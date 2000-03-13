Bill's Blue Cheese Dressing
This is the BEST I have ever tasted, but not for the fat conscious.
Being a HUGE fan of blue cheese, I have made this recipe countless times- I even converted my boyfriend to blue cheese dressing instead of ranch dressing! I have tried to vary it with lower-fat items and it just didn't work- stick to the recipe and you've got a fantastic dressing. I have found that the best brand of blue cheese crumbles for this recipe is Treasure Cave, so if you can find it, try it!Read More
I did not care for this, and I should have known better than to make this in the first place when I saw the ingredients and their proportions in the recipe. I made the mistake of paying attention only to some of the 5-star reviews and not the more accurate 1-star reviews, which are VERY accurate. I agree with them completely that the mayonnaise is WAY overwhelming, Worcestershire doesn't really have a place here, the garlic is overwhelming too, and it's too thick. I tried my best to doctor it up by adding some buttermilk but, alas, the damage was already done. A horrible waste of good ingredients, particularly expensive Blue cheese. I'll stick to the one I simply throw together myself with equal parts sour cream and buttermilk, and a LITTLE mayo. (Also, for those who are interested, salt, pepper and garlic powder to taste, a pinch of sugar, and a LITTLE splash of white vinegar)Read More
I'll start off by admitting that I loathe the taste of mayonnaise. With that said, I have to say that I just didn't love this. I wanted to but the mayonnaise taste was overpowering to me.
Great dressing, used fresh garlic and tablespoon of lemon juice, cut the worcestershire sauce in half, skipped the salt and used about and ounce of the cheese pureed it with the rest of the ingredients in my blender, then added the rest of the cheese, turned out great. This would be a great way for those who need the dressing in a hurry, because it already had a great flavor when I was done.
This recipe ROCKS! The best blue cheese dip I have ever had! I put in a wee bit less W. sauce (too much makes it a bit brown) than recommended, upped the garlic powder (Watch the amount of garlic powder though - once I put a bit too much in and it was dreadful!) and used quite a sharp blue cheese for my best results. Any leftovers are "cut" with a bit of milk (for a thinner consistency) and used on salads.
The best bleu (not blue, but bleu) cheese recipe I've ever tasted. I did cut the mayo back to one cup and added a bit of buttermilk to thin. It gave it a bit of an extra tang, but not that vinegar tang which you find with jar blue cheese "wannabe" dressings. I add a tsp of MSG which makes the flavors "Pop" a bit. No need to increase or "up" anything. I love serving this on an iceberg wedge with some sliced tomato.
I love this and make it all the time. It is rich, creamy and sharp because of the blue cheese. When making dont skimp on a purchasing a good blue cheese because it makes all the difference in the world. Also, I have read some complaints about this recipe from other reviewers. Some state that it has too much mayo. It does have a "mayo" taste when you first mix it all together but your not suppose to eat it right away! Let is sit for at lease six hours, or make it the night before like I do. Also, yes, worchestire is in the dressing, I hate it by itself, but cant taste it when it is combined with everything. So people quite your whinning! Follow the directions, and let it so over night so it can work its magic. My favorite way to eat it....with grilled jerk chicken wings:)
This is truly a perfectly classic recipe and one of the best home versions I've ever had. William no worries.. you have it just right. I thinned mine down with a bit of milk, but not by much. A true bleu should be very thick.
I don't get it! This is the BEST blue cheese dressing ever! For those of you who don't like it, I just don't understand why! Everyone has their own opinion but mine is WOW! First, you have to let this sit to "meld" the flavors. I'm not sure why people say they only taste mayo...maybe you need a better blue cheese. I also have never had this "thin out". Not sure why others did..quality of ingredients maybe? This is my recipe I have used for years! Originally called "Chart House blue cheese" from a restaurant in NYC. Flavor increases as it sets! Make it at least the day before using. The original recipe calls for 1/3 tsp garlic powder, which I use. I only add salt after it sits because the blue cheese can be salty. I use this as a dressing, or for as a dip for vegetables or for a sturdy chip or pretzel.
