Baked Beans II

Fantastic recipe!!!! Tastes just like my Moms! She could never give me the ingredient amounts, because she just put the ingredients in by nature. The only thing in the ingredients that is different is the red wine vinegar, but I feel that it gives it a twist in taste, but not enough to say “what is that”, meaning it doesn’t overpower at all. Some of the reviews referenced a sweetness, which I didn't get. Perhaps it is the brand of beans and ketchup used. I used Van Camps beans, drained and Heinz ketchup. The only thing different that I did, was prepare it earlier in the day for a dinner we were going to that evening. I set it in the fridge, uncooked. An hour or so before leaving I put the dish into the cold oven, then turned on the heat to 350F. I set my timer for 35 minutes, then punched up the temperature to 375F for 30 minutes. It sizzled the bacon almost searing the top portion of the beans, sealing in the juices. It was a dinner party of 5 … we served ribs, mac/cheese, bread, roasted ears of corn, and deviled eggs …. There was only a spoon or two left of the beans …. Everyone commented on them …. I just told them they were “mommas’ beans”, which is the finest recommendation I can give them …… THANK YOU!