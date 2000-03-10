Dill and Shrimp Salad
This creamy shrimp salad with dill is great served inside fresh pita bread.
Four stars, but ONLY with one critical modification. As written, the amount of lemon and lime juice is excessive. The citrus taste would have been overpowering, not to mention making this watery. Drastically reduce the juice to 2 T. or less and this is wonderful. I also added more celery than called for. We had this in pita pockets with Romaine lettuce and really enjoyed it--but I know we wouldn't have if I had used all the lemon and lime juice this recipe calls for!Read More
This wasn't what I had in mind when I wanted to make shrimp salad. When I tasted it after I first made it, it was very bland, so I added celery salt and garlic salt. After it marinated overnight the flavor appeared, but the consistency was too runny due to the lemon and lime juice. It was edible, but I will not be making this again.Read More
This was awesome. I mixed together the shrimp/celery/green onions (added extra green onions cause I like them) and then added the lemon juice and lime juice. I didn't measure how much I added of each, just tried to keep it at lemon:lime 2:1 ratio in the original recipe and didn't add enough for it to get soupy. I also added some crumbled feta cheese and some halved grape tomatoes. I scaled it to feed 4 and then served it as a side dish for 5 people, we ate it all. I served it with Hawaiian sweet rolls and pita bread. I liked it best on the hawaiian rolls, but it was good on the pita too.
This tasted very good, but all the lemon & lime juice made for a runny dressing and a very messy sandwich. Next time I would cut down on the juices.
Good, but messy. Too much sogginess; need to adjust ingredients to avoid dripping pita sandwiches, but goood.
I would only give this a four star rating (it was good, but just not that good) but my DH and kids really liked it, anything that passes the test for all three kids and the DH, deserves 5 stars
This was a perfect way for us to use leftover shrimp-boil shrimp! Makes a good sandwich.
VERY YUMMMY! We loved this quick, easy recipe. It has a great citrusy dill flavor that mingles well with the shrimp. I served it in pitas with fresh fruit on the side. It was a very nice change from the usual chicken or tuna salad.
Quick, Easy and Delish! :)
This was a quick and easy reicpe to make. I used it for a cool salad for a hot summer dinner party. At first the kids were not sure about the pita bread. However everyone ate so many helpings that they were to full for the main course. Everyone asked for the reicpe. Verna
make this the night before you serve it, the flavors really come out. As noted by other reviewers it can be runny, just cut back on the juices and use a bit of the zest. I like to serve this as an appetizer with sliced lightly toasted bagette.
This was good! It was a nice change to do something different with shrimp.
Awesome!A nice cool summer dish.Thanks!
My family liked it, but it just doesn't have the "it" factor for me. Maybe I did it wrong, but it wasn't creamy enough for me. Anywhoo...it was o.k. to good, but not great.
This salas was so wonderful. I added pasta,carrots,and red bell pepper. It was so wonderful.
I made this recipe for New Years Eve as an appetizer and it was wonderful and easy to prepare ahead of time. I served it with slice baguette bread and cheese fondue. Everyone really enjoyed it.
Delicious! I agree with others that the lime/lemon called for is way too much; I did 1tsp lemon, 1/2 tsp lime and it was good. Next time I might increase to 2 and 1 tsp respectively. Also, I used 1lb bay shrimp and 1lb imitation crab and served them in pitas as a side for 4th of July BBQ.
Easy to prepare -- delicious tasting! If you are making a shrimp salad served over a bed of lettuce - use the amount of lemon/lime juice. However, for a sandwich cut way back. I added chives and served on an English muffin with red onion and tomato -- excellent!
This recipe was great. My husband has been begging me to make it again...of course, I changed some things....per hte comments, I didn't use that much mayo. I also added a handful of chopped napa cabbage. I served the salad with a chilled artichoke...delicious combo.
