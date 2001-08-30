Potato and Pork Bake

This is quick, easy, and it's really great when it's cold outside. Stay in the kitchen and let the oven keep you warm as you cook. Serve with a salad...easy and delicious!

Recipe by Anne Turner

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Place the potatoes in a 10x15 inch baking dish and arrange the pork chops over the potatoes. Prepare the onion soup mix according to package directions and pour this over the pork and potatoes.

  • Bake at 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) for 30 to 40 minutes, or until potatoes are tender and the internal temperature of the pork reaches 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
279 calories; protein 15.1g; carbohydrates 40.4g; fat 6.4g; cholesterol 33.7mg; sodium 425.3mg. Full Nutrition
