Chinese Mabo Tofu

Rating: 4 stars My daughters are vegetarian, so I left out the meat, and I was winging it at suppertime (late!), so I didn't have everything. In my version I used olive oil, no meat.. didn't know what hot bean sauce so I put in some white miso (1 tbsp) instead. My daughter--who doesn't like sesame seeds, and I did use the roasted sesame oil--thinks this dish is keeper. So do I :) Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is delicious. I didn't have any hot bean sauce so I substituted a mixture of miso paste and chili garlic sauce. I also substituted onion chives for the green onion. I bet the original recipe is even better, but my modified version was still yummy. Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars This is a very delicious recipe. It tastes like the restaurant style! Thanks! Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars i love this recipe! i used to make mabo tofu from a mix but lately i'm trying to make things from scratch to avoid the chemicals that come in processed foods. this was easy to make & you know exactly what goes in it! i put in eggplant & green peppers & that really added to the dish. i used leftover ham instead of ground pork & it turned out great. also used red chili sauce instead of the hot bean sauce. basically anything spicy should work. thanks for sharing a great recipe. definitely will make again. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars I substituted green beans for pork (not a meat eater). Delicious and simple -- I had all of the ingredients save the tobanjan on hand. Thanks! Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars I made this recipe with asparagus instead of ground pork because I don't eat meat. I thought it was fantastic! Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars I substituted ground chicken for the pork and it was delicious! Thanks for sharing! Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars I followed this recipe exactly and it turned out great. I used low sodium tamari instead of regular soy sauce. It was still a little on the salty side I thought....but good anyway. Helpful (3)

