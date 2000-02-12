Easy Scalloped Potatoes
This scalloped potato and cheese dish is always a winner!
This was the first time I made scalloped potatoes. I followed the recipe, and it turned out great! The potatoes were tender after 1 hour of cooking. I did mix the milk and flour first before pouring over potatoes. For those who found the potato not done after recipe cooking time, I suspect the reason was the potatoes. Someone told me there are many different kinds of potatoes, and they all require different cooking time. All I use is russet potatoes.Read More
The first time I made this it did not turn out at all. This time I halved the recipe, put it in a shallow casserole dish (so the milk wouldn't sit on the bottom) and covered it with a lid. After the cheese had melted thoroughly, I stirred it, flattened it out and increased the temperature to 425F. After 30 minutes I removed the lid and baked for another 10 minutes to brown and thicken the sauce a bit. That worked out great.Read More
Entire family loved this - but I only sliced 5 potatoes (microwaved for 4 minutes), used cheddar and parmesan cheeses, added garlic powder, and mixed the flour and milk before pouring. Definitely cook covered for 30 mins and uncovered for 30 mins.
This was an easy and tasty recipe. I used shredded cheddar and monterey jack instead of sliced cheddar. I also sliced to potatoes VERY thin to make sure they cooked in the time stated.
Needs a much longer baking time than stated in the recipe! And that even when halving it.
After reading all the reviews, I didn't follow this recipe to the T (I never do!), but used it as an inspiration. I am one for spices and this didn't have enough, so I added a few dashes of a blend of peppers/chillies as well as a clove of minced garlic, plus 2 tbsp sour cream. And I added 2 breasts of boiled cubed chicken to make it more of a casserole. Having read all the reviews regarding the extremely slow cooking time, I used my food processor and sliced the potatoes up really thin, but I made the mistake of not either (1) boiling them for 5-10 minutes beforehand or (2) putting it in a 13x9 baking dish (vs a 9x9 one). Despite the EXTREMELY LONG cooking time (1 hr at 375 plus 15 mins at 425!!!), this turned out DELICIOUS!!! thanks for the inspiration...
The flavor of this dish is decent, but there are a lot of problems along the way. First, make sure to use a shallow dish or else the milk just stays at the bottom. Second, the cheese and flour never really mixed together and the whole dish needs a lid in the oven to keep it from getting crusty and dry on top. Third, it takes more than ten minutes to prepare and at least sixty minutes in the oven. The flavor was fine, but not good enough to inspire me to try making this dish again.
For well-cooked potatoes in this recipe, omit the final layer of cheese; scald the milk before pouring it over the potatoes; and cover tightly with foil for about the first 45 minutes. Then, uncover, add the final layer of cheese and bake until the cheese is browned and bubbly.
I'm taking a star off because it did take a long time to cook. The finished product was all right, though.
Not very impressed with this recipe. I cooked it for at least 2 1/2 hours, but the potatoes were still hard as rocks. The milk didn't blend, and the flavor wasn't that great. I reheated it for another hour the next day, and it was okay-- except that the edges were blackened and couldn't be eaten, not to mention were heck to clean.
COOK LONGER!!! There. Now that I have your attention, these smell and taste AMAZING! I cooked for 30 minutes and they were still crunchy. I put them back in the oven for another 30-40 minutes and they came out perfect! I used baking potatoes.
Good recipe BUT - I used 1/2 cup milk and a can of cream of mushroom soup with potatoes and onions layered. Thank you for the recipe idea, much appreciated.
This was very good it is a nice change from mashed potatoes.
Very good with a few changes. Cover and bake for 40, remove foil cook for 30 more. I sauteed onion added flour milk and cheese and made a thick sauce to pour over. Added paprika, parsley, red pepper, & garlic. Turned out great!
This is an easy recipe that turns out really good. It does take a few minutes to cut the potatoes and prepare, but the payoff is worth it. I use a manolin slicer to get my potatoes sliced uniformly. It really helps make the work easier.
The Ingredients are correct, but the baking time is not written and totally wrong. It takes close to 45 mins to make scalloped potatoes. Ya'll should have mentioned it specially since U are naming it "Easy" SCALLOPED potatoes. Chefs be prepared to toil over these easy potatoes for an hour....and use your own imagination..Luv Seema from NY
I had a really bad time with this recipe. After following the recipe and cooking this for the recommended time, I was surprised to open a dish of raw sliced potatoes floating in milk. I put it in the oven for 2 more hours and then 2 more and had a really unpleasant potato cake (not fully cooked). I'm not sure, but I think the potatoes need to be partly cooked before slicing and layering. And then add cheese sauce (??). Quite an unpleasant experience. Lots of potatoes and cheese wasted.