I made this last night for a last minute casual get-together. I made it about 2 hours before our company came by. So it wasn't refrigerated for 24 hours, but it was very good. The flavors blend so nicely together. My family loved it and I got loads of compliments. I can't wait to use it again tonight!!
This dressing is missing something. Perhaps some balsamic vinegar? I increased the blue cheese, thinking that would help, but it didn't. Sorry, I won't be making this one again.
This is the original CHART HOUSE BLEU CHEESE DRESSING recipe. I made this for years starting in the 60's then developed my own. Personally, I use the hand blender after adding the cheese and blend smooth then add some large chunks after and stir in. Add 1/8 to 1/4 cup milk & half n half combo to thin. Stir in well and refrigerate overnight. Perfect for dip or dressing.
This is much better tasting than the bottled kind. We loved this. Thanks for sharing.
I did not care for this. It tasted like ranch dressing with blue cheese in it.
This is the dressing that we made in the restaurant for decades. It is True Blue. Some who like bottled blue cheese dressing do not like this (especially kids) it is not comparable. I prefer it with equal parts mayo and sour cream, one cup each. That is what is great about this recipe it is versatile.
did not care for the worchestershire
Anyone giving this recipe one star probably did not let this recipe sit in the refrigerator for a whole 24 hours. The first time I made it I tasted it right away the recipe tasted of lots of mayonaise. So I thought it must be the letting it sit for a full 24 hours in the frig. that brings out the tast of the blue cheese. After a full waite of 24 hours the tast of the blue cheese was outstanding. The one thing I did different was use a heavy grind peper that I bought at costco as I like my peper to be bigger then the tiny flakes in the can. I would not change a thing.
Save your money and just throw a glob of mayonaise on there! I am trying to learn to make my own blue cheese and made the mistake of trying this one first. I did not care for this recipe! I wish that I had seen the previous review before trying this recipe.
I did not care for this salad dressing and blue cheese dressing is my favorite. It just tasted like mayo to me. Maybe I needed a stronger blue cheese. Not sure.
Hey, William! Thanks for the cool, creamy, tangy "party in your mouth" dressing that tastes even better the next day. As a low carb eater encouraged to have ample amounts of protein/fat this dressing was perfect with the Buffalo Chicken Wings recipe listed in this site. I *love* Allrecipes.com!
NO offense, but I didn't care for this recipe. Too much Mayo, and the Worchestershire made it taste strange.
Did not like this. Will not be making it again. I love blue cheese but the mayo is way to over powering. I had to throw away. What a waste of blue cheese.
I thought the blue cheese taste was much too strong. Not a keeper for my family.
I think the proportions of sour cream vs mayonaisse should be reversed - this tasted too much like the mayo. I also didnt dig it with the worcestershire. Made another batch with a lot less mayo & w/o the worcester and it was better but still not super-fabulous like I was expecting after the raves.
I really hate to give a bad rating, especially when a recipe has so many 5*'s. The flavor of this recipe is good. My problem is after refrigerating 24 hrs as directed, it turned from an extremely thick dressing to thin as milk. I was so hopeful that it would have a nice dressing consistency after sitting. Especially with so many positive reviews. I've tried other blue cheese recipes from different sources and had the same result of it turning too thin after it sat. Now, why is it out of 397 reviews, as of today, only 3 other people complained that it was runny. The people that reviewed that it was too thick, could not have let it refrigerate the 24 hrs as directed. Also, how is it only 4 people had issues with it being runny. I followed this recipe as written. I really want to make my own dressing because we follow an all natural diet. I would love to find a recipe that stays creamy without being to thick or thin.
This was a little heavy and had too many flavors which covered up the blue cheese.
Terrific! My hubby and I used it on buffalo chicken wraps and loved it. It's thick and creamy. I do add more blue cheese because we love it. I also put it on a little romaine lettuce and truly did not need anything else on it. It will be my bleu cheese dressing from now on since there are NO store-bought ones that are worth it.
After reading all the great reviews I was surprised at how horrible this was. Maybe the blue cheese I used was bad.I am afraid to make this again so I guess I will never know.
