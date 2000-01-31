Stroganoff
Here's a simple way to make beef Stroganoff. Just a few ingredients combined with beef and you have a whole meal in about 30 minutes.
Very tasty and easy to make! I did,however,added my own touches after reading the reviews. While browning the ground beef,I added a clove of chopped garlic and generous dashes of fresh ground pepper. I also added garlic salt and a dash of milk,in addition to the sour cream to ensure creaminess. Not a gourmet meal, but delicious for a quick and economical meal on those nights you don't want to do the usual with ground beef! Thank you!
I thought this was a good base, and with the changes I made would give it 4 stars. First, I added a small can of mushrooms to the last few minutes of frying the beef. I drained the beef/onion mixture of the grease to lower the fat content. I skipped the flour as it seemed like it would probably be think enough. Along with the salt, I probably added a half tsp of pepper and a half tsp of garlic powder. When I added the soup, I also added a cup of beef broth and about a tbs of worchestshire. The leftovers still look thick, so I think I'll add some milk to thin them out. Thanks for a great start!
This recipe was well received by my family. However, I have some comments. I see no need for the flour as we are not trying to thicken anything,(the soup is condensed and quite thick enough.) I also see no need to wait 20 minutes for it to heat up,5 maybe. If you cook the noodles at the same time there is no need to set aside and wait- just eat! CC
Wow! My 4 yr old had FOURTHS of this! This is the kid who has never had more than seconds of ANYthing! My 2 1/2 yr old actually ate some - another first! My 11 mo. old twins chowed down on this - they couldn't get enough! And ... get this - my teenager COMPLIMENTED me on it! Even my husband insisted that we have it again - soon! I would rate this 12 stars if I could. I made a few changes, though. I cooked 2 1/2 lbs ground beef with 1 chopped onion and 2 cloves of garlic, minced. While that simmered, I mixed 3 cans of cream of mushroom with 1 16 oz container of sour cream, 1 can milk, 1 tsp paprika, 1/2 tsp pepper, 1 1/2 tsp salt in a bowl. When the ground beef was done, I mixed the sauce in and simmered for 10 - 15 min or so. I served it over rice.
This has the beginnings of a great meal. If I hadn't had to adjust it, I would have given a higher rating. I had to add 1 c water and a beef bouillon cube as the sauce was too thick and then added another 1/2 c milk for the same reason. I cooked the meat with 2T dried minced onion plus 1/4 tsp onion powder and 1/4 tsp garlic salt, then left the rest of the salt out. I let this cook on simmer/lo for thirty min and it turned very very creamy and had a nice flavor. The extra liquid was necessary though or this is just simply too thick. Nice dish overall after thinning the sauce. I served this over buttered parsley egg noodles. Hubby loved this, it's his favorite dish. Thanks, this turned out very nice after all.
This was very good! I didn't use flour and I added some milk to thin it out a bit. What a yummy dish on a night without much time.
I am sorry but this is not a recipe I would ever make again. The sauce turns out like a glue paste and doesn't have much flavor. Let alone the fact that my fiance' thought it looked like cow brains! I will give it this: it is very in expensive. Thanks Anyways
I loved this recipe. I tweeked it a bit after trying the original recipe which was good but I wanted a little more spice. the thing I did was change the beef to sweet Italian sausage (bob evans), added onions and a half tsp minced garlic. Then I omitted the soup because it was too fattening and too salty. I used the sour cream and added flour for thickening. (this worked well). I used the paprika and added a tsp of basil. This was tastier than the original recipe. I omited all the sausage/onion grease except for one tbs. This added additional flavor without the fat. My family ate both recipes and preferred the second version. It was a big hit. I made a caesar salad withh it and dinner was complete.
