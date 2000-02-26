Red Enchilada Sauce

This is a rich, flavorful red enchilada sauce. Pour over your favorite enchiladas and you're all set.

By Sara

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the garlic and saute for 1 to 2 minutes. Add the onion, oregano, chili powder, basil, ground black pepper, salt, cumin, parsley, salsa and tomato sauce.

  • Mix together and then stir in the water. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
27 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 2.5g; fat 1.9g; sodium 191.6mg. Full Nutrition
