Simple BBQ Ribs
Country-style ribs are cut from the loin, one of the leanest areas of pork. These ribs are seasoned, boiled until tender, then baked with your favorite barbeque sauce. That's it! Back to simplicity, back to the country life. Sigh.
Very similar to my own rib recipe which is also 5 star! To enhance the flavor, cover the meat in equal parts beef broth and water, add one bottle of a "better" bbq sauce, (using a cheap variety will only give a vinegar like flavor to the ribs) add 5 cloves of finely sliced garlic, two onions cut into 8 parts, top 1/3 of a head of celery to include the celery leaves, and 1/4 cup worcheshire sauce. Turn off the stove after 1 hour on a low, slow boil and let sit for 1+ hours. Take out and place on a cookie sheet and lightly coat them with additional sauce until you are ready to finish them on the grill. Absolutely superb!!!Read More
WOWEE!! I made these ribs last night for my boyfriend and I. He was in heaven! He said, and I quote " Honey, we are going to make ribs this way for the rest of our lives!" Yummy, tender juicy. I took the foil off during the last 5 or 10 minutes put a bit more sauce on them, cause it does all slide off during cooking and then broiled them to get the edges just a little dark and crispy, and they did not dry out at all! Thanks Lloyd!
We are rib-lovers and we go out for bbq ribs often, but this recipe is great for when we feel like staying in. It's so easy. I usually boil mine for 45 minutes before cooking them and they come out perfect every time. They really do fall off the bone. You do have to make sure to use a really thick bbq sauce - and use enough to completely cover the ribs. I love these ribs!! We've made them 5 times so far since finding the recipe a few months ago.
Being from CA and marrying a TX man I' ve struggled in tuning into TX cusine. So when my husband asked me to cook something for his work potluck I wanted to hit it out of the ball park. After studying the reviews for a week I produced the "Best F'in Ribs" (Guys at DH's work) I purchased 2 slabs of pork spare ribs (6.5 lbs) from Sams club and asked the butcher to cut them into sections of 3 for me (free) I BOILED WATER FIRST in a large stock pot and layered the ribs inside then I added: 3 TBSP g. powder, 3 Tsp of Pepper, about a TBSP Worchester sauce, 1 cup soy sauce, and 5-6 dashs of liquid smoke. I boiled for 1 hr. Then shut off the heat and covered and let it sit in the liquid for 1 hr 45 min. I purchased a square roasting tray from the dollar store (easy clean up and didn't have to nag DH about bringing back any dishs). I layerd the ribs in the tray (meaty side up) and brushed generously with a cup of Cattlemans BBQ Sauce. Covered with foil and cooked for 45 mins. Took it out flipped the ribs (at this point its difficult since they're falling off the bone) and lathered with another cup of BBQ sauce. Covered and cooked for another 1/2 hr. Then I flipped them again added BBQ drippings from the tray and broiled for 6-8 mins on high to give it a charred look. Covered with foil and sent DH to work along with a roll of napkins. He works the midnight shift and by the next day the word had gotten around to to 2 other shifts of my "F'in Good ribs". I'm so proud of myself!
This ia a keeper..I boiled ribs for about 1 hour. I used a throw awy aluminum pan, easy clean up. I also used a whole bottle of Sweet Baby Ray Sauce. I basted periodically. Thanks Lloyd
If there was a 10 star rating, I would gladly give it! My ribs never turn out and these fell right off the bone-only a fork required. My husband said he would pay for ribs like this. I've shared this recipe with everyone. It will be included in my personal cookbook. Thank you so much for sharing this recipe! YUM! YUM!
Of course nothing can take the place of slow roasted ribs on the grill but that's not always practical or convenient. This is a nice substitute. When you really crave ribs and want to make it simple and easy, this is the way to go.
I have often cooked ribs in this style and sosmetimes I add an additional step. If you are going to finish the ribs on the BBQ grill, I cook the boiled ribs on the grill for a few minutes ( only 5 to 10 minutes) and then sauce them up for the real grilling. These extra few minutes on the grill before adding the sauce tightens up the meat to make them more like only grilled ribs. If you go right from the boiling process to grilling sauced ribs, there is a great chance of burning the ribs due to the high sugar content of the sauce.
