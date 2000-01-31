Stroganoff

Here's a simple way to make beef Stroganoff. Just a few ingredients combined with beef and you have a whole meal in about 30 minutes.

Recipe by sal

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
7
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

7
Original recipe yields 7 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large skillet over medium heat, sauté beef and onions for 10 minutes, or until meat is browned and onion is tender.

  • Stir in flour, salt, and paprika. Add mushroom soup, mix well, and cook, uncovered, for 20 minutes.

  • Reduce heat to low and add sour cream, stirring well and allowing to heat through. Cover and set this mixture aside.

  • Cook egg noodles according to package directions. Drain. Serve beef mixture over noodles.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
435 calories; protein 16.9g; carbohydrates 29.9g; fat 27.2g; cholesterol 69.6mg; sodium 511mg. Full Nutrition
