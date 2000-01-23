Rosemary Pork Roast
What tastes better than rosemary with pork? Add some green beans with toasted almonds, roasted potatoes, and a wild greens salad with balsamic vinaigrette, and your meal is made.
What tastes better than rosemary with pork? Add some green beans with toasted almonds, roasted potatoes, and a wild greens salad with balsamic vinaigrette, and your meal is made.
So, so good. You will NOT be disappointed. This is common seasoning in Italian cooking for both pork roasts and chicken---with the addition of a splash or two of dry white wine. Wonderful aroma as it cooks too, which is a nice bonus!Read More
This was a disaster. It smelled great as it was cooking, but was inedible. Another reviewer commented that 2 hours wasn't enough time: I made it with pork tenderloin and 2 hours was WAY too long. It was dried out, and the outside was so crusty/crunchy I could hardly cut it. The inside (what little was salvageable from it) was bland and dry. What a waste of a rather expensive cut of meat!Read More
So, so good. You will NOT be disappointed. This is common seasoning in Italian cooking for both pork roasts and chicken---with the addition of a splash or two of dry white wine. Wonderful aroma as it cooks too, which is a nice bonus!
This was fantastic. My children loved it as well. I used fresh rosemary, 3 or 4 garlic cloves and probably 3 Tbls. of olive oil. I put the oil mixture on the tenderloin in the morning, wrapped it in plastic and put in the fridge. I will definetly make this again.
Very simple and quick to prepare. Only thing I did different was slice the garlic and then stuff it into the roast on the sides.
I gave this 4 stars because 160 degrees is far to high for taking a pork roast out of the oven. For a decent sized pork roast 145-150 is a more correct target that will eventually rise towards 160 as it rests. Taking out at 160 guarantees overcooking. For those complaining about cook time inaccuracy you don't know how to cook a roast. Time is a guideline, it is done when it is done, not when the timer goes off. Get a meat thermometer and use it. Learn the proper temperatures for cooking various cuts of meat.
I put it in my slow cooker and let it cook for several hours. I did use the spices as per recipe and it really made the house smell so good all day. And the roast was terriffic. My picky kids ate it too. WooHoo!!!
This was a disaster. It smelled great as it was cooking, but was inedible. Another reviewer commented that 2 hours wasn't enough time: I made it with pork tenderloin and 2 hours was WAY too long. It was dried out, and the outside was so crusty/crunchy I could hardly cut it. The inside (what little was salvageable from it) was bland and dry. What a waste of a rather expensive cut of meat!
I got great compliments when I made this for dinner guests. Would definitely make again. Very simple. I added extra olive oil and some salt pepper the second time around, which came out even better. Great with garlic mashed potatos and southern Green Beans.
I used a center cut pork roast and this recipe turned out great. The meat was so tender, I could barely slice it, it was falling apart. The family loved it - very easy.
The big problem with this recipe is I feel it is designed for a pork LOIN, not TENDERLOIN. Very different cuts, anyone who uses tenderloins and bakes it for two hours should probably sell their stove and order pizza. Comeon people. Just a simple typo. Use a pork loin. Tenderloins take less than a half hour to bake.
I make a similar recipe I got from my mother-in-law, who is from Italy. She showed me how to stab the roast all over with small pockets. Coat with olive oil and then sprinkle with generous amounts of salt and pepper. Mince 3T of fresh rosemary and 3-4 large cloves of garlic. Push small amounts of rosemary and garlic into the pcokets. Brown the roast all over on the stovetop and then slowly roast at 325 for 2-3 hours, depending on the size of the roast. If I have a small roast, I 'pot roast' it on the stove top with a small amount of water in the pan and a lid that lets steam escape, turning it often.
this is soooo good and ridiculously simple. *tip to save pork lovers some serious cash*: you can sub. pork trimmings for just abt. any pork recipe and save a bundle of $$$. what they are(as described to me by a butcher) is the excess meat left over after butter-flied pork chops are cut, so the pieces are really good cuts of meat--just not as pretty or nearly expensive. i buy these at my grocery for .89/lb!