OMG the best ribs ever!!! I normally do not write reviews & this is my 1st but I had to comment on this recipe! I love to grill & can grill just about anything but always had trouble with ribs up until now. Forget the Grill, you would not know these were baked! I did make some revisions based on other review & they came out great. I boiled them for 1hr & in addtion to the above added Worcestershire sauce, Liquid Smoke & Old Bay seasoning. I baked for 40min then added more bbq sauce then baked for an addtional 20min. I then brolied them uncovered for about 5min to crsip them up. Perfecto! I will never order ribs out again, these are 100x better! Another good idea is to boil some potatos in the same water after the ribs are done, gives them good flavor. I would give this 10 stars if I could!
My ribs came out extremely dry and not tender at all... It didn't even fall apart...
Mom always made her Country style ribs this way, but it was a 'meal', and not just a dish because once she put the ribs in the oven, (w/bbq sauce) she skimmed the pork broth & added (skin on) quartered potatoes and cabbage wedges. Oooohhh, mmm, mmm, mmm! The ONLY thing wrong with this meal is trying to build the perfect bite! You have to smash the potatoes , use lots of butter, s&p - and the 'piece de resistance' is a small ladle of the hot broth over your spuds! (Be sure and season the broth heavily. We loved more pepper than salt.) Oh man... I gotta get some ribs in the house!
For being the first time ever making ribs, these came out amazing. Everyone wanted seconds and they literally fell off the bone. I boiled the ribs for about 30-45 min and then baked for about an hour and a half. I used more BBQ sauce than what the recipe called for. Thanks for the recipe!!
made exactly as stated. perfect. 55min boiling. 1 hour baking.
I have always boiled my ribs first, whether cooking them indoors or on the grill. It makes them so tender. I love this recipe, so easy and very yummy. Also, try adding about a cup of apple juice to your water while boiling the ribs. The apple juice tenderizes the ribs and it makes the BBQ sauce slightly caramelize to the ribs during cooking, especially if done on the grill.
OH MY GOODNESS!!! This was soooooo awesome. I cannot believe I made this! I was told this was the best ribs EVER! Better then any restaurant even! I must admit that this was better then I've ever had also. This is what I did and it was perfect! I covered the ribs with water in a huge stockpot. Added: 1 onion cut in wedges, 3/4 cup of soy sauce, pinch of garlic powder, black pepper. Boiled this for 45 mins. Let it sit in the marinade for 1 hour. Then brushed on my BBQ sauce- Sweet Rays BBQ- honey bbq. Transfered to the oven and baked for 1 hour. Make sure to reapply every 20 mins. Everyone will love this!
I had never boiled ribs or chicken for bbq or grilling until today. OMG!! I will from now on. To the water I added soy sauce, garlic pwr, pepper and one onion cut in wedges. No salt. "Simmer" ribs for 40 min. I used beef ribs. No need to boil. Just simmer - low heat. Turn off stove, cover pot and let sit 2-3 hrs to marinate in broth. When cool, put ribs in large zip bag with BBQ sauce(I used Trader Joe's Kansas City BBQ sauce)Simply the best I'vd ever had. Put bag in fridge until the ready to bake or grill. We bbq'd the next day. Next time I will grill them & see how they turn out.
My family devoured these! I followed the recipe but took some of the other suggestions for flavoring. When boiling, I added a half cup of soy sauce, half an onion, and some peppercorns to the water. After about 45 min., I removed them from the pot, sliced the ribs, put them in a glass dish and into the refrigerator, until I was ready to bake them. Once ready for baking (about 3 hrs. later), I added KC Masterpiece BBQ sauce (family favorite) to them and baked them at 350 degrees (covered) for an hour. After the hour, I uncovered them, flipped them, added more sauce, turned up the heat (to 450 degrees) for about 15 more min. to seal the flavor. ABSOLUTELY DELISH!!!
I typically will only eat ribs that are grilled, but these were very good. I boiled them for 45 minutes & added a bit more garlic powder than asked for. After that, I put them in the oven for one hour & they came out great. I would recommend using a thick bbq sauce for these ribs. I'll be making these again! Thanks!
I have been using this recipe for years. I boil ribs and 1 hour and then baste them on the grill for 15-30 minutes until cooked to my likeness which is slightly charred.
Great flavor.easy to make. will make again! Thank You!
