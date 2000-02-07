Baked Beans II

A quick and easy way to dress up ordinary pork and beans. The measurements are estimates, but really you can adjust anything to personal taste.

Recipe by Jackie

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a 9x9 inch baking dish, combine the pork and beans, brown sugar, onion, ketchup, mustard, Worcestershire sauce and vinegar and season with salt and pepper to taste. Top with the bacon slices.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 1 hour, or until sauce is thickened and bacon is cooked.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
287 calories; protein 8.9g; carbohydrates 52.3g; fat 6.5g; cholesterol 16.1mg; sodium 924.1mg. Full Nutrition
