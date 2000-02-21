Sausage Potato Bake

After reading the other reviews, I knew that this was a versatile recipe. I wasn't sure I had the right soups, but I knew I could come close. I used french onion soup instead of the vegetable beef soup and I added chopped fresh broccoli. My husband told me to make this again soon. I like the fact that I can throw this together with what I might have on hand, and have a good comfort food meal. French bread and salad were all I added to round out our dinner!! Thanks!
I made this in the slow cooker and, based on other reviewers' suggestions, added chopped onion, a drained can of corn, and a 1 lb. bag of baby carrots on top of the sausage, in that order. I also mixed the mushroom and vegetable beef soups together in a small bowl before adding them on top. It did taste good when it was done, but a little on the dry, thick side. I'm thinking maybe something like a cup of beef broth might have helped sauce it up a bit. The French onion soup, that other reviewers suggested, in place of the veggie soup might have done the trick, too, because it's a more liquidy soup to begin with. I also think it could have used some spices to jazz it up, maybe some black pepper or garlic or onion powder. If you make this in a slow cooker, I would recommend keeping the cooking time closer to the low end (6 hours) rather than the high end (8 hours). I went right down the middle with 7 hours, and if I would have cooked it that extra hour, it would have ended up way too dry.
YUMMY!! My family went crazy over this recipe! I made some adjustments based on other suggestions. 7 sliced peeled potatoes, 2 packages turkey smoked sausage, 1 (40% larger than normal sized) cream of mushroom soup,1 can condensed french onion soup, large onion chopped, lots of garlic powder. Put it in the crockpot til well cooked! Will be on the regular rotation...
Very easy to put together, especially with those pre-cubed potatoes you can get in the produce section now. Doing this in a slow cooker, it probably needs stirred at least once midway through cooking time as the potatoes on the bottom were a little mushy and the ones on the top were less cooked. But very nice blend of flavors -- would probably like better with a little more sauce as well. Will have to try the oven method next time too.
Absolutely delicious! I added some carrots and used sweet italian sausage. My family loved it! I just want to add... It's been a year since I first made this and it has become a regular meal in my house. We have it at leat once a month. We all love it and it comes out perfect everytime. Very eay prep. A long cooking time, but hey, it gives me time to do other things since it is basically set it and forget it. You really can't mess this up and it is soooo tasty. Makes it's own gravy too. The only thing I might suggest since I do it in the oven id to take the foil of for the last 15 or 20 minutes to let the top brown. It is a little too much food for my small family but I still make the full recipe, in fact I might even increase it a bit, but it freezes well, so I don't mind.
Quick and easy recipe. My kids love it. I've made this several times with the beef soup. One night I did not have beef soup on hand so I tried Campbell's Southwestern chicken soup...BETTER YET! Adds wonderful flavor. I also use more sausage than called for (2 #) and add fresh sliced mushrooms. Top with shredded cheddar cheese, perfect!
i got this recipe when i was looking for crock pot recipes. The vegetable soup kind of threw me at first, but since it seemed a cheap meal to make i decided to give it a try. My children just loved it. my 2 year old is very picky about what she eats, but she just loved it. the only change i made was to add a can of whole kernal corn because my husband loves corn. thanks for the great recipe!!!
Was looking for a different way to prepare the meat I had defrosted... Johnsonville Farms Zesty Italian Sausage... and utilize the few items left in the pantry. Came up with this recipe on the ingredient search. Man, I'll tell you, honestly... I figured this would be a so-so meal... in fact, it was surprisingly delish! Added a sliced onion, two cloves of minced garlic, a splash of worcestershire, a bag of frozen peas and doubled the soups. Will try with green beans next time. Cooked it in the crockpot all day (about 8 hours). SO GOOD! My husband was just thrilled with this "happenstance" meal. And it's so darned EASY! Thanks for sharing, Chris!
Delicious! I used cream of chicken instead of mushroom and cooked it in the crockpot. A lot of other reviews said it's missing something and I think I have found the missing piece! After it was finished cooking in the crockpot, I put it in a casserol dish, put about of cup of shredded cheese and about 1/2 cup of seasoned bread crumbs and broiled it on low for 3-4 minutes, just until the cheese melts and browns a little. The cheese was a wonderful addition and couldn't imagine it without it!
