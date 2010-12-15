Quick n Easy Potta Beans

This recipe was given to me by a friend. I have since shared it with several people. Serve with cornbread, homemade biscuits, or French bread.

By Tammie Givens

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Brown the ground beef in a large skillet over medium heat. Drain any excess fat and add the soup, beans and tomatoes and green chilies. Reduce heat to low, cover and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
269 calories; protein 20.3g; carbohydrates 21.2g; fat 11g; cholesterol 46.9mg; sodium 1326.3mg. Full Nutrition
