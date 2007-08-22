Grilled Tri-tip Roast
This roast is delicious served on a French roll with au jus dip!
This was quite good. I combined some advice of others and marinated the meat for about 8 hours in 1/4 cup of olive oil, 1/4 cup of red wine vinegar, and 1 Tbsp soy sauce. My roast was only about 2 pounds, so I made the same amount of seasoning and rubbed 1/2 on the meat and then mixed the rest with the marinade. I baked this at 350 for 55 minutes rather than grilling it. It was juicy and tender.Read More
We love tri-tip. 4-6 hours is way too long. Sear at a high heat then move to indirect heat. Depending on the size 1- 1 1/2 hours is plenty. Take of grill @ 130 deg. for med-rare. let stand.Read More
First thing you don't have to cook this 4-6 hours. Ours was done in 2 1/2 hours. So check yours at least 1/2 through. Remember to add beef broth or water to the drip pan, otherwise all the flavorful drippings will burn up before the roast is done. Once the roast was done, I added minced garlic, 1/4 cup of red wine, and 1/2 beef broth to the drippings and reduced to 1/2 for the au jus. Fantastic sandwiches with grilled onions and mushrooms with cheese!
Thank for all the information in this section. I Grilled a Tri Tip for the first time today, and it looks awesome. I followed the "indirect heat" method, whereby I put the charcoals on one side of the grill and put the roast on the other side (actually, I had three tri tips). I also found an old pan and put it at the botton to use as a drip pan. I added about a cup of water to the pan to keep the drippings from drying out. I only cooked my roasts for 3.5 hours because I didn't want it to become too dried-out. As for the drippings, not much dripped down into the pan. However, after I let the roasts sit for about an hour, a ton of juice came out. I put that into a small 1 quart pot, added some soy sauce, 1/4 cup red wine, 1 teaspoon of minced garlic, and some salt... and heated it up and let it boil for a few minutes, to make the Au Ju sauce. After a little "tinkering", I got the perfect taste, but the sauce was a little bit lumpy. Since I didn't have any cheesecloth, I came up with a great idea to use a coffee filter to strain the Au Ju sauce. So I just put the filter into the filter cup, like I was making a single cup of coffee, and poured the sauce through. It took a while to get it all done, but the coffee filter got rid of all those specks of meat and fat, as well as the big chunks of garlic that was left over... and the end result was AWESOME. My Au Ju sauce was very clear, with a reddish hue to it. It looked like it was made in a restaurant, and the taste
This is fantastic! We used a smaller size roast (1.5lbs) and it took about an hour. It can dry out easy so don't overcook. About 160 or 165 is about right. We paired this meat with the Tasty Green Beans recipe on here and the two flavors melted together so nicely. My 7 yr old was the first to comment on how the flavors complimented each other, and he was right. Definitely a keeper! If you want to try one and don't have time to marinade it, buy one from the store already marinated. Or if you don't want to grill, put roast in the oven at 450 for about 10 minutes, than lower to 350 and cover with aluminum foil. You can take off foil for the last 10 mins if you prefer.
Really tasty.
FIRST TIME COOKING THE TRI TIP ROAST ON THE GRILL. I FOLLOWED DIRECTIONS WITH ONLY ONE ADJUSTMENT. INSTEAD OF GARLIC POWER, I USED MINCED GARLIC. EVERYTHING ELSE WAS AS DIRECTED, AND IT WAS DELIOUS !! MAKE SURE YOU WATCH IT TO NOT OVER COOK. WE LIKE OURS MED-RARE, AND IT ACTUALLY COOKED IN ABOUT 50 TO 55 MINUTES. I THINK ANY LONGER IT WOULD HAVE BEEN TO DRY. THANKS FOR THE RECIPE!
Very good! Only had to cook it for 2 hours...the drippings were delicious! Added a little soy sauce and olive oil to the seasonings and made a marinade. We basted it every 20 minutes or so. MAKE SURE you add some liquid to your pan or your drippings will dry up.