I have to admit this isn't my favorite because I'm not a sausage fan but when it comes to preparation and picky childen (my husband loves it too) it's served on a regular basis. Use low-sodium ingredients or it will be salty. 5 stars for simplicity.
I thought that this was a simple and yummy dish. I used beef broth instead of the vegetable beef soup, and added fresh mushrooms, carrots, canned corn, onion and garlic. I covered it with aluminum foil and cooked it in the oven for about an hour. I took it to a church lunch and it went over very well. A nice, hearty meal with lots of possibilities.
Every picky eater in my house devoured this dish! I took advice from some of the other comments and altered the recipe slightly. I used two packages of kielbasa, the potatoes as written, one can of cream of mushroom soup, one can of beef consumme, one package of frozen mixed veggies, and a good sprinkling of salt, fresh ground white pepper, and dried parsley. And this was oh so good with a nice fresh loaf of French bread.
I made this recipe as-is except I used frozen diced potatoes. It came out fantastic. I too, was skeptical about the vegetable soup, but some how it worked. My husbanded raved about it too. This is definitely a keeper!
So easy - and so good. I'm not a big fan of sausage, but my husband is. He LOVED this, and even I liked it. Leftovers kept great for lunch the next day. I did as previous posters suggested - used onion soup instead of vegetable beef soup. The only kind I had on hand was a packet of dry mix - so I made the soupo and boiled it down to be thicker (guess I could have just used less water). . Also - I added some frozen veggies, too. Next time I'll try some fresh carrots along with the frozen veggies. There will definitely be many "next time"s!
I really had to change it around due to time constraints, but thank you for the basic idea! I used turkey sausage and 1 can cream of potato soup, since that is what I had. Added onion and fresh mushrooms and a dash of worcestershire sauce. I cooked it in a skillet for about 30 minutes (til potatoes were tender), covering halfway through.
Awesome dish..The whole family loved it. Followed the recipe to the tee but added a can of whole corn to add more veggies. This is one recipe I will definitely make again and again. Oh yea also spreaded shredded cheese over it at the end.
Very tasty, easy to make, and easy to customize. Found this recipe while looking for a way to use up a bunch of potatoes. I skipped the condensed vegetable beef soup and added a can of chicken broth, a diced onion, and a bunch of fresh green beans cut into thirds. I sprinkled some shredded mozzarella in my bowl. My husband and I both loved it.
This is a very cool recipe. Since I didn't have a can of vegetable beef soup I replaced it with a can of mixed vegetables. I also replaced the smoked sausage with bulk Italian sausage and I cooked it first. After mixing all the ingredients together I topped it with some grated sharp cheddar cheese, covered it and cooked in the oven. I will, the next time, try this in the crockpot. I think this is the perfect recipe for this. I almost forgot, I also added a few drops of habanero sauce when mixing this up. This gave it a bit of a zing. We loved it.
This Is Salty!! Use cream of celerly. Everyone seemed to like this but I thought it was too heavy. It smelled really good and If I get hillshire farm sausage I will make this with the veggies I like. Its decent not great=)
After reading the reviews I thought this was going to be good, but I didn't like it at all. No one in my family liked it. I also found it to be very salty, maybe because of the beef soup and kielbasa is salty anyway. i can't put my finger on what was wrong. I followed the recipe as is. will not be making again.
We enjoyed this recipe. I did change somethings. I used 2 packages of beef sausage, 2 cans of mushroom soup, 2 cans of vegetable beef soup, about a 1/2 cup water, also used a 5 pound bag of potatoes (the potatoes were small). I added in fresh carrots, onion, green pepper, 1 can of corn, frozen peas. For seasoning I added roasted garlic and herb, pepper, also Emerils original essence. I baked covered for 1 hour 45 minutes, then added some cheese, put back in oven for about 10 minutes, uncovered. It was great; very flavorful. I served with French Rolls. My husband and toddler both had seconds. Hubby said this is a dish that he would like to have again. I was a bit skeptical about trying this recipe, but it is definitely worth it. It is a great base recipe to add your favorites to. Thanks for the recipe.
