Quick n Easy Potta Beans
This recipe was given to me by a friend. I have since shared it with several people. Serve with cornbread, homemade biscuits, or French bread.
This recipe was given to me by a friend. I have since shared it with several people. Serve with cornbread, homemade biscuits, or French bread.
Excellent! I reduced the beef and this time also added a bunch of chopped fresh green beans for veggies and to stretch it, and it was an amazing combo. Oh, and I also use regular canned minestrone from a healthier brand rather than the condensed Campbell's stuff, which is full of scary food additives. Definitely a keeper here!!Read More
After reading the reviews, I was surprised that my family and I didn't care for this dish too much. I think the ranch beans were too over-powering. Maybe it was the brand (B&M) beans. I'm not sure, but I won't bother to make it again.Read More
Excellent! I reduced the beef and this time also added a bunch of chopped fresh green beans for veggies and to stretch it, and it was an amazing combo. Oh, and I also use regular canned minestrone from a healthier brand rather than the condensed Campbell's stuff, which is full of scary food additives. Definitely a keeper here!!
Absolutely fabulous!!! This is a new family favorite. I made it one night for dinner and then next day I made double the recipe and gave some to neighbors and friends at work; they all loved it too.
This recipe is so easy, but really tastes homemade. I didn't add anything to it except some salt and pepper. My kids ate it but picked at it a bit because of all the differant ingredients in the soup. Its great to make in a hurry or leave in a crock pot to simmer for awhile. Tastes even better the 2nd day if you have any leftovers! Thanks Tammie for the easy & quick delicious meal.
I thought for the simplicity this was GREAT! Will definitely keep this recipe and make again! =)Quick, easy & cheap! =)
My mother was a vegetarian so I like most all beans. My wife is not a big bean fan but I talked her into making this. We found low fat minestrone soup so the sodium was greatly reduced but not the flavor. My wife and I both loved this and will make it often! Even I can make it!!
Very good. I originally envisioned this like an entree - kinda' like a chili - but I think it was more of a side dish.
After reading the reviews, I was surprised that my family and I didn't care for this dish too much. I think the ranch beans were too over-powering. Maybe it was the brand (B&M) beans. I'm not sure, but I won't bother to make it again.
This really is quick and easy, but the combination of flavors makes it taste like more effort went into it.
this is really good...put some tabasco in it and it gives it a good kick!
Not bad, but not as good as I hoped it would be. May try again and tweak a bit.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections