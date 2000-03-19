Hawaiian Bread I
Styled after the classic Hawaiian sweet bread and very good.
I made fabulous sticky buns out of this dough. Put in bread machine on dough cycle. Roll out into a rectangle, spread with filling: 1/2c soft butter, 1/4c flour, 3/4c brown sugar, 1T cinnamon mixed together. Roll-up and cut into 1" slices. Spray 2 pans (9x13 each) with Pam. Spread caramel topping in pans: 1c melted butter, 1+1/2c brown sugar, 1/2c corn syrup. Sprinkle chopped macadamia nuts and coconut over topping. Put rolls in pans, cover and let rise until double (30 - 40 min). Bake at 350 for 30 to 35 min. Let cool in pans 5 min, turn over onto a platter or cookie sheet covered with parchment and let caramel run over rolls before removing the pan. Seriously decadent...people are begging for more.Read More
This sounded great and everyone seemed to love it by the reviews so maybe I only thought I followed the recipe to a "T". It overflowed my 1 1/2lb bread machine pan and ruined the maker entirely with burning all over the interior so the machine is now in the trash and I have to buy a new one. Be aware while trying the recipeRead More
Great tasting bread, Teresa. Some of the reviewers suggested that it tasted like Kings Hawaiian Bread. Never having tasted that, I can only imagine....but I will tell you it was wonderful with full flavor and very good texture. I let my bread machine go thru the dough cycle, then I took the dough out and formed the loaf, baking it in a 9x5 loaf pan at 375 degrees for 33 minutes. PERFECT. It makes aromatic toast, too. Yummy. My hubby didn't enjoy it as much as I, he said it tasted too much like banana, well DUH! Maybe I'll cut the bananas to 1/4 cup for his sake next time.
Absolutely Fabulous. The flavor is just like "Kings Hawaiian Bread" that is purchsed in the grocery store. The only difference is that the crust is not as soft. The first time I made it I didn't measure "exactly" and it did not raise nor brown. The second time I followed the instructions to the "T" and it turned out perfect. You will love this bread.....It will take you all of 5 minutes to throw all the ingredients together.
My 10 year old daughter and her friends love this bread with coconut flavor. But my husband is not so crazy about coconut flavor so I made it with vanilla extract instead of coconut and he loved it! I make the dough in my bread machine and take it out and bake it in the oven for about 35-40 minutes. It comes out nicer and slice better. Thank you for the wonderful recipe!
I did mine in the oven with a few modifications. OVEN MODIFICATION: I doubled the recipe: In a mixer, I combined 1 banana, 1/2 c. pineapple, and coconut milk until it made 2 cups of the blended mix. I added the ingredients one by one in a separate bowl whisking slowly(doubling the ingredients) until everything but the yeast and flour was combined. I proofed the yeast with a couple of tbsp of water and added to the wet mix. After mixing that in, I added flour slowly stirring... then kneading after 4 cups. I got up to 5 1/2 cups flour for the double recipe. At that point, I put the dough into a lightly greased bowl and put in the oven on about 100 degrees to rise. I waited for about 1.5 hr, then formed the dough into 3 loaves and put into the 100 degree oven again to rise for another 1.5 hr. After that, I removed the 3 bread pans from the oven, preheated to 350, and baked for about 40 minutes. VERY VERY GOOD!
Excellent! So easy and moist. This was the first recipe i made in my new bread machine i got for christmas. I had no coconut extract so i just used vanilla, and i didnt have any potoato flakes so i just used 1/3 more cup of flour and 1/4 cup more milk and it still turned out great!
This bread is wonderful. Tastes great and has a fine texture. I used the sweet bread setting on my bread machine, and the loaf was high and perfectly light brown. Great with homemade strawberry freezer jam!
This the exact recipe I was looking for! I did have to add an extra 1/4c of milk, as it was very dry. But it turned out moist, thick and is a favorite! I even didn't add the coconut extract and it still tasted like I thought it would. Thanks for a great recipe!!
Excellent bread! The only thing that I had to do was add a little water during the neading cycle. Also used baby food bananna's stage 2 which gave a milder bananna flavor. My breadmaker is a horizontal loaf and additional moisture is needed. The whole family loved this bread.