I made this for dinner tonight for my picky family. I didn't add the paprika, since I didn't have any and instead of hamburger I used pre-cooked meatballs ( that I already had in the freezer) I heated up the meatballs and then sauteed a tiny bit of fresh onion with them before I added them to the sauce. I also added a tiny dash of salt and pepper and 5 drops of worstershire sauce. I mixed it with egg noodles, kind of like a swedish meatball/stroganoff type meal. Every one just loved it. :)
This has a good taste, but dry. (You can't pour it- you just have to place it on the noodles.) Next time I will add milk to loosen it up. Like the other reviewer said, no need to cook 20 min. Mine started to burn a little on the bottom after 10 min on med heat. We also used bowties instead of macaroni.
Yum! I only had cream of chicken soup on hand (no cream of mushroom) so I used that - gave it kind of a strange flavor with the beef at first, but next day was delicious! Can't wait to try as written!
Made this tonight for dinner and loved it. I did do a few things different. I doubled the recipe and added 2 cans of mushrooms to the meat and onions when they were almost done. I also added black pepper to the sauce and milk to thin it out. I used egg noodles instead as well.
Made a few adjustments, but a great base. I used chicken instead of beef, added green onions instead, some Riesling and more paprika and chopped Portobello mushrooms. And it turned out excellent for me, thanks for sharing your recipe. :)
Here is what I did. I added garlic powder to the meat while cooking like most other reviews, drained the meat, added a little water and flour to make a roux, added two cans of cream of mushroom soup, and 1 cup of sour cream. Once I cooked the noodles I needed to add a little more milk to make it creamy.
For something quick and easy this is a winner, I'm a garlic addict so of course extra garlic added.
This was really good. I followed other reviewers suggestions and added garlic, and worchestshire. I am not a fan of sour cream, so I did half a cup, and then added half a cup of milk. It was very quick and easy which I love. I did use the flour, which I think was necessary because I think it would have been too thin without it. I will definately make again!
This is cheap, easy and good. It doesn't look great, but it is filling, and if you double the recipe, you can eat leftovers for a few days (reheats in the microwave very well). Hubby gives it a big thumbs up, too, and requests it :) Edit: Just made this for about the 5th time, and should add that if it's just two of you, no need to double the recipe - it makes plenty! Also, like others, I don't use the flour, it's thick enough without it :D
This simple recipe has a great base to work with. After reading several reviews, I took the advice of Not adding flour to avoid over thickening the sauce. I also added fresh minced garlic to the browning meat and milk to give the sauce a more creamy texture. I Buttered the noodles and tossed in fresh chopped parsley. I sprinkled fresh parmesan over the top before serving, the kids all had seconds!
Loved it!
It was really easy to make, and tasted fine (my husband thought it was good-and he's the critic), but I've had better.
Changes I made. Used a bag of frozen swedish meatballs instead of ground beef, 6 oz. can of sliced mushrooms. 2 cans of cream of mushroom soup, some evap milk to thin out some, and chopped 2 cloves of garlic. Made this in under 30 min. after a hard day at wok. Delicious. Especially with a salad and some crusty bread.
This was so good, my family loved it so much! I used to hate this stuff until this recipe.
This was very good! Will make again.
Im giving this 4 stars because it was super quick, easy, and cheap to make and it tasted good....it wasnt the best dish I have ever made but my kids loved it, and that is important!! I did add some spices and worcheshire sauce to liven it up a little.
I didn't have sour cream so I did what I could with what I had...I thickened 1 cup of milk with about 1 tbsp of cornstarch in place of the sour cream. I omitted the flour and added some worcestershire and a bit of garlic powder. Pretty tasty. Will make again.
This was pretty good. Nothing spectacular, but fast and easy and filling. I did add a can of milk to it after reading the reviews.
Loved this cause it was fast. Family likes it. I did change it up a little like the rest. The onion soup mix is a MUST!!! and just touch it up with garlic and worcestershire cooked with the meat is a M{UST!!! I also added some season salt. It was great!!!!!