I should have read the reviews before making... I doubled the recipe and made many layers. This was not good. After 1/2 hr in the oven, the top was dry and down below I could see a big milky lake. At this point, the rest of the dinner was ready to go. So, to cook the scalloped potatoes faster, I dumped the whole thing in a skillet. Brought the milk to almost boiling. Then turned it down to low and covered for 15 minutes. Came out wonderfully cheesy, potatoes were tender. It was saved! Oh, also, I used grated cheddar cheese not slices.
These potatoes were too cheesy and not cooked all the way through even after I cooked for about 45min -1hr. Would not make again. Sorry!
I read the reviews, made it, and made it with the suggested adjustments from others. They are right though...it does take way more time to bake than the time suggested, and I found stirring it occasionally during the baking time helped mix in the milk, flour, and cheesed.
This was not good , sorry but it just did not work for us at all . The milk sat at the bottom and the cheese did not blend :(
After reading some of the other reviews, I decided to slice my potatoes into rounds and boil them for about 10 minutes. While the potatoes were boiling, I sliced about 12 ounces of sharp cheddar cheese. I strained the potatoes and layered potatoes, followed by cheese, salt, pepper and a sprinkling of flour, until the last layer, to which I put a couple pieces of unsealed butter and milk....cook uncovered until bubbly and the potatoes are slightly brown..... Very nice recipe,will definitely make it again
I def. should have read the reviews before I made this. Just like everyone else stated the cooking time is an extra 2 hours. Which is not what I expected. The finished product is ok, yet after 2 hours the potatoes are still kinda hard. I would make them again but with a completely different recipe.
Pretty good, only I would use quite so many potatoes for a 2 quart casserole dish...too many.I did 2 layers and it was excellent!
This recipe did not turn out at all! First of all it took over an hour to bake and the milk sat at the bottom the whole time, the flour nevered mixed and still after an hour long the potatoes were hard as a rock.
This was a big hit. I used my food processor to slice the potatoes and shred the cheese. I combined the milk and the flour pouring it over the potatoes and cheese. I microwaved the dish for 25 mins. and it was done. Thanks for this great recipe.
I loved the flavor of this dish. I ended up cooking mine for almost two hours because my husband was late from work ... but it just got better with time. Start out with a lid then take it off for the last half hour to thicken it up and brown the top. Cheesy and wonderful!
This turned out well. I followed the recipe, but did add a sliced onion and more pepper. I also used evaporated milk. I'm not sure why some had to cook for 2 hours. I used a mandolin to slice the potatoes and they cooked up beautifully. I can certainly see this as a delicious casserole with some sliced ham and broccoli or asparagus. A really good base recipe. Thanks!
Sorry but the directions weren't clear (bake covered or uncovered?), and after baking for over an hour the potatoes were still hard.
Quick & easy for sure, but they were a bit bland and the bottom half of the dish's serving was quite greasy.
I am rating this a 4 star because of taste. I did learn one thing while making this recipe, that is, pre-cook your potatoes before baking. The recipe called for 20 minutes of cook time and it took a while longer. Maybe it was an oversight on my part, but maaking them again I pre-cooked and they cooked much faster and like i said it is well worth your time if you like scalloped potatoes. They turned out great.
After 35 minutes, ended up serving my kids 1/2 done (if that) potatoes and melted cheese. If I wanted to take that much time to make scallop potatoes for a easy dinner, I definately would have used a different recipe using a homemade cheese sauce.
I made this for my family, which loved it, but I altered it a little. I used half & half and milk together and used shredded cheese instead of the sliced cheddar. Also used a 13x9 baking dish and upped the baking temp to almost 400. It only took about 45 mins to cook and was cooked all the way through. But I used my veg slicer (mandoline) to make the sliced tators very thin. All together it turned out great and will make again and again.
I made in my toaster oven. I grated the cheese and mixed it with the flour. Great, will make again.
I did not care for this recipe.
Can someone tell me why this recipe has 4 stars?? I should have read the reviews. Just about everyone including myself thought it was awful. Two hours and still have it in the oven!!! From now on I MAKE CHEESE SAUCES..that pouring the milk over bad food does not work for potaotes, mac and cheese...nada. Definilty deserves one star in my opinion.
I kept this in the over well over the amount of time it called for and the potatoes were still undercooked. I added well over the amount of cheese needed and there still wasn't enough flavor.
