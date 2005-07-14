Southern Grilled Barbecued Ribs

These ribs will have the smoky flavor without all the grilling time. It takes just 30 minutes on the grill to give the ribs that smoky flavor Southerners expect. You can use this recipe for spare ribs too, just bake for 15 minutes longer.
Most helpful positive review
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/14/2005
I've been doing ribs by this method for years and you appreciate it even more in winter where grilling 5-6 hr ribs is not an option. (In winter, you would finish this recipe off topped with the sauce in a 450 degree oven instead of on the grill.) A few suggestions from my experience. I add a bit of liquid smoke to the vinegar mixture so that it permeates the ribs when baking (also throw in a few cloves of garlic, bay leaf, salt and pepper). I take off the foil after 45 minutes of baking but continue baking until the yummy liquid evaporates(the flavor gets more concentrated in the meat that way). The beauty is that this step can be done even a few days ahead. When done baking, I just let the ribs cool and refrigerate until I need them. Then, just take out 1 hr before party/ dinner, baste generously w/sauce and grill/ bake until nice in color. Perfect for treating kids to their favorite dinner in the middle of the week even for a busy mom/ dad or for throwing a no hassle BBQ party.
I was really disappointed with this recipe. It ended up being just okay. The auce was way too thin and tangy for my taste. The meat turned out pretty good, but I just expected so much more, especially after reading the other reviews. Sorry.
Whole family just LOVED these!! I cut the recipe in half and only thing I changed was cooking method. I didn't grill them, after cooking them with water and vinegar for an hr. and making the sauce, I marinated the ribs in the sauce for about 1-1/2 hrs. Then baked them in the oven on 350 covered for 45min, then uncovered for 10min. They came out PERFECT!! Meat just about fell off the bone and the sauce is wonderful!! The hot pepper sauce was hardly noticed so I might add just a little more next time (hubby likes spicey foods). These would be excellent for a barbecue get together!! Thanx for the great recipe!! :)
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/09/2002
I fancy myself a good bbq'er, and am always open to new ideas and techniques. My Dad taught me everything I know, and I've read and experimented like mad to get better. So when I sprung this little ditty on him, and his comments ranged from "You got a good scald on that!" to "Forward this recipe to me please? That was good!" I knew I had a winner! Given the time to do this properly, this stuff came out DELICIOUS!!!! Pork was just falling off of the bones! I used country style ribs, added 20 minutes on the oven time due to thickness of the meat, and added in about 1/4 cup more brown sugar to give the pork a sweeter, thicker taste. You cannot go wrong on this! Wonderful dish! Wow!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/19/2002
We loved this recipe, the ribs were tender and we like them that way! The only thing I changed was added a little onion powder to the sauce and a little bit more brown sugar. This was wonderful Boo! Thanks for sharing this! :)
Great to bake ahead of time and grill whenever the bbq was ready - after appetizers and drinks were going,so I could appreciate the guests. Everyone wanted the recipe from the person in charge of the actual fire (the boyfriend). Note: behind every good man - he got all the credit but I got to relax let him enjoy the praise. Got more ribs to make the next day.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/27/2002
FANTASTIC!! My husband and I tried these. They were wonderful and full of flavor. We made 1-1/2 times the sauce for 8 lbs. of ribs. Added a little more brown sugar. After the required grilling time, my husband wrapped each rack of ribs in heavy duty foil and put back on the top grill to steam for a few minutes. Let sit in the foil for about 15 minutes before cutting. They were fall off the bone good!! Being from the Lone Star State, I was a little skeptical about all the pre-cooking in the oven, but it was wonderful and didn't take 6-8 hours like we are used to! Thanks Boo!
The sauce for this recipe is fabulous! It was great to use everything right out of my pantry, I even added a little (2T) maple syrup to give a extra sweetness. I had bought some spare ribs on sale and wanted an easy recipe for them and this was it. My only complaint was the meat I bought was still tough after baking first for an hour, then grilling. We put the ribs back into a covered roaster pan, poured the remaining sauce over, then baked again for another hour at 300 degrees. YUM! YUM! I'm sure baby-back ribs are more tender to begin with than spare ribs.
Finally a BBQ sauce that's not too vinegar-y! I made boneless country ribs, and they were delicious! The sauce is wonderful and could be used for many different dishes. Thanks for a BBQ sauce that beats all others!
Super recipe! Like others I deviated a little from the recipe as published. To start with, the bbq sauce tasted a little too tangy for me so I added more brown sugar. Next I baked the ribs for one hour in the water/red wine vinegar. After removing the ribs from that liquid, I let them marinate in 2/3rds of the bbq sauce for 1 1/2 hours like someone else posted. I then baked the ribs for one more hour in the bbq sauce with a foil cover. Then kicked the oven up to 450 and baked the ribs for an additional ten minutes uncovered. They were so good and had the coloring was perfect. The ribs had great flavor and were very tender.
I used pork spareribs for this and they were GREAT!! Baked them for an hour and then grilled them. Next time I think I will use two racks of ribs... so we have more leftovers (don't need to double the sauce though). Hubby also suggested that next time I add a touch more spice to them. But overall, very very good!
These are the best ribs I have ever tasted. I cooked them in the red wine vinegar and water just like the recipe. I then baked them with half of the sauce covered for 45 minutes at 350. Then I added the rest of the sauce and cooked an additional 10 mins. uncovered. I did not have hot pepper sauce on hand but it was good without it. Will definitately be making these again.
I read all the reviews...all of them....and not one of them warn you of the horrible awful smell that will invade your home...but don't be scared...it goes away and you are left with very yummy food! The smell does NOT linger or permeate your home. Only one person mentioned how yucky they appear when they come out of the oven...but again, don't be scared....once the basting and grilling is complete they are beautiful. Overall this is an excellent recipe and I will be using it again!
These ribs were fall off the bone, can't get enough, GREAT!!! Will definitely use this recipe often. My only complaint was in regard to my hubby who misunderstood my instructions and put the bbq sauce mixture in the pan with the ribs so had no bbq to marinate with when grilling, but they were awesome without the sauce and my picky girls who won't eat bbq sauce, loved them.
This was fabulous, and flexible. I didn't have any cider vinegar, so I substituted red wine vinegar with no problem. Also, I'm not a fan of spicy stuff, so I didn't have any hot sauce in the house. I did squeeze some honey into the bbq sauce. I made half the bbq sauce and it was plenty for 3 pounds of ribs. Because of my work schedule, I cooked as the recipe said for 45 minutes on 350, but I had to wait to put it on the grill. So I turned down the oven to 200 and left the ribs in there, covered for probably 1 /2 to 2 more hours. It worked fine. When this came off the grill it was sticky, chewy, crunchy on the outside, tender and juicy on the inside and absolutely NOT dried out! PERFECT!!
I am giving this 5 stars only for the cooking method; I did not try the BBQ sauce yet. I will try it next time and update my review. I will always continue to cook ribs this way from now on. I've finished them off on the grill and in the oven at 450. Both ways work great. When I did them in the oven, I saved the water mixture and used it for soup. I refrigerated the broth overnight and removed the fat the next day. It made GREAT soup.
Very, Very Good! I browned mine in a frying pan and towards the end I added the red wine vinegar and water, continuing to brown until I achieved the correct color. Then took the meat to a 6 quart pan and added the sauce, Covered with thin sliced lemons and cooked for 1 1/4 hours with the lid on in the oven at 350 degrees! Excellent!!!
I really liked this recipe. I added 1/2 cup Merlot and two cloves of garlic to the vinegar/water mixture, and marinaded it over night. The next day,I followed the rest of the recipe exactly. Our guests are still talking about this meal.
AMAZING sauce! I'm usually a bottled sauce girl, but I thought I'd give it a try.... I don't think I'll ever buy a bottle again! It was well worth the little bit of effort! Didn't use the hot pepper (don't like the heat) and used a bit of extra brown sugar.
These were the best ribs I ever made! Plenty of sauce too! I did cook these entirely in the oven since it's been like 9 degrees here in Buffalo but they were so darn good I never missed the grill flavor. I can only imagine how much better these will be in the warmer months when I can stand outside & grill. Thank you for an outstanding recipe!