I am not a very good cook, but I always want to learn more and more recipes to challenge myself. I came across this recipe while googeling "Easy BBQ Rib Recipe." And it IS easy.. but tastes AMAZING as well! I use sweet baby rays BBQ sauce and usually make rice and a veggie with them... thanks for whoever posted this recipe!
I used this recipe my very first time making ribs last year... I was VERY happy with the results. This was SO easy. Definitely use a good bbq sauce. Sweet Baby Ray's is REALLY good. I've made this recipes multiple times now, each time I experiment with adding things to the pot when its boiling. My usual is salt, pepper, garlic & onion powder, chili powder and sometimes soy sauce. If I have a rack, I cut it in two and use two big pots. Let it boil for around 45 minutes. Take out, put in a baking dish... I usually put some sauce on the bottom, place the ribs in and cover with sauce. I use a foil cover for about 45 minutes. Then take off the foil and broil for about 4-5 minutes cause I like it a little crispy on the edges. You can baste with more sauce at any time during the baking. Delicious and really easy. I serve it with fries.
I had never made ribs before trying this recipe- my brother and I tried 3 different recipes from this web site in one day. This was by far the favorite recipe! The ribs were very tender and full of flavor. Yum!
These ribs are AWESOME! Was very hesitant about boiling the ribs before baking - thought it would suck the flavor out. Had some country style ribs in the frezzer that I had gotten on sale and did not know what to do with. Followed other reviewers suggestions and added soy sauce, onion, garlic and a dash of worsteshire to the water - boiled one hour. Put in baking pan, covered with Sweet Baby Rays & baked on low for an hour. THE BEST ribs I have EVER had!! Will make these over & over again! Thanks!
This was a 10 exactly as written. I did make a couple of additions. Had some Hickory Smoke Salt which I added to the boiling water and a dash or two of Worcestershire sauce. Carmelized under the broiler for a minute or two at the end with a little extra barbecue sauce. And, by the way, cooked the rice in the broth, froze the rest of the broth. Unbelieveable!! Thanks so much, I even have the start for next time.
I marinated these in minced garlic, worcestershire sauce and liquid smoke for about 4 hours. I then took other cooks' ideas of boiling with 1/2 cup of soy sauce, the marinade, and chunked onions and carrots for flavor. I grilled it on a preheated 350 degree grill for about 5 minutes on each side, basting with BBQ sauce. They were delicious! I will definately make this recipe again. I made this with spareribs, but would be good with any rib.
I have been making ribs similar to this for over 40 years. However, I add 3 cloves of garlic to the water and "simmer" do not boil, for about 1 hour. Then smother ribs in your favorite barbeque sauce and place under oven broiler for about4-5 minutes, turn and add more sauce for another 4-5 minutes. Absolutely delicious!
Fantastic! Great flavor! I also mixed in an egg with my BBQ sauce so that it would stick to the ribs and, oh boy, was it wonderful! Thanks for sharing.
Unbelievable! I boiled the ribs for 45 minutes, then put them in the over for an hour and they were perfect. My husband compared them to the ribs at Outback! His favorite! These were so delicious and so very easy. I will make them again and again!
These ribs were fantastic! I boiled them ahead of time and put them in ziploc bags in bar-b-cue sauce and froze them. We made them when we took the kids and grandson camping. I thawed them out, put them in a foil pan with a little more bar-b-cue sauce, and covered tightly with foil. I warmed them on a grate over a low fire that was almost all coals. They were cooked/heated through in approximately an hour. They were so tender, but just firm enough like ribs should be. My kids couldn't stop thanking me! Great meal for a cook-out or a camping trip. I will do this every time.
Found this recipe to be so quick and so good. Cooked for 30 minutes and then put in crockpot. Ribs were very very tender and tasty. Did add some soy sauce to the pot when boiling the ribs.
Im pleased to say I was always afraid to try ribs on my own.....I tried this recipe and they were amazing
This is an AMAZING recipe!!! The meat was so tender... I added adobo and more garlic powder & pepper than the recipe called for. This recipe is a keeper for sure!! I made mash potatoes using the cooking liquid as recommended by BONNIE12... best mashed potatoes I've ever made!!!
