Very very tasty! Cooked it for my pot luck at work and had a few compliments. Instead of using cream though I would suggest using sour cream mixed with small curd cottage cheese. Sounds a little crazy but itll give it a smoother and more creamy taste. Also I like using a half stick of butter to mix in with it, itll keep if from making that glue like paste. If you want to spice it up a bit a used tomato bisque soup mixed with franks hot sauce since I put that on everything, the tomato bisque will tenderize the meat to perfection and you cant even taste it in the end result. Another thing I would like to add is packing some artichoke hearts in there then baking the stroganoff for 15 min on 450, itll give it a very tasty crust which makes the meal a ton better! Happy cooking, this recipe is a family recipe passed on by my grandmother, its very tasty!