Pork Balls and Sauerkraut
This is an old family recipe brought from the old country by my great grandmother. All you need to do is add mashed potatoes for a complete meal. This either cooks on the stove, or you can cook it in a slow cooker.
An improvement on my tried-and-true recipe - Can't get better than that. The pork balls are tender, delicious and easy to serve and eat. This is a wonderful comfort meal. The only negative comment came from one eater saying I should have rinsed the sauerkraut and added water to reduce the acidity.Read More
This was so bad that we threw it out.Read More
I served this recipe to my family and they loved it. It was very easy to prepare and my 13yr. old son liked it. I recommend it to anyone who is looking for an easy new way to prepare sausage in a slow cooker. It might also make an interesting buffet addition. Elaine
We enjoyed a lot this recipe. I used brine sauerkraut which is less acid than the vinegar one, and I replaced part of it with a can of chicken broth. It is quick, easy and delicious!
We like sauerkraut at our house and the minor details we changed on this recipe made it taste great. I didn't have quite enough pork so I made the meatballs with sausage and pork combined which added an amazing flavor. I'd make it with sausage added every time now. And make sure you rinse the sauerkraut and replace the liquid with water or chicken broth. Then it turns out great.
Our family loved this! We did nothing different from the recipe. FYI... be ready to take it off after cooking for 1 hr. You probably won't need that extra 30 minutes, otherwise your pork will be tough. Keep in mind that ground pork is VERY LEAN. Therefore, it cooks up firm. If you want fattier meatballs that are softer when finished, you can mix in some beef, which would be yummy, too. Or you could use pork sausage, which has lots of fat to make it chewier. We loved ours with the plain ground pork.
I added smoked sausage and pearl onions studded with cloves between the layers of sauerkraut in the slow cooker. It went very quickly!
Great recipe
The meatballs were mushy and had an overall bad flavor and way too much sauerkraut for the amount of meat. My entire family didn't want to touch it after the first bite. What a waste of time and money. Perhaps it would have been better on the stove, but I won't try it.
I can't imagine what to do to improve these. I used fresh sauerkraut (could that be it?) I rinsed it because it is pretty strong. The meatballs were almost without flavor and the rice (I used Minute) gave them an unpleasant texture. I thought that maybe something that could make this a little more flavorable would be brown gravy (like Konigsberger Klapse) but didn't try it. We just threw the whole thing out and ordered take-out.
A few people that tasted your recipe really liked it very much. Thank you for your recipe.
I love this recipe, I am from Eastern Europe and we have a dish that is extremely similar in taste, but more difficult to prepare. We do serve it with sour cream once it is on the table.
This was a great way for using up leftover sausage. I used instant brown rice and they turned out really good. I took the advice of the reviewers and used dried onion instead of fresh(too lazy to chop). I added sharp hungarian paprika and garlic powder to the meatball mixture. When I rinsed the sauerkraut instead of adding water to the pan I added beer and it added amazing flavor. A great base recipe to tweak to your liking. I think the mixed reviews may have reflected on the type of sausage used and how much flavor it added to the dish. I use spicy sausage, which I think made all the difference. I served this with honey roasted potatoes also from this site. I think this would also have been delicious with a cold green bean cider vinegar marinated salad. I look forward to trying this in the slow cooker next time.
My husband loved this
If you like sauerkraut then you'll love this recipe.
I found this recipe a little bland.
My boyfriend and coworker really loved these. I liked them but the smell of meat and cabbage throughout the house made me lose my appetite a bit. Try them if you like saurkraut.
A very hearty meal.
I found this recipe in a daily email/newsletter I get. Instead of ground pork I use a 1 lb roll of pan sauage. I also use the boiling bag/instant type rice and instead of regular sauerkraut I use the barvarian sauerkraut, it is sweeter and not as acidic as the regular. Also, since I do not use the whole amount of meat I have to add some bread crumbs or crackers to the meat ball mixture as it is too wet otherwise and I use no seasoning. I love this recipe. I serve it with mashed potatoes. It's a great change from the tomato and beef meat ball recipes. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
This was pretty good. My family and I really like sauerkraut which is a must with this recipe. My only complaint is that the pork balls were very loose... I had a feeling they'd fall apart in the crock pot and a few of them did. Also the meal could have used more spices as it was a bit bland. I like to cook pork (chops, tenderloin) in sauerkraut so again, this was just up our alley. Made mashed potatoes and served w/applesauce. Will make again adding spices and trying to firm up the pork balls. EDIT: THIS DIDN'T SIT WELL THE NEXT DAY WITH US. TRY JUST COOKING TENDERLOIN OR CHOPS IN SAUERKRAUT... THIS JUST WASN'T SO GREAT AFTER ALL... CHANGING FROM 4 STARS TO 2
I was skeptical about this, after reading several negative reviews, but it turned out great! I agree with the comments that stated this is good, "If you like sauerkraut." Not sure why you would make it if you weren't. I prepared this as the recipe states, but added a can of diced tomatoes (liquid and all) to the top and also 1/2 C water, as my sauerkraut wasn't very liquid-y. (I used the kind in the bag, not a can.) Not sure why others had trouble with the texture or the rice not cooking... I did cook mine covered, so it steamed up. Overall, an easy, healthy, quick dinner to add to our rotation of winter comfort foods!!
We did not care for this recipe.
This recipe sounded really good and wanted to like it but it was awful. The pork was tough and dry even though I put it in the slowcooker on low for 10 hours. Sorry, not a keeper.
Made the pork balls and sauerkraut a day ahead of time and put it in the crock of my slow cooker to let the pork marinate in the sauerkraut. Took it out of the fridge the next morning and cooked the mixture for 10 hours. It was delicious and very well received.
I made it pretty much the same. It’s a hit every time for my boys. I actually got this basic recipe from an elderly neighbor from Sweden. It has been a family favorite for over 30 years.
Love this recipe! I added 3/4 cup of water and simmered and used parboiled rice (not instant) it simmered up beautifully! Next time will sprinkle on caraway seed (my austrian husband makes his sauerkraut like that)
These are awesome. I decided to change up my perogi's this year and added these inside as the filler. Sooooo good!
Was looking at a pkg. of gr. pork in my freezer and thought, I needed to use that. Found this recipe and had to adjust the amount of ingredients. Also that day had been canning tomato juice and had 6 oz. leftover so added that to the meatball mix. I also added a 1/2 can of water to the pan to rinse the sauerkraut out from the can.