Delicious! All the flavors blended very well and complimented each other nicely. I used lemon and lime juices to taste and mayonnaise to desired consistency. Important to let it sit and chill so the flavors come together.
very good - I had to make some adjustments based on what I had in my house at the time (I was really craving shrimp salad.....so my way was a quick and easy way I was only making one serving for a sandwich and didn't have lemon or lime, also didn't have green onions or fresh dill.....so I used some lemon pepper seasoning, onion flakes & dried dill....season to taste and YUMMMMM...can't wait to try it with fresh ingredients but this way was so worth it for quick, easy & yummy - just thaw, sprinkle, mix & eat (awesome on rye bread) thanks for the recipe
This recipe was great for people who count carbs! I made a big batch and ate it on lettuce leaves. Very simple flavors.
Excellent, just cut WAY back on the lemon and lime or you'll be *sorry*.
An awesome recipe! I added some feta and a touch of hot horseradish to give some spice. Excellent!
We really enjoyed this. I used 2T lemon juice and 1T lime juice instead of the fresh fruit. I omitted the celery as I didn't have any. Instead of the green onions I used 2T dried minced onion. I also added about a 1/2 teaspoon of salt and 1 teaspoon garlic powder. We put it on top of lightly toasted parmesan italian bread. It was fabulous with some fresh tomatoes from the garden. Thanks for a simple yet very tasty recipe!
The taste is definitely there. Just way too much juice. I will make this again but with maybe 1/2 of the lemon & lime
I Can Tell You I Love serving this dish when I have Guest over, and I just want them to put somthing in thier mouth. Besides they"ll never let me get away without cooking no matter what. Five Stars
Good base recipe! I had to add a few extra seasonings and spices to fit the taste that I like.
This is a delicious and easy recipe. I put it on broiled buttered english muffins -- all my guests asked for the recipe.
Love these flavors together. Used a little less mayo than called for.
Really good and easy to make, but I omitted the lime and celery and only used enough lemon to flavor the shrimp with a little squeeze over it. Also, I added a little dijon mustard since there seemed to be a little something missing and that did the trick. Great for a quick and healthy lunch. Thanks!
Easy to put together and very pretty. Everyone seemed to like it, although they ate less than I thought they would. May try next time with a plain yogurt and mayo mix to make it healthier and tangier. Thanks!
Yummo...I wouldn't change a thing. Basic shrimp recipe that can be used in multiple ways.
Sorry, but I just found this to be pretty boring and bland.
this was awesome. i made a few adjustments, but overall it's the same recipe. I added a tiny bit of curry powder. With the dill it adds a very interesting demention to the flavorings. Also when i cooked the shrimp, i wok fried them in a mix of oil and rice vinegar, then drained before cooling. Great recipe.
This was absolutely delicious!! I used creole seasoning for my shrimp. I love the citrus flavor... This must be chilled first to avoid soggy and soupy.... I had to make it twice in one day!
A friend of ours makes this every time we go their home, and each time it's delicious. She inspired me to start making it at home! I use colossal shrimp that I find at Sam's. Always refrigerate overnight and eat the next day. Flavors are amazing!
This is my favorite recipe! I try to make it either a day ahead or at least a few hours ahead.I also always add cucumbers, there fantastic with the dill. Then I just serve it over romaine lettuce or just as is no bread no pita.. Yummy,yummy,yummy!!
Awesome recipe! Especially good stuffed into half and avocado.
Made it as written except I halved the recipe. Marinaded it for two hours then served in fresh potato rolls with avocado and tomatoes. Hubby,mom and brother really raved. Such a nice,cool dinner for a hot summer day. Thanks!
excellent!!!! we follow a gluten free diet so, pita bread was out of the question but without any starch it wouldn't be fill in, so I added potatoes and served in fresh from our garden tomatoes, so this recipe is for us dill and shrimp salad stuffed tomatoes, it was yummy!
I really didn't enjoy this recipe. The lemon flavor is very strong. I even tried rinsing part of the shimp salad after making it to get rid of some of the lemon taste...it didn't work. i like the fresh taste of the dill but will find a different recipe next time
My husband loved it. I used much less lemon and lime juice (really just enough to toss the shrimp around in). I added boiled egg and capers.