This was fabulous! I followed the directions fairly closely, just utilized a few of the suggestions made by osorkin-added some garlic cloves and liquid smoke to the marinade. Very, very tender ribs and sauce with loads of flavor. We loved it and our kids (6 & 9) did as well.
These were good, but not fantastic. Having never made ribs before I followed the recipe exactly... I used boneless pork ribs... maybe with a bone they'd be better. Still found them kind of dry... The BBQ sauce was yummy though, but probably could have used just a bottle of any kind and it would have had the same results...
This recipe was good right out of the printer! I have always basted my ribs in the vinegar solution in the oven, so that was pretty much a given. This sauce is fantastic, although I am not a friend of spicy. I made one batch spicy, and one batch for wimps like me. The sauce is also fabulous for BBQ chicken, or brushed on burgers. Haven't tried it on salmon yet.....hmmmmmmmmmm...
This is the BEST bbq sauce I have ever TASTED. We used a smoker box with wood chips in the grill to give it that perfect smoked flavor. I was shocked the ribs were so delicious with such a short cooking time, but they WERE!
My guests thought I had slaved all day and couldn't believe I made BBQ sauce from scratch. I didn't tell them how incredibly easy this delicious dish was to make! Prep time is very quick, but you have to stick around for an hour to stir the sauce occasionally as it cooks.
Absolutely perfect! My husband usually complains that bbq sauces are too sweet or too smokey but this one was just right. This recipe will definitely be the only one I use for bbq from now on. I have some left over sauce which I will use on grilled chicken tomorrow.
Excellent and easy recipe. I baked the ribs about 40 min. longer in the oven as I like my ribs tender. I used to marinade my ribs with a rub over night and then bake them for 6 hours in the oven-that is A LOT more work than this recipe which turned out great.
I tried to follow the recipe exactly, but of course, had to add just a little something extra. I added more brown sugar and used rice vinegar in the sauce instead of cider. Ribs had an excellent taste but were close but not fall off the bone tender. I think next time I would bake a bit longer in the vinegar marinade and at a lower temperature first. We loved them though and are a definite do again! They looked picture perfect coming off the grill.
Really a wonderful recipe! I used a tad more brown sugar in mine as the sauce was a little too vinegarey for my taste... but the extra brown sugar took care of that. I've made this twice and it's a huge hit at our house. I've passed it on to many friends. Thanks! Just know that the sauce is quite thin.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/21/2003
These ribs rule! Guess I should have known by the name. I had country style ribs so I cooked mine in the vinegar 20 minutes longer per another reviewer's suggestion. Finished them in the oven with the heavenly sauce on 375% for 12 minutes each side. My three year old couldn't get enough. We will definitely make these again. Thanks, Boo!
Definitely a 5 star recipe based on the cooking method only. I've been making my ribs this way for a number of years, but with different ingredients. This way is much more economical and the end result the same. Just one small change on my part, oven temperature was lowered to 300* and baked for approximately 2 hours. I will try the sauce at another point in time, however your favorite BBQ sauce will do just fine. Thanks for sharing your recipe, MYSST. Excellent.
What a great recipe! I followed this recipe exactly and they turned out delicious! I have never made ribs, so for a first try I was quite pleased. Not too big of a mess and the sauce was perfect. Make sure you simmer the sauce for the full hour and it will come out a nice consistency. I halved the recipe and it was enough for 3 adults, with side dishes.
This recipe was good but I had to change several things. I used country style spareribs so I doubled the cooking time. The sauce tasted too much like vinegar after simmering for a half hour, so I added more hot sauce, more brown sugar and honey. I also added seasonings to give it spicier taste. I grilled the ribs on an indoor grill and just long enough to get grill marks. After all the changes, it was much better. If I used this recipe again, I would definitely cut down on the amount of vinegar.
Ok, I do not like vinegar based Bar-B-Que sauces at all. This was wonderful! Did not use my grill and baked it in the oven at 300 for 1 1/2 hours then drained off the water red wine vinegar base and drenched it with the BBQ sauce and let it slow cook at a lowered the temp of 250 for 3 hours or so. AMAZING! Left over sauce has been put in the freezer for future use. I will sooooooo do this again!
