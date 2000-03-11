Chicken Salad with Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato

Pretty good (if I do say so myself!)!!! My fiance and I are going to Harry Caray's for his bro's surprise 40th Bday party tonigt. Since we are on a tight budget (we are planning a wedding = $$$) and don't want to spend tons of money on food while there, I decided to make a quick meal at home before heading out. I didn't have much time to prepare anything but sandwiches, but was craving something other than just a plain jane one. This fit the bill perfectly! I ended up making four servings for the two of us (so that I'd have enough leftover for a couple of sandwiches this week). To speed prep even further, I purchased an 8 oz. bag of Tyson's diced rotisserie chx. & pre-cooked bacon. I found that an 8 oz. pkg. of chx. was all I needed (I didn't even open the 2nd one - apparentlly an 8 oz. bag is equivalent to appox. 2 c. worth...). My only other ch. were to add 1/2 t garlic powder & ~ a t of distilled white vinegar. Aft. tasting the salad as written, I felt it needed something, but couldn't determine what. I add. a bit more lemon juice, but wasn't impressed. It was not until I add. the vinegar that this went from meh to mmmm. :-) I think using Miracle-whip may even be a good sub. (and would give me the zing I'm looking for). Served on toasted white (split top) bread w/ lettuce as a garnish. You can't get any closer to a BLT than this! Salt & pepper kettle chips were a great side. Thx. for sharing, Britt. I'll definitely be add. this to my reg. rotation!