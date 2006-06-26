Cornmeal Strawberry Cake

A sweet and moist cake. Blueberries can be used instead of strawberries.

By Jen

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9 inch cake
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9 inch round cake pan. Sift together the cornmeal, flour, salt and baking powder, set aside.

  • In a medium bowl, cream together the butter and sugar. Beat in the eggs, one at a time, then stir in the vanilla. Add the dry ingredients alternately with the yogurt, stirring after each addition. Finally, fold in the strawberries. Pour the batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake for 45 to 50 minutes in the preheated oven, until a toothpick or knife inserted, comes out clean. Cool cake in the pan on a wire rack for 30 minutes then invert onto a serving plate. Serve with ice cream or whipped cream.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
293 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 38.6g; fat 13.9g; cholesterol 93.1mg; sodium 174.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (37)

Most helpful positive review

BBCAKE916
Rating: 5 stars
06/26/2006
Made this last night with fresh strawberries at the peak of their season. It's light not too sweet and oh-so-tasty. Even my husband who normally won't eat strawberries had only good things to say. I did not find it dry at all it just tasted like cornmeal as one would expect. As a side note I used regular (i.e. bleached) flour and vanilla yogurt because that's what I had on hand and these worked fine. Simply a perfect way to use those summer strawberries! Read More
Helpful
(16)

Most helpful critical review

NADES
Rating: 3 stars
12/05/2003
I doubled this recipe and it came out okay. It tasted more like cornbread with strawberries. Didn't go over too well with my kids and the neighborhood kids but husband's co-worker's ate it. I don't think I'll make this again. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Reviews:
Jessica Paige
Rating: 5 stars
05/10/2010
I think most of the other reviewers have summed it up pretty well...with this cake is great! My only additional comment would be that it makes a great tasting gluten-free cake as well. I used a gluten-free flour mix instead of AP flour and the results were excellent. Thank you Jen for sharing this recipe with us. Read More
Helpful
(12)
BakerMike
Rating: 5 stars
03/03/2006
I love this recipe and so does everyone I feed it to. For a twist use blue cornmeal rather than the regulation yellow. Read More
Helpful
(11)
TTV78
Rating: 5 stars
04/08/2010
This is such a great cake! I've been wanting to try it for some time now and finally got around to it. I am glad I did! Very good texture & perfect flavor. It was the right amount of not too sweet had a dense sponge cake texture and the perfect hint of cornmeal. The only thing I changed was to sub sour cream for the yogurt since I was out. The fresh strawberries (or any fresh berries) are a must so don't leave them out. The Hubster loved this cake! Served with a scoop of vanilla/strawberry ice cream. Yummy! Thank you so much for this recipe! Read More
Helpful
(7)
Maria Brown
Rating: 4 stars
04/13/2009
Oh, how delightful! I wanted to use up some yogurt and cornbread, so I input those two ingredients into the recipe finder and this is what came up. It's like a dense, sweet cornbread. I used frozen blueberries because I wanted to save my fresh strawberries for another dish. I also try to avoid using white sugar, so instead I put in 2/3c. of brown sugar. I had a slice with some vanilla ice cream while it was still just slightly warm and it was delicious. This recipe is a keeper. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Kris
Rating: 5 stars
06/21/2008
This was really good! I made it in the spring before strawberries were available, so I tried it with a package of frozen cranberries and it was delicious.... Also, used my "bloody butcher" cornmeal (red). We plan to try it with strawberries, but I'm sure any fresh fruit would be good. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Paula
Rating: 5 stars
06/23/2010
Thanks for the tip Jen about this cake being a good gluten free cake recipe.........I will definitely try it. Read More
Helpful
(7)
NADES
Rating: 3 stars
12/05/2003
I doubled this recipe and it came out okay. It tasted more like cornbread with strawberries. Didn't go over too well with my kids and the neighborhood kids but husband's co-worker's ate it. I don't think I'll make this again. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Rachel
Rating: 3 stars
07/01/2006
I only had strawberry flavoured yoghurt in my fridge so I used it in place of plain yoghurt. I also did not have fresh strawberries. maybe it's due to the lack of the sliced fresh strawberries that my cake turned out to be dry. but i'll try again this time with the strawberries.:) Read More
Helpful
(5)
