Grilled Tri-tip Roast

This roast is delicious served on a French roll with au jus dip!

Recipe by Cathy Christensen

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare an outdoor grill for indirect heat, and lightly oil grate.

  • In a small bowl, mix together the garlic powder, onion powder, pepper, and salt. Rub mixture all over the roast.

  • Place the roast, fat side up on the hot grill with a pan underneath it to catch the drippings. Bake/roast for 4 to 6 hours, or until done. Check for doneness with a meat thermometer. Minimum temperature should be around 165 degrees F (78 degrees C).

Per Serving:
495 calories; protein 43.5g; carbohydrates 0.6g; fat 34.1g; cholesterol 152mg; sodium 411.2mg. Full Nutrition