This is an awesome recipe! They were so easy to make...and so delicious to eat! I Did make a few changes: I boiled for about 2 hours and then cooked in the oven for right at an hour. I also used pork baby back ribs, (Farmer John's) When boiling, I ground pepper and sea salt, and added garlic and onion powder. I did use a lot of seasoning, probably a good 2 or 3 tablespoons of each. I also used a big lobster pot to boil them in. I live in CA but found that the most amazing barbecue sauce to use is Sonny's, which you can order online at their website or if you're lucky enough to be on the East Coast, go right in to the restaurant to get it. I used the sweet sauce, but they also have mild and tangy. Some reviewers basted their ribs many times - I found that I only needed to do that twice. I cooked them in the oven for 45 mins, flipped them, recoated with sauce, and cooked another 15 minutes. This is one of the best rib recipes ever!!!!
Super simple and super delicious!
I modified the recipe slightly using 10lbs boned ribs, boiled in 50/50 beef broth and water, onion and garlic powder added for 1hr-20mins and then let sit in the hot water for 45 minutes awaiting dinner. I then painted the BBQ sauce on and placed on the BBQ for 30 minutes low heat. The results were ribs that were falling off the bone tender and a crowd pleaser. An excellent recipe.
My husband's exact quote: "It's a smashing success! I love it!" I used venison/deer ribs and boiled it in water with the garlic power and black pepper. I added about 2/3 cups of soy sauce and a splash of worcheshire sauce (enough to smell it when it boils). I boiled it for 1 hour, then simmer in low for 1 hour. Then I put BBQ sauce on the bottom of a Pyrex glass dish with 1 TBSP of brown sugar and wisked them together. Then I layed the BBQ on top and slathered it with more BBQ sauce and covered it with a foil. Then, because I have to be out of the house for a while, I set the oven at 225F and left it baking. I came back home after 2.5 hours, took the foil off for 20 minutes while I prepared a salad and some other side dishes. Delicious!!
My first time cooking ribs, so easy and DELICIOUS!! Added to my recipe box! THANKS!
These were wonderful! I've only made ribs once before, and they were tough and fatty and not very good. This recipe created perfect ribs. The meat literally fell off the bones! I used baby back pork ribs. I simmered the ribs for 45 minutes, then baked them, and finally finished them on the grill to give them a nice smokey, grill finish. Delicious!
I lowered the salt to 1 Tbsp and it was much improved. If this recipe didn't call for so much salt, I would change my rating. Original review - Way too salty! This recipe called for 2.5 lbs of ribs, I had 4 lbs. I can be timid with salt so I decided to trust the recipe and go for it (I added the 2 Tbsp, I did not add more for the additional ribs). I ate seconds on the veggies and bread because I couldn't eat the ribs. I love salty food too. I want to give this a four because I think some adjustment on the salt and these will be fine. However, I have to judge on what I got.
Great way to cook ribs indoors! I did not put foil on (had none and snowed in) cooked for an hour and they were delish! Used JB Fatboy bbq sauce. fingers were licked!
I used this for my first attempt at making ribs and have to say this was amazing. The turned out amazing as my 3 yr old ate a half rack by herself. Really simple recipe that u can ad whatever you want. Next time I will throw them on the grill for a few minutes after baking them, just to have that char taste.
First time ever making ribs... I thought, how can all these people be wrong? Thank you for the awesome recipe & to everyone else for guiding me to the right one. It was so easy and a HUGE hit!!!
This recipe is awesome, but one thing I would change is it says put your ribs in water, then bring them to a boil. I mean, I know this is a simple thing but it can make a huge difference if you bring the water to a boil first. Also I'd consider tossing in one part stock one part water as well with a bit of olive oil. That way the meat absorbed the stock and the olive oil. Still make it moist, but a more complex flavor due to the stock.
Simplicity makes this wonderful! Who needs all the complications! Great recipe- worth saving!
Simple, fool-proof recipe, however, I did add more barbeque sauce. The method of cooking makes the ribs very tender. My family loved them!
Super, SUPER easy recipe with fantastic results. Nothing but praise from anyone in this household!
