix of flavors was terrific. I served it over a bed of shredded lettuce and it made a beautiful and very simple dinner for a hot summer day. There was enough leftover for one lunch the next day and we fought over who would get it. I will make this again and again!
Awesome chicken salad! I have made it twice this week already!! Even my 3 year old loves it. I added some chopped apple in there to give it a little sweetness and it was fantastic! Thanks for the great recipe!
WOW!!!!! The dressing makes this sooooo good. Eventhough the most of the dressing being mayo, I thought "Eww, I don't know about this" but this was a very excellent choice and refreshing. The ingredients calls for celery but when following the directions it doesn't mention celery so I forgot to add it. I don't think I will either when making this again because it was good just like it was.
Great light but satisfying main dish salad. I didn't really play around with the ingredients other than adding some sour cream to the dressing. This is a beautiful, healthy and tasty salad, with all its confetti colors and fresh ingredients. Most notable was the avocado and bacon, which lent not only great flavor but creaminess and crunch. It's kind of a sedate salad, not boldly flavored, but I actually found that appealing after heavier meals. I'm not generally a "salad for supper" kind of person, but served with "Peppery Cheddar Muffins," this was quite nice!
This is great! I added some shredded cheddar cheese and served it in wrap sandwiches. My family loved it! My family loves chicken salad and liked the addition of the bacon. I'll be making this version quite often!!
this was so so good. I made tortillas and assembled everything as a wrap.....a great summer dinner item. Husband loves it. Thanks.
This a great receipe! I served this for lunch to a few friends, and they wanted the receipe. Wonderful taste, instead of pork bacon, I used turkey, and it turned out great. Great job!
This was really good on toasted bread with some lettuce. Yum Yum!!
This chicken salad was great! We even tried it on croissants as a sandwich!
This was really good! I used the chicken in a can and added a little garlic powder to the dressing. But other than that, I thought it was great as is. Thanks for a new twist on an old favorite!
Very good. I used campari tomatoes from Costco and low-fat mayonnaise. I did add fresh ground pepper. I had my sandwich on toasted low carb bread, the boys had theirs on toasted Orowheat potato bread. Next time, I'd add a little more green onion.
This is an excellent recipe. Everyone I have made it for loves the unique change to the regular chicken salad. I add one bunch of arugala or watercress chopped into the salad itslef instead of serving it over lettuce leaves. Makes great sandwiches too.
Great recipe! I made it for my boyfriend, and now he wants me to make it all the time so he can bring it for lunch! It's definintly a keeper!
this salad is delicious! i actually diced the avocado and mixed it in w/ the salad. left out the celery because i hate the crunch. added lots of pepper, a bit more lemon juice, and some garlic salt. served it as a sandwich with lettuce and sliced cucumber.
VERY GOOD..THO I DID ONLY ADD THE BACON AND THE ONION TO IT...MY HUSBAND DOES NOT LIKE TOMATOES AND IS ALLERGIC TO CELERY AND I DIDNT HAVE ANY LETTUCE.
This is a good base recipe to be adjusted depending on personal taste preferences. My suggestions: Unless you *love* celery, leave it out, definitely mix the chopped avocado in with the chicken, tomatoes and bacon. The dressing was a tad bland even after I added garlic powder and a splash of white balsamic vinegar. We ended up squeezing a little extra fresh lemon juice over the top of the salad (placed on a bed of mixed greens) and it did the trick. I would also use red onion instead of green onion. I sprinkled the top with a little crumbled blue cheese and slivered almonds, which I would repeat (perhaps walnuts instead).
This will be my new stand-by chicken salad recipe. Everyone loved this! I also made this using left over turkey from thanksgiving and it was just as fabulous. Thanks so much for sharing!
I made this for 8 women 25-70 yrs old and everyone left with the recipe. Very good. Thanks for sharing.
