Slow Cooker Cranberry Pork

This was a strange dish. I didn't love it, but I didn't hate it. When I came hom from work the house smelled delightful. Then I opened the lid to the crock pot and took a closer smell - which was slighly off putting. I tasted the dish and it was okay, but had a strange aftertaste. I'd already salt and peppered everything, but I added more salt. I tasted again and it still didn't really do it for me. I added about a half cup of sweet red wine and it made it a little better. I thickened the sauce and served it with rice. While eating it - I found myself enjoying it. The pork was DELICIOUS. The sauce still had a little aftertaste. I used whole-berry cranberry sauce and think I'd use the other type if I made it again. The skin of the cranberries didn't fare so well in the slow cooker. I had several leathery little cranberry jackets in the sauce. I think next time I might omit the French Dressing and try it with Chili Sauce instead. Like I said... it was a strange dish, but I loved how easy it was and the taste of the pork was fantastic. I'd make it again and just dump the sauce and slice the pork.