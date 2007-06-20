Slow Cooker Beef Barley Soup

My mom made the best beef barley soup but never had a recipe. She just tossed stuff in, so I tried to find something similar. This is what I did and it was much like my mom's. I browned some beef on a large marrow bone( not sure which cut- my husband picked it up) in olive oil. I added salt, pepper, garlic powder and fresh cut garlic and sautee'd for a bit. I added three stalks of cut up celery and some fresh mushrooms as well. I put the meat/bone mixture in a crockpot, added carrots and a handful of fresh parsley. I substituted the green onion and added one onion cut up in large chunks. Then poured in two cans of beef broth and filled the crock pot the rest of the way up ( minus 2 inches) with water. I cooked on low for 8 hours. I then added 1/2 cup of barley and a can of drained butter beans. I cooked on low for an addtional hour and it tasted just like my mom's soup. I love the flavor , as it reminds me of what I had growing up. At first the broth is thin and I love it that way but if it just sets a bit after you turn off the heat, it thickens up and I love it that way as well. I rate my own a 4.