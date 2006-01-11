Slow Cooker Cranberry Pork
Sweet, tangy and easy. The sauce is also good with chicken instead of pork. Try serving with rice and onion rings.
Like many other reviewers the sparse number of ingrediants combined with the thought of cranberry sauce & French dressing made us skeptical but in the end it was good & we plan to make it again. I did use fresh crushed garlic & rubbed it on all sides of our 3.5lb pork tenderloin followed by a light application of salt & pepper before placing it in our crock pot. My advice on the "sauce" is to mix the dressing & cranberries BEFORE adding the onion to the mix as the onions make it difficult to thoroughly mix otherwise. Our tenderloin took only 6 hrs on low but was moist and tasty & perfect for a day when you need something easy that you can start & let cook without any tending to. My wife did use "Wondra" to thicken the sauce.Read More
When my husband raves, I know I've made something incredible. He couldn't stop talking about it. I made it for him and a friend who comes from a family of chefs, and she also loved the flavor and tenderness. My personal notes: -I added 1 tablespoon corn starch to the sauce before putting it in the crock pot. The sauce came out nice and thick, and I poured the excess over the pork before slicing. It was excellent. -Per everyone's suggestions, I seasoned the pork heavily with salt, pepper, and garlic. No complaints here. -I also used a rolled pork tenderloin, which came out great. -If you're looking for a good side dish, mashed sweet potatoes and green beans worked great. Keep it simple. -The only problem was that there really wasn't enough food for four people. Next time I'll double the recipe.
I made this for dinner tonight!! It made the house smell wonderful!! I used a bone-in pork loin and I seasoned it with salt/pepper and then seared it in a hot pan with olive oil. Then put it in the pot with all the ingredients exactly as listed. It was wonderful!! I cooked it on high for about 3 1/2 hours and the meat was falling off the bone!! There was lots of sauce, so I made a roux with 3T. butter and 3T. flour and then added all the sauce and it thickened it up. I sliced the meat and put it on a serving platter with the sauce/gravy poured over the top!!! It was so good!! My hubby had seconds and thirds and my 2 year old asked for MORE!!!! I served it with mashed sweet potatoes and green beans per another reviewers suggestion!! What a pretty dinner!! You could definitely serve it to company. The only thing that troubled me is that the meat is to tender that it's really hard to cut nice even slices, it pretty much shreds when you go to slice it. Oh well, it's still awesome!! Thanks for the recipe!!!!
I made this last night and I am glad I read the reviews. First, I only had a 3 1/2 pound bone-in pork roast, but it worked really well. I seasoned it first with garlic salt and lemon pepper. I used the whole-cranberry sauce and not the jelly type. After eight hours, I took it out and took all the meat off amd placed it in a casserole dish and after thickening the sauce, poured it over it, covered it and placed it in the refrigerator. Tonight, I heated it up and served it with homemade mashed potatos, fresh asaragus and it was fabulous. We had unexpected guests and they had seconds and thirds. This receipe is a keeper. I think the secret is to let the pork soak up the "gravy" for a day. It really had a wonderful flavor.
I have to be honest. This recipe scared me! The few ingredients that you use just didn't seem to go together. I made it based on the reviews of other members and wow was I surprised! Absolutely delicious! I used a pork loin instead of tenderloin and cooked it on high for 3 1/2 hours and you could cut it with your fork it was so tender! Great and unbelievably easy recipe! Thank you!
This is a wonderful meal! I took advice from other reviewers, and salt & peppered the meat, used whole cranberry sauce, cooked on high for 4 hours -- and it was great. The flavor is wonderful and you can't taste the French dressing. I actually used Ken's brand French which is a darker red color and had honey in it. I highly recommend this recipe for the ease of putting it together and its fantastic flavor.
Easy and delicious! My husband said he could eat the whole thing - he went back for seconds, then thirds! I used a bone-in pork loin/roast and was sure to season it well and use whole cranberry sauce as others advised. I then cooked it on high for one hour then turned it down to low for six hours. We ate it straight away! It was falling off the bone and so tender we didn't need a knife. Thank you for a excellent recipe and thanks to all of you who take the time to add suggestions! Don't you just love this site!?!?!?!