I followed the reviewers' advice and mixed the flour with the milk prior to pouring it over the top. However, I think this would be better with some garlic or some additional seasoning. Definitely cover with foil - this would've taken far too long otherwise.
I liked this recipe because it was very simple to make. I took the advise of one reviewer and cooked the sliced potatoes in boiling water, max 10 mins. Next time I make this recipe I will pour a little heavy cream on each layer along with the flour. That should make it a little more rich. I baked mine for about 20-25 mins turned out great.
made this recipe the other night for me and my family and we loved it.instructions were easy to follow,although i did have to cook it much longer but still a great dish for the family
This recipe as written did not turn out good. I did it over because I had some time with my meat still cooking in the slow cooker. I whisked the flour in with the milk then cooked it until it began to thicken a little, added the cheese to melt, precooked the potatoes with some onions, and then added a little butter to them, tossed the potatoes and put in the baking dish. I added some garlic salt, garlic pepper, and a little cayenne to the cheese mixture and poured over the potatoes. I cooked it in the oven at 350F for 30 minutes. It turned out OK, but will use shredded sharp cheddar and Velveeta next time.
I'm sorry to give a bad review but, I thought this was boring.
its nice ti find a recipe that is easy to make that you dont need alot of things for one dish.
This was a very good base for making the potatoes. I microwaved them after slicing them in two cups of water along with a chicken bullion cube. And I sued that liquid when I baked them along with 1/4 cup of lowfat half& half. I baked it for 20 minutes covered in 350 oven, then another 15 uncovered. It was a big with our family!
It was good but need to cook for at least one hour to hour and half. Will cook it again.
I cut back on the number of potatoes to 6 and sliced them very thin. I covered them and baked the for 45 minutes and then let them sit in the oven until the rest of dinner was ready.
My husband LOVED this recipe! It was very simple to make and tasted wonderful. Make sure to cut the potatoes think enough and don't make too many layers or the potatoes don't get soft enough. I also added scallions in between the layers to add a hint of onion flavor.
yum, halfed the recipe and doubled the cook time added onion.
This recipe did require a long time to cook. It was also very dry. I even covered it during the baking and that didn't help.
I found the prepartion to be simple and easy. However, like many other people, I found the cooking time to be completely off! After cooking for the specified time, the potatoes had barely cooked. I ended up having to cook the potatoes for at least another hour. Other problems: there wasn't enough cheese and I wasn't sure whether to cover the dish or not. When I finally was able to eat the dish, I didn't think it tasted very good. A suggestion to anyone else who is thnking about cooking this dish, cook it covered with tin foil. Also, use shredded cheese of your choice. The cheese will melt more evenly. And if you want a little more flavor, add some cubed ham.
Brilliant recipe. Turns out delicious every time!
This was absolutely delicious! I followed the recipe and there were no leftovers! I didn't have any trouble with anything, it all blended well while baking. I am definitely making this again!
easy and good...i added a little chili powder to it too for kick.
I selected this recipe because it cooked for a short time and it had all the ingredients that I had in my house. I ended up halving the recipe (however increased the pepper). I had to increase the temperature and the cook time by almost double. I had to stir the mixture as the flour on the top layer never mixed with the milk.
This recipe worked very well for me! This was my first time cooking scalloped potatoes, and I will use this recipe again! I used Havarti instead of cheddar... and it was amazing! I put them in at 400 as that was what my chicken (in a separate dish) needed to be at. It only took about 50 minutes. So yummy!!!
The ingredient listing looked good, but I'm in agreement with some others: this recipe needs MORE time to cook. I could not serve it with the dinner I prepared it with, and a couple days later I cooked it more, and it STILL wasn't cooked all the way through! Maybe the potato slices need to be sliced paper thin?
Flavor was good but time recommendation was terrible! I cooked it at 400 for an hour and then in the microwave for about 10 min and there were still some hard/crunchy potatoes. I would suggest making these but partially boil the potatoes first. I also salted the layers lightly.
Where's the flavor? I even added a little extra cheese and they still came out bland. The top also dried out leaving me with some nice discs. Other scalloped potatoe recipes may take a little more time and prep, compared to this recipe it's worth it! This reminded me of a edible white paste.
These potatoes I will be making over and over again. They turned out great. I used grated cheddar cheese instead of the slices plus I followed the advice from other reviews and I mixed the flour in with the milk. I also cooked them for 40 minutes covered, then uncovered for 30-35 minutes. They were golden brown and tender as ever. No more Betty Crocker boxed potatoes for me :). These were a huge hit with my family.