Great recipe if you want something fast and simple. I started the water cooking and then started frying the meat and onions. I followed the recipe but had a few changes. My kids do not like sour cream so I used cream instead. when the noodles were cooked I just added the sauce to the noodles for easy service. We had to add more salt and since I love pepper I had to add pepper. For a crunch my kids added fried onions.
This had a great flavor to it and was very quick to make. I added some extra sour cream and stirred in uncooked rice instead of the pasta. And it definitely needed pepper!
We didn't care for this recipe the hamburger helper is much better. All I could taste was sour cream. I added milk also because it was to thick.
I usually don't rate recipes unless I prepare them exactly as written but I had to comment on this one. First of all, I was disturbed by the amount of grease this produced and you don't drain it off. I couldn't help myself... I was scooping it off (and this was AFTER the soup, flour, and seasonings were added). Like other reviewers I added some garlic powder and also some beef base. When the sour cream was added I was relieved because the grease was gone and it looked and tasted like stroganoff should. I don't think I'll make this one again but thanks for submitting it!
This recipe was super simple and pretty darn tasty! Everyone at the table loved it (which is VERY unusual at my house!) the only comment was that it was a bit too creamy. I reduced the amount of sour cream a little, I think next time I will use only about half that is called for and substutute some milk in it's place.
I didn't give it 5 stars because as is it is very bland. But I followed advice of other reviewers and added garlic and onion when I was cooking the meat, and added worshister (sp?) sauce, beef broth and a little cooking wine to the sauce. It was awesome! My 9 yr old kept raving about how great it was! Super easy and super fast.
I was convinced my kids would take one look at this and refuse to eat it, but they actually liked it. I had a bigger soup-to-beef ratio, and I added a little red wine and black pepper. I served it over radiatore (because that's my youngest picked at the store). I also omitted the flour and cut the time more than in half. I don't like investing a lot of time into recipes when it's just the kids and me, in case they don't like it, but this wass both easy and tasty.
Killer! Everything is better with garlic, so of course I add some minced garlic when browning the beef, but that is the only change I made, other than omitting the onions and mushrooms as per my husband's request. Definitely a keeper!
Not too shabby. I peppered it quite a bit during the eating process, because I'm a pepper fiend, and it seemed like it could use a bit of a kick. We'll probably end up eating it again, but I don't see this one becoming a weekly menu item.
I knew that I wanted a quick & easy stroganoff recipe for dinner tonight. This was the first recipe that popped in my search and I'm glad that it did. I added a little milk and made a roux before adding the ground beef back in, and then added more milk after adding the meat and cream of mushroom soup to get it to the consistency that I wanted. This was absolutely yummilicious! My family said that I could add it into the regular rotation, which is high praise. I served it over egg noodles. Next time, I think I'll use sherry in the roux then add milk to add a little more depth of flavor. I highly recommend this recipe!
Very good! My husband and I were both impressed with the great taste! I add a little mustard and garlic powder along with the paprika suggested here and it turns out just wonderfully! I also use light sour cream and sometimes I don't use the flour, I just drain the fat from the beef after cooking. Overall really good though!
Very bland, and I did not use the flour as others recommended.
Very easy and extra, extra creamy. I use ground turkey and omitted 1 can of soup. It needed a little salt or garlic seasoning.
So yummy. Per other's notes: Saute with some fresh onion and mushrooms. Add garlic clove, worchestire sauce, milk, pepper. Omit flour. Don't have to cook 20 min.
I thought this was a really good recipe. My family asked what I did differently and they all said they really like it. I used golden cream of mushroom soup and smoked paprika and didn't use any flour.
I changed the ground beef to ground turkey and it was still really good.
This was a good basic recipe. I went pretty much exactly as the recipe said and added 1/4 tsp of fresh ground black pepper and about 1/2 tsp of fresh minced rosemary. My little girl gobbled it up. I did use 85/15 ground turkey instead of beef. Will try again with maybe freshly sauteed mushrooms. Yum!
