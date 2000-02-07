Baked Beans II
A quick and easy way to dress up ordinary pork and beans. The measurements are estimates, but really you can adjust anything to personal taste.
These beans are great! I only used 1/4 cup each of brown sugar and ketchup, so there was no problem with it being "runny". I also cooked 4 slices of bacon then chopped it and mixed it in. That way I could use more bacon, but keep the grease out.Read More
Jackie's description of her recipe is perfect: "A quick and easy way to dress up ordinary pork and beans. The measurements are estimates, but really you can adjust anything to personal taste." I couldn't have said it better myself. Other than reducing the brown sugar by half, I stuck to the recipe. As hubby said, "they were wonderful." And I say this was a big payoff for very little effort using ingredients right off the pantry shelf!
Will def make again BUT was mushy.... Too much liquid between the juice from the beans and ketchup! I think I read a review that said they made twice - 2nd time draining the liquid from the beans 1st. Plans to do that next time! Overall delish!
I doubled recipe, but only used 1/2 of the sugar. I used old style mustard instead of regular, 5 slices of bacon and baked them in the oven for about 3 hours. They thickened up very nicely. Great beans. Will make again & again
At first I wasn't sure if this would be good because the ingredients seemed strange. I threw all of it in the crockpot on low for 2 hours, and WOW! It was sure yummy. I would suggest having it with some BBQ chicken or something like that. YUM YUM!!
Very good and easy to make. I used less sugar than the recipe called for with good results.
Wow! So easy and yet so good! This reminds me of the way my Grandma Helen used to make baked beans for every summer picnic. Other than cutting back on the ketchup and adding a bit of molasses and liquid smoke I wouldn't change a thing. This definitely is a great way to take a regular 'ol can of baked beans and turn them into something special without a lot of effort!
We made this recipe for an office opening and it was awesome! Be careful of what bacon you use to insure its not too smokey
I have always made my beans in a crock pot and cook them all day. I made these last night and while I said they were pretty good, my husband said he thought they were the best beans he has ever had. I used powdered mustard and added some arrowroot to thicken them a bit. I had no choice but to write this when he said today, let's make these again tonight. Looks like a winner, thanks Jackie.
These are wonderful. My first time making baked beans and I was very pleased. I think it is important if you are going to rate a recipe you should make it as written. If you go about making a lot of changes and then give it a bad rating, that is terribly misleading to the system. Off my soap box! The only place I deviated is rather than lay two slices of bacon on top, I chopped up the two slices and sprinkled them on top. This made it much easier to serve and the bacon was nice and just crispy. The only change I think I might make next time is to drain one of the cans of beans. Very very good and very easy. ***EDIT*** I made this for a second time, drained one can of beans and it was just a bit better!! A++++
Very Good!! I think I will cut down on the brown sugar next time because it was a little too sweet for our taste. I used Bush's beans and they are already sweet. Also I crumbled cooked bacon in with the beans to cut down on the grease.
Took this to a brunch and really liked it. I put in 1T of worcestershire instead (I think it brings out a smokey flavor) Was very easy and yummy, thanks, Jackie. ** Made this for a second time. This time I double it and added pork saugage like some of the other recipes. YUMMY! It was a huge hit at the bar b que!**
Great recipe! I used Bush's Best Baked Beans so I knew that it would be even better when "doctored" with this recipe. I basically used this as a guideline since I was making such a large batch of baked beans. I tripled this recipe by using three (28 ounce) cans of beans. I used less brown sugar than called for and extra mustard, Worcesterchire and vinegar since we like things more savory than sweet. This was so yummy and thickened up beautifully. I will definitely make this tasty and easy recipe again for a BBQ!
I am not a big fan of baked beans, and these are wonderful! However, they are a bit sweet, so if you don't like sweet baked beans I would reduce the sugar by 1/4 cup.
These were very easy, I put them in the crockpot for a few hours. They were a little runnier than I'm used to, but they were good. Thanks Jackie-
This is great as it, but it needs one additional ingredient for perfection. I reduce the brown sugar to 1/4 cup and add 1/4 cup molasses along with it. The molasses really contributes to the flavor!
Easy to make. Great for Memorial or July 4th picnics every year. Doubling the recipe will fill a 9x13 pan nicely.
