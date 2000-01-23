Rosemary Pork Roast

Very moist and nice flavor. Had a 3# pork loin roast and cooked in my slow cooker on low for 4 hours (stuck it in there when I came home for lunch). Flavor was nice, but it could have used some salt. The pork was falling apart when I cut it, which was fine, but the drippings needed salt to accent the pork flavor. Took the drippings from the crock pot and added a 1/2 cup water with 1 teaspoon salt and 1 tablespoon cornstarch blended into it & added it to the drippings...boiled and poured over the meat...this is what it was missing! Husband, son and I liked it, but daughter wouldn't eat it without a spoonful of mashed potatoes at the same time. Overall, I would make it again, but would add salt while it is cooking.