This was a very easy recipe. However I feel it was a bit too salty. Maybe next time I will use a low sodium veggie soup. And to shorten the baking time, I boiled the potatoes for a bit and then added them to the mix. I also put the sausage in a fry pan and warmed it a bit to get some of the grease out and then dumped it on paper towels. Then I put the sausage in the casserole. My father in law loved it, my husband said it was ok, and Im kinda in the ok too. So I made it as is except for the pre cooking the potatoes and meat, and it is very flavorful. But Im only going 4 stars because of the saltiness. I will make it again though.
My husband wasn't too excited about this recipe. I thought it was pretty good though. I added garlic salt, garlic powder, and paprika as well as half an onion and a handful of chopped carrots and about a cup of frozen corn.
Went by the recipe pretty much and added one whole chopped onion. Very tasty, did not notice too much salt. This is a good recipe for couples on the go. Prepare the night before, put it on the crockpot before leaving for work, set it on low heat and its ready when you get home. Enjoy
I made the crockpot version and this turned out really delicious :) This recipe had lots of flavor and was filling. The only changes I made was to add a medium onion, parsley flakes, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. I will recommend this recipe to others as an inexpensive and delicious recipe. Thank you for sharing :)
This was pretty good. It is sort of like beef stew but creamy and with sausage. I did change it .... I didn't use veg beef soup instead I put dry onion soup mix and used a bigger can of cream of mushroom. For the sausage I used the smoked sausage with cheese in it. I also added carrots and corn.
Pretty good and easy to make. I think next time I'll spice it up with some spices...not for sure which ones yet but I'm sure I'll think of something! Kid friendly, the 1 yr old really liked it...the potatoes were perfectly tenderized for her. Thanks Chris for posting this good recipe!!!
I only give this a 3/5 because it's OVERPOWERINGLY salty, even having used reduced sodium condensed soups. We did double the sausage, too. I would make something similar to this again, but I don't think I'd make it this way again. It's a good base recipe, though.
I'm giving this a four rating because my husband really liked it. I personally think it needs a little more spice, for me it was rather bland, but certainly a fast dinner to make. I had left over baked potatos that I normally fry, but used this instead. Since every thing was already cooked I left it on 350o for 45 minutes. It makes a lot, were having it for lunch today and then freezing it for a future dinner.
This was REALLY easy to do...and easy to adapt to what you have at home! I used 1/2 lb of smoked sausage, 1/2 lb of pork (it's what I had on hand), a can of cream of chicken, and a can of fiesta nacho cheese---my kids loved it! It turned out great.
Excellent recipe. I made only a couple of minor changes. First, I used low-sodium beef broth and condensed mushroom soup to make it more heart-friendly. Second, I added half a pound of fresh mushrooms. Great stuff. Thanks for the recipe.
Good comfort food meal. I used sweet Italian sausage & added canned mushrooms because that is what I had on hand. Very good and very easy! I think next time I will throw in some carrots and/or peas to make it more like a pot roast recipe.
What an unusual recipe! I followed it exactly the first time and it came out really good, leftovers were great too! I think I'll try experimenting with it next time but it is a great basic recipe! (Oh I might cut back on the potatoes. I love potatoes, but try to watch how much of them I eat, might want to substitute some of the potatoes with some other veggies.)
I think this is a really good, versatile recipe. I used half sliced carrots and half diced potatoes, added an onion, and used a heavy hand in the seasonings (paprika, garlic powder, black pepper, and parsley). I used one can of cream of mushroom and one can of broccoli cheese soup and added 1/2 cup of sour cream. Sprinkled sharp cheddar cheese on top. Baked it an hour and 15 minutes with foil on top, then an extra 15 minutes to brown.
The ingredients were a great blend, however, I thought was a little soupy to put in tortillias. The flavors were so good though and we used it as a dip, and wow, that was wonderful. Will use it as a dip from now on....I added just a little enchilata sauce on top, otherwise I followed directions exactly.