These were some of the best baked beans I have ever had. Instead of putting the 2 pieces of bacon on top, I fried about 6 slices and mixed the cooked bacon in with everything else. I didn't have any red wine vinegar so I used regular white vinegar and it still tasted great! Definitely a keeper!
I made this in a crock pot set on med heat for 4-5 hours. Doubled the ingredients and it turned out great! The only thing I didn't add was the red wine vinegar but it still tasted very good, more on the sweet side. I used the original Bush's baked beans (with the can juices) and pretty much eyeballed the measurements with no worries. I got a lot of compliments! Served it with a ham for Christmas. Very good and super easy to make!
I didn't have time for this dish to cook for an hour, so I sauteed the bacon in a pan, then sauteed the onions in the grease. Crumbled the bacon into a pan, poured in the onions (grease and all), stirred in all the rest of the ingredients, and microwaved on high for 15 minutes. It was still SOOOOO good. Thanks!
I doubled the recipe, but cut the brown sugar in half as others suggested. Cooked in the crock pot for a couple of hours without the lid so it wouldn't be so watery. I took them to a party so the crock pot was nice to keep them warm and easy to seve from. Everybody said they were great.
Just simply wonderful. I cooked it for a block party and it dissappeared pretty quickly. It got rave reviews from my friends.
The only thing I changed was to not add the vinegar. Great beans! Thanks for sharing.
Fantastic recipe!!!! Tastes just like my Moms! She could never give me the ingredient amounts, because she just put the ingredients in by nature. The only thing in the ingredients that is different is the red wine vinegar, but I feel that it gives it a twist in taste, but not enough to say “what is that”, meaning it doesn’t overpower at all. Some of the reviews referenced a sweetness, which I didn't get. Perhaps it is the brand of beans and ketchup used. I used Van Camps beans, drained and Heinz ketchup. The only thing different that I did, was prepare it earlier in the day for a dinner we were going to that evening. I set it in the fridge, uncooked. An hour or so before leaving I put the dish into the cold oven, then turned on the heat to 350F. I set my timer for 35 minutes, then punched up the temperature to 375F for 30 minutes. It sizzled the bacon almost searing the top portion of the beans, sealing in the juices. It was a dinner party of 5 … we served ribs, mac/cheese, bread, roasted ears of corn, and deviled eggs …. There was only a spoon or two left of the beans …. Everyone commented on them …. I just told them they were “mommas’ beans”, which is the finest recommendation I can give them …… THANK YOU!
Tasted just like my mom's. She's been gone for 9 years and never wrote down her recipes so I'm glad I found this one! She made the BEST baked beans and now I can too! THANKS a BUNCH!!
Delicious! Went well with the 4th of July menu. Used vegtarian beans as I prefer to add my own meat. Cooked the bacon in a skillet until almost done before chopping and adding to the bean mixture to bake.
Very good flavor! Made recipe a day ahead so flavors could ripen. Served in a crockpot on low. Also cooked it a little longer to thicken sauce. Delicious! Lots of compliments.
Just like my Mom used to make!
Very good recipe. I did chop up the bacon into bite-sized pieces before adding to the top of the beans before baking. Helped them to get nice and crispy.
After reading all of the reviews I thought I would give this a try even though the ingredients semed pretty ordinary. WOW - was I wrong !!!! This recipe was outstanding !!!! Next time I will add more bacon only because my husband loves it but otherwise I wouldn't change a thing ( he doesn't like sweet things so I also decreased the sugar to 1/4 of a cup but I myself would like it with more ) Thanks so much for a real winner - I won't bother looking for "the" baked beab recipe because this is it !!!!!!
This recipe is great and is very easy to make! Made no changes. Everyone loved it!
This was so easy. I made it for an office party in my crock pot and it was a big hit.
I tweaked this just a little.....cooked 8 slices of bacon till crisp, removed, and sauteed onion and 3-4 cloves of garlic in the bacon grease..finally, I cooked about a pound of hamburger and added all of the above to the original recipe, and placed in a crockpot for 3-6 hours on low...great taste.
I tripled this recipe for a large family gathering, and all I brought home was an empty dish. Everyone loved them. They had just the right amount of every flavor. To keep them from being so greasy from the bacon, I soaked up some of the grease with a paper towel as soon as they were done. Worked wonderfully. Thanks Jackie...delicious.