I'm sorry but I just don't get it. I have made this dressing twice now and it just is not that good. The dressing is too thick and the flavor is muddied by the worchestershire and excessive garlic.
This recipe tasted too much like mayonaise. It was easy to make and i followed it to the "T". I think i'll just buy it next time.
This recipe is awesome! Leave as is for a delicious and thick blue cheese dip. For dressing, to make it pourable, I cut the mayo down to 1/2 cup and thin with buttermilk until desired consistency. For those who rated this a ONE star and say that worchestershire saw has NO business in a blue cheese dressing recipe should check out several recipes from master chefs. It's used frequently and most definitely adds alot of depth to this recipe. HINT! If you don't have buttermilk (MUCH more yummy than regular milk), add 1 T of white or apple cider vinegar to a cup of milk. Stir lightly and watch it thicken! I make this dressing hours ahead of time so the flavors can really meld together. Yummy!
Great dressing. I've used it with almost everything, buffalo wings, veggie platter... It's great for the "wedge salad" you see in many restaurants as well. Cut a head of iceburge lettuce in quarters. Place one quarter on each plate and top with the blue cheese dressing. Top with additinal crumbled blue cheese and crumbled bacon, and add a few grape tomatoes on the edge, and you've got a tasty elegant first course.
My 80-something mother would never touch Blue Cheese Dressing, but she tried this and LOVED it, she said I never tasted such good Blue Cheese Dressing! (I like to use lots of Cheese and crumble it in big tasty chunks).
to thick to be called dressing and not that tasty.
This is just okay...wouldn't make it again.
I made it absolutely according to the directions, jarred it, put in the fridge overnight. Got it out the next day and it was soupy. Not much flavor to the soupy part either.
These are the exact ingredients and amounts used by the famous Chart House Restaurant. I have used this for years and it is the perfect hostess gift over the holidays.
wow.....wonderful.....on an onion roll was the best...have made them several times now.
I cut the salt to 1/4 tsp. ( the real recipe calls for a SCANT 1/2 tsp.), cut the worcestershire sauce to 3/4 tsp. and the mayo down to 1 cup. I also add a good pinch of onion powder.
Very good. I don't recommend that you serve it after 2 or 3 hrs because it's okay. Tatses much better when it's left for the 24 hrs.
I have been making this recipe exactly as written for a few years now. I have served it as a dip for veggie trays at many gatherings and people RAVE about it every time. I just attended a Kentucky Derby Party and just about every lady there asked for the recipe. I doubled it and it still disappeared too quickly. People will ask me what it is and when I tell them blue cheese dressing they say things like "But I don't like blue cheese dressing, this can't be blue cheese dressing because it's the best stuff I've ever tasted!" You will never ever buy bottled blue cheese ever again.
I have made this several times over the past year and it is by far one of the best blue cheese dressing recipes I've found. My husband and I both love it. I've made it with Danish Blue, Stilton, and Gorgonzola and all were tasty. I did lighten it up by using light Sour cream and light mayo, but after a few days, it turns sort of runny (haven't figured out why yet)- still tastes good though. I also added a 1/4 cup fresh grated Regiano parmesan cheese that really enhances the flavor.
I have an even better Blue Cheese Dressing recipe! However I do rate this because of the difference in both ingredients, and preparation. If you are out of an ingredient, you use what you you have on hand, don't you?
This is the best blue cheese dressing I've ever had. I made it about 5 times now and its perfect every time. I noticed alot of reviewers say that it tastes like mayo, which it does when you first make it.. but after the required 24-hour rest in the refrigerator, it just explodes with flavor! Very important to let it sit overnight so that the cheese has a chance to permeate its flavor throughout the dressing completely. This is the only blue cheese dressing I need, thanks for sharing it!
My husband and I both love blue cheese, and this dressing is one we thinks kicks butt. We did make a modification, though. We like our dressing a little thicker. I doubled the recipe and instead of putting 1-1/2 cups of sour cream, I divided that amount between sour cream and cream cheese. It was really thick initially, but waiting 24 hours helps thin it a bit to a consistency we love. This one is a keeper!
This has been the best I've made!