I switched the base of this recipe to pork loin chops and smoked them , they were so good my husband and his friends actually fought over them!!!
This recipe was easy and simple. I cut the amount of rosemary in half, though, and even that seemed too much. But the pork was moist and delicious, and made for great sandwiches the next day.
It may be worth five stars cooked the way suggested but I altered the recipe, and used 3 cloves minced garlic, 1 Tbsp crushed rosemary, 1 Tbsp crushed fennel, 2 Tbsp EVOO, plus salt and pepper to taste...Yum!!!! Yum!!! I found an easy way to crush the rosemary and fennel seed was by putting it inside a pepper mill (minus the pepper of course).
Made this over the weekend. Loved it !! So tender it fell apart trying to get it out of the crockpot. I used a 4 lb. pork shoulder roast that I seared on all sides. In same pan I sauted 1/2 onion (all I had) and garlic in olive oil, scrapeing bottom to get all the brown bits. Place the roast, onions garlic, rosemary, 1/2 cup water & 1 cup wine in crockpot & cook on low for 6-7 hours. Ymmm!!!
Rosemary and pork are a wonderful combination. I do recommend crushing the rosemary in a herb grinder or with a mortar and pestle so that it adheres to the meat better and doesn't poke anyone's mouth.
So good! I used fresh rosemary and the meat was so tender and full of flavor. A word of caution though; if you use a tenderloin the cooking time is far too long. Mine was ready in less than an hour. I added a little water to the pan after the meat was done and served the juice over the meat. This is a great and easy way to make a delicious pork roast.
I added dijon mustard to the glaze & used fresh rosemary since I grow my own. The glaze crusted up beautifully and the flavour was fantastic! It works great on baked pork chops too. This is going to be my regular glaze for pork roasts from now on!
This recipe was easy and delicious. I took advice from another site and cooked at 450 for the first 10 minutes and then lowered the temp. to 250 for the next 90 minutes. The rosemary flavor with the pork was great! This is such a simple, yet elegant dish!
Excellent! I browned the meat first and cooked it low and slow. It was tender and juicy. My kids loved it. Definitely a keeper.
I cooked tenderlions instead of roast. I thought it was too dry. Also the taste was not there. I will not try this one again with tenderloin. Maybe it is better to be used with a roast. Constructive Critisum
I am not a meat eater, but I made this for my boyfriend about a week ago. His exact words were "That's the best piece of pork I've ever had". I baked it covered for three hours at a lower temp and then uncovered for an hour at 375. Just perfect! And the smell alone made me rethink my vegetarian ways.
This was sooo easy and soooo delicious. I bought a package of two small pork tenderloins (2.5 lb)and used dried rosemary, fresh garlic (I put some on top and stuffed some inside the tenderloin) and EVOO. The meat package said to cook it at 400 for 20-25 min per pound. I cooked it for 30 minutes and checked it. The internal temp was already 160. It cooked faster than the recipe. It was sooo moist. My family devoured this!
I tried this with tenderlion and it was only ok. It came out very dry- even with reduced cooking time- and not very flavorful. The rosemary was overwhelming. Next time I will make a few modifications. First, this recipe seems better suited to a roast. I will mix it with the oil, garlic, and fresh rosemary (instead of dried) to marinate overnight before cooking. To try to keep it moist I will try it in my slow cooker. With those changes I'm hoping to have much better results next time.
This is a great recipe - to keep the pork moist, however, I always put about 1 cup of red wine in the bottom of the pan and baste the pork often throughout cooking. It gives it a wonderful flavor.
I sprinkled the roast with
I am not much of a fan of pork roast, but my husband wanted one for New Year's day. I looked over every recipe on here, and decided on this one since we had everything we needed on hand for it. I think it changed my mind about pork roasts! It was absolutely delicious! It was tender, juicy, and very flavorful...very unlike every other pork roast I have ever had before this one.
