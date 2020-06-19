Chinese Mabo Tofu

Rating: 4.38 stars
40 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 23
  • 4 star values: 11
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

A simple, delicious Chinese mabo tofu recipe that has been passed on for years. Easy to prepare!

By poshpal

Gallery
5 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
25 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix cornstarch and water in a small bowl; set aside.

  • Brown ground pork in a small skillet over medium-high heat, about 5 minutes. Drain fat.

  • Heat the vegetable oil over medium-high heat in a large skillet or wok. Cook the garlic and ginger root in the oil until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in tofu and cook for 2 minutes. Season with the soy sauce, hot bean sauce, and sugar; stir to combine.

  • Stir in the cooked pork and green onion. Sprinkle with the cornstarch and water mixture; cook and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes. Stir the sesame oil into the thickened mabo tofu.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
268 calories; protein 22.3g; carbohydrates 8.3g; fat 17.4g; cholesterol 36.7mg; sodium 1636.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (46)

Most helpful positive review

STONESOUP
Rating: 4 stars
10/24/2011
My daughters are vegetarian, so I left out the meat, and I was winging it at suppertime (late!), so I didn't have everything. In my version I used olive oil, no meat.. didn't know what hot bean sauce so I put in some white miso (1 tbsp) instead. My daughter--who doesn't like sesame seeds, and I did use the roasted sesame oil--thinks this dish is keeper. So do I :) Read More
Most helpful critical review

sarahmariko
Rating: 3 stars
02/28/2017
Good recipe but I don't think it's represented correctly. more like tofu stir fry than mapo tofu. Read More
sphericon
Rating: 5 stars
07/06/2010
This recipe is delicious. I didn't have any hot bean sauce so I substituted a mixture of miso paste and chili garlic sauce. I also substituted onion chives for the green onion. I bet the original recipe is even better, but my modified version was still yummy. Read More
Helpful
(11)
jennifertse10
Rating: 5 stars
09/23/2011
This is a very delicious recipe. It tastes like the restaurant style! Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(9)
cilantro7
Rating: 5 stars
12/15/2010
i love this recipe! i used to make mabo tofu from a mix but lately i'm trying to make things from scratch to avoid the chemicals that come in processed foods. this was easy to make & you know exactly what goes in it! i put in eggplant & green peppers & that really added to the dish. i used leftover ham instead of ground pork & it turned out great. also used red chili sauce instead of the hot bean sauce. basically anything spicy should work. thanks for sharing a great recipe. definitely will make again. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Jennifer
Rating: 5 stars
05/10/2010
I substituted green beans for pork (not a meat eater). Delicious and simple -- I had all of the ingredients save the tobanjan on hand. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(5)
txazn
Rating: 5 stars
03/08/2010
I made this recipe with asparagus instead of ground pork because I don't eat meat. I thought it was fantastic! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Angie-One Love
Rating: 5 stars
02/25/2010
I substituted ground chicken for the pork and it was delicious! Thanks for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(3)
KEVINCOOK
Rating: 4 stars
03/10/2010
I followed this recipe exactly and it turned out great. I used low sodium tamari instead of regular soy sauce. It was still a little on the salty side I thought....but good anyway. Read More
Helpful
(3)
opihi
Rating: 5 stars
02/28/2011
thanks! Read More
Helpful
(3)
sarahmariko
Rating: 3 stars
02/28/2017
Good recipe but I don't think it's represented correctly. more like tofu stir fry than mapo tofu. Read More