My Mom makes the best baked beans ever. But they have to soak overnight, and require several hours of baking in the oven. I just don't have time. Thought this recipe had similar ingredients to hers without the time investment. I was NOT disappointed. This recipe was AWESOME. My mom used molasses, so I did use another reviewers comment and reduce the brown sugar and add some molasses. I also swapped the ketchup for chili sauce. These were absolutely delicious. My Mom even asked for the recipe! Served it with a homemade mac n cheese and a spinach salad with asiago cheese, pine nuts and mushrooms. Was the best "comfort meal" I have ever made (if I do say so myself!). Mom, Dad, hubby and son agreed. Thank you!
HOLY SMOKES!!!!!! These are awesome! i did follow one readers advice and cup the ketchup and sugar down to 1/4 cup...but i think no matter what they would have been STELLAR! I ABSOLUTELY LOVED THEM! The simplicity mixed with the aroma going on my kitchen is heaven! thanks for the recipe!
This is my mom's recipe that she did from her head, only difference she used ground mustard, love it with the ground vs. the regular mustard. Absolutely the best.
THE BEST baked beans! I have used this recipe for several years and always get compliments on it. Don't change a thing - it's perfect as is. I microwave mine for about 15 minutes instead of baking and it comes out perfect. Thanks for an outstanding recipe! :o)
I really liked this recipe for baked beans. It is simple to put together and the flavor is very rich. I put all the ingredients in my slow cooker on low for about 5-6 hours. This made the flavors really blend to give it the rich taste. Delicious. good recipe thanks.
I love these but the 2nd time I made them, I put less sugar. It was a little too sweet the first time.
Thanks Jackie for a wonderful Baked Bean recipe. I wanted to make baked beans to go with dinner and I usually use my sisters recipe that is great and I couldn't find. I found yours and it is so much like my sisters. The only change that I made was that I saute the onion in the bacon grease and fried the bacon half way before placing on top of beans. Will make this again.
Wonderful!! I'm not sure you HAVE to have the sweet "baked beans" in a can (just in case you only have the regular p&b's on hand). After all, the description does say you can wake up "pork and beans". Anyhow, this recipe is awesome. I LOVE the texture of the cooked bacon pieces. I couldn't believe the compliments I got. After all, baked beans are just baked beans...until these!
These are great beans! Next time I will add a little less sugar though. I like sweet baked beans, but these were a little too sweet for me. Terrific flavor other than that. Will modify and make it again.
I have been using this as my go-to recipe for baked beans and always gotten rave reviews. I am not sure why people think they are "runny"...there is no expectation on beans with that regard just give them a taste and you will see. I do use apple cider vinegar over red wine vinegar as I usually have that on hand and I don't usually need to add much salt and pepper since I use pepper bacon and chop it up right into the beans. YUMMY!
I added 1 lb of Jimmy Dean sausage and one can of apple pie filling and it really licked it up!!
These were very good,but a little too sweet for me. I did add some garlic and diced the bacon.
Very tasty! Will be maing again and again!
Good recipe although I add cider vinegar instead of red wine. Anyone out there that has their mother's or grandmothers old bean pot...USE IT, I don't understand why but I swear it's MAGIC! I like this recipe but I think I could almost put anything in my mothers bean pot and they would be excellent!
Good recipe. One potential addition that would always be found in TX/OK barbecue: put in a bit of liquid smoke, to taste. I prefer the mesquite, though you might also try hickory. It gives a unique piquancy and aroma that is very pleasing.
pretty good. not great. would make again. i think they are just missing a hint of something. can't figure out what.
This dish is delicious!
When making baked beans from scratch, I love Alton Brown's Once and Forever Beans. But this recipe is the best I have found for turning regular canned beans into something amazing. I double the recipe, use Hormel Black Label Maple Bacon on top and cook them as along as I can - at least two hours - and end up with beans that are simply wonderful. Great for potlucks and even better warmed up over the next couple of days. Heck, give me a side of Grandmother's Buttermilk Cornbread from this site and I've got dinner.
