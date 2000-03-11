Tex-Mex Tuna Salad
This is a great recipe for tuna fish tacos.
I was soooo leary about this recipe and I was more than thrilled with the results!! I thought that these were a great way to prepare a taco! I have made them at least three times in one week, because I find myself craving them. I tried them with canned chicken and that just wasn't as good as the tuna. Great mix of flavors, I have also subbed black beans for the olives with great results. I did sub green leaf lettuce for the iceburg, and used ortega boxed corn shells but other than that gung ho! Thanks John, so very much!
I love recipes that other reviews say they were scared to try but did and it was great. --Stay scared---I don't know what to say. This wasn't inedible but wasn't good. No one in my family really liked this. We used our favoirte salsa but this still lacked something. This might be okay on a hot hot day when you want something light. This wasn't filling nor was it good.
I work at a hospital and we made this salad to sell in the cafe' and wow people really loved it! We did the tuna mix is a cold salad served on chips (more like a tuna taco salad). This salad has great flavor! We have added it our menue!
Just OK! These were as quick and easy to make as Tuna Helper and the result was tastier. Good for a quick meal and probably good for you too, however the end result is a tuna taco and that's just not great. Be sure the tuna is very well drained.
This was really tasty! I threw it together very quickly, approximating amounts, and it came out great. Wasn't sure what was meant exactly by "salsa" (broad term) so I used a hot taco sauce which added a nice zing to the flavour. Also tossed in some corn kernels I had on hand. The left over is great sandwich filling!
I WAS SCARED TO TRY THIS RECIPE, BUT I WAS SURPRISED WITH THE OUTCOME. VERY YUMMY. I ADDED SOME SPANISH RICE TO THE TUNA MIXTURE. I WILL MAKE THIS ONE AGAIN.
I made a mexican theme at work and used this recipe and all of my colleagues loved it.
While I was preparing this I had pretty much already determined that it was going to be inedible... the salsa/sour cream/tuna mixture looked so odd and unappetizing. However, the cumin totally brought all the flavors together and a dollop of sour cream on top was a yummy addition. This was a great, quick lunch. Thanks!
A great variation on the usual Tuna Salad. To give it a little more "elegance" and less runny-ness, be sure you use well drained solid Albacore, and salsa that you make yourself. If you use some normal commercial salsa, you can expect the results to be watery & sloppy. If you make a nice chunky salsa, you can use this over bread slices or on crackers. I would also heartily recommend this warm over pasta, or in a cold pasta salad mix.
I thought this was a great recipe that was pretty filling. Will definitely make again!
what a great recipe had my family try it nothing but rave reviews would make again. thanx
This is pretty good - I'm having it on tortilla chips right now. It needed a bit of tweaking: 1/2 tsp salt and pepper each, and I added another 1/4 cup of sour cream to make it a little more spreadable. I used fat free sour cream for a healthier version.
Different from usual tuna salad sndwich. I added some green chilles I had on hand. I will make this again.
I made this as written except I used chili powder instead of cumin and green olives instead of black. I ate it over lettuce but not in taco shells. It was good as a salad but I think it would be pretty bad as a taco
Tasty and addictive for tacos as well as sandwiches. Definitely a keeper.
This is good. I used medium salsa and felt it needed a little more kick, so I added some cayenne pepper. I left out the black olives (my husband hates them) and just sprinkled some on my serving. I ate this with tortilla chips instead of in a taco shell. I think it would be great on bread as a sandwich too. Thanks!
