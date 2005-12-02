Totally Rye Bread
This flavorful rye bread is heavier than most rye breads because it has no wheat flour. It also takes some time but its worth the wait!
I tried this recipe for the blood group diet, which calls for no wheat or milk (type A). I substituted soy milk for the milk, and it turned out great. It's much easier than the recipes that call for making starter, and letting it sit around for a few days. Bravo to Andi Flanagan.
Please excuse my ignorance, but I can see no way that 2 cups of milk are going to allow anything to be done with 7 cups of rye flour. Adding water did not help. There seems to be something fundamentally wrong with this recipe, and it may need to be corrected and resubmitted. A pity, because I'm still looking for a rye bread that doesn't use wheat flour.
The best whole rye flour bread that I have ever made. It stays moist and fresh for days.
Doesn't require the full amount of flour listed in the ingredient list, if you follow the directions just right where it says "may not need the rest of the flour" it comes out great.
This is an easy great recipe for only rye flour. So many people are alergic to wheat these days. The comment about two much flour, I used about 6 cups, if you wanted to use all flour of course you would add more moisture. That's not rocket science to work that out. Flours differ so much. Great recipe.
I tried this recipe because I need to find a fructose-free/fructan-free bread for my son's health condition, so it cannot contain wheat. At first, I assumed the failure each time was due to me altering the recipe to try fructose-free sweeteners. After testing my yeast (it was fine), and after four failed batches, I tried the recipe exactly as written. Same failure. I used just 6 cups of flour, but it just can't rise. It makes a crumbly-textured product that tastes okay, but isn't anything like "bread". Ugh. I wasted so much time. If reducing the flour by 1-1/2 cups still can't make a dough that the yeast can budge, then there's something wrong with this recipe.
This came out fine.. a little dense but great flavor. I was hesistant because of the reviews but tried it anyway. Did not use all 7 cups of flour, used about 5 1/2. Did not rise like I thought it should, hence the dense loaf but my yeast did not bubble a lot in the milk either so will try again with different yeast. Thx!
The ratios are off. I baked professionally for 7 years and the amount of yeast used for this type of flour is WAY off. I made the recipe as described because of the mixed reviews and the loaves barely rose. Also I couldn't tell if the milk is intended to be scorched (some call for that) or just brought up to temp/ increase the sugars for the yeast. Either way the milk and yeast did not rise ( the yeast is good - i just made rolls yesterday.) Also - 1 Tablespoon of salt!!! I used 2/3 of a T and the dough is very salty. I ended up using 4 cups plus a little for the board, should have at least doubled the yeast, and next time will proof the yeast before adding to the milk and use only one teaspoon of salt. The loaves are baking now. I'll edit and update if they are inedible .
I followed the directions perfectly. I'm used to dense breads. I LIKE dense breads. This mess didn't raise at all. A complete mess. I was very upset. I had to drive over 150 miles round trip just to buy rye flour!
terrible...... absolutely awful....dense,... tasteless.....no rise....
I had to add gluten to this recipe before making cause Rye Flour has very little Gluten to begin with. It turned out fine.
Use whole milk or else add 3-4 Tbsp of white or brown sugar for the part where you dissolve the yeast. 1/2% to 2% milk isn't going to have the sugar content needed for the yeast and take away from the flavor that milk is intended to add. Other recipes called for molasses and sugar. For those not gluten sensitive, add 1 TBSP of wheat gluten for every cup of rye flour for the dough to hold together better during the rise and not leaking out all the CO2. With this having 3 rise periods, the salt is vitally important to keep the yeast at bay and not fizzling out too quick.
Way too dense, it never rose.
Did not rise the 1st time; did not rise the 2nd time either! I wish I had read all the reviews before trying this recipe as I would have saved myself the time and energy. Ended up throwing it away. Will try a different recipe tomorrow using all Rye Flour.
Just finished making this and I wish I had read the reviews before I did. Did not rise hardly at all but I baked it anyway and it is not edible. Did not use all the flour as many have said, closer to 5-1/2 cups. I would also recommend using double the yeast.
This was an epic fail. It finished at 1 1/4 inches high. I had to bake it 10 minutes longer and it tastes awful. I never complain about the recipes on this outlet but please do not make this if you are looking for an all rye flour bread. I am a baker not a novice It gets one star because I can not go lower
I went with organic dark rye flour. Fresh yeast, almond milk, organic egg, and organic molasses. I used all the flour. Yeast proofed fine, first rise went fine, 2nd rise is very slow. It’s on its 2nd hour of rise after being divided, It’s going to be a very dense brick of bread. Something for the bottom of a bowl soup. If that’s the case I will cut it up and toast into croutons. Too bad, because I had high hopes.