Pretty good but still tastes like a can of pork & beans with stuff in it to me. Maybe if it were thicker with more meat in it that would do it for me. Less sugar works out well, I used 1/3 C. and got good results with sweetness & flavor. Next time I will try a small amount of molassis, 1/2 lb. of browned hamburger and cook a little longer to thicken it up a bit and give it that hearty, "stick to your ribs" quality that my pre-conception of baked beans ought to have.
I'm sorry, we did not enjoy these. We found them bland. Thanks anyway.
Great recipe!!! Didn't change a think. Simple and tasty!!
Absolutely stupendous! (that is a word, yes?). Do NOT cut back on the brown sugar, as that is the key to just how delicious this recipe is. Baked beans never tasted so good. Don't be afraid to bake a bit longer than called for, as the bacon gets nice and crispy and the beans then really bond with the other great ingredients. Get frisky and add 1/4 cup bourbon and just look out! I keep receiving rave reviews for something seemingly mundane as baked beans....love 'em!
I used vegetarian baked beans and left out the bacon. It was SO good - everyone loved it and there were no leftovers. Also, I didn't have red wine vinegar on hand so I used apple cider vinegar instead. Yum!
This was a good recipe, but not great. That could be my fault because I modified it slightly by using a 28 oz. can instead of two 15 oz. cans. It was slightly runny. I cut back the sugar by 1/2 but probably should have also cut back a little on the other seasonings. The mustard seemed quite strong. I think I would fry the bacon first, the next time, and then add it to the top. It never got crunchy like I was expecting. I have a similar recipe which also adds pork sausage and chopped green peppers, which is delicious. I'll probably stick with that recipe.
best ever, i chopped up the bacon and onions and then sauted together then added to the beans along with bacon fat/grease. I will always use this recipe
I made these today and they were really good. I didn't use as much brown sugar as called for. I used Bush's baked beans which already has brown sugar. I will make these again for sure.
Very good! After reading other reviews, I halved the amount of sugar and ketchup to 1/4 cup each. I also crisped and crumbled 4 strips of bacon instead of two. I threw it all in the crockpot for around 2 hours or so and it was delicious. Not as good as my aunt's (who has some super secret recipe she refuses to spill!), but definitely close and definitely something I'll make again. It made a great side dish for our BBQ chicken dinner. We all had seconds!
These beans were marvelous, and I'm not even a fan of beans at all! Followed the directions exactly excepted doubled it. Yum yum yum! My family ate them up!
this is as close to my step moms recipe i can find. lost hers. i saw someone mentioning liquid smoke and i knew i was close.now i just need to figure out ammounts. thanks! if i can get close its a GREAT baked bean recipe
Yumm! Very good proportions. As others suggested I fried the bacon first, then sauted the onions in part of the remaining bacon grease. I like green bell peppers in baked beans, so I sauteed about 3/4 of a cup chopped peppers along with the onions.
this was perfect for my catering gig today! it tasted and smelled absolutely amazing! perfect recipe (i made it for 15). will use always! great job!
I have never really cared for baked beans, but LOVE this recipe. I have been making it for several years now, and always get rave reviews when I serve them.
These were very good but not a huge wow factor.
I have made these many, many times and everyone LOVES them! The only thing I have learned over time is to saute the onion first in a little (tbls. or so) olive oil. I didn't like the texture of hard onion in the beans. I also buy a package of REAL crumbled bacon (usually found in the salad dressing aisle) and mix with everything else. The best baked beans ever!!!!
Simple and tasty. I added some chopped green pepper as well.
Easy to make and a BIG hit at the office, backyard cookouts, and groups of all ages. My picky 11 year old asked for triple servings!!
I adore this recipe. On a cold winter night nothing beats a plate of bubbling hot baked beans and a side of corn bread. The leftovers are great for lunch the next day, too. I've never had a complaint about this dish.
Wonderful taste. I used Bush Country style beans so I cut back on the brown sugar by about half. I chopped up about 8-10 slices of bacon, sauted it with the onion, stirred part of it into the beans and sprinkled the rest on top. This was a really fast dish to make. I didn't add any salt and pepper as it didn't need it.
I must say they are much better than the can!
Really, really good. BUT - add another can of beans. Two is just too scanty.
