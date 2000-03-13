Bill's Blue Cheese Dressing

I really hate to give a bad rating, especially when a recipe has so many 5*'s. The flavor of this recipe is good. My problem is after refrigerating 24 hrs as directed, it turned from an extremely thick dressing to thin as milk. I was so hopeful that it would have a nice dressing consistency after sitting. Especially with so many positive reviews. I've tried other blue cheese recipes from different sources and had the same result of it turning too thin after it sat. Now, why is it out of 397 reviews, as of today, only 3 other people complained that it was runny. The people that reviewed that it was too thick, could not have let it refrigerate the 24 hrs as directed. Also, how is it only 4 people had issues with it being runny. I followed this recipe as written. I really want to make my own dressing because we follow an all natural diet. I would love to find a recipe that stays creamy without being to thick or thin.