Absolutely delicious! The more you ate, the more you wanted. I mixed the avocado right in and it picked up the flavors from the dressing. Yummy!
definitely delicious! this is hte first time i've ever made chicken salad, and chose this one cuz (1) for oncce, i had almost all the ingredients (2)i love regular BLTs. i made some lil' changes: (1) i used canned chicken (2) miracle whip instead of mayo (3) used 'italian seasoning' instead of parsley (4) added extra celery (5) used turkey bacon instead of regular bacon. i had it with shreadded lettuce on a subroll. it was delicious. i will definitely be making this on a regular basis. this is SO much better than stupid tuna salad and smells a million times better. thanks so much for this GREAT recipe!
this was the best i have eatin in a long time.
Pretty good (if I do say so myself!)!!! My fiance and I are going to Harry Caray's for his bro's surprise 40th Bday party tonigt. Since we are on a tight budget (we are planning a wedding = $$$) and don't want to spend tons of money on food while there, I decided to make a quick meal at home before heading out. I didn't have much time to prepare anything but sandwiches, but was craving something other than just a plain jane one. This fit the bill perfectly! I ended up making four servings for the two of us (so that I'd have enough leftover for a couple of sandwiches this week). To speed prep even further, I purchased an 8 oz. bag of Tyson's diced rotisserie chx. & pre-cooked bacon. I found that an 8 oz. pkg. of chx. was all I needed (I didn't even open the 2nd one - apparentlly an 8 oz. bag is equivalent to appox. 2 c. worth...). My only other ch. were to add 1/2 t garlic powder & ~ a t of distilled white vinegar. Aft. tasting the salad as written, I felt it needed something, but couldn't determine what. I add. a bit more lemon juice, but wasn't impressed. It was not until I add. the vinegar that this went from meh to mmmm. :-) I think using Miracle-whip may even be a good sub. (and would give me the zing I'm looking for). Served on toasted white (split top) bread w/ lettuce as a garnish. You can't get any closer to a BLT than this! Salt & pepper kettle chips were a great side. Thx. for sharing, Britt. I'll definitely be add. this to my reg. rotation!
My parents-in-law went on and on about how great this was! Always nice to impress the p-i-l's. I made the recipe as suggested. I also used the Boiled Chicken recipe from this site for the cooked chicken. Oh, I completely forgot about the avocado. Maybe I'll add that next time. Can't imagine this getting any better. Thanks! I have a feeling this is going to be asked for in the future :D
Very easy, quick and above all very tasty. Great for an Aussie BBQ.
I really like this salad. It makes a wonderful low-carb lunch. I used uncured turkey bacon and canned chicken (a little salty, but so easy). I chopped up some avocado and just threw them in the salad. I also added some sunflower nuts. I will be making this again!
I was very impressed with this! I cooked my bacon in the microwave and used leftover grilled chicken. I didn't use the avacado (didnt have). Make sure to chill this to get the best flavors. I sprinkled with onion powder and paprika. I will make this again.
A really good salad! My family of ten all liked it and that's saying something! I added sliced almonds to the top for crunchiness. YUM!!
Wow, this is an amazing recipe! It tastes absolutely fantastic and I have already made it twice this week! It is terrific how it is, although I tend to use less mayo, and I have also played around with the ingredients depending on what I have had on hand. Instead of celery I used apples and it was fantastic. My wife and I have been using it as filling in wraps instead of on a salad, and it's so yummy! Add a bit of cheese and pop it in the oven on broil for 5 or so minutes- what a yummy lunch! I will keep this recipe as a standard in the kitchen for a long time!
My family loved this! Thanks!
This is awesome! Love it! I think I'm addicted to it! I eat leftovers for lunch for the week. I eat it with apple, too, for that extra fiber! Thank you!!
I used a rotisserie chicken from the store. This was just ok for us. I have another chic salad recipe we prefer much more. This was just not the kind of flavor we were looking for I guess.
This recipe has won me MANY praises by family and friends. I also like to add some red grapes - YUM! When pressed for time, I buy a rotisserie chicken from the local supermarket which results in really flavorful and tender chicken, perfect for this salad.
We really loved this. I made it with leftover Roasted Lemon Herb Chicken from this site, and otherwise followed the recipe adding lots of black pepper. I ate mine on lettuce with avocados as instructed, and my guys had theirs on potato rolls. Everyone happy, thanks for the recipe!
