Lebanese Lemon Salad Dressing

Tangy, zesty, garlicky lemon and olive oil flavors blend in this dressing that compliments salads which include some type of grilled meat and baked or fried pita chips in the place of croutons. This dressing is best with salads containing grilled chicken, shrimp or fish. It is very tangy but absolutely yummy.
My husband is always chiding me for using too much lemon in some dishes. I was expecting more of the same from him so I made this dressing and served it on the side. My mouth dropped open when he told me that I will be making this dressing anytime I serve salad from now on. This man is a die hard ranch dressing person. This is a huge compliment to the author. I loved the dressing too. Fresh squeezed lemons are a must. DON'T USE BOTTLED LEMON JUICE! FRESH LEMONS ONLY!
This dressing was WAAYYY too lemony for me! Maybe it was the lemons from my tree, but it made my mouth pucker it was so tart. I have had a wonderful lemon and olive oil dressing before, but it was very light and subtle. Any recommendations from the readers as to how to adapt this recipe to suit a subtler taste?
I've never been inspired to write a review for a recipe, but this one did it!! It's flavors are bright, clean, and enlivens any garden salad. Since I grow my own veggies, I'm very selective about what I dress them with, and this recipe, BY FAR, is worthy of my home-grown food. Easy, tasty, not to tart, not too oily. Beautiful!
My family had this at a friends cookout. It is so good. The salad had pita bread she had baked up(you could crisp them on the grill instead). She put romaine and every veggie she had in it. Everyone loved it. Next we will add meat and make it the entree. Her family called the salad "la tush".?
With summer here and this recipe being more popular during this season, I wanted to make sure I reminded cooks this is a very tangy recipe and you have to like that flavor to like this dressing. The lemon juice replaces standard vinegar for that flavor. Always use FRESH lemon juice and of course you can adjust to taste. However, even though I appreciate innovation, this dressing is generally NOT recommended for slaws, potato salads etc. It is the best on a green salad with plenty of other flavors to mingle with such as tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, etc. Also, I indicated it is great for salads containing grilled meats and feta cheese is also awesome. In other words, the tangy, garlicky factor nicely compliments other flavors. I hope this helps and enjoy!
This is a very wonderful dressing, just as the recipe calls for.... a older woman told me a long time ago ... when I was tring to learn how to cook..she said,.... a little sugar makes everything better and gave me a wink !! and a smile.. I put my own twist on this with two tablespoons of sugar in this wonder recipe just as you think it could not get better, POW ..the sugar makes it more better. love this dressing both ways... Jewel
naples34102
Rating: 4 stars
02/25/2012
Light and refreshing. Just right for those like myself who don't like tart, tangy, heavy, sweet, balsamic-type dressings that drown the greens they're meant to merely enhance.
I add a few slices of avocado to make it a creamy dressing and honey too sweeten it. This is a great dressing either way.Sometimes I split the lemon juice with Bragg's apple cider vinegar and it still come out great.
for anyone who thinks that this recipe is to tangy or acidic try this take 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice, to 3/4 cup mild olive oil or you can cut extra virgin olive oil with veg/canola oil 50/50 with 3-4 cloves garlic and kosher salt and pepper to taste. Most salad dressing have a 3-1 ratio much more pleasant on the palate.
This is pefect! I was trying to recreate a salad I had and couldn't get the dressing quite right. This may be it, and even if it's not, I don't care, it worked perfect for my salad (cucumbers, tomatoes, bell peppers). I did add a tiny bit of sugar and extra garlic as I love a strong garlic taste!
Sunshine for vegetables!! I made a few changes to suit my personal taste. First, you must use fresh lemon juice. Then I added 2 1/2 tsp. of honey. I felt that 1 tsp. of salt was borderline too much, so I recommend starting out with less and tasting as you go along.
I am a Lebanese woman and this is the exact dressing I use for all of my salads. I would like to make two comments. 1. Use BIG cubes of garlic. 2. You can actually make this salad ahead. Make the drsg in large bowl then, add lettuce and veggies on top of drsg. Toss right before serving. Do not toss salad or add drsg until just ready to serve or your salad will get soggy. Enjoy!
I wish I could give this more stars! It is so easy to make and yet so versatile! I always keep a bottle in the fridge. I've marinated chicken with this dressing. This is the best recipe yet on chicken, I've found! I make rice salads with chopped parsley and chopped vegetables...excellent, I'm finding new ways everyday to used this dressing. Forgot to mention, it's flavorful and fresh on a salad as well.
This is an easy and delicious salad dressing. The dressing is very lemony and zesty when you try it as is, but it is not sour in a salad. It gives a very nice lemon flavor to your salad. I try this dressing with spinach salad and the flavor reminded me of Tabouleh and Fattoush salads.
One of the comments notes that it is very lemony and another comment suggests not using bottled lemon juice. I am Lebanese and I grew up with this dressing and it is the only dressing I use. If you use fresh lemons, you have to recognize that all lemons are not created equally so you have to temper it if your lemons are especially tart. I also don't use equal parts olive oil. I use far less olive oil than called for. So will fresh garlic and fresh lemons taste better. Sure if the garlic still is fresh and the lemons are just the right tartness. But for a really easy way to do it that still tastes fresh and clean - cut up your ingredients, splash them with a lemon juice (Costco has organic lemon juice with no additives) and just about half as much olive olive oil and then GARLIC salt and pepper to taste. The combination garlic salt gives you about the right amount of garlic. So would I fix it the easy way for company - no. But I fix it this way and pour it over pre-cut cabbage (cole slaw) or pre-cut salads or precut kale salad sold at Costco for a very quick and easy salad
Very lemony and refreshing. The only change I made was to add a couple of tablespoons of freshly chopped parsley. This made an excellent salad with hummus and pita bread on the side. My dad said this dressing was "outstanding"!!!