Easy and delicious. I used only one small pork tenderloin (not sure of the weight) along with fresh rosemary, garlic powder and some fresh thyme. It cooked faster than the recipe, probably because it was so small. Watch a meat thermometer instead of the clock when cooking pork tenderloins.
Wonderful flavour - have made this several times and used different pork roasts each time (tenderloin can be quite pricey where I live!) and it always turns out fabulous. I have added dijon mustard as well and that adds a lovely flavour. Great recipe - will be making this often!
My family loved this roast and I found it very easy to fix. I used fresh rosemary from my garden and plenty of garlic, a little salt and pepper at the end. It was delicious! Thanks so much.
I used pork tenderloin and it was great. Lots of flavour and not dry at all. Roasted in oven for about 25 minutes and served it with mashed potatoes and carrots for a nice meal. I will definitely add this to my regular recipes.
I was skeptical that a recipe this basic could be worthy of so many stars…my skepticism has been squashed. My pork roast turned out flavorful and very moist…Husband and kids loved it! The only thing I did differently was I combined the oil, garlic, and rosemary then rubbed it on the roast (just easier).
We have made it twice and love it.
This turned out great. Followed recipe as written. My 4.5 lb pork roast took 1/2 hr longer than the 2 hours recommended and I would have left it in a full 3 hours had I not had to feed my company! It wasn't dry at all. I did make one little addition after reading some reviews - I sliced some onions and put them under the roast - that may have helped keep it moist(?) Anyway, this was definitely my idea of a roast pork and I'll keep this one in my recipe box.
This was so moist and tender. It had great flavor. Thank you for sharing
Great! Made this for Thanksgiving, and for a tough crowd! My husbands mother and gradmother are amazing cooks, and I was nervous, but it came out great.....and tender!
This was very good! I used a small pork tenderlion and lots fresh rosemary. We will definitley be having this again. Thanks Stacy
This recipe is soo easy and sooooo very delicious!!! Definately will do it again and again!
I found that it took nearly twice as long to cook thoroughly than was recommended in the recipe.
I reduced the cooking time to an hour. Just until the juices run clear. I love it! the meat was tender and juicy, and the smell was so good.
This was delish! Very yummy. Thanks for posting these ingredients!
It only took an hour to cook, which caught me a bit of guard. Definately tasty. Because it cooked so fast the outside did not have time to get nice and brown. I added 1/2 cup red wine half way through, then reduced the cooking liquid for dipping.
WOW!!! I can't believe how GOOD this is and how EASY!!! I never made a pork roast before, but this is going in to my regular rotation for sure!! I can't believe what I've been missing out on! I had a 2.75lb roast, so I started checking mine after an hour with the meat thermometer. It took about an additional 15-20 minutes. I covered it with foil after that and turned oven off and left in there while I finished up the sides. I made Stove Top stuffing, gravy (for the stuffing, the meat didn't need it but the option was there) and broccoli. Whole family loved it and I was feeding a family of 7! My house still smells awesome!! Thanks for the post!!!
The meat itself was very tender but we did not think there was a lot of flavor. Would probably not make again but thanks for letting us try.
This recipe was amazing, simple and very tasty!! The only thing I would do different next time is to make sure I don't over do the olive oil and make pockets in the meat to get the seasoning flavour more even throughout the whole roast.
I will definitely make this again! Followed the advice of others to make pockets in the pork loin and stuff garlic and rosemary into them. Also, cooked at 450 for 1st 10 minutes, then 350 for 90 minutes. Checked it at 60 minutes as others suggested to shorten bake time, but internal temp wasn't quite up to 165. Poured a bit of water in bottom of roasting pan before baking and added small amount of garlic, rosemary, and pepper. Then served over the pork loin. Excellent, and very easy.
Delicious and easy! You can't go wrong here! I just rubbed garlic powder on along with the rosemary instead of cloves, and it came out yummy. Easy + yummy = KEEPER!
Very good and moist roast, I will make it again. A real keeper
Everyone really loved the taste!