This one's a keeper! Only changes I made were to season the roast with salt/pepper & a mix of seasonings I use on nearly every type of meat I cook. I didn't have French dressing so used Western- which is much sweeter. I added some minced garlic & used whole cranberry sauce. Hubby LOVED it as is, although next time, I plan to use the actual French dressing in the hopes that it will tame down the sweet-factor & some red pepper flakes to kick it up a notch! We've already planned to use this for our pulled pork recipe (using the jellied cranberry sauce). I see us making this often!
I made this recipe with a pork roast.First I put I rubbed salt,pepper and garlic into the meat.You must do this to season the meat.Then I mixed the cranberry sauce and french dressing and chopped onion and poured on top of the meat,covered with foil and baked on 350 for 1 1/2 hours then a 1/2 hour more UNcovered.Let rest for twenty minutes or so ,sauce will thicken.Absolutely DELICIOUS!!
The sauce turned the roast a reddish color on the outside, but it was worth it, the whole roast tasted lightly like cranberries. I browned the roast first and cooked on low for 10 hours.
This is the first five stars I've given any recipe. This was so simple and so wonderful. I loved the flavor. I told my daughter about it and I'm bringing her left overs today so she can try it. I gotta tell you, and I'm chuckling as I write this, I drank the rest of the gravy because I couldn't throw it away. It was that good. I loved this. Thank you. Burp.
I've seen this recipe before, except it called for a packet of Lipton Onion Soup mix, instead of onions, this might make up for missing seasonings as per other reviews. Also, i use the whole berry cranberry sauce.
Good staple recipe for an easy, hearty, crowd-pleasing entree. Will make again, but learned this: In my crockpot, the cooking time is more like 2.5 hours on high (it was overdone at 3 hours). Keep an eye on it and check the internal temp with a meat thermometer until you know how your crockpot will handle this recipe. Other tips: I like this recipe with way more onions and with apple slices. I made a "bed" of them on the bottom of the crockpot, and that worked out great; they added to the sauce and, I think, helped keep the meat moist by keeping it off the direct heat at the bottom of the pot.
OMG!! This was fantastic! My two year old had 3rds!! Followed the recipe... didn't make any changes. I actually preped it weeks in advance and froze it in a ziploc bag. When I was ready to use, I just thawed and dumped the bag into my slow cooker... no muss, no fuss! Will definitely be making this a staple at our house!
This turned out really good. I salted and peppered pork loin before cooking. I also used Catalina dressing (I like Catalina better than plain French because Catalina is tangy). I also added several good "shakes" of crushed red pepper to the cranberries and dressing. I did add the onions, but I think next time I will try it without them. I cooked on high for 4 hours and it was perfect (did fall apart like pulled pork, not able to slice it). Once it was done cooking, I took the gravy (which was very thin) and put in a pan with some corn starch and cooked until thick. By adding the crushed red pepper, I had a tangy, sweet, spicy gravy. Served with sweet potatoes, green beans and rolls. BOY WAS IT GOOD!!
My family LOVES this dish! I do make a few changes - I use pork tenderloin to keep it healthier but I also double the sauce using 1 can of whole berry cranberry sauce and 1 can of Jellied - keeps it thick - and 2/3 cup light french dressing - My dinner guests still request it frequently!!!!
The tenderest pork I have ever made. I think that the cranberry/french dressing sauce should be doubled, but cut back to half an onion. My meat let out so much juice that it completely diluted the cranberry taste. It was still good tho..we ate it all :)
I've made this many times. My husband always raves about it and guests always ask for the recipe. The only changes I've made is that I sprinkle a little salt and fresh ground black pepper on all sides of roast before putting in crockpot. I also chop the onions instead of slicing. While roast is resting, I thicken the sauce with a little cornstarch. I usually serve this with mashed sweet potatoes and green beans or broccoli. YUMM.
I hate pork and this was AMAZING. I doubled the sauce recipe. I also used a pork tenderloin. I left in the slow cooker for a whilllllleee. About 8 hours but i went from low temp in the morning to high temp in the afternoon. The meat literally separated with a fork. AND I mean I REALLY hate pork (made it as an addition to the turkwy for thanksgiving)
I was very hesitant to try this with such mixed reviews, but am SO glad I did. It was the best pork loin I have ever made, and so simple! I made no changes except to rub the pork loin in Goya Adobo before covering with the sauce. Cooked on low for 8 hours, and the pork just shredded it was so tender. Not sure if maybe the 4 hour high cook time would give some reviewers the "sliced loin" they seem to be looking for, but I only care about taste, so it made no difference to me. Will absolutely become a staple dinner in our house.