I knew my husband would like this but did not expect such rave reviews from my 6 year old daughter. She loved it and I was so pleased! I made it pretty much as is, but I realized as I was cooking that I was out of paprika. I will be sure to add that next time. (I didn't eat it, as I am a vegetarian, but am rating based on my family's responses.)
The first time i made this i followed the recipe exactly and it came out WAY too thick this time I followed other reviews and added minced garlic while browning the meat, 1/2 cup milk and 3/4 cup beef broth added when I put in the soup. Came out creamy and not to thick. I omitted the flour all together.
Ok, but not great. A very basic recipe. I added some mushrooms, extra spices and a couple of beef boullion cubes to liven it up a bit. Will keep searching.
Not too bad, I dont think the flour is needed, it made it taste a little funny. Also needs a little more seasoning, something in addition to the paprika - not sure what yet.
Fine for a simple weeknight meal. Family liked it alright but I didn't care for it.
i omitted the flour and added about a half cup of beef broth along with garlic powder and minced garlic to taste!
AWESOME recipe ... I substituted STEWING BEEF instead of Ground Beef. Added mushrooms & garlic. Served over fusilli.
As is, this recipe is 1 star, but with adjustments it could be a 4 star, thus the 2 star rating. I started making as written, but realized that the sauce wouldn't have worked out the way it is. In the end I couldn't tell you how much milk I added to the sauce, I just kept adding it as the sauce thickened. My family enjoyed it, but I think I'll look for another stroganoff recipe that doesn't need tweeking so much.
THIS WAS A GREAT DISH AND THE KIDS LOVED IT,I WILL MAKE THIS ONE AGAIN AND AGAIN.
I hate giving mediocre reviews but.. That's what this recipe was to me. It was good but more work than a box of hamburger helper and IMO not that much better. I will keep this recipe around in case I have these ingredients on hand I dont want to cook something complicated.
A little bland... not much flavor to it. Recipes says it serves 7- I would say serves 3-4 ppl.
Loved this recipe. I took some of the suggestions from the other reviews and added worchester and garlic to the beef and onion mix and added a few beef bouillon cubes and some milk to the sauce once I added the soup and sour cream. Very easy and flavorful. My husband who hates pasta even loved it.
I tweeked this a little bit. I used a lean ground beef, fat free sour cream and 98% fat free cream of mushroom soup. I also used scallions instead of onions and it turned out wonderful. We also used organic noodles
Not a bad topping for noodles, but not what I think of when I think of Stroganoff. It's very messy so that explains the low kid friendly rating. I might try this again but I will spice it up and make sure to add some tomatoes.
Super easy, super cheap! The boyfriend loves it which is extra great since it's his favorite dish.
During browning, I seasoned the beef with worcestershire sauce. I was out of sour cream so I used french onion dip and left out the onion from the recipe. I also left out the flour and added milk for creaminess. Excellent recipe, my husband loved it!
The recipe had to be modified. I made a vegetarian version. My onions were rotten so I skipped the onion(regrettably). In a pan I sautéed about 1/3 cup fresh dill chopped coarsely, sliced mushrooms, in some coconut oil. I added a few table spoons of both garlic and onion powder it made a kinda paste. I then added the soup. Simmered for a few until I realized it was glue. Then I added morning star crumbles. It was still glue so I added 1 cup pasta water and transferred the whole mixture into a medium sized soup pot. I let it simmer till I liked the texture( like a thick soup). Then I added 2 tablespoons of Worcestershire and 1/2 cup minced mushroom. Then I cooled it a bit and folded in the sour cream. It was great. I think it needs that onion to be awesome.
I thought this was pretty good. Next time I think I will add some beef boullion and leave out the salt.
Over the years I have lost my ability to cook. I used to make something similar to this when I was first married. It is good to be able to make it again.
I really liked this. It was quick and easy. I only had 1/4 cup sour cream so I added some half n half and about 2 oz of cream cheese. It was a little thick with the changes but it tasted really good.