Simple, quick and tasty. I added one can of "German-Style" beer to the boiling water for some flavor. This one is a keeper.
ribs were great,putting that much garlic in the water was scarry,the whole house smelledbut the taste was GREAT.I would use a leaner cut next time.Really fell off the bone!!!! The picture doesn't look like "country"ribs,so I used spare ribs
I made these ribs tonight and I used Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce (My absolute favorite)and cookied up a rack of boneless country style ribs. I was looking for a recipe for roasting them in the oven and this was exactly what I was looking for! I had never boiled my ribs before cooking them but they came out moist and tender just like we like them. These were absolutely wounderful! This one is a must if you haven't already tried it! I will definately keep this recipe around and use it again and again. Thank you for sharing!!
Was so yummy!A keeper....
Super simple to make & very, very tasty! Took the advice of some other reviewers & boiled ribs in a combo of beef stock & water and used 3 cloves of garlic instead of the garlic powder. Also added a couple of tablespoons of minced onion to the mix. Baked ribs for 1 hour covered and then an additional half hour uncovered. Boy, oh boy, were these good!!
So tender and falling off the bone! I never would have thought to boil ribs before baking them but this is my new go to recipe for ribs!!
These are absolutely wonderful! Fall off the bone, delicious! Thanks so much for sharing, Lloyd!
To water add 1 onion and soya sauce. After boiling for 1 hour, shut off heat and leave ribs in water for 1 to 2 hours. Make BBQ sauce from this site.
I wish I can give this recipe 10 stars... The ribs are so tender, you don't need a fork or knife.. This is my new way to fix ribs, it was so good we ate it 3 nights in a row.. :) Thanks for sharing!!
Being an advid cook....I always follow the recipe to a "T" for the first time....having the "loin ribs", I would NEVER make this recipe again.....Ribs were dry.....I will go back to my way of browning them first in the OVEN for an hour to get what grease there is on them off.....and slow cook them for 1 1/2 hrs. at 325.....using a porcelin roaster.....they are so tender that you can cut them with a knife...very disappointed in this recipe.....
I've made ribs before, but never did they come out so tender that the meat literally fell off the bone. Made about 5lbs. of baby back ribs using this recipe for a party and my guest devoured them. Boiled for 1hr., baked for 2hrs and used an entire bottle of sauce (large).Thanks!
Delicious and extremely simple! I added extra seasonings like chili powder, fajita seasoning, and adobo seasoning, to give them a bit more flavor!
This was super easy and super yummy! I boiled for about 45 minutes and cooked for an hour. sooooooo good!
This is an excellent recipe for ribs. They came out very tender and will definately make this again. Thank you
Our only complaint is that the sauce didn't really stick to the ribs.
I like to make country ribs in the crock pot, but as of last night, I have a new go-to recipe, and this is it. I used boneless ribs, which can dry out easily, but these were the best country style ribs I've ever made. I followed the directions, except that I added some ingredients to the parboiling water. I found some wonderful hickory flavored sea salt, and I added 2 tsp. of it to the water. (Next time I'll add 3-4 tsp.) I also added fresh whole carrots, a bunch of celery w/tops, sliced onion, garlic, 2 bay leaves, and freshly ground black pepper to the water. Simmered for an hour or so and then let sit in the pot for 20 minutes (all I had time for). Baked the ribs, as instructed, for an hour. Removed foil last 20 min. to slather on even more Sweet Baby Rays Honey Chipotle. Cooked whole red potatoes in the rib broth as the ribs were baking. Served the carrots as a delicious side dish. Thank you, Lloyd for this wonderful recipe!
Husband and kids loved this! Like others, I cut the ribs into 2-3 rib sections, and started by boiling the ribs for 40 minutes, and then moved them to the crock pot on high for 3 hours. Added a few onion slices to the bottom of the pot and 'painted' the BBQ sauce on. Tender and delicious.
GOOD STUFF!
Very good. I followed some of the other reviewers' advice and added some spices to the water: onions, chili powder, a little bit of hot sauce, liquid smoke. I boiled them for about 45 mins and then into the oven for 90 mins. Excellent!
sooo tasty!! bought some country style spare ribs (boneless, don't know if they all are) and didn't really know how to cook them. the only flaw is that they were too salty. it was my fault though, as when i boiled them, i put garlic and sea salt in the water, then when i put them in the oven, i used garlic salt & black pepper. next time, i'll still boil them with salt water and garlic, but when i put them in the oven, i'll only add pepper and the bbq sauce. suuuper tender, delicious!
I also boiled the ribs for 45 minutes and it worked perfect! I made these for my anniversary and now my boyfriend begs me to make them on a weekly basis. They are the best ribs!
I just tried this recipe, and this is my first time ever making ribs from scratch. They were ahhhhhsome!!! My son and husband raved and chowed them down. So simple to make and so delicious! You have to try these! FAR better than any ribs you will have at a restaurant. I did add some onion, garlic cloves, celery and used a 50/50 ratio of stock/water for simmering, just because I had them left over and had to use them up. I simmered on low for about 1.5 hours, and then poured the BBQ sauce over them in the 9x13 pan and cooked as indicated for appx 90 mins. I used the bottle sauce b/c I did not feel like making sauce from stratch. I used the Sweet Baby Ray's Hickory/Brown Sugar flavor. They were great!! I did not finish them off on the grill though. I have only a gas grill. These ribs are so tender - definitely would need a metal grill pan to finish them outside on the grill b/c they would just fall right thru the grates. For a first timer - they were just fantastic and made me look like a great cook! My son said, mom you make the best ribs EVER! THANK YOU so much for sharing the recipe!! : )
Delicious!
Great recipe,follwed exactly the first time then tried adding a tbsp of onion powder while boiling. Tasted much better 2nd time,also kids prefered bulleyes bbq sauce to the sweet baby rays.
Love this recipe. It was great. Never lets me down.
Excellent, used Sweet Baby Rays BBQ, boiled 45 mins, cooked in the oven for 1 hr 15 mins, broiled for 5 minutes. Very tender. I will definitely make this again
Many of the suposedly 5 star recipes I make from this site turn out less than amazing. Having always struggled with ribs and reading that you boil them, I didn't put alot of faith into this recipe. However this one performed exactly as the great reviews say! You cannot beat easy AND delicious which is just what this is. I followed the recipe as stated, used Cookie's bbq sauce and these were the best ribs I've been able to make. I also boiled the potatos in the "rib water" for mashed, and they were fantastic too. I may try adding carrots next time. This is going on the weekly menu! Thank you for a trully wonderful recipe.
This is how my mom used to fix ribs. Boil them, then cover them in foil and bake. For newbies, the back side of ribs usually has a "silver skin" that you need to remove. It's just a very thin membrane that you can cut and pull off. Sometimes it's a little harder to do and other times it just pulls right off.
This is our favourite way to do ribs. The boiling really helps to make the meat very tender, to the point that they almost fall off the bone. And finishing on the BBQ helps the sauce to stick and adds great flavour!
Excellent recipe and very easy with few ingredients. The ribs are nicely seasoned and go well with rice. Will definitely make this one again and again.
my family and friends love when i make these ribs...totally awesome!
Awesome! Used boneless country style ribs in accident but it turned out great. Boiled for about an hour and baked for about 1-1/2 hours. All three boys loved it!
Quick, easy, delicious... what more do you need?
This was the first time Ever attempting to make ribs! I would have never expected them to turn out so wonderful, my boyfriend said they were better than going out to eat!! I let the ribs stay in the boiling water for awhile then turned the heat down a bit and let them tender up. Over all about a half hour, for three big ribs. I also substituted the garlic pouder for fresh and dried garlic, more than the recipe called for, but we love a little more garlic. Put them in a roasting pan with a lid for exactly 1 1/2 hours. The meat was just falling off of the bone! Now my boyfriend thinks I can cook, and the ribs were terrific!! Hope this helps.
Second time making these tonight. Our whole family loves them. I especially love the simplicity. I took my foil off 15 minutes before the ribs were done for a crisper sauce
Love it! Very easy to make and turns out wonderful! I use the water to boil potatoes and it gives the potatoes a good flavor
Seriously???!!!! I've tried ribs sooo many ways and this is the easiest and BEST. Only way I'm making them from now on. Sweet Baby Ray's Honey BBQ was just perfect! A keeper!
We think these are the best ribs I have ever made. I used boneless country style, simmered for 1 hour with the seasonings called for plus garlic power and herbs de province, then let the ribs sit in the water covered for 1 hour. Baked at 325 for 1 hour with Sweet Baby Ray's. They came out oh so tender and mouth watering delicious. I used the water to make Stovetop stuffing for a side, with a yam baked alongside the ribs.
Used chicken instead of ribs and reduced cooking n baking time. My boyfriend raved about it..
This is a great recipe. I've made them several times now. Instead of water in the first cooking phase, use beer. It added alot of flavor. Enjoy!
Wow! I couldn't believe how good these were! By far the best recipe for bbq ribs I've ever made. The only change I made was to add cayenne pepper and dried minced onion to the water. I used Sweet Baby Rays bbq sauce (the spicy one). YUM!!!
fantastic..I used Sweet baby Rays
Fantastic. Made this with 5 pounds of pork spare ribs. It was marvelous. My hubby said it's the best he's ever had. I boiled it for 45 minutes, after waiting almost an hour for the pot to come to a boil, and then baked for 1 hour and 15 minutes. Served with fresh potato salad and roasted corn on the cob. Just marvelous. I will definitely be making these again.
I don't know what I could have done wrong or differently than everyone else, but these turned out brutally dry. Like many other reviewers I seasoned my water with salt, pepper, and garlic. I started with hot water from the tap and brought it to a boil with roughly 7.5lb of country style pork ribs, it took about 15 minutes to boil, and I left them in the water for an hour total (45 minutes of actual boiling). When I went to check them at an hour I pulled one out with the tongs and it broke in half when I grabbed it so I knew they were done. I then tossed them in my BBQ rub and put them in a pan lined with sliced onion rings with a little water and liquid smoke in the bottom. After an hour at 250 I pulled them out and tossed in sweet baby rays and then put them under the broiler for 3 minutes per side. They smelled great, they looked great, and they did actually taste great, kind of, but man were they dry. I tested this out with a group of 9 friends and they all had nice things to say, but I kept telling them they were liars because I thought they were awful!! I imagine it was the boiling that dried them out, so either I boiled them too long, or not long enough. But regardless next time I'll just stick with the grill like normal!
Loved it!
I no longer have to leave the house to get "the very best ribs " possible. I added soy sauce, a little worchestsire sauce and beef boulion cubes to the water as they boiled. Boiled for hour and 20 mins. let soak for another couple hours. I then heated my gas grill (med ) and placed ribs on grill for an hour 15 mins turning occasionally making sure of no flare ups. The last 20 minutes I coated the ribs heavily in sweet baby rays honey and brown sugar bbq sauce with a small amount of apple juice mixed in. I AM THE RIB GUY NOW thanks to this recipe.
I boiled in pineapple juice like someone else suggested. Dashed in some garlic salt, pepper, Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce and boiled for about 15 minutes then lowered heat to a smaller boil for about 20 minutes then simmered another 20 minutes or so. I have never boiled ribs so I really didn't know what to expect or what they would feel like when they were tender. 15 or 20 minutes in they were really tough and I was kinda scared. So after all that I put aluminum foil (about 3 feet of it) in bottom of baking dish. I laid it out put ribs on smothered in almost a whole bottle of bbq sauce (sweet baby rays brown sugar) added a little more sugar to the sauce first, then folded the foil at the top and sides instead of covering just the top w/ foil. These ribs were the very best I have ever had. My boyfriend said they were the best he's had too. I'm so excited to have made something so good that was so easy. I am by no means domesticated and if I can do this, anyone can!
I came on line to post a ribs recipe we learned from a Californian restauranteur - saw Lloyd's recipe and tried it. Will never go back! THe chef's recipe entails many more steps, and while a different flavor, was no better. I will try to throw in a TBS or so of whole-seed pickling spice during the boiling step, however - then use Sweet Baby Ray's original. Bet that will bring the taste close, too!
Never, ever boil ribs. Rookie recipe! Always cook your ribs over indirect heat @ 250 degrees for 2-3 hours. Baste frequently. Remove from heat and cut into serviceable sections. Place individual sections on separate pieces of foil and heavily baste. Wrap sections in foil and return to heat for 90 minutes. Remove and enjoy.
These were fantastic. Wouldn't change a thing!! Thank you for sharing this!
As a female ymy husband tends to man the grill so this was my first attempt at ribs...they were awesome!!
it turns out perfectly nice! the recipe was surprisingly simple with such good result. took other's suggestion to boil 1 hour, bake 1.5 hours! soft enough but not too soft to fall apart from the bones.
