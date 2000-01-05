Standing Rib Roast with Walnut Horseradish Cream
This is a very special company dish. You will be a cooking hero if you make this dish when entertaining.
Any good cook will tell you it takes more than just one recipe to make a dish fabulous and this recipe is a good example. I'm not crazy about cooking my prime rib with a mustard rub so I will stick with my basic salt encrusted variation, but the sauce recipe of this one is what makes this recipe stand out. Wow!!Read More
Fair
Everyone raved about this dish. The walnut hoarseradish sauce was espically delicious. This recipe gets extra points for being easy to make while making you appear to be a wonderful cook!
I am not a prime rib eater, however my husband and inlaws are. This was my first attempt and THEY said it was wonderful. HOWEVER, the Walnut Horseradish Cream was the BEST. I almost cut the recipe for that in half, however I didn't and my husband used it as a dip for crackers!
Nice holiday meal -- cooked it for our first Christmas together in our first new home
