Chicken Salad with Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato

4.6
307 Ratings
  • 5 208
  • 4 81
  • 3 17
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This chicken salad has a creamy dressing and is best served over crisp lettuce leaves.

Recipe by Jackie

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
20 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Drain bacon slices on paper towels; crumble.

    Advertisement

  • Stir chicken, bacon, tomato, and celery together in a bowl.

  • Whisk mayonnaise, parsley, green onions, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, salt, and black pepper together in a bowl until dressing is smooth. Pour dressing over chicken mixture; toss to coat. Refrigerate until chilled, at least 30 minutes.

  • Stir chicken mixture and serve over romaine lettuce leaves; garnish with avocado slices.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
456 calories; protein 23.9g; carbohydrates 7.5g; fat 37.3g; cholesterol 71.4mg; sodium 395mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022