Standing Rib Roast with Walnut Horseradish Cream

This is a very special company dish. You will be a cooking hero if you make this dish when entertaining.

Recipe by MARBALET

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr 45 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
8 to 10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • Place meat in a roasting pan. Spread mustard over the meat.

  • Roast at 425 degrees F (220 degrees C) for 45 minutes. Cover loosely with foil and continue roasting until internal temperature of roast reaches 125 degrees F (50 degrees C) for rare. Remove from oven keeping the foil loosely tented over the roast. Let stand 30 minutes. Transfer to a platter and garnish with kale, if desired.

  • In a separate medium bowl, combine the cream, horseradish, lemon juice and sugar. Beat with a mixer to medium peaks. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Continue to beat until firm peaks form. Fold in the walnuts, cover and chill until you're ready to serve the roast.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
772 calories; protein 39.6g; carbohydrates 8.3g; fat 64.9g; cholesterol 179.1mg; sodium 204.3mg. Full Nutrition