This was pretty good for a quick and easy stroganoff, and I only made a couple changes. I added 2 cream of mushrooms soups and a can of mushrooms, and while I was cooking the beef I added some seasongs, garlic and onion powder and a dash of red pepper, and I didn't add paprika, I didn't have any. Thanks Sal! I will make this again.
Perfect easy recipe for basic Stroganoff. Great for quick weeknight dining.
I LOVE this... of course, i change it a bunch.. I don't add flour.. While i'm cooking the meat I add white wine, fresh garlic, course ground pepper, onion, and fresh mushrooms, i sprinkle parsley on top and my husband loves it..
This is such an easy, tasty stroganoff recipe! I didn't have any mushroom soup on hand, so I used Cream of Chicken instead. It turned out very well! I also cut the sour cream down to 3/4 cup...the full cup seemed a bit excessive. The stroganoff was still very creamy and tasty...no one noticed that there was less sour cream! Thanks so much for sharing, my family really liked this!
It's big hit in my house hold. Especially for my picky eater. It's super easy to make. Which is a plus, also a mom to a mobile 9 month old. Instead of using macaroni like the recipe requests. I used bow tie noodles-which worked even better. Again super easy and highly recommend.
Simple, cheap and delicious. Just don't forget the sour cream!
Very easy and simple. I did add some garlic salt, black pepper and a touch of Italian seasoning but other than that I followed the recipe to a T. Other reviewers mentioned a gluey/pastey sauce but the only time mine got that way was when it cooled, which is to be expected. Upon reheating some milk may need to be added to help "freshen and soften the sauce" but other than that I thought this was great and so did my 4 yr. old.
this recipe produced pretty edible food, but it was a litle bland, and a little dry. i like my stroganoff saucy, so i would maybe add some milk, ground black pepper, and garlic and mushrooms.
My hubby scarfed this one down! I thought it was really good also. Not as creamy as I would have liked it, but next time (and there will be a next time!) I will add more sour cream and Cream of mushroom soup. This will become a regular on our table!
very good basic recipe that is easy to "bounce off of". Having said that, I actually didn't stray too far! Didn't have cream of anything soup on hand, so i followed another recipe for cream of mushroom soup http://allrecipes.com/recipe/13096/cream-of-mushroom-soup-i/ . I needed to disguise a can of mushrooms from my phobic 10 year old, so put them along with half an onion in the blender, then made my roux, etc.. for the soup. Back to this recipe: added thyme, celery flakes, red pepper flakes, seasoning salt, and chopped fresh carrot for color. very happy with the results. My son will be thrilled and never know what he's eating ;) !!! Thanks for posting this!
I added an extra can of condensed cream of chicken soup, cayenne, about 1/4 cup of red wine, and 1 teaspoon of worcestershire sauce. It was tasty!
tasted bad, like onion dip mix. I followed the directions but will never make agian
Replaced ground beef with cubed beef (chuck) and fresh mushrooms and of course some fresh chopped garlic. Garnish with fresh chopped parsley. Try with cubed veal for a decadent change.!
This recipe was pretty bland. I tried spicing it up a bit with some garlic and Worcestershire sauce, but it still lacked in flavor. Maybe a step up from Hamburger Helper, but not much. Husband liked it okay, as did my son, but I was not impressed.
Added one can of condensed French onion soup before the flour mixture, very good.
The recipe was quick and easy, but it tastes like most other easy Stroganoff recipes. It is nothing special, but it is certainly a quick and easy way to cook up an old treat.
Quick and easy!! Will make again. I added 1 tsp garlic powder and 1 T beef base. Served with dinner roll and green beans!! My hungry family ate it up!!
Not anything special, but a nice recipe to add your own touch.
