Lebanese Lemon Salad Dressing

One of the comments notes that it is very lemony and another comment suggests not using bottled lemon juice. I am Lebanese and I grew up with this dressing and it is the only dressing I use. If you use fresh lemons, you have to recognize that all lemons are not created equally so you have to temper it if your lemons are especially tart. I also don't use equal parts olive oil. I use far less olive oil than called for. So will fresh garlic and fresh lemons taste better. Sure if the garlic still is fresh and the lemons are just the right tartness. But for a really easy way to do it that still tastes fresh and clean - cut up your ingredients, splash them with a lemon juice (Costco has organic lemon juice with no additives) and just about half as much olive olive oil and then GARLIC salt and pepper to taste. The combination garlic salt gives you about the right amount of garlic. So would I fix it the easy way for company - no. But I fix it this way and pour it over pre-cut cabbage (cole slaw) or pre-cut salads or precut kale salad sold at Costco for a very quick and easy salad