I reduced this recipe by half. I added two packets of splenda to minimize the tartness, yet still keep a tangy bite. This is very refreshing and really puts me in the mood for Spring! Thanks for sharing your recipe!
I love this salad dressing and my lebanese family make it all the time. The dressing is very good on a salad of lettuce tomato, cuccumber, red onion. Avocado also makes this salas REALY good and gives it a sort of guaccomole flavour. This dressing always tastes better on iceburg lettuce as it tastes more fresh. All in all a fabulous dressing and definantly a favourite in our house.
This is the only salad dressing we use. We add french bread cut into 1/2" cubes to the salad. The bread soaks up some of the dressing. We use Romaine lettuce and add grated parmesan cheese and cut-up anchovies. It is simply the best and inexpensive to make.
I followed the recipe almost exactly, except for Kosher salt, I monitored my own salt. This came out with really overwhelming olive oil. The taste was really bad. I put the mixture in the fridge and hope to do something with it by adding some other herbs and spices to use as a marinade. Otherwise I may have wasted three lemons. I used Bertolli EVOO, good for dressings. If I could use something better, please let me know! I need a good lemon dressing!
Perfect on a hot summer day served over garden greens! Only use fresh lemon juice for the best flavor. You'd think this dressing would be very sour but the olive oil must cut through the tartness; it's simply wonderful!
Such a simple and refreshing dressing! Why didn't I think of it myself?? I would cut back on the lemon next time though...too acidic for me that I had to whisk in more EVOO. But I'll make it again and enjoy it!
Laura!Laura!Laura! I am going to check out your recipe box! My friend and I eat salads every week and we are always looking for variety. I surprised her by MAKING a dressing (this one) and she FELL IN LOVE! She had at least 3 other people try it. There were faithful RANCH dressing eaters asking for the recipe! ha ha KUDOS! And THANK YOU!
My first time attempting to make home made salad dressing. Very easy and delicious! I adjusted the measurements according to my tastes and it turned out great! Took the tip from the other reviewer - good idea to stick with freshly squeezed lemon juice. Thanks for the recipe!
This dressing turned out wonderful! I used 3/4 cup of olive oil and 4 garlic cloves. I also added about a teaspoon of honey. The olive oil flavor was prominent but I personally like that flavor so it was great! Will definitely make again.
Delicious! Fast, simple dressing - used it on a salad of mixed greens. Actually used the leftover dressing to toss with waxy potatoes & chill for a brightly flavored cold potato salad. It is very lemony, but such a clean flavor.
I really like this dressing - it is REAL! For my personal taste, though, I add a little more oil and sometimes, add a little anchovy paste or parsley. Yum. This beats the heck out of a bottled vinaigrette!
This recipe is better than my Siti's salad dressing!!! side note: the dressing tastes even better the longer it sits on the fridge.I added a tablespoon of dried mint(b/c I couldn't get any fresh) It was outstanding!
I have never met a homemade salad that I love, so I have embarked on a mission to explore more dressings/salad recipes, and I started with this. It was pretty good. My hubby enjoyed it too. I drizzled it on cukes from our garden, sweet peppers, tomato, avocado, grilled chicken and feta. I will give it another go with a different mix with the leftovers. Thanks for the recipe!
I used both lemon and limes in this simple dressing. I can see it would be good on salads containing chicken or seafood. I happened to use it with a fruit salad because I like that citrus taste. I liked the taste of the sour flavor.
I LOVE this recipe!!! I finally found the right amount of all the ingredients to blast my mouth with happiness! I eat a salad every day at lunch and will also take this dressing in my purse to all the restaurants. I have extreme problems with my food allergies and I am safe with this, my new favorite dressing!!!
Jean Schooler
Rating: 5 stars
06/05/2020
Only change made is did not add garlic simply because I was out. Very yummy and refreshing.
I made 1/2 recipe of this to use on salad this evening. It made an otherwise simple salad of lettuce, tomatoes, and cucumbers, taste so much better. Someone mentioned the lemon juice being strong, so I went slightly under the suggested amount on that. It was tasty, but still prefer the toum lebanese dressing/dip better as it is super garlicky. Although, this is more balanced for those that don't love garlic like me. I will more likely make it again. Can't get any easier than this for a quick flavoring/dressing. ty
This dressing was perfect for me, since I'm on a low iodine diet, at this time. Years ago I had friends from the Middle East and remembered this dressing. Plus, the Kosher salt is ok, and only used a pinch, with the garlic and the pepper plus the zing from the lemon I didn't need more salt than a pinch.
I'm moving away from processed foods, and I am always on the lookout for recipes to help me do so. This one fits the bill, as it is delicious! The dressing is light and refreshing. I grow my own lettuce, and I like to harvest it often by snipping off leaves rather than cutting the whole head. The dressing doesn't weigh the tender leaves down and make them soggy. It also goes well with salads made with sturdier greens like kale or collards. I will definitely make this again.
I love the fatoosh salad we get at my local Lebanese restaurant! I made this when we had friends over and while I was a little leary of using raw garlic in this it was the right decision. The dressing was incredible! I thought it was perfect but my husband thought it was too tangy so I'm going to add a little sugar to it next time to seer if that helps.
I cut the recipe in half & added a few spices, I loved it with the additions: 1/4 Cup lemon, 1/4 Cup olive Oil, 1/2 teaspoon of salt, pepper to taste, 1 teaspoon of thyme, red bell pepper flakes to taste, garlic powder, and fresh minced garlic. In a gallon ziploc plastic bag, Mix dressing, kale, & whatever else you like in salad...then let it sit in the refrigerator for half an hour. Yum!