Wow, these were delicious. The only changes I made were, I left my spareribs in the oven for an extra 20 minutes and I thickened the sauce with 2 T. cornstarch. We just prefer a thicker sauce. Definitely will be using this recipe again and again. Thanks for sharing. Wish I could of given it ten stars.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/10/2001
These ribs were great. They were juicy and tasty and did not take long to make. The sause is probably one of the best ones that I have ever had.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
06/13/2003
Perhaps this recipe would be great for those who need ribs on the same day (or within a couple of hours), but as far as great ribs are concerned, they fall short. The flavor just does not permeate the meat enough to be great ribs. Marinating for a significant time is a must! On the other hand, I found the sauce to be delicious. It certainly is a great finishing sauce. Bravo to that! Like a previous reviewer, I doctored it up with a bit of onion powder to perfect it, but do as you choose. The author tells you to use baby back ribs. I would recommend sticking to baby backs, and make sure that you peel the tough membrane off! If you choose to use spareribs, cut the skirt running across the top of the meat. That piece is pretty tough. I'm going to try this recipe again, but this time with marinating.
I just finished with this recipe. I have to say some of the best ribs I have ever eaten.I was born in Fla and now live in NH . I remember that vinegar grilled sothern BBQ. MMMMMM so good. I only had one rack of ribs so I had plenty of extra sauce. In fact tonight I prepared some chicken in the exact same way and used the extra sauce. The chicken was not as good as the ribs but nothing is.
Very, very good! The only reason I didn't give it 5 stars is because the sauce is too tangy and vinegary as written. I added a good sized glug of honey, and another large spoonful of brown sugar, and it was perfect. Yummy, fall off the bone goodness!
AWESOME!! That is what it is! It is now a permanent family favorite. I had some fun and added a 1/2 cup honey and two tsp cornstarch with two tsp water and it gave it zing! The consistency is perfect. I am so glad to have found this recipe. It is also perfect on chicken as well!
Really easy-to-follow and even easier if you use store bought BBQ sauce. I like to substitute Balsamic vinegar, but would encourage everyone to experiment with your favorite flavoured vinegars. It gives the ribs a great taste.
These ribs went so fast at our party that I didn't get any but hubby said 4 stars. Bought more ribs so I can do it again. I did the first part of cooking a few weeks ahead then popped in freezer in the sauce.
Wonderful - the best ribs recipe I have tried so far. Tastes almost the same as the ribs from our favourite restaurant. I did use a slow cooker for a couple of hours instead of baking the ribs but made the sauce as written. If you are looking for great ribs make this!!!
If you like a sweet & tangy BBQ then this is a recipe for you! The sauce is not thick and sticky and coats the meat wonderfully. This is a very versatile recipe. I did not have all the ingredients and had to make some substitutions: Chicken Worcestershire instead of regular Worcestershire, White Vinegar instead of cider vinegar, sugar and molasses instead of brown sugar. The only regret I have is the Chicken Worcestershire. Regular Worcestershire would have contributed more depth to the flavor of the sauce. But despite that regret, the sauce was very yummy indeed. My only quibbles with the recipe are with the cooking on the grill. Because the BBQ sauce has such high sugar content I would not advise coating the meat with sauce before putting it over the coals. The sugar can easily burn. Also, the cooking time on the grill is too long (or my coals were way too hot.) I would keep an eye on the ribs and pull them once they browned to your taste. Generously apply the BBQ sauce after the ribs are finished cooking. If you would like to caramelize the sugars in the BBQ sauce, let each side cook for a minute or two but watch closely to prevent the sauce from charring. I will make this recipe again.
This is the most AMAZING Bbq sauce I've ever tried. I hate using the bottled stuff with all the high frutcose corn syrup in it, but every time I try making my own sauce, my husband asks for the bottled stuff. THIS sauce IS OUTSTANDING! The only thing I did different was use maple syrup instead of brown sugar.
