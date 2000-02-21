Sausage Potato Bake

I made this in the slow cooker and, based on other reviewers' suggestions, added chopped onion, a drained can of corn, and a 1 lb. bag of baby carrots on top of the sausage, in that order. I also mixed the mushroom and vegetable beef soups together in a small bowl before adding them on top. It did taste good when it was done, but a little on the dry, thick side. I'm thinking maybe something like a cup of beef broth might have helped sauce it up a bit. The French onion soup, that other reviewers suggested, in place of the veggie soup might have done the trick, too, because it's a more liquidy soup to begin with. I also think it could have used some spices to jazz it up, maybe some black pepper or garlic or onion powder. If you make this in a slow cooker, I would recommend keeping the cooking time closer to the low end (6 hours) rather than the high end (8 hours). I went right down the middle with 7 hours, and if I would have cooked it that extra hour, it would have ended up way too dry.

Read More