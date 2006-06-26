Cornmeal Strawberry Cake

1 of 37

Rating: 5 stars Made this last night with fresh strawberries at the peak of their season. It's light not too sweet and oh-so-tasty. Even my husband who normally won't eat strawberries had only good things to say. I did not find it dry at all it just tasted like cornmeal as one would expect. As a side note I used regular (i.e. bleached) flour and vanilla yogurt because that's what I had on hand and these worked fine. Simply a perfect way to use those summer strawberries! Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars I think most of the other reviewers have summed it up pretty well...with this cake is great! My only additional comment would be that it makes a great tasting gluten-free cake as well. I used a gluten-free flour mix instead of AP flour and the results were excellent. Thank you Jen for sharing this recipe with us. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars I love this recipe and so does everyone I feed it to. For a twist use blue cornmeal rather than the regulation yellow. Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars This is such a great cake! I've been wanting to try it for some time now and finally got around to it. I am glad I did! Very good texture & perfect flavor. It was the right amount of not too sweet had a dense sponge cake texture and the perfect hint of cornmeal. The only thing I changed was to sub sour cream for the yogurt since I was out. The fresh strawberries (or any fresh berries) are a must so don't leave them out. The Hubster loved this cake! Served with a scoop of vanilla/strawberry ice cream. Yummy! Thank you so much for this recipe! Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars Oh, how delightful! I wanted to use up some yogurt and cornbread, so I input those two ingredients into the recipe finder and this is what came up. It's like a dense, sweet cornbread. I used frozen blueberries because I wanted to save my fresh strawberries for another dish. I also try to avoid using white sugar, so instead I put in 2/3c. of brown sugar. I had a slice with some vanilla ice cream while it was still just slightly warm and it was delicious. This recipe is a keeper. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars This was really good! I made it in the spring before strawberries were available, so I tried it with a package of frozen cranberries and it was delicious.... Also, used my "bloody butcher" cornmeal (red). We plan to try it with strawberries, but I'm sure any fresh fruit would be good. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars Thanks for the tip Jen about this cake being a good gluten free cake recipe.........I will definitely try it. Helpful (7)

Rating: 3 stars I doubled this recipe and it came out okay. It tasted more like cornbread with strawberries. Didn't go over too well with my kids and the neighborhood kids but husband's co-worker's ate it. I don't think I'll make this again. Helpful (6)