Hawaiian Bread I

The flavor was decent, and I'm only rating it this low because I am going to try it again and because I changed the rules a little. I opted to make loaves and bake this bread in a conventional oven. The bread was heavy and doughy, although I did like the flavor. I plan on playing around with it again to see if I can adapt this for the oven instead of bread machine. I made two 9x4 loaves, and let them rise for an hour in pan after the dough had proofed for a hour prior. I may have to increase yeast or delete some of the liquid. But, I can see that if you are going to make this in a bread machine, make sure it's a large one 2lbs at least and you may want to halve the coconut extract...a little goes a long way!