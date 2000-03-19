Hawaiian Bread I

238 Ratings
  • 5 165
  • 4 45
  • 3 18
  • 2 5
  • 1 5

Styled after the classic Hawaiian sweet bread and very good.

By Teresa

Gallery
9 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
1 - 1 1/2 pound loaf
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place ingredients in the pan of the bread machine in the order recommended by the manufacturer. Select Light setting; press Start.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
169 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 29g; fat 3.9g; cholesterol 12.7mg; sodium 121.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022