This really is a terrific reecipe! It is not boring and bland like a lot of others. I will use this over and over again and highly recommend it!
Dont look any further. This is the best. Even better a few days later. I used with English Stilton cheese. I also added a little half and half to loosen it up to serve with endives and roasted walnuts. Silvia Gerber, NYC
The best dressing in the WORLD!! I love thick dressing and this is the best. Very easy to make. Not strong tasting as some blue cheese dressings are. Will make time and time again. Served over lettuce wedge with chopped tomatoe as a well known steak restaurant serves. Next time I will try using Gorgonzola cheese. This dressing ROCKS!!
I love this dressing, I added diced onions to it. I also used fat-free sour cream and light mayo. It still tasted great only problem was it was to thin this way. If someone has an idea to thicken it with lowfat ingredients let me know. Will make again and again.
I AM THE BIGGEST BLUE CHEESE DRESSING FANATIC OUT THERE!!! This recipe is soooooo good, so good!!! I had to modify it a hair though! Dont be scared to use the Worchester Sauce at all, doesnt even make it brown! Do not use real garlic, or the whole amount unless you like it real garlicy!!! I use about a 1/4 tsp of garlic, and it does the job just fine! You will need to thin out the dressing a little. Just use some milk, about a 1/8-1/4 cup will give you the best consistency! Danish blue cheese is sooo good in it, but mix it up a little, add a little gorgonzola cheese as well! This recipe rocks, dont change a thing, but I have tested this recipe out a couple of times before adding a review, and i think you will find this very helpful!!! Enjoy!!!
This salad dressing was great! It was a little salty so the next time I make it - I will omit the salt and maybe check for a low salt blue cheese. This recipe is a keeper!
This is the best blue cheese dressing - only needed a little milk to make more of a dressing consistency - without milk it's more like a dip.
I halved the recipe and it was thick and creamy. I normally use another recipe from this site for blue cheese dressing but I've become bored with it so I decided to try another one. This was the highest rated in the search. I however will not be making this again. It tasted of nothing but mayonnaise. I used full fat sour cream and name brand mayo. I think it needs some vinegar and I'm not sure what else.
I made this yesterday, and I like it, my husband is the blue cheese dressing fan, and he liked it. I would make it again
for us, not a good one. must have purchased the wrong cheese.
This recipe kicks butt!!! Finally, a blue cheese dressing I can make at home that's as good, if not better, than the restaraunt! I even used light mayo and its just amazing! Don't judge the flavor until it has all had a chance to "marry" over a few hours, even better the second day! Thanks for a great recipe William!
This recipe is awesome. The consistency is perfect. I actually didn't have mustard powder, so I used some Grey Poupon instead as an improvisation. Thank you so much for this recipe. I'll never go back to store bought!
I've an aversion to Worcestershire sause, so I left it out, and this dressing is OUTSTANDING. Identical to the dressing my mom made, I am thrilled to taste it again after so many years. Bill, perftect balance, thanks.
This is great! I'm not usually a big blue cheese fan, but this is awesome. My husband loved it too!
There used to be a restaurant in town called Hartman's steakhouse. They were famous for two things: fried banana peppers, and their blue cheese dressing. If you ordered a house salad, there was as much dressing as lettuce, and a few diced tomatoes. Add some pepper, and it was heaven. Obviously this was very old fashioned, probably from the 1950's or 60's. Anyway, they closed maybe twenty years ago, and since then I've been looking for fried banana peppers and blue cheese dressing that reminded me of Hartman's. I used three times the cheese called for, but I think I've found one of them with this recipe.
I found that I like the little kick that Worcestshire & dry mustard bring, but the proportions of sour cream & mayo (especially) were too much, even as a dip. I did some more looking on this site & combined some of the seasoning from this recipe with "Absolutely the BEST Rich and Creamy Blue Cheese Dressing Ever!" - - - http://allrecipes.com/recipe/absolutely-the-best-rich-and-creamy-blue-cheese-dressing-ever/detail.aspx
Great flavor,just a little too strong! Will definitly make again with a few adjustments,it's got the best flavor I've been able to find,well worth the trial and error.Thanks.
