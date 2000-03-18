Fruit Hash
This is a colorful and creamy fruit salad that could also be served as a light dessert.
What can I say,Great... just melts in your mouth.
very easy and very good.
this recipe is a good one i sugest everyone gets a tase!
Um, No, I coooked this for my gathering for my sisters marrige and this was a disapointer for the crowd. they expected more of me, Cause after all, Im a chef and they always eat what I prepare for them, I made them Chicken and said "Hey Maybe I'll Give Them A delicious Desert to Enjoy" And I've never made anything like this before. so I gave it a shot,Biggest mistake ever for a chef, I thought this seemed good by all the positive feedback so I went along with it. I was confused........
This was very good. Very sweet though. I liked the tropical flavors. I didn't add the milk though since the pineapple was a bit juicy even after I drained it. I used colored mini marshmallows and crushed pineapple because it is what I had. Good stuff. Thanks!