OMG! (Oh my gosh!) No wonder this recipe has a 5 star overall rating! I didn't have all of the ingredients, or even a BBQ for that matter, but the reviews sounded so good, I made it anyway. Had to use balsamic vinegar and water instead of the red wine vinegar but baked the ribs as described otherwise. I also didn't have the sauce ingredients so used a favorite bottled brand. And, last but not least, I donn't have a BBQ so put the sauced ribs bake into the oven for 30 more minutes. But the thing is, it's all about baking the ribs with the vinegar/water combo! It makes them so tender, but yet toothsome, and you can do anything you want after that. They are fabulous!
This was my first attempt at making ribs, and I was afraid my husband was going to eat the bones. They were absolutely delicious. The sauce was exactly how I like it, not to sweet and not to sour. I followed the recipe, it works great.
These are the BEST!!!! I have made these many times with great results everytime. Yes, the suace is thin and not a thick sweet barbecue sauce, but it is so delicious when made with baby back ribs. Follow the recipe and perhaps leave in the oven a few minutes more. Then put on the grill. I make these on a gas grill. They fall off the bone and they are not "chewy" at all.......melt in your mouth actually!
These are amazing! I chose the hottest day of the year to make ribs, and I wasn't about to die outside grilling, so I just baked them. Heeded the warnings about them being "Too Vinegar'y" and only filled the 1/3 measuring cup about halfway with the Red Wine Vinegar. In the water / vinegar mix, I added 2 bay leaves and garlic powder. (Baked just short of 2 hours, uncovering after an hour and basted a couple times). For the sauce, I also cut the white vinegar to about 1/3 cup, used SPICY BROWN mustard, and instead of hot pepper sauce, I used a pinch of Penzey's Hot Cajun season, then added 2 tbs honey. Baked for about 45 minutes more, basting a couple of times with sauce (and added a bit of Famous Dave's Rich & Sassy, as well). WILL MAKE AGAIN!!!
Outstanding! The sauce was good and we added a bit extra hot sauce. I was skeptical when I took them out of the oven before basting on the grill because they didn't look that appetizing, but once the sauce was on them they were excellent and beautiful.
I have made these ribs twice now and both times they turned out wonderful. I made no changes to the recipe other than baking them for just a bit longer to ensure they are cooked and tender. Be sure to baste as recipe calls for - they are tangy just like we like them ~ Thanks for sharing!!
The Best! I've cooked and rated 12 other rib recipes from this site and have given 7 of them five stars and this one joins them - my guy says that this is the best for a southern bbq flavor and I have to agree. I followed the directions for the sauce exactly. Since I wasn't grilling I followed suggestions of others. I baked ribs for 45 minutes as directed. Then marinated the ribs for 1 1/2 hours in 3/4 of the sauce, reserving some for basting. I baked ribs covered for 45 minutes, basting occasionally - broiled ribs for 10 minutes at the end. We are having them again next week-end! Thanks submitter!
I tried this recipe 2 weeks ago and was totally blown away! I have been searching for a "vinegary taste" sauce without having way too much and this was it! We will be having this tonite for dinner and many more nights to come!
Very good flavor - I only used one small change. I poured a can of root beer over the ribs before baking insead of the water and vinegar. I got this idea from a pulled pork recipe I made a few weeks ago and they were very flavorful
Great recipe and very easy. I was pressed for prep time so I cheated and used a bottled sauce. I will make again and try the recipe for the sauce as I am sure it is delicious. Served with sausage and sauerkraut in the slow cooker, succotash, mashed potatoes, and a green salad for a Labor Day BBQ.
Really quite good. I added 1 tsp. cornstarch mixed with 1 tsp. cold watter to the boiling sauce to thicken it up. Also, half way through the baking, instead of basting, I drained the vinegar and brushed on the bbq sauce for the last 20 minutes and recovered with the foil. This infused the flavor of the bbq sauce into the meat much better. The bbq sauce recipie makes enough for a second batch. Kids and hubby loved it.