This was pretty good. I felt that it needed a little something though. The boyfriend hates chicken but he enjoyed this. Made the crusty french bread on this site into a big bun and put it on there. Not bad. Thankyou!
I added parmesan cheese and roasted red pepper dip - now THAT's what I'm talkin' about! :)
My husband & I both LOVE this recipe. I leave out the tomato and sautee the chicken with garlic powder,lemon pepper & onion powder. I serve rolled in tortillas.
Excellent! Excellent! This will be a regular moving forward. Thank you! I'm desperately looking for yummy salads to get off rice and bread at night. This was an answered prayer. I used cilantro and light mayo. I did not have celery. I also did not have Worcestershire sauce so I used Braggs Amino Acid (soy sauce). Yum!!!!!
Terrific salad! I followed a couple reviews and used some sour cream, rotisseries chicken and mixed the avocado in with the chicken, etc. It would be good as a wrap sandwich, too. My husband rated this as better than his favorite chicken salad from a favorite restaurant!
The first time I made this, the celery was a little overpowering. I cut the celery amount in half the second time, and it turned out great! Very nice as a lettuce wrap.
Fantastic recipe !!!! I added 1 chopped apple, 1/2 cup walnuts & shredded cheddar cheese. I mixed 1/4 cup mayo with 1/4 cup Miracle Whip, 1 tsp lemon juice & 1/8 tsp Worcester. I put it in a whole wheat wrap & topped it with shredded lettuce. My family LOVED it - including my fussy son who doesn't normally like mayo based salads/sandwiches.
Scaled this down to a simple sandwich for me and have to say that of all the times I've made these sandwiches, I never thought to add a dash of worcestershire. Between that and the chopped seeded tomato and center cut bacon, it was a delicious pita dinner. Thanks for the recipe!
I'm sorry, where does celery go? I just assumed step 3.
What a nice salad! We made it into wraps and topped with monteray jack cheese. Yum! I was lazy, so I used bacon bits instead of actual bacon. Added a nice saltiness. I also cut the mayo down to 1/2 cup. It was plenty.
This was so yummy! Left out the celery b/c I don't eat it, otherwise, used all of the listed ingredients and was quite pleased with the outcome! I will definitely be making this again.
Great recipe! Try using breaded chicken finger strips - this is very good. Omit the avacado and serve over lettuce leaves. Also, try a honey mustard dressing - super yummy.
I just put this together for dinner tonight. Wow! I made the dressing with light mayo and dried parsley. I used the packaged grilled chicken breast strips from Costco and increased the bacon to eight slices. I mixed the celery with the chicken, tomatoes, and bacon, then tossed in the dressing. When I licked the spoon...WOW!! I will serve it with shredded butter leaf lettuce tonight. I've been looking for a go-to chicken salad recipe and I think I found it! Easy to make with staple ingredients. Yummy!!
Anything with bacon is almost guaranteed 5stars =) This was great! I modified slightly because I wasn't intending to make this, but since I was multi-tasking and my chicken got a lil dry, I decided to make a chicken salad out of it... LOVE THIS! I didn't have celery, which would add a nice crunch... and I don't have avocado, but I can only imagine how the creaminess of the avocado would take it OVER the TOP! Can't wait to make again!
I made this and surprise my husband. I cut up the romain lettuce to make it easier to eat. The next day we put the salad in pita pockets! Delicious! However the next time I will cut down the mayo. A great dish to make for a ladies luncheon also.
YUM! I brought this for lunch when I visited a friend with a new baby. We devoured it!! The only changes I made were omitting the celery and green onion (don't like them), adding garlic powder, chopping the avocado and mixing it right in with the chicken, and serving it with the lettuce in wrapped sandwiches. Made a fruit salad to serve on the side. A delicious lunch!!! Thank you Britt!
Really good! My husband and son love this salad. I left out the avocado (son hates them) and used canned chicken that I had in the pantry, and it turned out just great! I definately recomend it!
