Potato and Pork Bake

Overall, my husband liked this recipe. He said he would eat it again. I made this recipe for 2 people. So adjust if you make this recipe for more servings. It was tasty, but a bit salty. Next time, I will make my own onion soup mix with a recipe here on Allrecipes. I would definitely use low sodium beef granules in the onion soup mix to reduce the salt. I only used 1/2 of the onion soup mix and 1 and 1/2 cups of water. I sprayed the pan with cooking spray such as Pam. Some cooks said the potatoes were not throughly baked. So, after reading a few reviews, I parboiled the potatoes for 5 minutes, and drained the potatoes. If for some reason the potatoes are still not cooked just microwave for about three minutes in a microsafe bowl. Then, I tossed the potatoes with 1 Tablespoon of flour. I added Cajun seasoning to the pork chops and browned the pork chops before adding to the recipe. The pork chops I used were not as thick as suggested in the recipe. So, I cooked the chops and potatoes for twenty minutes.