The only bad thing about this recipe is that the ribs are gone too fast. If the meat wasn't delicious enough, the sauce made up for it. We made double the sauce and saved it to marinade chicken, pork chops and other meat. Definitely do this because it's even better after letting the flavors sit for a little while. I did take all of the advice of previous users by adding garlic, bay leaf and salt to the roasting with the ribs. I also then put them in the oven at even lower temp and let them cook for 1 1/2 to 2 hours, threw them on the grill fully basted...the meat just fell off the bone.
yum yum yum. Like others, I didn't grill them, just baked them for about two hours in the vinegar/water and then another hour in the sauce. I also reduced the vinegar and it was still on the edge of being too vinegar-y. Very delicious!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/25/2005
AWESOME! This was my first attempt at preparing bb ribs. This recipe is very easy and very tasty. Even my gfriend loved it. ( She's not a big ribs fan ) For the Sauce: I left it simmer for 2 hours instead of 1 and added a 2 tablespoon of butter to thicken it a little. I have also added 3 tablespoons of maple syrup to bring an additional woody kick to it. TRY THIS, a day earlier bathe a wooden plank (20"x10")of any hardwood in water. (I use pine) Start the grill, place the plank in it for 10 minutes and then place your ribs on it for 7 minutes each sides. Then remove the plank and cook another 7 minutes on each sides directly on the grill. IT'S AMAZING !
Awesome ribs! We were skeptical of the BBQ sauce, but when it was all done and on the ribs it was great. I will probably use the sauce recipe for chicken in the future. We will use this recipe again for sure!
I have never liked ribs or anything else that is smothered in bbq sauce...Until now, I LOVE ribs! It's all because of this sauce! This sauce is soooo good and the ribs came out tender too. I'm going to try this sauce on chicken wings tomorrow and I bet it's going to be awesome!
I use the bbq sauce recipe part of this recipe as my base. I add 2 tablespoons of honey, 1 teaspoon of black pepper, 1 teaspoon of garlic powder, Minced onion and instead of the called for mustard I use 1 tablespoon of prepared ground mustard. This is a basic flavorful recipe
These were really good, however they were just a tad bit dried out. Next time I probably won't leave them in the oven quite as long and will probably leave the lid up on the grill while they are cooking. But all in all very good, we will definitely be making these again!
This was SO much better than the "Barbecue Ribs" recipe I tried on this site. This recipe is tangy and not TOO sweet, like the other recipe. If you don't like "candied meat" then this recipe is for you. Great base for the sauce, you can add whatever spices or heat you prefer. I used raspberry red wine vinegar instead of cider. I didn't have cider vinegar and I wanted to get rid of the raspberry vinegar. I added garlic powder, smoked paparika I bought from a gourmet store, and a few dried hot peppers. I also boiled the ribs for an hour and skipped the vinegar baking step. They were a hit with my family! For those that complained the sauce is too thin, just simmer for awhile on the stove with no lid on the pan. I changed a few things, but I'm sure it would still be great if followed exactly. Thanks!
My boyfriend just wanted some direction as to how to bake the ribs before grilling so I searched for a recipe that would include baking them in the recipe. This one was it! I think we have been accidentally using apple cider vinegar instead of red wine vinegar but it's still great. He makes his own barbeque sauce, but I really believe the beginning baking process makes these ribs fantastic.
Used this for my first time making ribs. Turned out fantastically! The BBQ sauce is amazing. I did add a little local unfiltered mesquite honey as I like a sweet sauce. I can't believe how simple and delicious this was! I kept seeing recopies that took hours or even days to prep and cook. These taste like you took all day to make them.
Loved these ribs. I was afraid the sauce would be too vinegary but it was not at all. I do not like sweet sauces and this one was perfect. I finished mine off in the oven (because it was too hot outside to grill) uncovered basted in some of the sauce. I cooked mine for a total of 1.5 hours just because I was doing a double batch and potatoes so I felt they needed a little longer.
We wanted ribs for dinner but all the recipes called for a number of hours to prepare...and we didn't have that. I found this recipe in a pinch and gave it to my husband (the Grill Master) to make. He was hesitant of making the sauce ("I can just regular BBQ sauce.") But I told him that the reviews were awesome so he gave in and made the sauce. We just finished eating these ribs...and we LOVED them. Not only that, but my husband is planning on making the sauce again and pulling some pork some time next week for pulled pork BBQ. This is definitly a "do over"
