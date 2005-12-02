Totally Rye Bread

The ratios are off. I baked professionally for 7 years and the amount of yeast used for this type of flour is WAY off. I made the recipe as described because of the mixed reviews and the loaves barely rose. Also I couldn't tell if the milk is intended to be scorched (some call for that) or just brought up to temp/ increase the sugars for the yeast. Either way the milk and yeast did not rise ( the yeast is good - i just made rolls yesterday.) Also - 1 Tablespoon of salt!!! I used 2/3 of a T and the dough is very salty. I ended up using 4 cups plus a little for the board, should have at least doubled the yeast, and next time will proof the yeast before adding to the milk and use only one teaspoon of salt. The loaves are baking now. I'll edit and update if they are inedible .