Pretty good , not spectacular, just not bad. Sorry
Refreshing, tasty and easy to make for an ultra novice.
It was extremely delicious! The only thing I changed was that I fried the shrimp instead, but it tasted just like a shrimp sandwich with tartar sauce!
This is an easy very delicious dish to make for parties but you may want to decrease the ingredients, 3lbs of shrimp is a lot unless you're having a big get together
quick, easy and really really good!!!
Was perfect ... absolutely delish
I added diced celery and bell pepper to give this a bit more body. It's good and will hold over for work lunch, that's a good thing.
I loved this recipe! I liked the juicy aspect and the creamy taste of the mayo with lemon and lime juice. I saw wild caught shrimp on sale at the market and literally dialed up this recipe on my cell phone, threw it together so fast when I got home and had it for lunch the next day. YUM!
This is wonderful, it did not last very long. Will definitely make again
Very bland and runny. Not what I was expecting. Won't be making this again.
This is an absolutely wonderful fresh, creamy, and refreshing alternative to other types of seafood salads. This is probably my favorite of all and I make it whenever I can. It also keeps nicely too, but it usually doesn't last more than 24 hours because it's so good.
This recipe would be good as is, but I can’t leave well enough alone. I only used 1/2 the suggested lemon and lime squeeze based on previous reviews. I added chopped cucumber and chopped mango for some sweetness. I also added whole crab claw meat. Then topped with slices of cherrie tomatoes. I boiled fresh shrimp in Louisiana Crawfish, Shrimp and Crab Boil for a spicy bite. Served on bed of baby spinach.
Enjoyed!! Served with toasted french bread.
I made this with some shrimp I had left over from a shrimp boil. I also used smaller amounts of the juices as well as the mayo. I didn't have fresh celery or dill so I pulled my dry versions out of the spice cabinet and used smaller amounts of those as well. I served it as shrimp rolls - much like a lobster roll. YUMMY!
9.10.20 I made this twice, and the second time it turned out much better. The ingredients are without question very good, but IMO, the amounts needed some adjustment. Please don’t put that much lemon and lime juice into the mayo or you’re end up with watery shrimp salad. The second time I literally just gave a squeeze of both fruits, and tasted to see if the citrus flavor was incorporated into the dressing. I also cut back the mayonnaise, but that could just be a personal preference. The fresh dill is delicious in this, and I added a little extra, and since my shrimp were large, I did cut them into chunks. Definitely good, and as suggested by the recipe submitter, I planned to serve this in a pita pocket. But then I found out that my pita bread had no pockets…WHAT?? Thanks for sharing your recipe, I would make this again with the adjustments mentioned above.
I loved it ready to make again hmmm
Wow! Thus salad was AMAZING! My husband loved it . I had never made this dish before and now I have my forever shrimp salad on my favorites
OMG just made this with some leftover shrimp and it was really good with crackers !
Made this with a lot less shrimp so I kind of eyeballed the ingredients. Made the dressing separately in a bowl then poured it over the shrimp to mix. Added a dab of spicy mustard for a bit of a kick. Very good.
Great recipe! I used red onion (I didn't have any green), And only used a half cup of mayo, the other 1/2 I used Greek yogurt, only used a squeeze or two of lemon and added in some garlic powder! Such a light and refreshing dish!
I added some boiled eggs and dill relish to it and it was great! I agree def need to cut back on the juices.
I made this for my husband and he loved it, but I had to adjust the amount of lemon and lime. I used one lemon and one lime, and it gave it the perfect consistency! Delish!
This was great! I added a splash of Worcestershire sauce to cut to mayonnaise heaviness and a little Gumbo Filet. Tasted great in an avocado half and looked elegant.
I liked this recipe. Next time I will use less lemon and lime juice because this came out too watery. Otherwise the salad was nice and light and tasty.