I didn't have a pork roast so I used 3 pork chops instead. I added 1 thinly sliced celery rib and about 1/2 t of chili powder plus the recommended garlic, salt, and pepper. The sauce was very good. It resembles the polynesian sauce you get at Chick-Fil-A. I served it with potatoes and cabbage, but with so much delicious sauce, I think it would have been much better with rice.
ok, not great
Unbelievably simple and delicious. I used a pork butt cut into 1 in chunks, seasoned well with salt and pepper, added dried cranberries I found in the pantry and cooked on high for about 6 hrs. Used a flour slurry to thicken and served on top of mashed potatoes with green beans, bacon and roasted pine nuts as a side. Definite keeper.
Oh my gosh, where do I start?!? YUM!!! And hubby says MMMmmm!!! I used boneless pork chops instead of tenderloin, and I doubled the cranberry sauce and french dressing. I also forgot the onion. Cooked on high for an hour, then 7 hours on low. I didn't worry about mixing the sauce and dressing in a bowl first...just put one can of sauce in the crock pot, then 1/3 cup dressing, then chops, then other can and the other 1/3 cup dressing. Gave it a quick swirl, and let it finish mixing by cooking. It was soooooooooo delicious!!! Fall apart tender, and what a wonderful taste! A definite keeper! Thanks for sharing!
I am amazed that this recipe only has a 4 star average. I have gotten some really good recipes from this site, but this one is one of the best yet. I did take the advice of others and seared the meat first, salt and peppered it, and added 1 tbs cornstarch to make the sauce thicker. My family LOVED this roast. It was fork tender had wonderful flavor, and was so EASY. I have decided to make this for our Christmas dinner. Thanks Dawn for such a delicious recipe.
I really enjoyed this recipe. The beauty of this site, is to take a recipe and make it your own way. I put cracked pepper all over my roast before I put it in to add a little heat. I used Catalina dressing also as a previous reviewer suggested to make more tangy. I also shook some lipton onion soup mix into the liquid. There are several ways to avoid a dry roast. First of all, smear the cranberry/dressing mixture all over the roast before you start cooking. Halfway through the cooking process, flip the roast and spoon more mixture over it. I left the string on my roast and it stayed in tact. You also have to keep an eye on the internal temperature. My roast was completely done in 6 hours after cooking it on low.
This was amazing! I mixed up the sauce as directed, added a squirt of honey, pepper, italian seasoning and about a tbs of minced garlic and poured over the pork. -Gotta love recipes as easy as that! The sauce is great over roasted potatoes.
This sounded so strange to me, but I went ahead and tried it, and I'm so glad I did! My family loves it. I use a sweet onion (like a walla-walla) instead of a regular onion, as I find it's a little sweeter, and a little less overpowering that way. I also like to use whole cranberry sauce. The whole cranberries floating in the sauce are a nice touch. Also, I prefer cooking it for four hours on high instead of for 8 hours on low. It is still moist, but the roast stays firmer, allowing you to slice it. When you cook the pork for 8 hours, it tends to shred, and you lose that roast consistency. This recipe yields a lot of sauce - great for pouring over the meat, and also over mashed potatoes or rice! It heats up well the next day.
This was really good and very tender, the meat just fell apart. I seasoned the pork with salt, pepper and garlic powder before putting into the slow cooker. I used 2 cans (14oz each) of cranberry and about 1 and a half onions. Mine was finished in 6 1/2 hours on low and I served over brown rice. I thought the flavor was wonderful, but I could also see how some people may think it's too bland. Don't get me wrong, there is a lot of flavor but some people may want to add a touch of cayenne or more pepper to give it that little extra zing.