This turned out quite good. I put a bit more milk in it and added Old Cheddar, lots of it. Was delish!
I'm making this right now. We were supposed to have this with dinner, but it's taking a very long time to cook. It does need stirring, the flour just sits there. I also wish that Sarah had said a shallow dish was better. It seems to taste fine, but it REALLY needs salt. I wish I had read the reviews before I cooked it. I don't think I'll make this again.
The cook time is definately wrong. I followed this recipe, spent over 2 hours on it (between prep and bake time) and the potatoes never did get done. I even tried microwaving them and that helped a little, but by this time, dinner was ruined. And after all that the taste wasn't even very good, it definately needed salt.
Did not come out the way i expected at all. good basis to start but not what you'd expect. i followed instructions precisely, but i should have listened to the reviews instead.
This recipe didn't work for me. Although very easy, it didn't come out the way I had hoped. Potatoes took much longer to cook than expected.
I'm only giving this four stars because we haven't tasted it yet BUT it looks soooo delicious. I also cut the ingredients in half and cooked it covered for 40 minutes, then uncovered for 15 and on broil for 5. Also stirring about 20 minutes into it. I also added onions and garlic salt.....Mmmmm, if it taste anything like it smells then I'll be back to give it 5 stars.
The cooking time is not even close. I planned around this time so the rest of my meal was ready and we waited, and waited on these. I let them cook over an hour (vs 20 min) and they STILL weren't really done. Flavor wasn't that great either. First thing I've ever made my husband didn't like.
This recipe is awesome. I loved it. I did cut the recipe in half, just because I was only cooking for two. The only thing I added to this was white onion to each layer. I sauteed them before baking. It's hard to describe how thin I sliced the potatoes but I would say 1/4 of an inch. It also does not take twenty minutes. It takes an hour at 350 degrees. Twenty minutes is probably if you sliced the potatoes so thin, which I don't know how to even do that because it's hard to slice potatoes really thin. Ultimately, good side dish and very yummy. I think the onions make it though.
This recipe was quite good everyone enjoyed it, i think the next time i make it i will use less flour and more cheese, it was well liked at dinner though, just the right amount of crispiness
I am still in the middle of cooking this recipe and it is just awful. My potatoes have been in well over the cooking time and are still not done, and I used the potato peeler to slice my potatoes paper thin!! I had no problem with the milk and flour not mixing, but I did have to add more milk because it was starting to get dry. From my taste tests so far, it doesn't have much flavor, even though I added onion and garlic powder....
Made this once before and, just as everyone else has mentioned, took a while to cook. Will make it again tonight with a few adjustments: will cook covered with foil for most of the time and just take foil off at the end; put far less flour; more milk; add onion and garlic powder and maybe some chili powder; will use shredded cheese rather than slices. Was yummy with mozzerella though. Don't really know why some reviews say that the water just floated at the bottom, mine turned out edible and pretty yummy. With some alterations, I think it will be very yummy tonight!
I made this for Christmas dinner, used Australian White Cheddar cheese and it turned out awesome. Will definitely be using this recipe again.
I tried this last night. Oh My God was it good. I did tweak it just a bit. I am a cheese addict, so I added mozzarella and Parmesan cheese to it. OMGosh, Mouth watering...Now of course I have to make this again. Yummy to my tummy. Thanks for the recipe.
I made this for breakfast this morning.. And WOW it was wonderful.... Thanks Sarah!!!
kind of bland, not very cheese or moist.
This is a tasty scalloped potatoes, but it would've been helpful for more information on how long to leave the potatoes in the over for. I started checking after 20min and ended up leaving them in there for around 40 instead before they were completely done.
Good simple recipe . I added jalepeno cheese instead of cheddar and ham to it as well as a bit of garlic powder,& a dash of salt and onions. Covered dish with aluminum foil and baked for about 1 1/2 hrs . rate it a 5 star with my family :)
This was a really good recipe, but did not seem like scalloped potatoes. My mother in law makes a cheesy potato recipe and this seemed more like a version of her recipe. I put cubed ham into mine. We really like it as a ham and cheesy potato casserole though. I will make this again for sure.
The recipe was good just a few changes. I did have to cook it for at least 45 minutes before the potatoes were soft. which is fine and i also replaced the cheddar cheese with italian blend which was awesome. then added some sliced onions and minced garlic. The changes made it taste awesome.
NOt bad. I used more milk and added butter to the recipe. I also added colby and swiss cheese blend to the cheddar cheese in the recipe and it was pretty good. Not the best I've had but not bad either.
