Easy Scalloped Potatoes

This was easy which was what I was looking for. I had 8 medium white potatoes, did not peel, sliced between 1/4 and 1/2 inch think. I have a 10-inch square baking dish and I ended up with three layers. I used cake flour, about 2-3 tablespoons on each layer. I had a mixture of American, Swiss, cheddar and parmesan. I also had some heavy cream left over so I mixed the 1/3 cup cream with 2/3 cup low-fat milk. My dish was FULL. Also added a couple tablespoons of butter diced. Did not put cheese on top but covered with foil, placed the dish on a cookie sheet in case it spilled over and baked at 400 degrees for 1 hour. Took off foil, sprinkled with remaining cheese I saved and baked another 15 minutes then 5 minutes under the broiler. The higher heat cooked the potatoes nicely. The sauce was cheesy and good. Will make again, it was delicious with my upgrades!