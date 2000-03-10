Dill and Shrimp Salad

9.10.20 I made this twice, and the second time it turned out much better. The ingredients are without question very good, but IMO, the amounts needed some adjustment. Please don’t put that much lemon and lime juice into the mayo or you’re end up with watery shrimp salad. The second time I literally just gave a squeeze of both fruits, and tasted to see if the citrus flavor was incorporated into the dressing. I also cut back the mayonnaise, but that could just be a personal preference. The fresh dill is delicious in this, and I added a little extra, and since my shrimp were large, I did cut them into chunks. Definitely good, and as suggested by the recipe submitter, I planned to serve this in a pita pocket. But then I found out that my pita bread had no pockets…WHAT?? Thanks for sharing your recipe, I would make this again with the adjustments mentioned above.