I have made this salad twice now this summer. Both were hits. I have to admit, I hate it when writers say how wonderful a recipe was only to say they made all these changes but here I go. I love the addition of bacon to the salad but I really like to add fruit to give a sweetness and a variety of textures. I added sliced green olives, sliced red grapes, pineapple and walnuts. The lemon and Worcestershire sauce gives a nice zing. My Bunco and Beach friends were very complimentary. Thanks Brit!
This was ok. My husband LOVES chicken salad and he said "it was fine". I don't know if I'll make it again or not. Not that it was bad, but it just wasn't all that great either.
This was the BEST salad I've ever made. Absolutely delicious! The only changes I made were I left out the celery and used turkey bacon instead.
I love this recipe. Used rotisserie chicken breast, mixed the avocado in it added black pepper and a couple of dashes if liquid smoke. Delicious!
This is it, this is my new chicken salad recipe! I LOVED it. The only thing I did slightly different is seasoned and grilled my chicken.
This was pretty good, though maybe not quite as good as I expected. I left out the avocado since I don't care for it, and I prefer iceburg lettuce. Although I didn't end up liking it on the lettuce anyway and ate the rest without it. It seems like it ought to be easy, but I dislike chopping stuff, so bit of a hassle from my point of view.
Easy to make, but I did not think it had much taste. Would not make again.
Yummy! Its like a chicken club salad with avocado!
We always make wraps w/ this at our house and whenever my husband brings it to work, ppl think he bought the sandwich at a local gourmet deli! Great way to use our left-over chicken- I like to mash the avocado right into the salad so its not too over powering, but still gives that flavor to the dish. :-)
My entire family LOVED this. I used a lemon pepper, rotisserie chicken, and I mixed the avocado into the dressing. We ate it on homemade pita bread and my 2 and 4 year old devoured it! Thank you for a great recipe!
Excellent low-carb recipe! I followed the directions exactly with the exception of the parsley where we used dried parsley flakes instead of fresh parsley - just because it's what we had on-hand, still turned out fine. Great either on a salad or in a wrap.
Awesome recipe!! I added shrimp to this, along with the chicken & bacon and it was a hit!! I didn't even use the lettuce leafs, I just ate it as...with some bbq'd chicken & deviled eggs, it's perfect for a cookout!
The combination was really tasty. I was looking for a salad that combined both romaine and avocado. I left out the chicken because it was used as an appetizer salad. I would like to make it as a wrap as some others suggestd.
We eat this as a sandwich and it's delicious! Love it!
I used low fat Greek yogurt instead of mayonnaise and it tasted fresh and delicious. I will make this one again.
VERY GOOD! Made the recipe exactly as listed, however, in addition I topped with chopped wasabi/soy almonds from Blue Diamond. Excellent addition!
My whole family loved this which is amazing since I have a lot of picky eaters. The kids even asked for seconds.
Made this as a quick dinner during dress rehearsal week (in community theater.) LOVED it! Totally kid approved, they liked that it was like a "taco." I liked that it let me feel less guilty about the chips I was eating as there was no carbs from bread.
Used cooked chicken breast from a recipe earlier in the week. Perfect for lunch. Loved another reviewer's suggestion to de-seed the tomato to avoid being watery. Used Greek yogurt and light mayo.
I ommitted the bacon because it is just not healthy and necessary. Also I couldn't find any worchestershire sauce in the house so ommitted that. I added 1 finely chopped jalapeno because I like spicy foods and capsicum the spicy chemical helps burn calories. This was really delicious and filling. I served it for 4 guests and they all loved it.
this recipe was delicious! I am in phase 1 of the South Beach Diet and was able to use this recipe! (i scooped it on top of salad for an excellent lunch!) I don't care for celery, so i did dice up some dill pickle spears and replaced the celery with those. I used turkey bacon and light mayo and it was still excellent! i'm looking forward to trying it with the avocado (didn't have any on hand). thanks for sharing!
I made this using Bacon Bits instead of frying bacon. Left out the tomatoes but used sliced cherry tomatoes as garnishment on my plate of chicken salad atop a bed of lettuce. Looked and tasted awesome!