My husband is a huge fan of scalloped potatoes and he had two servings but both of us agree, it wasn't that great of a dish. I think next time I will pre-boil the potato's and then let them finish cooking in the oven. im going to use a mixture of different cheeses. probably medium cheddar and provolone and I am going to use white pepper, ground dill and garlic. to add more oomf. this recipe was good but it wasnt awesome.
I used this recipe as a template since this was my first time making homemade scalloped potatoes. First, for everyone that had problems with baking times....the problem lies with the TEMPERATURE. It is way too low. I used 8 small potatoes sliced thin with a mandolin. I layered 4 potatoes, then 1/2 of an onion, then covered with grated cheddar and then salt, pepper and granulated garlic. I repeated for a second layer. I mixed up a cheese sauce and then poured that and a 1/2 cup whole milk into the mix. I baked for 1 hour and 20 minutes at 425 degrees...turned out delicious. But crank your temperature up to at least 400; otherwise you'll be sitting forever waiting for it to cook properly.
I had to cook the potatoes for an extra hour and a half to get them done. my family was starving by that time. I make them with shredded? cheese instead. I put garlic and onions they were amazing. I think next time I will turn the temp up and stir them in between. thank you
I followed the recipe and instructions but was disappointed with the results.
Made it liked it said. Turned out really good.
For a rich and scrumptous dinner, make this with Chicken Cordon Bleu II recipe. Was a huge hit with in-laws.
Really disappointed with how it turned out for me. I had to fix this several times and once the texture was ok. My kids eat anything but not very lucky tonight1
I liked the simplicity of the recipe but even with very thinly sliced potatoes, it didn't get done even after an hour and 15 minutes. The potatoes were like rubber. I don't think there is enough liquid. I will probably go back to my stand by Betty Crocker cookbook recipe.
Over an hour in the oven and another 20 minutes in the microwave, because the potatoes were still crispy and we got tired of waiting. I had to add a whole lot more liquid. I won't be using this recipe again.
It was easy to prepare but next time I'd decrease the potatoes (or may be not use 'large' potatotoes) and increase the cheese. And it took about an hour to cook it through.
Easy recipe that turned out yummy. Be sure to salt between the layers to ensure flavour. If you use less cheese like I did add more salt for flavour. The cheese adds the flavour so if you reduce you will need to compensate.
This was easy which was what I was looking for. I had 8 medium white potatoes, did not peel, sliced between 1/4 and 1/2 inch think. I have a 10-inch square baking dish and I ended up with three layers. I used cake flour, about 2-3 tablespoons on each layer. I had a mixture of American, Swiss, cheddar and parmesan. I also had some heavy cream left over so I mixed the 1/3 cup cream with 2/3 cup low-fat milk. My dish was FULL. Also added a couple tablespoons of butter diced. Did not put cheese on top but covered with foil, placed the dish on a cookie sheet in case it spilled over and baked at 400 degrees for 1 hour. Took off foil, sprinkled with remaining cheese I saved and baked another 15 minutes then 5 minutes under the broiler. The higher heat cooked the potatoes nicely. The sauce was cheesy and good. Will make again, it was delicious with my upgrades!
Your recipe is perfect as is. Having been around a while (29 and holding, lol), I tweaked it. But your recipe is a great time saver and great just as it's written. Thank you for sharing.
I was not impressed. There was a lack of flavor even when I kicked it up a bit on my own. I will try another recipe next time. This one needs lots of work!
I had already boiled some potatoes so it did not take much time at all to bake this recipe! Loved it!
This was pretty good. I made it as written except I didn't have slices so I used a couple handfuls of shredded. Also, as many commenters posted, I mixed the flour and milk together, then poured it over the potatoes.
This dish came out perfect! It was scrumptious and the presentation was very nice
These were excellent. I followed the recipe exactly except I added some onion powder to the layers. Cooked for a full hour and then 5 to 10 minutes longer after removing the foil. Thanks Sal!
It was good, but I did change the flour! Not sure of how much less I used cause I just eyeball it! And I used 1 1/2 cups of 2% milk. It does need a little more seasoning for, my taste anyways! And it didn't have as much sauce too it, like I like it. So next time a little more milk and cheese! But it was still tasty.
My family really enjoyed these scalloped potatoes. I did slice and boil the potatoes for 5-10 minutes before baking to make sure they softened. I mixed together milk and 3-4 Tbsp corn starch and poured over the potatoes instead of layering the flour. I also added green onion to each layer. It was yummy!