This was an easy, extremely tasy, meal we shared at a recent gathering of friends. The meat was very tender and made a wonderful sandwich served on rolls with homemade horseradish sauce. The only thing I would do differently is cook two....so we could have leftovers.I will be making this meal often. Thanks for sharing.
this was the first time we tried to grill roast a cut of any kind of meat. We also added the smoke of hickory chips and it turned out fabulous! For the smoking, just get the chips after soaking and put on a piece of heavy duty aluminum foil, fold and seal into a packet by crimping all the open edges. Be sure to poke holes in the foil to let the smoke out. Place this directly on the coals while cooking. Be sure to set the vents in the lid opposite the coals and over the meat to draw the smoke to and over the meat. We used a Weber "Little Smokey Joe", about 19 in, in diameter. You can use any type wood you prefer, but a sweet wood works best for this recipe. Use an instant read thermometer to check the center of the meat for the proper temp depending on how like your meat done. We used a 2 lb. cut and it only took 2 hrs. figure about 1 hr. per pound (?) All in all, for a first time at grill smoking & roasting this turned out quite well, it may have been a first time, but it won't be the last. Thinking a pork loin roast next......?
I added red wine and olive oil and bake the Tri tip for 30 to 40 mins at 375.
Like other reviewers, this was my first time grilling a roast, and I approached it with apprehension. I took the advice of other reviewers and marinated the roast (I punctured it several times to allow the marinade to penetrate faster) for 4 hours in a marinade of olive oil, red wine vinegar, salt & pepper and garlic, then seared it on the stove prior to putting it on the grill. I did the indirect heat method that other reviewers mentioned and since I didn't have wood chips, I poured the marinade over the rocks to add a little extra "smoky" flavor. I cooked it for 2 hours and it came out a perfect medium rare! The flavor was awesome!! My sons that usually have to put A1 sauce on all steaks ate it plain and came back for 3rds!! The meat was very tender and juicy with a fantastic flavor. I highly recommend this with the changes listed/suggested by others.
I followed the advice of some other reviews and marinated the roast for about 6 hours in olive oil, red wine, salt, pepper, and minced garlic. Didn't have the option of using a grill so I did it in the oven for 45 minutes at 425, then let it sit under foil for another 10 and it came out a nice med-rare. Only thing I would do differently next time is to sear it in a pan before cooking to give it that nice char on the outside. Maybe using a grill would have taken care of that. Overall pretty tasty, will definitely make it again!
Very tasty. Surprisingly, my children actually ate this meat, and they aren't very fond of meat at all. As suggested by others, I marinated the meat overnight in 1/4 cup of olive oil, 1/4 cup of red wine vinegar, and 1 Tbsp soy sauce. Then, I rubbed the entire powder mixture on the meat. I didn't have garlic powder, so I used 3 teaspoons of garlic salt, 1 teaspoon of salt, 1 teaspoon onion powder, 1 teaspoon pepper. I baked this at 350 for 1 hr 30 min. It was juicy and tender.
Pretty good. I mixed the spices in olive oil along with a couple dashes of balsamic vinegar and coated the roast before searing all sides in a skillet. Then I roasted it in a covered pyrex dish at 325 degrees (in the oven; the grill still intimidates me). It was 1.15 lb. to begin with and came out medium well with plenty of juices at just under 2 hours. The flavor and texture were both better than I expected. I would make this again.
I have used this recipe several times since I first came across it and it is definitely a keeper. I did what another reviewer suggested and made it into a marinade using Olive Oil, soy sauce and Red wine vinegar. It is delicious!
165 would be way overcooked,that temp may be a misprint. 129-132 is the sweet spot, reverse seared, grilled or Sous Vide, all will be good. Oue experience has been Sous Vide about 7 hours then seared either in pan or grill quickly has been the best. (129*) Simply the opinion of a BBQ guy from Texas.
I made this for my hubs, myself and mother in law for the 4th of July and it was tender and jucy meat perfection. Our outdoor grill was not working, so I had to bake the tri tip in the oven. I read all the reviews for baking in the oven, so I also marinated it for 4 hrs in 1/3 cup of cold pressed unrefined Canola oil,and 1/3 cup of pure organic apple cider vinegar,with 1 tablespoon of soy sauce a couple of dashes of whistoshire sauce,and rubbed Monteray steak seasoning on the roast,( recipe on this site). I seared the roast on the stove first than I baked it at 450 for 10 minutes than I covered with the roast in foil for 45 minutes and cooked it at 350 degress. I honestly think it couldn't have been more delicious cooking this way than the grill.