Very very tasty! Cooked it for my pot luck at work and had a few compliments. Instead of using cream though I would suggest using sour cream mixed with small curd cottage cheese. Sounds a little crazy but itll give it a smoother and more creamy taste. Also I like using a half stick of butter to mix in with it, itll keep if from making that glue like paste. If you want to spice it up a bit a used tomato bisque soup mixed with franks hot sauce since I put that on everything, the tomato bisque will tenderize the meat to perfection and you cant even taste it in the end result. Another thing I would like to add is packing some artichoke hearts in there then baking the stroganoff for 15 min on 450, itll give it a very tasty crust which makes the meal a ton better! Happy cooking, this recipe is a family recipe passed on by my grandmother, its very tasty!
Loved this! I used cut up round steak in place of ground beef, and also added a dash of sherry. A quick and easy, inexpensive dinner, my kind of recipe.
This recipe is AWESOME! I made a double batch, added equal onion amounts of bell pepper and celery. I also substituted 1 can cream of celery soup. This is a hubby approved KEEPER! for my recipe box. He loved it with his favorite noodles but did however suggest that the next time I make it, to replace the noodles with an equal amount of small sliced potatoes.
So easy, quick and delicious!
In the 1970's I worked at a restaurant in the Marshall Field's Store in Chicago. They originated the recipe for Hamburger Stroganoff. You use cream of chicken soup, not cream of mushroom and need to include sliced fresh mushrooms. Also season with salt, pepper and garlic. I also add a dash of Worcestershire sauce. Cook your ground beef first, drain grease and set aside. In butter, cook your mushrooms and onions, then add a little flour to absorb the juices. Add soup and add back ground beef, cover and simmer 5-10 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in sour cream or it will separate. Also great as an open face sandwich over hamburger buns.
I thought this was wonderful even though I made some changes. I always make changes since I don't always like some of the spices or ingredients. Doesn't mean the recipe's bad, just that i prefer something else. I added chopped mushrooms to the onions and cooked them before adding vegetarian burger crumbles. Left out the flour and used the usual spices (garlic salt,oregeno and pepper)and added the soup and sour cream. Used elbow macaroni and added to the mixture and let sit so the macaroni would absorb the flavor. Easy and very tasty. Thank you.
I sautéed onion and mushrooms with my ground beef and added a few splashes of Worcestershire. I had one knorrs home style beef bouillon left, so tossed that in with the soup and sour cream. Forgot paprika. Tossed frozen peas in at the end. Served over rice. Very easy and quick for a week night meal! Thanks Sal!
I really didn't think this was all that great. There wasn't much flavor to it.
Followed receipt to the letter. Very dry couldn’t eat dry stroganoff.
Four stars when you add mushrooms, garlic, and cheese.
The only change I made was add more mushrooms. The recipe was delicious and will definitely make it again.
Great recipe! Slight changes I made: add pepper, salt & garlic to meat while browning, then drain. I added 2 cans of soup with about 1/2C water, beef bouillon cube & 1/2C milk. I like more sauce than meat, personal preference. Thanks for what I'm sure will be a new favorite!!
This is meant to be a quick easy recipe and with that said I can say I only made a couple changes. I did drain off the liquid fat from the beef and I didn't add a full cup of sour cream (not a mega fan of that much sour cream). I added some garlic powder to add a bit of garlic flavor. The rest was followed to a T including the flour. The taste was great. It was quick and easy. I did cook the noodles at the end of the cooking process of the beef mixture and the timing was perfect. Great taste and eating within half an hour which is great for this working woman! Definitely will make again!
There is no way you can add flour to the condensed cream of mushroom soup and simmer for 20 minutes. It’s so thick, you will scorch it. I added water to keep the moisture in the pan. Also added fresh garlic and pepper.
I loved this recipe! I have always made stroganoff the long way with my mothers recipe and didn't think that any recipe could be as good. But this was not only delicious but my son who eats nothing but peanut butter actually ate some and liked it!!
Very easy and tasty. Try adding a dash of Frank’s Red Hot for a bit of a kick.
This was pretty tasty, but my kids did not like the way it looked. It came out looking grayish. I do not think I would serve this to company.