I must say that I was very skeptical of this recipe. I love all of the ingredients separately but would they be good together? Absolutely delectable!! I made this recipe yesterday and had the most amazing dinner last night, lunch today and I'll have it again for lunch tomorrow. Amazing!!! The reviews gave me the courage to try it so that's why I'm posting my first review ever on this site. I did put salt, pepper and minced garlic on the roast before coating it with the onion/cranberry sauce (I only had the jellied kind)/french dressing mixture. My husband decided to add a half of a package of dried cranberries flavored with cherry juice that we had been munching on for a few days. We might thicken the sauce with cornstarch next time but that's just a personal preference of mine. I highly recommend this recipe and thank Ms. Miner so much for posting it. Thanks to all of the other reviewers too! Try this recipe!!!
This was really good. Sounds like a weird combo but I was game, and discovered it tasted great! Thanks for sharing!
Pretty good!
This recipes was extremely easy and was perfect as is. It's irritating when people add everything the changed to their reviews. Then it's not this recipe... One note of clarification, I did use the cranberry sauce with whole cranberries in it. That's what is shown in the photo, too. It adds character and texture to the dish, rather than plain cranberry sauce.
Awesome! I did make some changes. Rubbed the pork with onion powder, garlic powder, salt & pepper. I added one envelope of dry onion soup mix to the bottom of the slow cooker. Added 3 tablespoons of corn starch to the dressing and cranberry sauce (to thicken), poured it over the pork and cooked on low for 8 hours. Yum, yum, yum!!! My husband and children ages 7, 6, and 4 loved it too. Thanks so much for the great idea.
This was good but, it is lacking in flavor for us.
Very easy and flavorful. My husband and kids loved this recipe. Will definately make again.
It's true, "Less is more." A few simple ingredients resulted in BIG flavor. I've made it twice to rave reviews. I gave the recipe to a friend and she was sure I had to be ommiting some ingredients. It's a keeper for sure.
Excellent recipe even though the combination of ingredients seems odd. If you don't want to use the sweet "french or catalina" dressings there is an alternative. Another site has the recipe for the clone of Outbacks tangy tomato dressing. You can control the sugar that way or use a sugar substitute like Splenda. And of course you can always buy whole cranberries and make cranberry sauce with Splenda. Lots of options for folks who watch their sugar intake.
Very good
The pork came out so tender and moist. I put it in still frozen and cooked it on low for 8 hours. I served it with wild rice and broccoli and all the flavors worked wonderfully together. This is a recipe I will use again. So simple, yet, so delicious.
amazing. i read loads of reviews before i made this, and was a bit skeptical. but once it hit my lips...so good. i did make a few changes that were suggested by other readers: no onion, added 2 tbls cornstarch, salted/peppered and seared the loin prior to putting it the pot. my boyfriend said this was the best thing i have made for him recently, which says a lot. cooked for 4 hours on high, till 160, and it was perfect. moist, fell apart with the fork. just great. highly recommended. this one gets saved in the "make again" file!!
this was so good! I browned the tenderloin on both sides in olive oil and salt and pepper. After reading the other reviews I added more French dressing and 2 cans of cranberry (I had a 4 lb tenderloin)so it wouldn't be dry. It has so much flavor...it sounds weird I know, (the combination) but it is a keeper!
This was excellent. Used Western dressing instead of French (not sure if Western is only sold in the Midwest), but it was soooo good! Easy & delish!!
I must preface by saying that...call me crazy...but I don't think it's fair to rate a recipe if you make all kind of changes. That said...this was a good solid base recipe. Made it just as stated except for adding salt and pepper, which is usually just a given. Very delicate flavor and the cooking aroma was fantastic. Will keep and add my own touches next time to hopefully get a 5 star result!!!
We all really liked this and it was a nice change from the traditional pork roast. The pork was so tender and it made a great sauce. I served it with Au Gratin Potatoes but next time I will serve it with noodles and pour the sauce over it.
I Am in Michigan, this is a great winter dish with a fantastic flavor...and could not be easier!!!
I used a pork shoulder roast and added a cup of pineapple I had left over. Cooked on high for 3 hours and low for 3 hours til it was falling apart. Left it shredded in the sauce in the fridge overnight and Voila! The best pulled pork for sandwiches! Great recipe.
One of the best things I've made with the slow cooker. I agree with some of the posters; season the meat before adding the sauce. Also, sauce was a lot more than needed for the amount of meat. I recommend upping the meat to about 5 lbs. I'll definitely make this again. The whole family loved it!!
Delicious! I used a pork tenderloin, and followed the directions exactly as written. I will definitely be making this again!
This dish was delicous!!! I rubed the roast with minced garlic, salt and pepper, and added 1 extra can of cranberry sauce for extra gravy. Yum!!! I served this dish with green beens and stuffing. Great combination!!
This was a good pork roast. The first time I cooked it, I served to company and got rave reviews! I only gave 4 stars because I was not that fussy about it myself...just good, not fabulous!
This was so easy and tasty. pork NEEDS salt and pepper before cooking.
Yum!!! I think this was the first thing I have made that everyone in the family gave the thumbs up to. I totally omitted the salad dressing. Could not be simpler. Big chunks of onion on the bottom, pork roast, dump a can of whole cranberry sauce on top, splash of OJ, salt and pepper, 4 hours on low and viola!
Extremely wary but reviews convinced me to try this and WOW what a pleasant surprise. Have already passed this on to a friend (via phone) who is making it for tonight. Will try with chicken next week. We enjoyed it and is on my TOP list for meals.
20 Stars!! so so good and so simple. Guest will be impressed. kids loved it too.
This was a strange dish. I didn't love it, but I didn't hate it. When I came hom from work the house smelled delightful. Then I opened the lid to the crock pot and took a closer smell - which was slighly off putting. I tasted the dish and it was okay, but had a strange aftertaste. I'd already salt and peppered everything, but I added more salt. I tasted again and it still didn't really do it for me. I added about a half cup of sweet red wine and it made it a little better. I thickened the sauce and served it with rice. While eating it - I found myself enjoying it. The pork was DELICIOUS. The sauce still had a little aftertaste. I used whole-berry cranberry sauce and think I'd use the other type if I made it again. The skin of the cranberries didn't fare so well in the slow cooker. I had several leathery little cranberry jackets in the sauce. I think next time I might omit the French Dressing and try it with Chili Sauce instead. Like I said... it was a strange dish, but I loved how easy it was and the taste of the pork was fantastic. I'd make it again and just dump the sauce and slice the pork.
Excellent recipe. We don't go for too much sugar in cooking, so instead of cranberry sauce I used whole cranberries, with a commercial sweet onion/fig grilling sauce, and just put in the sliced onion as the recipe called for. The grilling sauce gave the dish just the right sweetness for us, and the whole cranberries were nice and tart, and added a festive appearance.
I have been making this for years and espeically enjoy doing so around the holidays when I have an excuse to use HOMEMADE cranberry sauce (mmm...). Although not what I'd condider "guest worthy" (I would reserve this for a family meal), this is quick and satisfying nonetheless. Just pair wtih a green veggie / starch and you're all set! I too sometimes serve this with onion rings for a fun change of pace. Since I do not care for canned whole berry cranberry sauce, I use the jellied variety when I have no homemade sauce available. I usually add a couple generous handfuls of dried cranberries (i.e. Craisins) to add texture, but this is perfectly fine without them. Sometimes I'll sub Catalina or Western dressing if I don't have any French in the fridge. Play around with this. The beauty of Dawn's recipe is that it is VERY forgiving - for example, add a packet of onion soup mix to make a savory gravy (just be sure to omit the sliced onion in its place). All in all, this is decent and worth trying, if at least just once (but I bet you'll make it more often than that!). Thanks for sharing, Ms. Miner! :-)
This was wonderful! Super easy, too. I used boneless pork loin chops, as it is what was to hand. Don't be put off by the cranberry jelly- it makes a lovely gravy! It was hard to resist the urge to add water at the outset, but I'm glad I did. I did thicken the liquid with a touch of instant flour, but won't do that next time round- I think I prefer a thinner boullion type gravy. We had this with egg noodles, but it would be divine with garlic mashed potatoes. This has been added to my recipe queue for fall and winter meals. Great nosh!
I just made this recipe but used onion soup mix instead of sliced onions along with whole cranberry sauce. It was fabulous. Sliced it up the next day and made sandwiches topped with some of the cranberries from the sauce.
DELICIOUS!!! Even my picky kids LOVED it! My 11 year old daughter went back after dinner, had some leftovers, and told me it's the best roast I ever made. Since I didn't have french dressing, I used a bottle of barbecue sauce. I also seasoned with salt, pepper, garlic powder and onion powder. I'll definitely make this one again.
