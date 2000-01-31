Slow Cooker Italian Beef for Sandwiches

This makes a sandwich similar to one I used to get at a local restaurant when I lived in a suburb of Chicago. My all time favorite! Serve on crusty rolls with roasted sweet or hot peppers, if desired.

By MAUREENBURR

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
12 hrs
total:
12 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine water with salt, ground black pepper, oregano, basil, onion salt, parsley, garlic powder, bay leaf, and salad dressing mix in a saucepan. Stir well, and bring to a boil.

  • Place roast in slow cooker, and pour salad dressing mixture over the meat.

  • Cover, and cook on Low for 10 to 12 hours, or on High for 4 to 5 hours. When done, remove bay leaf, and shred meat with a fork.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
318 calories; protein 39.4g; carbohydrates 1.6g; fat 15.8g; cholesterol 100.4mg; sodium 819.1mg. Full Nutrition