Yummy! Used a cup of mayo and a cup of light sour cream. I added a few extra's, like lemon juice, hot sauce, parsley flakes and basil. I put everything into my food processor, except for half of the blue cheese. I processed it all until smooth, then stirred in the rest of the blue cheese, to leave a few chunks. It hasn't had time to sit in the fridge long but it's so good!
Excellent blue cheese dressing. Be warned the recipe really does make a LOT and it is so thick that you end up with more after you thin it. I split it in half and only put worcestershire sauce in one half because some reviewers thought it was gross in there, then we had a taste test (the next day). In the end I added it to the other half because we liked it better with than without. It made it just *slightly* off white, perhaps those who thought it was too strong used a tablespoon instead of a teaspoon? I don't know, but it didn't turn *mine* brown and it was hardly apparent except for a slight salty tang. We finished off the leftovers by dipping sliced apples into it. That was a great late night snack. I wish I had some now...
I thought this was really good dressing,alot better then the bottle. I would add a little splish splash tabasco pepper sauce ,lemon juice and 1/3 cup buttermilk for a creamier dressing. good for them superbowl wings.
Enjoyed the taste when coupled with homemade potatoe chips and buffalo wings. This was too thick to be called "dressing" was more like a dip. Next time I would cut down on the mayonaise.
AWESOME!!!!! Everyone loved it. I will never buy blue dressing from the store again. I didn't have enough mayo though so I just added extra sour cream. DELICIOUS!!!!!
I have been using this recipe for 4 years now, and it ROCKS! Every person who tastes it begs for the recipe. It really does taste so much better if you wait 24 hours(but who can??). The only changes I have made are to double the amount of blue cheese and to thin it down a bit with milk the next day as it tends to have a "dip" consistency.
This is the same recipe I've been using for several years, and it is FABULOUS! No added preservatives etc. ingredients you can't pronounce! You will never buy store bought again. Takes just minutes to make. I do add a touch of fresh garlic. Yummy!
I have been looking for a great bl. ch. recipe for a long time. This is it. Keeps in fridge for at least a week. Nat. S.
This deserves 10 stars. I was not a big fan of blue cheese until I tried this recipe. It is to die for! Even my kids who don't like blue cheese thought this was delish when I used it with the Buffalo Chicken Pizza recipe on this site. Thank you Bill for one of the best recipes I have found on this site!
Thank you William!
I'd give this more stars if I could!! I've made this several times and my family LOVES it!! It's PERFECT for chicken wing dip and last night I made the Chicken Wing Pizza recipe from this site - using this AMAZING Blue Cheese Dressing -for the base and my whole family gobbled it up - I thought my husband would explode - he couldn't stop eating!! Bill you should look into producing this commercially - it's WAY better than any store bought dressing that I've ever tried and WAY better than most restaurants too!! DELICIOUS!!
This is THE BEST blue cheese dressing EVER! The only additions I make are 1 Tbsp of white vinegar (for extra tang), i use a bit more blue cheese than the recipe calls for and I use fresh garlic as opposed to powder. Seriously, the best!!
This is my go to recipe whenever I make wings and it never fails to impress. I change the recipe a little by using 1 cup mayonnaise and 1 cup sour cream, I use a full teaspoon of pepper and it gives it a little kick that puts it over the top. Thanks William!
Very, VERY good, and makes a great dip for raw vegetables if thinned a bit (milk works). Three die-hard blue cheese lovers separately commented on how much they liked this dressing. A WORLD apart from bottled, and easy, too. Thank so much!
This stuff is great, way better that off the shelf bottled . I think it is just as good fresh made or aged for a day or a week. If you are on a diet, do not bother with this
Excellent dressing, but I suggest dispensing with the salt, as there is enough of it in the other ingredients and spicing the dressing up with a teaspoon of pepper rather than half of one and a dash of tabasco sauce.
This is the one! I have tried many of the blue cheese dressings/dips on this site and this one is by far the best. I too added more sour cream than mayo (personal preference) and two cloves of fresh garlic and dijon mustard instead of powdered. I have served this dip at my last two parties to absolute raves. It's fabulous! Thanks Bill!
I made this for the super bowl last night. It was wonderful. I made it exactly as the recipe said. My husband loved it. I will make this one again!!
Amazing! This has a little spice to it and a wonderful balance of flavors. My husband, who is blue-cheese-phobic, even loves this. I have tried it with light sour cream and mayo, and although the flavor is still great, the end product turns out a little thinner.
Incredible!! I made this for buffalo wings for the superbowl, yum!! I will keep this on hand at all times for salads too! No more store bought dressing!!!
PERFECT! Just like what they serve at the good restaurants here at the shore. Thick and full of crumbles, not runny like store-bought dressing. We loved it as a dressing but I will also serve it as a dip with celery and carrots sticks along with wings for football season. Thank you William for sharing your recipe!
What great dressing! Only modifications were to flip amounts of mayo/sour cream at other users suggestion & I added a few dashes of lemon juice and fresh chopped parsley. AMAZING! (I also doubled bleu cheese - but that's just a personal preference.) I will NEVER use another bleu cheese dressing recipe! Thanks so much for sharing!
I have searched long and hard for a great blue cheese dressing and finally found one! This is so so so good...the only thing i do differently is add a little less salt...only because I'm not huge on salt...but this is fabulous!!!
So good it can be eaten all by itself!
This is th BEST!!!!
I've read the bad review but let me tell you someone's taste is off! When and if it gets too thick you just add a little milk until you get it to the consistency you prefer. THIS IS UNDOUBTEDLY THE BEST BLUE CHEESE ON THE PLANET and I have looked and tried them. The Worcestershire sauce adds an essential taste that enhances this dressing in a way you can not tell it is in it. This is the recipe where you go out to an expensive restaurant and have that salad with the blue cheese dressing that is to die for. This is it and it is so easy to make. I believe the bad blue cheese is called Maytag if I recall. Steer clear of it as it is awful. I stick with the Danish Blue's.
This is so tasty! This one tastes like the ones at restaurants. It's very rich and a little goes a long way, but I will definitely make it when I want a good, rich dressing.
Super easy and very good,will make again, thanx!!
Way too much mayo as-is. Follow other's suggestions & cut back, and you're onto some good Blue Cheese Dressing.
Yum! I adjusted the recipe a bit--used veganaise and lowfat sour cream. I used a tablespoon or so of the sweet spring onions and purple garlic that came in my CSA box today. Left out the mustard and added the juice of a 1/2 lemon. I mixed it in the Magic Bullet, then stirred in some additional blue cheese crumbles. It's yummy now, and I can't wait to put it over a iceberg wedge with bacon and tomatoes!!
I've made this dressing several times now and it turns out so yummy every time. I love making iceburg wedges with this dressing. Yum.
This is AWESOME! It's soo easy to make and just takes perfect. I used one substitution, I did not have sour cream so I made buttermilk (1 C half & half to 1 tbs vinegar). The consistency was pourable and even with out the blue cheese it tastes great, I think it tastes similar to the Hidden Valley "buttermilk" variety seasoning packet. I know this high in fat, but it's great and I'll never buy store bought again! Ten stars if I could :)
Excellent dressing. We prefer to cut the blue cheese in half and add a little 1/2 & 1/2 or milk to make it creamier. Perfect over a salad of fresh greens, toasted pecans, fresh pear, nleu cheese and craisins.
Fabulous! Only change I made was to add an extra dash or two of worcestershire sauce. I used this dressing to make "buffalo style chicken pizza" (also on this site). Soooo much better than any store bought blue cheese dressing I've had.
I love blue cheese dressing, but not the store bought kind. Until I tried this recipe I thought I could only enjoy blue cheese dressing this good in a fine restaurant. This dressing is perfect, the only thing I might try next time is a fine Danish blue cheese to give it a little more pungent blue cheese taste, but other than that, don't change a thing!
If you are worried about fat, skip this recipe. Otherwise, get ready to never buy blue cheese dressing again! This is my go to recipe for blue cheese dressing. It's excellent on just about everything! A must try!
