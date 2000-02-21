Sausage Potato Bake

4
214 Ratings
  • 5 81
  • 4 90
  • 3 24
  • 2 10
  • 1 9

This is an extremely easy recipe that can be baked in a conventional oven or in a slow cooker. It combines potatoes with kielbasa or sausage baked in a creamy mushroom sauce.

Recipe by Chris Shellenbarger

Gallery
6 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • For oven: Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a 4 quart casserole dish, combine the potatoes, kielbasa OR sausage, mushroom soup and vegetable beef soup. Mix together well.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 1 1/2 hours.

  • For slow cooker: Place the potatoes, kielbasa OR sausage, mushroom soup and vegetable soup in a slow cooker.

  • Cook on low setting for 6 to 8 hours.

Tips

Did you know Allrecipes is home to over 400 crock pot recipes? Click here to visit our complete collection.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
529 calories; protein 24.1g; carbohydrates 45.3g; fat 27.9g; cholesterol 53.5mg; sodium 1796.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022