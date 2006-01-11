Slow Cooker Cranberry Pork

Sweet, tangy and easy. The sauce is also good with chicken instead of pork. Try serving with rice and onion rings.

Recipe by DAWN MINER

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the cranberry sauce, salad dressing, and onion. Place pork in a slow cooker, and cover with the sauce mixture.

  • Cover, and cook on High for 4 hours, or on Low for 8 hours. Pork is done when the internal temperature has reached 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
375 calories; protein 26.8g; carbohydrates 32.9g; fat 15.1g; cholesterol 79.6mg; sodium 184.1mg. Full Nutrition
