Pizza Salad I
If you love the taste of pizza but don't want the calories of a deep dish crust, try this pizza salad!
this is quick and easy to put together. i added in some green peppers and sliced pepperoni to the mix. you could also add some sliced onion too! the dressing was tasty, not tomato-y at all. in addition, i took some boboli pizza crust, heated it according to package directions and then sliced it to serve alongside the salad.
This definately tasted just like pizza without the crust. Evenso, it didn't do much for me...I think if I make it again I will try romaine lettuce instead of iceberg. I couldn't just eat this for a meal again. Would be good to take to a potluck.Read More
Great salad! Everyone at a luncheon this was made for seemed to enjoy it and went back for seconds.
This was great, I loved it. The dressing was fantastic. Next time I think I will add mushrooms and red or green peppers.
This was good...but like another reviewer I found the dressing was a bit too oily. I think I will make again, but might add some peppers or mushrooms. Thanks for posting.
This was good. It's a great summer meal. The dressing really makes it better. I served it with Pilsbury breadsticks which soaked up the dressing nicely.
Pizza without the calories! Love it!
Tasty, yes. But low in calories definitely not!!!
This salad was so delicious! My husband and daughter really liked it, too! He had two bowls! My husband doesn't like black olives, so I omitted those, but otherwise didn't change a thing. I really loved the dressing the best. I was thinking it would somehow taste tomato-ey and not very good, but I was very pleasantly surprised! It had a wonderful flavor without even a hint of the tomato sauce flavor. I could see making this salad with romaine lettuce or spinach leaves to add to the vitamin content :) I also plan on using the dressing recipe for other salads I make.
This tasted very good and was easy to assemble. It does produce a lot of salad dressing though, next time I will cut back the dressing ingredients by half.
We did not care for this. Thanks for posting though!
A nice change from the same-old same old salad. I will try this again!
It is a good recipe, but too much calories, I think I rather have a pizza
OK, but not a knock out.
WASNT AS FLAVORFUL AS I EXPECTED. DRESSING WAS TOO OILY. MY HUSBAND TOLD ME NOT TO MAKE IT AGAIN.
This is a great salad, especially for the Fourth of July crowd. My guests just love it. I will definitely make it again!
Like some others, I found this salad to be too salty...almost too salty to eat. The dressing is very good, though. I will keep the recipe in my files just for the dressing. It would go well on other salads. Pizza salad is a great idea, but this recipe didn't work for my family. Will need quite a bit of "tweaking" if I make it again.
The salad seemed very salty, yet I didn't put the salt in the dressing. There also seemed to be too much cheese. I'm not sure if I'd make it again since my husband didn't really care for it and now I have a huge bowl of salad to finish myself!
Loved it! Used Romaine and omitted cheddar the 2nd time and it was still wonderful. Added pepperoni slices with shredded pizza cheese (instead of the mozzarella and cheddar cubes)another time. I think it's the dressing that's so good!
Always on the lookout for new salad recipes and this one sounded fantastic. Did not care for the thick red dressing - thought it would be a thin vinaigrette. Although it did taste like pizza - it left you wanting the real thing - crust and all. Would not make this again - yuck!
This is a terrific salad to take to a picnic or BBQ. However, I think it would be better with 1/4 lb. of salami and a 1/2 cup of each cheese. Also, I followed another reviewers suggestion of adding less oil. ( I put in about 1/4 cup.) This was a huge hit at our 4th of July party!!
I used mini pepperoni instead of the salami and added some mushrooms as well. This was good but I think some fresh herbs in the dressing would improve it and make it stand out more. I added parsley to the leftover dressing on day 2 before I went to snap the photo and that was really good so I'm thinking basil would be a great addition too.
DON'T PUT THE DRESSING ON TOO SOON. SALAD GETS WEEPY TOO QUICKLY. GOOD FLAVOR
We really enjoy this recipe! It is very tasty. I did not change a thing!
Really quick and easy. I especially loved the dressing!! It was very similar to a dressing served in an Italian restaurant that I used to love. I added green and red bell peppers, red onions, mushrooms. Thanks for a great salad!!
The dressing did not mix well.
I belong to a cooking club and our first theme this season was Pizza Party and I had to bring a salad. This was just the right recipe. It was easy to make & was a great hit with everyone in the club. Plus my daughter liked it so much - she took it for lunch the next day. I will definitely be making this recipe again.
Pizza with no crust so you can have fewer calories? Who are they kidding? Each serving has 40.5 grams of fat! With all that it wouldn't matter if you ate the crust!
My whole family loved this. I did cook up some seasoned ground beef instead of the salami, and added mushrooms...but other than that it was wonderful. My kids put what toppings they wanted on their salad and everyone loved the tomatoe vinegrette...I will make this again:)
We loved this salad! Smelled like pizza and had all the flavors of pizza we love! Will definitely be making this again! Thanks so much for sharing!
We added mushrooms, green peppers, and fresh basil.
