Imitation Crab Salad

This is a crab salad made with a bread filler.

By Audrie

  • Place eggs in a saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring water to a boil. Cover, remove from heat, and let eggs stand in hot water for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from hot water, cool, peel and chop.

  • Trim crust from bread and dice into cubes.

  • In a large bowl, combine the bread cubes, eggs, crab, celery, onion, mayonnaise, sour cream and salt and pepper. Mix together well and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Per Serving:
530 calories; protein 17.1g; carbohydrates 35.3g; fat 36.2g; cholesterol 217.2mg; sodium 1176.1mg. Full Nutrition
