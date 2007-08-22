Grilled Tri-tip Roast

Thank for all the information in this section. I Grilled a Tri Tip for the first time today, and it looks awesome. I followed the "indirect heat" method, whereby I put the charcoals on one side of the grill and put the roast on the other side (actually, I had three tri tips). I also found an old pan and put it at the botton to use as a drip pan. I added about a cup of water to the pan to keep the drippings from drying out. I only cooked my roasts for 3.5 hours because I didn't want it to become too dried-out. As for the drippings, not much dripped down into the pan. However, after I let the roasts sit for about an hour, a ton of juice came out. I put that into a small 1 quart pot, added some soy sauce, 1/4 cup red wine, 1 teaspoon of minced garlic, and some salt... and heated it up and let it boil for a few minutes, to make the Au Ju sauce. After a little "tinkering", I got the perfect taste, but the sauce was a little bit lumpy. Since I didn't have any cheesecloth, I came up with a great idea to use a coffee filter to strain the Au Ju sauce. So I just put the filter into the filter cup, like I was making a single cup of coffee, and poured the sauce through. It took a while to get it all done, but the coffee filter got rid of all those specks of meat and fat, as well as the big chunks of garlic that was left over... and the end result was AWESOME. My Au Ju sauce was very clear, with a reddish hue to it. It looked like it was made in a restaurant, and the taste