Potato and Pork Bake
This is quick, easy, and it's really great when it's cold outside. Stay in the kitchen and let the oven keep you warm as you cook. Serve with a salad...easy and delicious!
I've tried this recipe on beef, but never once thought of pork! I was looking for a tasty way to fix the same old chops and this fit the bill. I like this method better on the pork chops. My kids loved it! We will definitely be fixing this again.
This recipe is quite bland, I suggest when preparing the soup back off on some of the water
I've tried this recipe on beef, but never once thought of pork! I was looking for a tasty way to fix the same old chops and this fit the bill. I like this method better on the pork chops. My kids loved it! We will definitely be fixing this again.
This recipe is quite bland, I suggest when preparing the soup back off on some of the water
Very good and easy. Next time I will try just 3 cups of water with the soup mix though. I did have to remove the chops and cook the potatoes about 15 minutes longer.
pork was good, tender but potatoes took longer than pork to cook. Potatoes were tasty when I eliminated the juice from the pork after it was done and then broiled them to make them crispy. But, all in all it was pretty good.
We love pork chops, potatoes and onion soup, but this recipe was just OK. The leftovers are in the freezer... and we aren't in any rush to take them out.
A little on the bland side but the pork chops were so moist and juicy it wasn't a problem to season them at the table. A snap to throw together, the only problem was it ended up having to bake for about 50 minutes to get up to temperature. Other than that no complaints. Will definitely make again!
Mixed the onion soup with a can of golden mushroom soup and a soup can of milk
This was really good and the pork chops were so tender!
This was okay, I used pepper, garlic powder and some other seasonings. This actually tasted better the next day.
My family enjoyed the pork chops. But the potatoes did not turn out like I thought they would. I would use less water than recipe calls for.I am not sure if I will make this again.
I suppose on a frigid winter's day this would be the perfect dish but on a warm summer day...it's just lacking. It's super easy to do if that's your first concern. But it really needs something as far as appearance & complexity of taste. If I were to make it again...maybe carrots and some chunks of onion thrown in would make it more interesting. My boyfriend & I liberally added cajun seasoning to our helpings & it still seemed lacking. I probably won't even think of making this again until I snow on the ground.
I enjoyed cooking this dish!! it's quick, easy & delicious!! I added a little Cajun twist on it to add flavor
The potatoe and pork chop recipe was awsome. Very good. I will make it again and again. thanks
The "sauce" was watery and tasteless, the chops were overcooked and dry, and the potatoes were underdone.
Awesome dinner. I did add 1 medium onion sliced in rings and laid on top of potatoes. I had to add cornstarch to thicken. Husband loved it and he doesn't like onions
Following the recipe as it was written, the pork was overcooked, the potatoes were undercooked, and there was no flavor in any of it. The pork sat on top of the potatoes where they couldn't absorb any of the soup flavor and prevented the potatoes from cooking.
Easy to make. Love the taste. Re make
I mixed the onion packet with cream of mushroom soup and a can measurement of the milk as suggested....also seasoned the pork chops and potatoes with pepper and garlic. It was good just really salty....not sure if I would make again.
This was as good. I seasoned the chops with salt and pepper and onion and garlic powder. Cooked it exactly as the recipe suggested. Both chops and potatoes were tasty.
Due to user error, my pork came out a little over cooked. I would recommend cooking this at a lower temperature for a better result. Love the broth though.
I would thicken the soup mixture. The chops were a little tough. Willing to make this again but will tweak it.
Very good. Taking into consideration others comments I salt and peppered the chops and added less water. I cooked mine about 50min and everything was done, two very thick chops and four potatoes.
I made according to recipe except used boneless chops and it turned out like soup. Too much liquid. Doesn’t look at all like the picture.
I used 3 cups of water for the onion soup instead of the four and I added cream of mushroom soup to it. I shook an Italian Herb blend over the potatoes, then laid the pork chops on top and then I drizzled Worcestershire sauce over the pork chops. Then I poured the onion soup/ cream of mushroom over the top. I baked it at 400 degrees for an hour. Potatoes and pork chops were perfectly cooked. Turned out Delicious!!!!
Overall, my husband liked this recipe. He said he would eat it again. I made this recipe for 2 people. So adjust if you make this recipe for more servings. It was tasty, but a bit salty. Next time, I will make my own onion soup mix with a recipe here on Allrecipes. I would definitely use low sodium beef granules in the onion soup mix to reduce the salt. I only used 1/2 of the onion soup mix and 1 and 1/2 cups of water. I sprayed the pan with cooking spray such as Pam. Some cooks said the potatoes were not throughly baked. So, after reading a few reviews, I parboiled the potatoes for 5 minutes, and drained the potatoes. If for some reason the potatoes are still not cooked just microwave for about three minutes in a microsafe bowl. Then, I tossed the potatoes with 1 Tablespoon of flour. I added Cajun seasoning to the pork chops and browned the pork chops before adding to the recipe. The pork chops I used were not as thick as suggested in the recipe. So, I cooked the chops and potatoes for twenty minutes.
Dry no flavor at all.
This was a really easy to make. I didn't have onion mix, so I used ranch, which tasted pretty good as well. I followed others suggestions and at the end, I put the pork in the broiler for a few min to brown them a bit, and cooked the potatoes about 5 min longer longer. My family felt it was okay, not great, but we'd cook it again for a quick week night dinner.
My husband made exactly as the recipe suggested - only thing he changed was to reduce the water in the soup as some had suggested. He also had to cook it quite a bit longer to cook the potatoes. I told him to brown the chops first but he did not - I found it very dry and didn't love the flavour. He didn't mind it so I'm giving 2 stars - it's one star for me. Won't make again.
It wasn't too bad. I ended up having to add seasoning and gave it more of a cajun twist. I added carrots and sliced up an onion as well. I ended up cooking it for 50 minutes. Will try it again.
I did'nt have any onion soup onn hand, so I substituted cream of mushroom soup. It was very good and was informed ;) that I could make this again from my very picky son. Success!
Bland and potatoes are not done even with 10 additional minutes in oven. What a disappointment!
The potatoes were hard. The pork was tough and had no color. Will not make again.
Very quick and easy to make. Simple but nice flavor.
Really good, but I couldn’t figure out the amount of water that would have been ideal with the soup mix. I saw others recommend using less, but I do think I included enough.
I have not made yet I’m just looking for suggestions does anybody think this would work with lamb loin chops
