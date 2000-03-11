Tex-Mex Tuna Salad

3.8
22 Ratings
  • 5 8
  • 4 7
  • 3 4
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

This is a great recipe for tuna fish tacos.

Recipe by Jackie

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine the tuna, olives, green onions and celery; toss together.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, whisk together the salsa, sour cream and cumin. Pour over tuna mixture; lightly toss to mix.

  • Line taco shells with shredded lettuce and spoon tuna mixture into shells. Drizzle with additional salsa or top with additional sour cream if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
263 calories; protein 14.6g; carbohydrates 24.6g; fat 12.1g; cholesterol 21mg; sodium 438.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022