Simple BBQ Ribs

Country-style ribs are cut from the loin, one of the leanest areas of pork. These ribs are seasoned, boiled until tender, then baked with your favorite barbeque sauce. That's it! Back to simplicity, back to the country life. Sigh.

By LLOYD RUSHING

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Place ribs in a large pot with enough water to cover. Season with garlic powder, black pepper and salt. Bring water to a boil, and cook ribs until tender.

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • Remove ribs from pot, and place them in a 9x13 inch baking dish. Pour barbeque sauce over ribs. Cover dish with aluminum foil, and bake in the preheated oven for 1 to 1 1/2 hours, or until internal temperature of pork has reached 160 degrees F (70 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
441 calories; protein 33.3g; carbohydrates 24.5g; fat 22.2g; cholesterol 127.7mg; sodium 4260.3mg. Full Nutrition
