Pork Balls and Sauerkraut

This was a great way for using up leftover sausage. I used instant brown rice and they turned out really good. I took the advice of the reviewers and used dried onion instead of fresh(too lazy to chop). I added sharp hungarian paprika and garlic powder to the meatball mixture. When I rinsed the sauerkraut instead of adding water to the pan I added beer and it added amazing flavor. A great base recipe to tweak to your liking. I think the mixed reviews may have reflected on the type of sausage used and how much flavor it added to the dish. I use spicy sausage, which I think made all the difference. I served this with honey roasted potatoes also from this site. I think this would also have been delicious with a cold green bean cider vinegar marinated salad. I look forward to trying this in the slow cooker next time.