Bill's Blue Cheese Dressing

837 Ratings
  • 5 684
  • 4 94
  • 3 22
  • 2 18
  • 1 19

This is the BEST I have ever tasted, but not for the fat conscious.

By Jackie

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
2 1/2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, whisk together the sour cream, mayonnaise and Worcestershire sauce. Season with mustard, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Stir in blue cheese. Cover, and refrigerate for 24 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
241 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 1.9g; fat 25.2g; cholesterol 22.7mg; sodium 379.9mg. Full Nutrition
