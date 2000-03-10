Dill and Shrimp Salad

92 Ratings
This creamy shrimp salad with dill is great served inside fresh pita bread.

By Jackie

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine the shrimp, lemon juice, lime juice, celery, onion, dill, mayonnaise, and pepper. Mix well and refrigerate until chilled.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
378 calories; protein 36.4g; carbohydrates 5.4g; fat 23.8g; cholesterol 342.4mg; sodium 547.7mg. Full Nutrition
