Southern Grilled Barbecued Ribs

If you like a sweet & tangy BBQ then this is a recipe for you! The sauce is not thick and sticky and coats the meat wonderfully. This is a very versatile recipe. I did not have all the ingredients and had to make some substitutions: Chicken Worcestershire instead of regular Worcestershire, White Vinegar instead of cider vinegar, sugar and molasses instead of brown sugar. The only regret I have is the Chicken Worcestershire. Regular Worcestershire would have contributed more depth to the flavor of the sauce. But despite that regret, the sauce was very yummy indeed. My only quibbles with the recipe are with the cooking on the grill. Because the BBQ sauce has such high sugar content I would not advise coating the meat with sauce before putting it over the coals. The sugar can easily burn. Also, the cooking time on the grill is too long (or my coals were way too hot.) I would keep an eye on the ribs and pull them once they browned to your taste. Generously apply the BBQ sauce after the ribs are finished cooking. If you would like to caramelize the sugars in the BBQ sauce, let each side cook for a minute or two but watch closely to prevent the sauce from charring. I will make this recipe again.