I made a few changes with this; used 3 2"-thick boneless pork chops which I dredged in flour mixed with Chicago Steak Seasoning (from Penzey's Catalog - this seasoning is awesome.) Catalina dressing and added extra dried cranberries and also maybe a 1/4 cup extra of the salad dressing. My husband thought it was a "keeper". Oh, and I added frozen broccoli as well. And I did it on the stove rather than the slow-cooker. Thanks for sharing this great recipe.
No one really liked it
I made this last week and my family loved it! The pork was so tender that I just 'melted in your mouth'. My mommma, who was a fantastic cook, gives this meal a "10"!
I've made this with pork and chicken. They both turned out excellent, but my family likes it with chicken best. I used whole cranberry sauce and opted to thicken the sauce with cornstarch. I served the meal over rice. Really yummy.
The simplicity of this is wonderful! I had a 3 lb. roast and cooked on low for 8 hours - came out dry. Should've read the reviews first! Definitely, need to salt & pepper first. Will try again with less cook time.
Really good. We were surprised how good it was, however, I am not sure it's a 5 star recipe. We may make it again, just not all the time!
I made it exactly as stated because I wanted my review to be fair. It was really good, but a little too "onion-ey". Will do half an onion next time. Also, think the cranberry part should be doubled, and perhaps add some apple. A good starting point though. Was definitely tender, and I did brown it first as some other reviewers stated. I definitely would not have been able to guess what went into it when it was done - it was a strong, onion-ey sauce/gravy, but it did not taste cranberry-ey or at all like French Dressing. I will make this again, but with less onion, some apple added (and maybe fresh cranberries) and at least double the canned cranberry sauce.
Love this recipe! Cooked pork loin on high for 3 3/4 hours and it was very tender and juicy when finished. The sauce tastes like a bbq sauce. WONDERFUL EASY RECIPE!!!
Served it to friends and they loved it. I, along with other reviewers, seasoned roast with olive oil, crushed garlic, salt and pepper overnight in a ziploc bag. I wouldn't hesitate to make it again. Sliced beautifully!
I made this with a bone-in pork loin. Per everyone's suggestions, I used whole-cranberry sauce rather than jellied and added garlic, salt and pepper. I cooked it on high for five hours, and actually, it may have cooked too quickly. But it was still moist and very good. Perhaps the saucy flavor didn't stick as much with the pork as I was expecting, but I boiled the sauce down and added corn starch to make a thicker gravy, which was good. I have little tolerance for overly sweet dishes, and it was not overwhelming sweet for me at all.
Yummy, yummy, yummy. The whole family loved it, from my 9 mo old baby to my husband and I. The kids all had 2nds and 3rds. I have a pork allergy so I made it with a cornish hen. I also didn't have any French dressing so I used a Newman's Greek dressing that I had on hand and just used some onion flakes because I was feeling lazy and didn't want to chop up the onion. I also used Trader Joe's organic orange cranberry sauce instead of the regular.
My husband will eat just about anything and he couldn't eat it. I'm not sure if it was the brand french that makes a difference, but this was not one will be be trying again.
The kids were not fans but the hubby loved it! I think it should definitely have more of the cranberry sauce- its the best part!
Fantastic! Huge hit in my family
Not impressed, taste was bland. Gave 3 stars because the pork didn't dry out.
It was just okay. Probably wont make it again, but I'm not a big pork fan so it's probably that and not the recipe.
I would give this recipe a 3 because it lacked flavor, and had I not added a tbsp. of cornstarch to the cranberry mixture it would have been runny. I seasoned the pork heavily with salt, pepper, and garlic. Halfway through cooking, I tasted the sauce and it definitely needed more seasoning. I had to add about 3-4 generous sprinkles of salt, pepper, and garlic to the sauce in order to get it to taste okay. I opted to cook my roast on high, and it took a little under four hours to cook. I used my thermometer, took it out right at 160, and then let it sit for about 20 minutes or so. The pork was tender, but not very moist. Maybe had I cooked it on low, for a longer period of time, it may have turned out juicy. This is something I probably wouldn't make again. Served it with garlic green beans and mashed potatoes.
It wasn't bad, but I don't think I'll never make it again. It's going to be hard enough to get through all the leftovers. The sauce flavor is just too weird for me. I adore cranberry sauce, but not in this.