I have made this twice in two days. Both times I omitted avocado, but, that was for choice. The first time I made it, it was excellent! The second time I made it, I added chopped slivered almonds...oh, good heavens was it good! Forgot to add that I did use a Rotisserie Chicken for the chicken...more flavor!
I liked this one. Its light but fills you up if you're taking it to work for lunch.
Wonderful flavor
Very good! I tore the lettuse up and mixed it all together in order to coat all of the lettuce. We also used mayo that had olive oil in it. We may try it on regular salad next time! Over all, good recipe! Definitely worth trying!
Great lunch! Yummy and easy. I made this on Sunday for a week's worth of work lunches for myself. Portioned the chicken mixture into 5 containers, and then portioned the lettuce into 5 separate containers so it won't get soggy and nasty. I omitted the avocado due to personal preference. This dressing is very good - thanks!
This was pretty good. We ate ours in lettuce wraps. Would make again. I would add more bacon next time.
Great chicken salad! I followed the recipe exactly. This was wonderful as a wrap. Served it with cucumber salad and potato chips. Great light dinner on a hot summer night. I used grape tomatoes right out of the garden. Hubby and son fought over the leftovers for lunch tomorrow. Thanks for a new twist on chicken salad.
I really, really like this chicken salad. The bacon really adds a great flavor. And the avocado is a MUST! If you want to save a little $, poach one chicken breast and three skinless boneless chicken thighs. Once you chop them all up and mix them together in the salad, it tastes the same as it would if it were all breast (though maybe a little more fattening).
I enjoyed eating this, but I did not enjoy making it. I'm not a chef or even a great cook. I cook so we can eat. It took me two hours to make this. With all the chopping done the old fashioned way, it took a ton of effort. I'm exhausted! I agree that using one half cup of mayonnaise is sufficient. I'm not sure I'll make it again, which is a shame since this is a really good recipe. If i every get better at chopping, I'll certainly make it again.
Yummy chicken salad. I omitted the celery (don't like it) and the avocado (too high in calories), and used extra light mayo. Very tasty! Makes a simple lunch. Thanks.
Very good. Only changes I made were to add about tablespoon of sour cream & appx teaspoon of cider vinegar to sharpen it up a little
Loved this. I left out the celery and it was delicious.
Good not great!
Delicious and simple! It's like a BLT but without the bread and with chicken! Great with Thanksgiving/Christmas dinner as you can add in the turkey/chicken scraps from the giblets. The ingredients are very simple but they marry beautifully with each other. I always loved tomato with mayo as the acidity cuts through the fattiness.
I made this recipe today for lunch and it was pretty good.
Excellent. Put in a wrap. Even Jake liked this on a bun.
Extremely delicious!!!! I had on wheat crackers and sometimes lettuce!!! I don’t care if you use a quality canned chicken or fresh! Recommend to everyone to change up an all too boring dish !!
i added some chopped apple & nuts. it was great the original way also. cant wait to make it again.
i made this as written-- and it is super good-- but maybe a little runny?? i seeded the tomatoes and everything. But i definitely will make it again-- thank you
Next time I'll use less green onions. I added the avocado into the salad.
I love this however, I used a ranch dressing and added blue cheese crumbles. It does taste good as a salad or a wrap. Very versatile.
I really enjoyed this salad, especially with fresh garden tomatoes and the avocado in it! The Worcestershire sauce jazzes up the mayo dressing just a little bit. It was a light, refreshing lunch and uses ingredients that most people have on hand. Only thing I omitted was the celery.
Good Recipe! Like so many AllRecipe followers certain new recipes "speak" to me when read ..... as did this one. We made it exactly as written. It was flavorful, moist, and we enjoyed it, but it lacked any boldness. I think we will make it again and will consider either cayenne added to the mayo or a few chopped jalapenos.
This may be our new favorite summer salad. You don't just have to use romaine lettuce, this goes well with any type of salad green or great as a wrap.
I made this and I thought it was awesome. I used bone in skin on chicken thighs and It turned out great.
