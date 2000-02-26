Red Enchilada Sauce

I used this recipe as a guide to make enchilada sauce for my kids. When I make enchiladas for myself or guests, I only use NM red chile puree that I make on my own (chile pods I sun dry myself), and never just some random chile powder. I rarely cook with chile powder, unless I'm making chili dogs or frito pie, so I had no idea how much to use. This sauce recipe will be extremely thin/runny if you don't start off with a little flour browned in oil. I also used canola oil instead of olive oil. Since I wasn't making spaghetti sauce, I left out the basil, parsley, and oregano. If I wanted to use oregano in this recipe, I would use only Mexican oregano. I also left out the onions (my kids don't like them) and the salsa. I used a pretty good quality chile powder, so it was able to stand on its own pretty well when using my own enchilada sauce making techniques. I basically only needed the recipe to help me figure out how to make a sauce that wasn't too spicy for my kids. I never thought of adding tomato sauce, so that was an idea I thought may work. Armed with the tomato sauce info and chile powder measurements, I was able to make a sauce that my kids could eat. Even though I didn't follow the recipes exactly, I learned that adding tomato sauce cuts down on the spicy factor. Thanks for sharing your recipe.