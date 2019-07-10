Lebanese Lemon Salad Dressing

Tangy, zesty, garlicky lemon and olive oil flavors blend in this dressing that compliments salads which include some type of grilled meat and baked or fried pita chips in the place of croutons. This dressing is best with salads containing grilled chicken, shrimp or fish. It is very tangy but absolutely yummy.

Recipe by Laura

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
1 cup
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • In a medium bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, salt and pepper. Stir just before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
176 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 2.4g; fat 18.7g; sodium 320.5mg. Full Nutrition