I tried this on the grill and it came out excellent.
This was a HUGE success for Sunday dinner. We had people over and EVERYONE loved it. We baked it in an oven bag, it made it so juicey and tender. And i took reviewers advice on cutting into the sides and stuffing with garlic! Perfect! Served it with fresh garlic green beans and my amazing mashed potatoes. We also had fish, rice and cheesey broccoli. all from scrathc
I cooked this Pork Roast for me and my husband... we both ranted and raved about it every bite we took. I did add the wine to cook it in and rubbed it with Italian Seasoning plus the Rosemary. The best Pork Roast I have ever eaten!!!
Lovely seasoning for pork roasts (or chops). Always try to have fresh rosemary on hand because it marries so well with pork. Good submission.
Very good! Very easy! Thanks!
Very Good!
My whole family loves this recipe. I make it at least 2-3 times a month. The simple combination of rosemary and garlic is delicious. One note about pork tenderloin - for some reason my cooking times are not consistent. I find it's critical to use a meat thermometer while cooking. I prefer the ones with the probe that can be left it that alerts you when the meat has reached it's optimal cooking temperature. This keeps it from being over cooked and becoming dry.
I added 1/4 Cup basalmic vinegar and breadbrumb to give a tickened paste to stick to the pork. I reserved some sauce on the side and mixed it with potatoes and cooked it all in one pan. Meat was moist and potatoes delicious!
Delicious! And it tastes just as good the next day in a sandwich.
My family didn't like it. It didn't have a lot of flavor.
everyone liked this recipe & it's different from my usual one. tasty, smelled great while cooking & easy. good one!
VERY DELICOUS AND VERY SIMPLE
This was fantastic! I had a small pork loin and just cut the recipe in half, baking for 1 1/2 hours. It was tender and juicy. I covered it with tin foil for the first 30 minutes. I'd say it was the best I've cooked yet.
Had a two pound pork sirloin roast and cooked for 1 1/2 hours. I'm not sure if that was too long because it turned out a little dry. Husband still liked it though and wants me to make again.
Really enjoyed this thanks!
I made this on the weekend and it was yummie. The meat didn't taste porky, which was great.It had lots of flavour and was very easy to put together. I used fresh rosemary, this recipe is wonderful thanks Stacy
This was ok, but not very flavorful.
This was okay...added onions and 1/2 cup of red wine. Probably won't make again.
I made this but I cut the garlic cloves in half poked them inside the beast and it added to the flavor. My dad loved it and he is a very hard man to please. Very juice. To keep it from becoming too dry check every half hour for internal temp. (this might slow down the cook time but will keep the roast from becoming over-done.
Simple and Fantastic! Used all the ingredients that most anyone would have on hand in their kitchen and produced a BEAUTIFUL cut of pork. I didn't alter the recipe a bit other than to stuff the slivers of Garlic down in some holes poked in the loin and this thing came out as great as some pork dishes I've had at 5-star restaurants here in Dallas. TRY IT - you won't be disappointed.
Wonderful Roast!!
A WINNING RECIPE!
Excellent! i doubled the amount of olive oil, rosemary and garlic. My family loves it!
This turned out EXCELLENT. We grow our own rosemary so have plenty to spare (and who doesnt love plenty of rosemary?). I did top my slices with spoonful of roasted pineapple and habanero sauce and not only did it add a little kick, it really complimented the flavor of the rosemary (I used about 5 sprigs - 4 broken and spread over the roast and 1 cut in half and stuffed into the roast).
This is the way I cook pork roast, and people who thought they didn't like it now like it. I use garlic, sale rosemary and sage. Everyone wants to get the pieces with the crunch topping on it. I always use a meat thermometer, so that it says moist, not overcooked.
This recipe turned out great. I cooked the roast covered with foil for 1 hour, and then removed the foil the last hour. It was very tender & moist - a great dinner paired with mashed potatoes & country style green beans with bacon!
