Rosemary Pork Roast

What tastes better than rosemary with pork? Add some green beans with toasted almonds, roasted potatoes, and a wild greens salad with balsamic vinaigrette, and your meal is made.

Recipe by Stacy B.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Rub the roast OR tenderloin liberally with olive oil, then spread the garlic over it. Place it in a 10x15 inch roasting pan and sprinkle with the rosemary.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 2 hours, or until the internal temperature of the pork reaches 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
299 calories; protein 47g; carbohydrates 1.4g; fat 10.5g; cholesterol 147.4mg; sodium 119mg. Full Nutrition
