Pizza Salad I

If you love the taste of pizza but don't want the calories of a deep dish crust, try this pizza salad!

By Patrick

  • In a large bowl, combine the lettuce, salami, mozzarella cheese, Cheddar cheese, tomato, olives and chives. Mix well to combine.

  • Prepare the dressing by whisking together the tomato sauce, oil, vinegar, sugar, salt, garlic powder, oregano and pepper. Pour enough dressing over salad to coat, toss and serve.

Per Serving:
475 calories; protein 19.7g; carbohydrates 9.4g; fat 40.5g; cholesterol 69.7mg; sodium 1691.8mg. Full Nutrition
