Pork Balls and Sauerkraut

This is an old family recipe brought from the old country by my great grandmother. All you need to do is add mashed potatoes for a complete meal. This either cooks on the stove, or you can cook it in a slow cooker.

By Judy Dick

prep:
30 mins
cook:
10 hrs
total:
10 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
7
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine the pork, onion, rice, egg, salt and ground black pepper. Mix well and form into 2 inch balls.

  • For stove: Place one jar of the sauerkraut in a large pot over medium low heat. Then add the pork balls and cover with the other jar of sauerkraut. Simmer over medium low heat for 1 to 1 1/2 hours.

  • For slow cooker: Place one jar of sauerkraut in the bottom of the slow cooker. Add the pork balls and top with the other jar of sauerkraut. Cook on low setting for 8 to 10 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
376 calories; protein 20.4g; carbohydrates 24.3g; fat 21.7g; cholesterol 96.6mg; sodium 1456mg. Full Nutrition