This was not as good as I thought it was going to be. It did smell wonderful cooking, but to be honest we have had better pork loin roast without the cranberries etc. I just wanted to try something different.
Very good recipe overall; however I did make a few changes that I think improved the recipe for my taste (my family loved the changes as well). I used Russian dressing instead of French dressing and full 8 oz bottle. Be sure to use canned jelled "whole" cranberries. I also sauted the onion in canola oil with 1 tsp of sugar and added to the mix once it was tender. I've made this with both pork loin roast and thick sliced pork loin chops. The chops work well provided you brown them on the stovetop first (typically two minutes per side). I usually brown them with the onion mix. Do not overcook! This browning simply helps hold the sliced loin together during slow cooking. I think these changes improved an already very good recipe.
Definitely a keeper recipe! I didn't have French dressing but substituted Catalina. I did add salt, pepper and garlic.
My husband said this recipe is a keeper and I agree! I took the suggestions of some other reviewers and seasoned the pork with kosher salt, freshly cracked pepper and garlic powder and then pan seared it (in some olive oil) before putting it in the crock pot. I will definitely make this again!
The only reason as to why I am giving this recipe 2 stars, is because it was easy to put together. And although my husband enjoyed it, I on the other hand didn't like it at all. I followed some of the other reviews by adding Garlic, Salt & Pepper, but I still wasn't impressed. I still found it was very bland, and the pork had no colour and I don't think that I will be making this again.
I've made this several times. I take about 1/2 a cup of the liquid out shortly before its done and mix in 2 tablespoons of corn starch. It makes a really good thick sauce for with the pork.
yum, yum, YUM! I didn't have any french dressing on hand so I used another suggestion and made the Outback Tangy Tomatoe dressing (without the sugar), used a can of jellied cranberry sauce, and added about a 1/2 C of dried cranberries. WOW. surprisingly really good stuff.
Great recipe. The whole family loved it including my husband who doesn't like pork. I made a few changes. Followed suggestions and rubbed roast with sea salt, ground pepper, and minced garlic. We love garlic so I added quite a bit.(3-4 tsp ?) Also had ken's french dressing with bacon on hand which has a bit of a smoky flavor but it blended well with the cranberry sauce. Will definitely make again.
My family is not fond of french dressing so I substituted catalina and it was great!
This is really quite good! It does, however, need a friendly dose of salt and pepper! I thickened the sauce and poured it back over the chops (forgot to take the roast out of the freezer). The chops were tender and moist. I made this again with a loin roast and it is better with the roast as per recipe. Don't forget the salt and pepper.
I used cranberry sauce without berries. Still tasted wonderful but I will be sure to use the whole berry sauce next time. I , like other, rubbed in minced garlic, salt and pepper prior to adding the sauce. Also the cook time can be reduced. I had my slow cooker set for 8 hours. I check on it after about 5 and it was perfect.
Great for a fall weeknight family meal. The meat, for the most part, was tender and flavorful. It had the look and texture of pulled pork. I used whole cranberry sauce and creamy french dressing, and I rubbed 2 minced garlic cloves onto the meat before putting it into the slow cooker.
I made this with no changes this was not what I expected at all. It even smelled funny. Family said never again please!
I have made a similar recipe but substituted the dressing with about 1/2 bottle of chili sauce. I'd love to take credit for it but a co-worker brought it to a potluck and I make it at least once a month now. It eventually just starts to fall apart and it freezes great. Makes ALOT of food.
Always receive enthusiastic compliments on this recipe! Fantastic for potlucks/gatherings. Have had parents ask for the recipe because their kids LOVE it!
Pretty good! It was a bit dry, so I may have kept it in the crock pot for too long (I'm not too adept as using a crock pot). Served with baked potatoes and green beans.
We found this very bland, even with the addition of pepper and garlic. It's not a bad taste, just bland.
Tasty, but mine was dry. Maybe searing it first would help.
I made this recipe with six pork chops and served it with spaetzle and braised red cabbage. I thought it was fantastic despite the somewhat watery sauce--the meat was tender and tasty.
Awesome! My family loved this recipe - and it was greatly enhanced by the side dishes recommended over and over in the reviews - mashed sweet potatoes and green beans. This is a recipe that will satisfy the WHOLE family - even my children had seconds.