Great tasting and easy recipe with the adjustments I made . Had a 2.5# pork tenderloin. Rubbed 1 TBS olive oil on roast and then rubbed roast (2 pieces which I tied together after seasoning) with 3-4 cloves minced garlic and 2 TBS minced fresh rosemary. Let marinate for 1 hour in refrigerator. Cooked at 450 F for 10 minutes and then lowered to 250F and cooked for 90 minutes or until reached internal temp of 145 F and let rest for 5 or so minutes. Moist and very tasty
Very easy and tasty! I had a one pound tenderloin so I used 1/3 of all the portions (only used 1 teaspoon of rosemary) and added salt. Will definitely make again.
We blended fresh rosemary and garlic with olive oil then brushed it on a 3 1/2 lb rib roast and grilled it on a gas grill at about 250-300 degrees F for almost six hours, basting every hour or so. Although the griller thought it was a little dry the rest of us didn't, we poured the drippings over the meat when done, (could have made gravy, might have cooked too long). We put carrots and onion under the meat to keep it off the pan and the heat of the grill. The carrots were very tasty, I generally don't care for them. The rosemary coating was excellent. We'll make this again. Thanks for the recipe.
This was simple, fast to prepare and very, very good. Thank you.
Good, but nothing i'll remember!
Wonderful. My entire family loved it, kids included. I too used smaller portions of all the ingredients, and it was easy, tasted great, and juicy. Definitely added to my repitoire.
Very simple and very flavourful. Will definitely make this again
I made this recipe for my fiancee and I on our 3rd year dating anniversery. It was very easy, and very tasty. I would make it again.
I have made this easy recipe several times and each time it is delicious. The rosemary aroma has everyone drooling by dinnertime. Any leftover roast (which is doubtful!) is great for sandwiches.
Very easy. Very tasty. Cut down on the garlic as can't stand the smell of the stuff. Missus loved it.
Easy prep, great result.
Used the same spices, but put it in the slow cooker for 8 hours. Walking into my house after it was done was so mouthwatering. Even used to juices at the bottom to make a garlic rosemary gravy for the garlic mashed potatoes I made. Serve with bacon wrapped asparagus!
Nice!
Perfect!!!!!
I used Fresh chopped Rosemary and added some white wine while cooking! Also added some halved potatoes to the pan in the oven! THe more garlic, the better!
This was very good. Very simple ingredients which is always a plus with me. I cooked this in a crock pot & it was very good. Hubby said it's a keeper!! Will definitely make this again & will pass this recipe along to family & friends. Thanks!
Love the taste, and the roast was so tender. Thanks so much for sharing!
I made this for a church dinner late night 100 lbs. of pork tenderloin got raving reviews. Thank you for the recipe
I cooked my pork loin one hour and the internal temp was 160. It smelled fabulous and the seasoning was nice, however it was extremely dry. It would have been a burnt mess had I cooked it two hours.
so simple for such wonderful results!!! leftovers make great pulled pork sandwiches :)
This was very good. I did change it,because I used secret recipes garlic mix and roasted red bliss potatoes with pork loin. I still used the rosemary and it was so soft and delicious.
I altered this recipe a little and ended up with Simple Savory Pork Roast from this site. It was delicious. Only took 1-1/2 hrs to cook. Only giving it 4 stars due to my modifications.
Perfect tenderloin! We loved it.
Very moist and nice flavor. Had a 3# pork loin roast and cooked in my slow cooker on low for 4 hours (stuck it in there when I came home for lunch). Flavor was nice, but it could have used some salt. The pork was falling apart when I cut it, which was fine, but the drippings needed salt to accent the pork flavor. Took the drippings from the crock pot and added a 1/2 cup water with 1 teaspoon salt and 1 tablespoon cornstarch blended into it & added it to the drippings...boiled and poured over the meat...this is what it was missing! Husband, son and I liked it, but daughter wouldn't eat it without a spoonful of mashed potatoes at the same time. Overall, I would make it again, but would add salt while it is cooking.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections