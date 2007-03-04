Imitation Crab Salad
This is a crab salad made with a bread filler.
This is WONDEFUL!!!! I love it! I am normally not one to mess with the recipe, but the first time I made this I did not have any bread - so I just made it without it! It is great with or without the bread! Fabulous lite lunch or dinner and it is great by itself, on a bed of lettuce, in a tortilla as a wrap or on bread as a sandwich!
Not bad at all, although it reminded me more of a macaroni salad than a crab salad
Awesome, best crab salad. I used 1 hard boiled egg, no bread and green onion instead of yellow. Also, substituted Vegenaise for mayo. This is going in the family cookbook! Thanks!!
If the cost of seafood salad keeps you from serving it to large groups, try this recipe. This is outstanding. It stretches the seafood without compromising the flavor. I used canned crab and canned shrimp and used some of the liquid from each can together with the mayo and slightly more sour cream. The bread breaks down to a texture that seems like flaked crab (almost like a moist stuffing texture) The onions, egg and celery complete the flavors. This was great to make for my ladies luncheon. I had 20 ladies, but didn't want to spend that much money on seafood. This was the perfect solution. Thanks Audrie!
Exceptional crab salad. I've made this for a couple parties and everyone always wants the recipe. I also added a sprinkle or two of Old Bay seasoning for a little zest.
This salad received rave reviews from some of the best cooks I know! I used 8 oz. imitation crab and 8 oz. crab claw meat, and no one believed it wasn't all real crab! I added some Old Bay and it was wonderful!
Oh My! This was served at a small parth and was raved by all. Followed the recipe just added a bit of Worshtishire sauce and some lemon juice. Definatley a keeper!
Well, I love imitation crab to begin with, but I never know what to do with it! This recipe is a definite hit and it was easy enough for me to want to make it again.
I made this recipe without the bread and it is very good. I also added some Old Bay seasoning...no measure, just sprinkled and stirred. It gave it a little 'zest'!
Great recipie! Very tasty and easy to make! I made this for a potluck at work and everyone loved it, I received many compliments! Followed recipe exactly. Definitely a keeper. Thanks for sharing!
Made this salad for a party and it was well received. I only used 4 eggs and 2 stalks of celery and added about 1/2 tsp of old bay blackened seasoning. There were no leftovers.
i followed the recipe exactly, just added more mayonaise and it came out great. My family loved it, this one is a keeper.
I had purchased about .75 pounds of imitation crab on reduction price from our local grocery store for $1.50 and couldn't pass it up! looked for an easy recipe and came across this one! I honestly just forgot about the hard boiled eggs (and even had them in the fridge!) and though I didn't have french bread I had Texas Toast on hand I diced up 3 slices of that (what was left) and green onion instead of reg onion) it was AWESOME! My whole family loved it! We ate it with various crackers, chips and breads and loved it!!!
The original recipe was a bit bland. I added Old Bay seasoning. I tossed it with some cold pasta and it was pretty good.
We were in the process of moving and I had a lot of items in the freezer and fridge that I wanted to use up. I used up a package of faux crab, 1 can of the real stuff, 4 eggs, 2 stalks celery, 1 lonely bread roll, about a half cup of frozen peas left in a bag, 4 strips crispy minced bacon, 1/2 small minced onion, 1/2 cup mayo, 1/4 cup sour cream, S&P to taste and a few drops hot sauce. I prepared it according to the directions, chilled it for a couple of hours. Scooped it onto a bed of lettuce and a couple dozen halved grape tomatoes. My husband said it was the best meal he ever had, (I take umbrage with this...I am a cook!) I think it had something to do with working hard all day and not being able to watch TV! Thanks Audrie for the inspiration!!!! I have saved it as "Audries Crab Salad"
This was very good. I think it would be just as good, however, without the bread. A great dish for the buffet table
I love the crab salad you get at Sam's and was looking for a recipe that was similar. This is very close if you leave out the eggs and bread and add a little vinegar. I'm sure it is equally delicious if you make this as written but I made those adjustment to get what I was looking for. We eat it on pita bread or a buttery crackers. Yum yum!
YUM! I just made this to take on a bicycle ride/picnic and it is fantastic! I skipped the bread since my boys will eat theirs on sandwiches. Used scallions in place of onions and used Olive Oil Mayo/Light Sour Cream to lighten it up a bit. I also added a few drops of hot sauce and of worsteschire with a sprinkling of Old Bay. I've been wondering what to do with the krab I had in the freezer and this was just the thing I needed.
I have to give this 4 stars because I didn't use the bread after reading other reviews. I served it in hollowed out tomatoes as shown in the photo. I'm not normally a fan of imitation anything, but hubby bought some imitation crab and left it up to me to come up with a way to use it. Was tastey and easy. Thanks
Didn't have the bread but will make again. I feel this recipe is very forgiving.
Hubby said this was the best I'd made. I did not add eggs or the bread, but did add a couple of shakes of cayenne pepper. Thanks for a good summer recipe.
WOW, this was delicious! I made a few substitutions to use up what I had on hand -- used only 3 hard-boiled eggs, used green onions instead of regular onions, used light mayo and light sour cream -- and still ended up with a yummy salad. I did add some Old Bay seasoning as previous posters had suggested. You really don't taste the bread in this recipe; it blends right into the salad. However, you could cut the carbs and the calories by eliminating the bread and reducing the mayo/sour cream amount without affecting the flavor of the salad.
Just fixed this up for my fathers lunch, gotta say it was an extraordinarily easy recipe and the outcome was good, BUT i do recommend using a bit more crab meat just to get a taste for it since the mayo can be a bit over powering. other than that great idea for a summer lunch! being as it was the first time i tried doing this i liked how it turned out.
Hubby really enjoyed this recipe. At his request I added in a medley of red, yellow and green peppers. Thanks for the post!
OMG!!! This is soooo good. I saw the recipe but didnt have sourdough, so I improvised. I use honey wheat bread heels instead. I also added seasoned salt and garlic powder. This is perfect on a half an avocado. I am gonna go finish my lunch now but just had to rave about how good it is. Thank You!!!
Excellent recipe. I used miracle whip and also changed the ratio of sour cream and miracle whip to change the taste a little bit. However, the recipe as written is excellent.
This was very good, and I didn't even have all the ingredients! My daughter was at the grocery store and I had the imitation crab meat, but not much else, since we were out of almost everything! I had the onion, crab, mayo and sour cream - no celery, eggs or bread. I had some dried celery flakes, so I ground them into a powder and used that to season, along with some red pepper, season salt, and lemon pepper seasoning, then regular salt and pepper. I ate it with some crackers and it was really good!
This was ok. Only used 2 eggs. Added salad shrimp and left out the bread. Also added sugar to make it sweet so it tasted more like the crab salad from the local grocery store.
Thanks a million for this recipe! Hubby and I both loved it - I think I heard him growl when I reached for seconds..... It's perfect as it is and I know I will use it often.
I just finished making it and it is delicious. Only thing I did differently was I used 3 eggs, 3 tablespoons of mayo and another teaspoon of sour cream. I did not add salt but did add about 1/4 teaspoon of pepper and a dash of hotsauce. It is really delicious. Will serve for father's day dinner appetizer on some Ritz Crackers...yummy
Delicious!! I make this with a 1/4 tsp. of a quality curry powder..it really raises it to another level...
Very Good! Even though it's January, the flavor made me feel like it was the middle of summer.
Absolutely wonderful! I didn't have the bread or the celery but it was still great! Honestly if I was at a party I would think it was store bought, but better. I only used 1/2 cup mayo, only two eggs, some celery seed and some garlic salt. (That's what I had on hand) But next time (there will be a next time) I would put in the celery for texture. Put it in a wrap with some lettuce...mmm...mmm.. good!
We left out the bread and it was still outstanding. We served it on baby greens with lemon juice.
The salad was a hit at our potluck. I had plenty of crab so I did not use the bread as a filler.
Followed recipe to the letter with one caveat, I used "REAL" Crab meat. Tasted much better than with fake fish product. Strange. You should try it.
Not impressed at all. TOO MUCH EGG! If you want an impressive egg salad, then this is it - just egg salad with a bit of crab mixed in. No one in my family cared for it.
This is absolutely wonderful for a Thanksgiving appetizer to keep your guests busy. Use it like a dip with some Ritz crackers. Cheaper alternative to serving shrimp cocktail and gives a touch of seafood to your menu.
Excellent. Only used four eggs and instead of salt and pepper I seasoned it with Old Bay. Could easily substitute cooked macaroni or small shells for bread.
This was excelent. The only change I made was to add about 1/2 cup thawed frozen peas becuase I like the crab-pea combination. I considered making only half the recipe since there are only 2 of us but am so glad I didn't. It was great the next day for lunch.
I did not care for this. It had to much egg. It tatsted like egg salad with crab added to it.
easy to make and is very good...i did it without the bread...i think it's good to eat with bread or crackers...
Awsome this is a very tasty recipe. Thanks for sharing
Great recipe - good in wraps, sandwiches and by itself. I skipped the sour dough bread and cut the number eggs in half. Just the right amount of mayo and sour cream for the amount of crab, etc. Will definitely make again!
This salad is delicious. Made exactly as directed and it was perfect, I would not change a thing. I think the sour dough bread adds a nice texture and flavor to this salad so I would not leave it out. Going in the keeper box. Thanks for posting.
I make recipes as they are written. I feel like if you take away two ingredients and add 3 more, it is not the same recipe. I am sure it rates 5 stars but it isn't the recipe I am looking at. That said, this a great recipe for someone that likes egg salad. I do. It made more than I thought but I think it will work for a luncheon for my family and friends. We definitely will be having it for lunch and perhaps dinner. Great way to get rid of the Costco sized imitation crab I have. Oh, and I will try making it without the bread. It tastes good but seems like filler.
very good recipe, will make it again
I didn't use the egg or bread, but kept everything else the same and added the mayo mixture until the crab was coated enough. There is plenty for 2 lbs of crab. Seasoned with old bay seasoning. We eat it on mini rolls
This was a great recipe! I didn't have the bread, so I made it without. I am sure it would be even more scrumptious with it in there! Thanks for sharing!
This is delious exactly the way its written. Yummy with tablewater crackers
Wonderful! I will of course make it again. I made my own sourdough bread and tossed in some rosemary and chives. I used 8oz of canned crabmeat and 8oz imitation crab. Served it with tomato wedges and potato chips. Very successful!
Big hit with my boyfriend who loves crab salad!
I was surprised that this recipe was so good. I had it for lunch and dinner today. I was expecting the filler to overpower giving me egg salad. Instead everything blended together with a mild taste of seafood. I wonderful what it would taste like with real lump crabmeat. I followed the recipe exactly and only added Old Bay seasoning and a diced Roma tomato marinated with olive oil, Dijon mustard, and an 1/8 cup Italian dressing. Wonderful.
This was quite good. I followed the recipe exactly for a July 4th event and it went over great.
Very easy... I didn't use eggs... I added some chopped yellow and orange peppers for color and 1/2 teaspoon taco seasoning and used greek yogurt instead of sour cream... This will be a 'make often' recipe.
Didn't use egg, and it was delicious, simple and super quick. Put the filling in whole wheat wraps instead of bread.
This was great, but i changed a few things, so i'm not sure if it's really the same recipe. i had no green pepper or celery, so i grated carrots...but as per another recipe i saw, i first sauted the onion & carrots in butter for 5 min. also, only used 3 eggs, & no bread b/c my husband wanted to make sandwiches with it...FANTASTIC.
I added lemon-lime salt to it, and garlic salt.. this is such a great salad even the way it was .........
Delicious! I wasn't sure how this would be with the addition of bread, but it was really lovely and cut through the heaviness that crab salad often has. I think this would be nice served with lettuce or tomato. I also think it would be nice to try with more celery for a bit more crunch. Made as written, no changes required!
Very good.
This is a great base recipe that i have recommended to friends. for me, i keep the bread out (gluten issue) use green onions, shredded napa cabbage, green peppers, a few olives or chopped avocado if I am feeling 'racey'. Fat Free mayo and low fat sour cream OR Greek Youghurt. Other times we add gluten free pasta (instead of bread) , make a lemony coleslaw type dressing, add artichoke... the variations are endless. When I have to make a large quantity for a party or pot luck... i make the dressing and put the various ingredients into different containers and add dressing. mix each and stuff into the fridge till the next day. EASY PEASY!
I halved this recipe because I wanted to make sure I liked it. I tasted it after preparing it and couldn’t taste the krab, and thought, “why all the great ratings?” My bad!!! I then refrigerated it for 2 hours and now I can’t stop eating it from the bowl! I’m toasting up a tortilla in a skillet and had to write this review to keep me from eating it, then not having enough for my wrap! Soooo good!