This is my favorite bread machine recipe. It's moist and very flavorful, while not being overwhelmingly coconutty. I love it sliced thick, toasted, and buttered. Thanks, Teresa, for a great recipe!
Great recipe! The first loaf I made lasted only a matter of minutes.
Got a new bread machine for Christmas and just had to try it out! We don't have King's Hawaiian bread in our local stores & I have missed it since moving here. This recipe is very close to it. Easy, delicious and the house smelled wonderful while it was baking. This recipe is a real keeper!
Very moist, rich bread. Substituted Coconut cream for milk and extract and used the sweet bread setting on bread machine. More complex than some recipes but this is a keeper.
This bread was delicious! It was not the same as King's but definitely a nice change. Toasted w/ some butter! mmmm.
my daughters favorite bread, turns out wonderful every time! she says its great with honey butter before school. Thank You !
I tried it for Thanksgiving and my family loved it. I was so happy with the way it turn out and the taste. The next morning I made another loaf to share with other family member. It is great!
I liked this bread! My family asks for it often. I used the stale leftovers in french toast this weekend... NICE! I am thinking about using it next time for bread pudding...
Good flavor but became super dry and crumbly, to the point of it becoming bread crumbs when you sliced it within a day.
Very moist and easy recipe
I think this is the best bread I have EVER made!!! I reccomend it to anyone and I made it exactly as the recipe states. Delicious!!!
I decreased the amount of cocunut extract to 1/4 teaspoon and added 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla. It was a huge hit this way. The full teaspoon of cocunut was a bit over powering in the original recipe for me. It is a great bread though!
This was very quick and easy and tasted great. Kids, husband, and myself loved it. I am working on my second loaf right now, well my bread machine is anyhow.
Lovely taste. Out of coconut extract. Tried once with almond extract and once with vanilla. Dad liked the vanilla, I liked the almond. Great recipe!
**Make sure you have a 2 lb. bread machine. Mine was overflowing and the bread turned out raw. After putting the bread in the oven, the taste was very good. I used it with spinach dip. I'm sure it would've been better if I didn't have to stop the cooking. I will try it again either smaller or bake it in the oven.
I have made this bread many times and given many loaves away. Everybody loves it. It's moist, sweet and easy to make. Thanks Teresa!
great bread! smells wonderful cooking in the bread machine and wonderful warm with a little butter!
Very good bread. Not exactly like "Kings" Hawaiian bread, but very tasty in its own right. Great texture, smells wonderful.
VERY Good!!!! I made this this evening and my whole family loved it! One thing wrong though. Said it served 15. It only served us 4. :-))))
My husband Loves this bread! He has me make it once a week for him! everyone that has tasted it has RAVED about it.
this is an excellant bread for toast and goes very well for small sandwiches with cream cheese
Great even though I didn't have a bread machine. I substituted whole wheat bread flour (and subtracted 3 Tablespoons of the flour and added 3 Tablespoons vital wheat gluten instead) and it still turned out a very tender crumb. I did let it raise twice because I didn't use fast acting yeast but I bet you can get away with one raising if you did.
Tastes great. I used low fat coconut milk instead of regular milk and it worked really well. Will make it often.
This bread is wonderful. I had to make a few changes, as we have some food allergies to eggs in our family. None the less it is a wonderful, moist, sweet, bread.
This bread is wonderful - tastes just like the Hawaiian Bread I used to buy. I prepare it quite a bit - it stays fresh for 5 days. I love preparing it in my bread machine.
Really, really GOOD!
This bread was awesome. It was very simple to put together and loved by many different people I know and they all loved it. I realy like the sweetness of the bread.
This bread is so sweet and tasty! My kids just love it. It almost tastes better after a few hours for the flavors to cool off and to settle in. I used this in conjunction with another recipe from here, "Chicago Dip". It's a spinich dip and you dip chunks of this bread into it. I just cut up the bread into big size chunk-squares and served it with this dip. It was a big hit at a baby shower last night. The only thing I did different was use vanilla instead of cocunut because I didn't have cocunut. Enjoy! Priscilla P
Fabulous! I'm hugely addicted I also had an overflow problem w/ my 1.5 lb machine (got nervous and took the loaf out about 15 minutes before the machine was done baking it, because it was mashed up against the lid, then I finished it off in the conventional oven). It was delicious, albeit oddly shaped. On subsequent attempts, I just used my bread machine to make the dough, as people suggested, then baked it in 9x4 loaf pans for about 30+ minutes in the oven. Once I tried part of the dough in a 9x4 loaf, then the rest of the dough as rolls (just baked rounded globs of dough), but I prefer the bread in loaves--it's a little less dense. Delicious plain, toasted, with a bit of butter, as french toast...will be trying it in a bread pudding, too!