It's hard to find a recipe that doesn't get overcooked and dry after 10+ hours in the crockpot (until I get home from work.) This recipe is perfect for the crockpot and is so simple! Added potatoes, sliced smoked bratwurst, cream of celery soup, beef broth and onion soup mix (instead of the vegetable beef soup.) I also added in some baby carrots so it was more than just meat and potatoes. Next time I'm going to use French Onion soup and add corn.
My whole family loved this! I used sweet sausage, red potatoes, 2 cans of vegetable beef soup, and added frozen corn. I was nervous about the potatoes because I checked on it every hour or so and the potatoes weren't getting soft at all (about 3 hours before the soup was ready they started to soften). I turned the slow cooker on high about 2 hours before done. I will be making this again and again.
Wonderful flavor. Wife and kids had seconds. Cooked on the stove in a Dutch Oven with the lid on. Brought it to a boil then turned it down to a simmer for 45 mins. Added fresh diced carrots and corn. Came out perfect
I had everything on hand so I threw this together, skeptical about the combo of ingredients and how it would taste. It was excellent! Hubby and a very picky autistic 6 year old loved it! Next time I will add some fresh or frozen green beans. I think they will go well with the dish.
The ease of this recipe was what caught my eye. I changed it omitting the veg-beef soup, adding a half can of water and also used fat free soup, which was a mistake because by the time it was supposed to be finished, the dish was still watery and not creamy (I had to thicken with rue). BUT, I believe if I'd just put in two cans of regular cream of mushroom soup, it would have turned out fine. Everybody enjoyed the meal and I will certainly make again!
Great basic dish, made many times. I’ve used different sausages and added different veggies but what I found my family likes best is Eckridge all beef skinless sausage. Doesn’t turn out salty or greasy. The recipe is good and simple but I do like to add garlic powder, fresh ground black pepper and onion powder with a dash of Italian seasoning. Sometimes add can of corn or can of mixed veggies depending on what’s on hand. Haven’t made in a crockpot yet, but usually takes less then an hour and a half in the oven uncovered....depends on potato cube size. We enjoy and smells awesome while cooking. Thanks for the recipe:D
A bit gooey/casserol-y for me, but good comfort food on a cold night. Of course, I live in Phx., AZ so there aren't many cold nights. :) I think it's a better dish for those of you who live somewhere cold! :)
I seriously had my doubts read the reviews and gave it a try. So GOOD! I didnt have vegetable soup so i subbed a half a packet of beefy onion soup mix with half cup of water. I added Garlic fresg ground black pepper as well and greenbeans in the crockpot on high. I added cheddar cheese towards the end.AWESOME!
03/31/2002
I was quite pleasantly surprised at how tasty such a rather plebian sounding dish actually was. Easy to prepare. No muss, no fuss. Great for a busy weeknight or any time you don't have the inspiration or energy.
I thought this wasn't bad. If I make this again, I would add some extra veggies. Something along the lines of carrots and corn. It's nice to toss it all in the crock pot and not worry about "What's for dinner?"
My husband raved over this but I thought it was just ok. I used breakfast sausage (that comes in the 1 pound roll) and crumbled that up as I browned it, then I added it to the potatoes and soup. I'll make it again because my husband liked it so much.
My family loves this dish! I use the crock pot and substituted cream of onion soup for since my boyfriend is allergic to mushrooms. I have made this many times and have the ingredients ready to make again this week! Yummy!
Good food, with stuff you probably already have around. I also added garlic, onions and carrots, and of course, what's smike sausage without some beens ;)
12/05/2003
Absolutely wonderful. Thank you so much for sharing a great recipe. I used Smoked Sausage that had two large links in the package and used all of it, used the same soups and added a half of a can of corn at the end of the cooking time. Added a little water during cooking and a little milk towards the end. Served with Garlic Bread fresh out of the oven and it was excellent/ Super comfort food especially in this cold weather!thnks again, Peggy in TX
10/01/2001
My son and I thought it was very good and hearty. I am a busy person and this was also easy to prepare. I did add a few extra vegetables.I will make this again.
