Slow Cooker Italian Beef for Sandwiches

This was my first attempt using this recipe & as such I am treating it as a baseline for using it in the future. First impressions; it's a good start, but it requires some adjusting & that is the reason for a 3 star rating. Having grown up in Chicago I have sampled many of the local purveyors of Italian Beef & have a pretty good idea of what an authentic sandwich should taste like. Proper Italian beef is thin sliced, something most of us are unable to achieve at home & that has a profound effect on the flavor profile. By shredding the beef we get more of the beef flavor & less of the spice flavor that makes the traditional sandwich so good. I used the recommendations of the others & used beef broth. I'm thinking that next time I may use water instead to lessen the french dip flavor profile. I would eliminate the bay leaf & next time increase the other spices. I like using minced garlic & granulated garlic. I may also eliminate the Good Seasons packet & use Morton's Nature's Seasons mix. The bottom line is that this recipe is a good basic one, but for my tastes needs to be tweaked to account for the differences in the cooking method & serving style. My advice is to have fun & experiment. Update: Two days after making this recipe I added about a tablespoon of Del Appe hot giardiniera & a couple tablespoons of mild giardiniera, let the beef/gravy marinate overnight, & then sampled the next day. What a difference. It was the flavor profile I was looking for.