I used an entire pack of bacon that I pre-cooked and crumbled, and took this to my Grand-daughter's 2nd birthday party, and I was told this was the best baked beans they ever ate by 3 people!
A little runny so next time I won't add as much ketchup. Also, I recommend cutting each slice of bacon into 3 pieces so it makes serving much easier.
Excellent
This is a solid picnic recipe. I made this for a cookout and it was very good. Like other's I cut the suger in half; but, otherwise I followed the recipe and it was great. This will be my got to recipe for baked beans now.
Great Beans! As the Author states, adjust to personal taste. We use 1/2 the amount of brown sugar, small amount of Sweet Baby Rays instead of ketchup and crumble the bacon on top. Perfect for BBQ or picnic. Thanks for sharing!
Excellent! I wasn't a big baked beans fan, but now I am.
This recipe is really good when you add ground beef. I also used real bacon salad topping in it and cooked it on the stove top to make the cooking time shorter. My family liked it and hope to see it again.
This is delicious. I was in a hurry so I cooked it in the microwave thinking it wouldn't thicken. I microwaved the onion for one minute before adding to the dish. I also microwaved the bacon between paper towels for two minutes until crisp, then broke it in pieces, placed it on top of the dish, and microwaved, covered, on high power for 5 min. I stirred it, and put in back, covered for 5 more minutes. I repeated this twice uncovered, for 3 minutes each stirring each time and it got thick and very hot. I let it sit a little to cool while serving dinner and they tasted great. I know they would be better cooked in the oven, but I was very impressed with these beans. My husband went back and ate all the beans that were left in the dish! Not bad for under 20 min!
Very good! I chopped the bacon and mixed it in to the beans before I baked it.
Husband commented straight away on how great these beans tasted, I did omit the sugar....
Super easy and good. Even easier using dried chopped onions. Baked beans are better made with dried onions...I don't know why. Great recipe...Thanks!
Really yummy!! Followed the recipe exactly with the exception that I omitted the bacon and added a package of beef hot dogs. Wow!! Added a tossed salad and enjoyed a great, simple dinner!
Very yummy recipe! We didn't have any bacon handy so instead we added leftover spiral cut ham. We will be saving this recipe to reference again!
Very good! Sticky, sweet, rich, yummmy. I followed as written, except no bacon. I make these all the time. Love it.
Nothing special, really.
These are the best baked beans I have ever had. It is now my dish - always - for family cookouts
I made these beans for 12 and let me tell you they were great. I mixed all the ingredients in a bowl first then added it to the beans. I did not add it all though cause it looked like they would have been to runny.They were great and we are having some leftovers for dinner tonight. They have definetly thickened over night and I can't wait to eat them. Thanks for a great recipe.
This was the second best baked beans recipe ever! The best would be my mother's, but that takes all day to make, so I only make it on special occasions. This will be my main recipe from now on. So easy to make, had all the ingredients on hand, and wonderful taste. I think the vinegar had a lot to do with the taste, because there was a hint of tartness, which I loved. My son won't touch the beans, but my 4 yr old and 2 yr old daughters loved it!
These are simply delicious and so easy to make! I finish cooking them with 5 minutes under the broiler. This crisps up the bacon and caramelizes the sauce. Yum!
Followed the recipe to a T. My guests loved it! I asked them if they thought it was TOO SWEET, they said no! Told me to hold on to this recipe. These Baked Beans out did the other side dishes I served. Guests went back for seconds. Oh, well...guess EVERYONE has different taste on sweet. Thank you Jackie : )
These are the best I've ever made. Everyone loved them. I didn't change a thing.
Fabulous! My husband is from NH and they love their baked beans in New England. I have made them many times in my bean pot from scratch, but when he said he was in the mood for baked beans, I started searching for a quick replacement. Found this recipe and it was a hit! I made it in a large Pyrex pan and cut up a pound of good hotdogs and let it bake in the oven. I am trying this recipe out again tonight, but this time in the crockpot. I agree that if you use baked beans in the can to cut back on the brown sugar, but other than that, this is a great recipe.
I make this recipe practically twice a month during the summer. I've received so many compliments on it. However, I generally make it without the vinegar and it turns out wonderful nonetheless!
Brought to a cook out and everyone loved them.
I have made this several times, its very good, very easy, and I usually have everything on hand!
