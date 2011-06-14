Simple BBQ Ribs

I don't know what I could have done wrong or differently than everyone else, but these turned out brutally dry. Like many other reviewers I seasoned my water with salt, pepper, and garlic. I started with hot water from the tap and brought it to a boil with roughly 7.5lb of country style pork ribs, it took about 15 minutes to boil, and I left them in the water for an hour total (45 minutes of actual boiling). When I went to check them at an hour I pulled one out with the tongs and it broke in half when I grabbed it so I knew they were done. I then tossed them in my BBQ rub and put them in a pan lined with sliced onion rings with a little water and liquid smoke in the bottom. After an hour at 250 I pulled them out and tossed in sweet baby rays and then put them under the broiler for 3 minutes per side. They smelled great, they looked great, and they did actually taste great, kind of, but man were they dry. I tested this out with a group of 9 friends and they all had nice things to say, but I kept telling them they were liars because I thought they were awful!! I imagine it was the boiling that dried them out, so either I boiled them too long, or not long enough. But regardless next time I'll just stick with the grill like normal!