Excellent! I followed the directions exactly and measured carefully with the exception of substituting 4 oz jar of baby food bananas for the 1/2 cup of bananas. It was a perfect and lovely, high rounded loaf. Thanks for the recipe! : )
Very moist and not too sweet. Great even without the coconut extract.
Very moist bread with excellent flavor.
WOW!! I love this bread! It has wonderful flavor, more like a dessert bread. I call it 'Pina Colada Bread.' :) I make it exactly as the recipe states. It turns out very soft, an excellent loaf. I make bread every day, and I think this is by far my favorite. (My favorite dinner bread is the Steakhouse Bread recipe on this site.) My only suggestion, depending on your bread maker, make sure you set to 1 1/2 lb. loaf and if you have a sweet bread setting use it with a light crust. I really don't understand any of the more negative reviews. This bread is outstanding!
made this bread twice, first time had wonderful flavor, but did not rise correctly, 2nd try, I proofed the yeast in the milk, with a pinch of sugar, and added to the rest of ingredients, and I can actually say I am sitting here writing this review, loving life with a light fluffy wonderful flavored thick hunk of bread, wow I think I found what I was looking for. five stars
I used 1/2 cup chopped fresh coconut instead of the coconut extract, 1/4 cup honey instead of the sugar, and whole wheat flour instead of the bread flour. This is delicious bread!
This bread was really good. I actually made sandwiches with it. If you take a piece of bread, spread it with some diijon mustard, put on some lettuce, swiss cheese and deli ham, then another piece of bread, it makes a great Hawaiian style sandwich. Serve it with some plain potato chips and milk and you've got a great meal for a warm night! Thanks for the wonderful, splendiforous recipe!
Delicious! Each time I make this, It's gone within the hour. I serve it with Shedd's Spread Honey Butter or Pure Butter.
This bread is sooooo good!! I didn't have any coconut extract so I left it out. It tasted great anyway...I will definitely make this again.
This recipe is awesome! My thirty-something son took one bite and said it was the best bread he had ever tasted in his life. I mixed the dough in the dough cycle of my bread maker (2 hours), punched it down & divided the dough between two greased 8" round cake pans. After rising for about an hour, I baked it at 375o for 25 min. The texture was perfect, light and spongy, and my family liked the coconut flavor.
Turned out GREAT! It made my kitchen smell like a bakery. I liked the way it turned out so much that I made a loaf for my neighbor. I didn't have Coconut extract so I used vanilla instead, turned out fine. Will definitely make this again and again. Thanks for sharing.
took the hints/tips that were suggested, increase the milk to 1/2 cup, used vanilla extract, used 1 1/2 small bananas and baked at the sweet cycle (takes about 3.5 hours)
It was just okay. We weren't overly thrilled with it.
We made this in our bread machine and loved it! Very good!
I made this w/ vanilla instead of coconut flav and w/coconut flav. I also made it in bread machine and another time just made the dough in the bread machine. My favorite version is using the ingredients as stated in recipe, increase to make 2 lb loaf. Make dough in bread machine and then bake in 2 stoneware bread pans, 350 for about 25 min. Then make a glaze to go on top using powdered sugar pineapple juice from the pineapple and coconut flavoring. put glaze on top of loaf while it is still warm and serve warm. It was delicious and everyone at the party I took it to wanted the recipe.
I used the sweet bread setting on my bread machine & followed the recipe exactly. Everyone in the family loved it - very easy to make !!! Thank you for the recipe!
Wonderful! Followed other reviews and used vanilla extract. I set my bread machine at 2 lb sweet bread light setting and it came out perfect! No overflowing as mentioned and baked all the way through. This recipe will make a regular rotation on our table. Thank you for sharing.
This is amazing! I dont understand the reviews that said it didnt work - it comes out fabulous each time for me. Everytime I bring bread to a function, its this one that is requested. Its best if you let your bananas get a little mushy - i put them in the microwave if they are still ripe to soften them up a tad.
My man LOVES this bread and cries for it all the time. I have to use vanilla instead of coconut extract because for some reason he doesn't like coconut. I add a little more milk than what is called for so it comes out softer and is almost doughy around the edges...that's how we roll in our house! This is a great sweet bread recipe that is super easy but makes me look like a #1 baker. Thanks so much for posting this Teresa!
Wonderful, flavorful, and delicious. I would make this over and over. I used my bread machine to mix the dough, putting in the wet ingredients first and then the dry, with the yeast and sugar on top. Watch it though - the last rising would have overflowed, so I recommend taking it out for the last rise and putting it on a pan to bake in the oven. Split the dough in half and make two round loaves - one loaf is massive, and hard to cook thoroughly. I only made one loaf and it was slightly underbaked, despite the crust being golden brown. I subbed vanilla for the coconut extract.
This is, by far, my favorite bread recipe EVER. I have made so many loaves and they come out PERFECT every time. The pineapple is what really makes this bread. I keep meaning to save some to make french toast... but it's usually gone the very next day!! Yum yum!!
I LOVE this recipe! And so do my kids. Made it twice in 2 days and it was completely gone. Yummy.
I guess this recipe was ok. My husband said something must be wrong with me because this bread is more than "ok" it is the bomb! He was upset because I didn't include a slice with his meal.
I did not like this bread. It reminded me of bananna nut bread minus the nuts. I will stick to the Hawaiian bread that I can purchase at the store.
I made this for a Hawaiian theme birthday party for my 13 year old and it was a hit! I do not have a bread machine, so I kneaded it and let it rise for an hour and a half. I was a bit worried when the dough did not rise as much as I had expected, but pressed on anyway. I formed the dough into rolls and let rise a second time--the end result was a soft, sweet roll that tasted great alone or with butter. The guests tore into the rolls and didn't leave ANY left! By the way, I didn't have coconut extract and vanilla was a perfect substitute. I will make this again.
Mmmmm, this was good. I used half coconut and half vanilla extracts and coconut milk in place of the regular. This was so good the next day toasted with butter and apricot preserves. Had this for breakfast and as an afternoon snack. My 4 year old thought it was pound cake. Thanks Teresa
This is wonderful! I made it to have with the slow cooker kalua pork (also from allrecipes.com) and it was a hit! It was super easy too. I can't wait to make it again and take it to work to share!
I made this on a whim for Thanksgiving dinner with my family, just for a change of pace. I followed the substitutions of vanilla for coconut extract, and the flour/milk for the potato flakes (which is coincidentally the comment posted in the cookbook, which I have, but didn't use this time). It was a surprise hit with everyone! I used the bread machine through the dough stage, then put it in a loaf pan in the oven at 350 until it was lightly browned. I'd like to try it with the potato flakes - my dough was really sticky and goopy, I worked a bunch of extra flour into it. I think the potato would take care of that.
This is great, the flavor was wondrefull, I don't have a bread machine and baked it the old fasion way via the over.
Smells great, tastes great. It didn't rise as much as other people suggested. My bread machine doesn't have a sweet bread setting, so I used white bread. was that the difference? I'm open for suggestions.
My whole family just loves this bread! My sisters boyfriend wanted me to make this bread for him as a Christmas gift! Thank you for such a wonderful recipe!
The flavor was decent, and I'm only rating it this low because I am going to try it again and because I changed the rules a little. I opted to make loaves and bake this bread in a conventional oven. The bread was heavy and doughy, although I did like the flavor. I plan on playing around with it again to see if I can adapt this for the oven instead of bread machine. I made two 9x4 loaves, and let them rise for an hour in pan after the dough had proofed for a hour prior. I may have to increase yeast or delete some of the liquid. But, I can see that if you are going to make this in a bread machine, make sure it's a large one 2lbs at least and you may want to halve the coconut extract...a little goes a long way!
Personally, I didn't like this at all. I thought I did something wrong, but my roommates both loved it! Turns out I don't like banana in bread, but they do. So if you love banana, you'll probably like this. Meanwhile, I'm going to look for a hawaiian bread that doesn't have banana.
I love this bread! It has a nice flavor that isn't overpowering. I used the "sweet bread" cycle on my bread machine and the loaf didn't seem to be as dark on the outside. Thanks Theresa for sharing this recipe.
This was the first recipe i used in my new bread machine and it was very easy! It turned out pretty good, but next time i will be adding more fruit to it! i also didnt have any coconut extract so i used vanilla and it turned out good!
This was a very nice tasting bread, but I have to watch it closely to make sure the loaf doesn't get too dark due to the high sugar content. I have to work hard to make this turn out well.
Yumm, my family loves this bread. I made exactly as written except I used vanilla and omited the salt. Great sliced and tosted with butter.
Just like King's Hawaiian bread! On my first try of the ingredients, it worked out! The second time I did it, the can of pinapples weren't as fresh just two days laters and made a negative impact. Since I didn't not have potato flakes, I used mash potatos. ** NOTE ** I had to add 1/3 cup extra flour since mashed potatos carry more water than flakes. My kids love this special treat! So do I :) Over and over again!
Very, very good. Everyone loved this at Thanksgiving. It was very moist and delicious.
Flavor of this recipe was wonderful. The loaf is heavy, so to speak. Came out great in my bread machine. I did decrease the coconut extract from 1 tsp. to 1/2 tsp. and added 1/2 tsp. vanilla. Will definitely make again.
I LOVED this recipe!!!! I thought the coconut was too strong, but everyone else I had try the bread thought it was perfect, so I wouldn't mess with the amount.
This is a 2 lb. recipe. If you have a 1 1/2 lb. bread machine, reduce recipe by entering "12" into the servings calculator. I made full recipe in 2 lb. Zojirushi & it rose nicely. I sprinkled coconut on top during last rise. This is sweeter than I like bread. Might make good french toast.
Not much like King's Hawaiian, what I was hoping for
doesn't get much better than this.. rave reviews! one said it tasted WAY better than store bought popular Hawaiian bread (which was my personal favorite - before this recipe)
By far the best desert bread I have ever made.
Just bought a new bread machine recently, and this recipe turned out excellent! The bread was a wonderful texture, and tasted delicious. It also came out perfectly formed in my bread machine.
good
Very good bread! I did not have coconut extract, so I used vanilla, and that was the only change I had made, and it was fine. My family all had seconds. I will buy coconut extract and make this again. And again. And again.
Loved it. Great toasted with butter.
Definitely delicious! One of the best breads I have EVER tasted. But I too experienced an overflow problem, and some parts of the bread came out undercooked, so I may have to resort to baking the dough in my conventional oven. Either that, or I will just downsize the ingredients. I didn't put in the potato flakes (coz I forgot to get some). I wonder if that made a major difference?
Even the pick eater in the group loved this bread.
This recipe is truly a favorite. I've made it at least 6 times with great results. Instead of coconut extract I used coconut flavored rum..yummy!
This bread is awesome!!! I love the sweet flavor and the wonderful texture!
WOW - what a great bread. I had to scale it to fit my machine, and it came out wonderful. Thanks for the great recipe. I will make this again for sure!
THis was really good! I didn't have the coconut extract so I used vanilla instead. Yum. I will definitely make this again.
I love this bread. After reading some of the negative reviews I was concerned about the bread rising too high and spilling over. (I have a 1 and 1/2lb Black & Decker) It did rise very high, and pressed against the window of my bread machine but so have some other recipes I've used. I couldn't find coconut extract so used vanilla extract in it's place. I set this bread at the light sweet bread setting and it was the perfect color. I enjoyed this the best when it was fresh out of the machine, it was soooo soft and delicious (but it was also great toasted the next day). You've got to try it.
So good I kept eating and eating it the entire week. My daughter liked it most with turkey and cheese sandwiches. ***UPDATE*** Used for Overnight Blueberry French Toast.
This bread was okay, not what i expected. Personally believe that it doesn't taste nothing like Kings Hawaiian bread. Couldn't taste the banana at all. Would recommend using pineapple juice than the stuff in a can. Maybe I'll try next time with very ripe bananas.
This smells great when cooking. Tasted good, but was a bit thick/dense. Would be better if it were lighter.
